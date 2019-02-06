Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  White Cliff Minerals Ltd    WCN   AU000000WCN6

WHITE CLIFF MINERALS LTD (WCN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 02/05
0.016 AUD   --.--%
09:40pWHITE CLIFF MINERALS : Trading Halt
PU
09:40pWHITE CLIFF MINERALS : Pause in Trading
PU
01/30WHITE CLIFF MINERALS LTD (ASX : WCN) Implements Extensive Cost Saving Measures
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

White Cliff Minerals : Trading Halt

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/06/2019 | 09:40pm EST

Market Announcement

7 February 2019

White Cliff Minerals Limited (ASX: WCN) - Trading Halt

Description

The securities of White Cliff Minerals Limited ('WCN') will be placed in trading halt at the request of WCN, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Monday, 11 February 2019 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Issued by

Madeleine Green

Adviser, Listings Compliance (Perth)

7 February 2019

Market Announcement 1/1

ASX Limited

ASX Customer Service Centre 131 279 | asx.com.au

7 February 2019

Mr Wade Baggott Principal Advisor

ASX Compliance Pty Ltd Level 40, Central Park 152-158 St Georges Terrance Perth WA 6000

By email: tradinghaltsperth@asx.com.au

Dear Wade,

REQUEST FOR TRADING HALT

Pursuant to ASX Listing Rule 17.1 White Cliff Minerals Limited ("the Company") requests a trading halt on its securities pending an announcement of a capital raising.

The trading halt is to last until the earliest of the Company releasing the announcement to the market or commencement of trade on Monday, 11 February 2019.

The Company is not aware of any reason why the trading halt should not be granted. Thank you for your assistance.

Yours faithfully,

________________________ Nicholas Ong

Company Secretary

White Cliff Minerals Limited ABN 22 126 299 125 Suite 2, 47 Havelock Street, West Perth WA 6005, PO Box 368 West Perth WA 6872.

Telephone +61 8 9321 2233 Facsimile +61 8 9324 2977www.wcminerals.com.au

White Cliff Minerals Limited 1

Disclaimer

White Cliff Minerals Limited published this content on 07 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2019 02:39:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WHITE CLIFF MINERALS LTD
09:40pWHITE CLIFF MINERALS : Trading Halt
PU
09:40pWHITE CLIFF MINERALS : Pause in Trading
PU
01/30WHITE CLIFF MINERALS LTD (ASX : WCN) Implements Extensive Cost Saving Measures
AQ
01/30WHITE CLIFF MINERALS LTD (ASX : WCN) Quarterly Report for the Period Ended Decem..
AQ
01/24WHITE CLIFF MINERALS LTD (ASX : WCN) Visible Gold Identified in Bulk Sampling Co..
AQ
01/14WHITE CLIFF MINERALS LIMITED : - New Gold and Copper Zones Identified 2-4 km Eas..
AQ
01/10WHITE CLIFF MINERALS : New Gold and Copper Zones Identified 2-4 km East of Aucu
PU
01/10WHITE CLIFF MINERALS LTD (ASX : WCN) New Gold and Copper Zones Identified 2-4 km..
AQ
01/04WHITE CLIFF MINERALS : Confirmation of withdrawal of Section 249D Notice
PU
01/02WHITE CLIFF MINERALS LIMITED : - Option Expiry
AQ
More news
Chart WHITE CLIFF MINERALS LTD
Duration : Period :
White Cliff Minerals Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Todd Jeffrey Hibberd Managing Director & Director
Nicholas Ong Secretary & Director
Daniel Smith Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WHITE CLIFF MINERALS LTD23.08%0
BHP GROUP LTD3.39%123 079
BHP GROUP PLC5.05%123 079
RIO TINTO15.36%95 225
RIO TINTO LIMITED13.75%95 225
ANGLO AMERICAN12.71%36 077
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.