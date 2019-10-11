Notice of Annual General Meeting:Proxy Form 1983529 0 10/11/2019 | 01:36am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING 2019 TIME: 9.30am (AEST) DATE: Friday, 22 November 2019 PLACE: Christie Centre Level 1 320 Adelaide Street Brisbane QLD 4000 Australia ABN 62 071 527 083 CONTENTS PAGE Notice of Annual General Meeting (setting out the proposed Resolutions) 4 Explanatory Statement (explaining the proposed Resolutions) 6 Glossary 11 Annexure 1 - Particulars of Issues of Equity Securities in Preceding 12 Month Period 12 Proxy Form Separate This Notice of Meeting should be read in its entirety. If Shareholders are in doubt as to how they should vote, they should seek advice from their professional advisers prior to voting. Should you wish to discuss the