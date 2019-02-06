White Cliff Minerals : Trading Halt

Market Announcement

7 February 2019

White Cliff Minerals Limited (ASX: WCN) - Trading Halt

The securities of White Cliff Minerals Limited ('WCN') will be placed in trading halt at the request of WCN, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Monday, 11 February 2019 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Madeleine Green

Adviser, Listings Compliance (Perth)

7 February 2019

Mr Wade Baggott Principal Advisor

ASX Compliance Pty Ltd Level 40, Central Park 152-158 St Georges Terrance Perth WA 6000

By email: tradinghaltsperth@asx.com.au

Dear Wade,

REQUEST FOR TRADING HALT

Pursuant to ASX Listing Rule 17.1 White Cliff Minerals Limited ("the Company") requests a trading halt on its securities pending an announcement of a capital raising.

The trading halt is to last until the earliest of the Company releasing the announcement to the market or commencement of trade on Monday, 11 February 2019.

The Company is not aware of any reason why the trading halt should not be granted. Thank you for your assistance.

Yours faithfully,

________________________ Nicholas Ong

Company Secretary

