Notice of Annual General Meeting:Proxy Form 1983529

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
2019
TIME: 9.30am (AEST)
DATE: Friday, 22 November 2019
PLACE: Christie Centre
Level 1
320 Adelaide Street
Brisbane QLD 4000
Australia
ABN 62 071 527 083
CONTENTS PAGE
Notice of Annual General
Meeting (setting out the
proposed Resolutions)
Explanatory Statement
(explaining the proposed
Resolutions)
Glossary
Annexure 1 - Particulars of Issues of Equity Securities in
Preceding 12 Month Period
Proxy Form
Separate
This Notice of Meeting should be read in its entirety. If Shareholders are in doubt as to how they should vote, they should seek advice from their professional advisers prior to voting.
Should you wish to discuss the matters in this Notice of Meeting please do not hesitate to contact the Company Secretary, using the contact details on page 10.
YOUR VOTE IS IMPORTANT
The business of the Annual General Meeting affects your shareholding and your vote is important.
VOTING IN PERSON
To vote in person, attend the Annual General Meeting on the date and at the place set out in this Notice.
POWER OF ATTORNEY
If the proxy form is signed under a power of attorney on behalf of a Shareholder, then the attorney must make sure that either the original power of attorney or a certified copy is sent with the proxy form, unless the power of attorney has already been provided to Computershare Investor Services.
If a representative of a corporate Shareholder or a corporate proxy will be attending the Meeting, the representative should bring to the Meeting adequate evidence of their appointment, unless this has previously been provided to Computershare Investor Services. An appointment of corporate representative form may be obtained from Computershare Investor Services by calling (+61 3) 9415 4000 or online at https://www-au.computershare.com/ Investor/help/PrintableForms
APPOINTING A PROXY
A Shareholder who is entitled to attend and vote at the Meeting may appoint a proxy to attend and vote at the Meeting on their behalf. A proxy does not need to be a Shareholder of White Energy Company Limited.
If a Shareholder is entitled to cast two or more votes at the Meeting, the Shareholder may appoint two proxies and may specify the percentage or number of votes each proxy can exercise. If the proxy form does not specify the percentage or number of the Shareholders' votes that each proxy may exercise, each proxy may exercise half of the Shareholders' votes on a poll. Fractions will be disregarded.
Online:
At www.investorvote.com.au
By Facsimile Transmission to:
1800 783 447 (within Australia) or
+61 3 9473 2555 (outside Australia)
By Mobile:
By Mail to:
Scan the QR Code on your Proxy form and
Computershare Investor Services Pty Ltd
follow the prompts
GPO Box 242
Melbourne Victoria 3001
Australia
By Hand to:
Custodian voting:
Computershare Investor Services Pty Ltd
For Intermediary Online subscribers
Level 4
only (custodians) please visit
60 Carrington Street
www.intermediaryonline.com to submit
Sydney, NSW 2000
your voting intentions.
The deadline for receipt of proxy appointments is 9.30am (AEST) on Wednesday, 20 November 2019 (which is 48 hours before the Annual General Meeting).
Proxy appointments received later than this time will be invalid.
LETTER TO
SHAREHOLDERS
11 September 2019
Dear Shareholder
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
On behalf of the Board, I am pleased to invite you to attend the Annual General Meeting of White Energy Company Limited.
The Meeting will be held at 9.30am (AEST) on Friday 22 November 2019 at:
Christie Centre
Level 1
320 Adelaide Street
Brisbane QLD 4000
The AGM Pack will be posted on or around 23 October 2019. Enclosed in this AGM Pack are the following Documents for this Meeting:
>> Notice of Meeting and Explanatory Statement;
>> Proxy Form for the Annual General Meeting; and
>> Annual Report for the year ended 30 June 2019, for those Shareholders who have requested a printed copy.
If you are unable to attend the Meeting, may I encourage you to appoint a proxy, by following the instructions on page 2 of the Notice of Meeting. You may also provide questions or comments in writing in advance of the Meeting, by contacting the Company Secretary, using the details set out on page 10 of the Notice.
IMPORTANT NOTICE - 2019 ANNUAL REPORT
Once the 2019 Annual Report is released to the ASX in October 2019, it will also be able to be viewed on the Company's website at www.whiteenergyco.com
Shareholders are reminded that the 2019 Annual Report is only mailed to those Shareholders who have elected to receive it in hard copy.
We look forward to seeing you at the Annual General Meeting.
Yours faithfully
TRAVERS DUNCAN CHAIRMAN
WHITE ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED
NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
Notice is given that the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Shareholders of White Energy Company Limited will be held at Christie Centre, Level 1, 320 Adelaide Street, Brisbane, QLD, 4000, Australia on 22 November 2019 at 9.30am (AEST). Registration will open at 8.45am (AEST).
The Explanatory Statement to this Notice of Meeting provides additional information on matters to be considered at the AGM. The Explanatory Statement and the proxy form are part of this Notice of Meeting. Terms and abbreviations used in this Notice of Meeting and Explanatory Statement are defined in the Glossary on page 11.
The Directors have determined under Regulation 7.11.37 of the Corporations Regulations 2001 (Cth) that the persons eligible to vote at the General Meeting are those who are registered Shareholders of the Company at 7.00pm (AEST) on
20 November 2019.
AGENDA
ADOPTION OF ANNUAL REPORT
To receive and consider the Annual Financial Report, including the Directors' Report and the Auditor's Report for the year ended 30 June 2019.
1. RESOLUTION 1 - ADOPTION OF THE REMUNERATION REPORT
To consider and, if thought fit, to pass, with or without amendment, the following Resolution as a Non-BindingOrdinary Resolution:
"To adopt the White Energy Remuneration Report for the year ended 30 June 2019."
2. RESOLUTION 2 - RE-ELECTION OF DIRECTOR - MR. TRAVERS DUNCAN
To consider and, if thought fit, to pass, with or without amendment, the following Resolution as an Ordinary Resolution:
"That Mr. Travers Duncan be re-elected as a Director of the Company."
3. RESOLUTION 3 - RATIFICATION OF PRIOR ISSUE OF SECURITIES
To consider and, if thought fit, to pass, with or without amendment, the following resolution as an Ordinary Resolution:
"That for the purposes of ASX Listing Rule
7.4 and for all other purposes, Shareholders ratify the allotment and prior issue of 20,000,000 Ordinary Shares issued on
12 March 2019 and otherwise on the terms and conditions set out in the Explanatory Statement which accompanying this Notice of Meeting.
4. RESOLUTION 4 - APPROVAL OF 10% CAPACITY TO ISSUE EQUITY SECURITIES
To consider and, if thought fit, to pass, with or without amendment, the following resolution as a Special Resolution:
"That for the purposes of ASX Listing Rule 7.1A and for all other purposes, Shareholders approve the issue of Equity Securities totalling up to 10% of the issued capital in the Company (at the time of the issue) calculated in accordance with the formula prescribed in Listing Rule 7.1A.2 and on the terms and conditions in the Explanatory Statement accompanying this Notice of Meeting."
DATED: 11 September 2019
BY ORDER OF THE BOARD
VOTING EXCLUSION
STATEMENT:
For the definitions of Key Management Personnel (KMP) and Closely Related Parties, please refer to the Glossary on page 11.
The Corporations Act restricts members of the KMP of the Company and their Closely Related Parties from voting
in relation to remuneration related Resolutions (such as Resolution 1).
What this means for Shareholders: If you intend to appoint a member of the KMP (other than the Chairman of the Meeting) as your proxy, please ensure that you direct them how to vote on Resolution 1. If you do not do so, your proxy will not be able to vote on your behalf on Resolution 1.
If you intend to appoint the Chairman of the Meeting as your proxy, you are encouraged to direct him how to vote by marking the boxes for Resolution 1 (for example if you wish to vote for or against or to abstain from voting). If you appoint the Chairman as your proxy without directing him how to vote, the proxy form authorises him to vote as he decides on Resolution 1 (even though that Resolution is connected with the remuneration of KMP). The Chairman of the Meeting intends to vote in favour of all Resolutions (where permissible).
DAVID FRANKS COMPANY SECRETARY WHITE ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED
The Company will disregard votes cast on Resolution 1 by the persons detailed in the table below.
Resolution
Resolution 1 - Adoption
of Remuneration Report
Voting exclusions
A vote must not be cast in any capacity by:
>> a current or former member of the KMP whose remuneration details are included in the remuneration report for the year ended 30 June 2019, and
>> any Closely Related Parties of such member of the KMP.
In addition, no votes may be cast as a proxy by any other person who has become a member of the
KMP by the time of the AGM, or their Closely Related Parties.
However, the Company need not disregard a vote cast as proxy for a person who is entitled to vote
on Resolution 1 if:
>> the vote is cast in accordance with the directions on the proxy form, specifying how the proxy is to
vote on the Resolution; or
>> the vote is cast by the Chairman of the Meeting and the proxy form authorises him to vote as he
decides on the Resolution (even though it is connected with the remuneration of members of the
KMP, including the Chairman).
Resolution 3 - Ratification
The Company will disregard any votes cast in favour of Resolution 3 by or on behalf of:
of prior issue of securities
>> a person who participated in the issue; or
>> an Associate of those persons.
However, the Company will not disregard a vote if:
>> it is cast by a person as proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with the directions
on the proxy form; or
>> it is cast by the Chair as proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with a direction on
the proxy form to vote as the proxy decides.
Resolution 4 - Approval of 10% Capacity to Issue Equity Securities
The Company will disregard any votes cast in favour of Resolution 4 by or on behalf of:
>> a person who is expected to participate in, or who will obtain a material benefit as a result of the proposed issue (except a benefit solely by reason of being of a holder of ordinary shares in the Company), if the Resolution is passed; and
>> any associates of those persons.
However, the Company need not disregard a vote cast as proxy for a person who is entitled to vote on Resolution 4 if:
>> the vote is cast in accordance with the directions on the proxy form, specifying how the proxy is to vote on the Resolution; or
>> the vote is cast by the Chairman of the Meeting, in accordance with a direction on the proxy form, to vote as the proxy decides.
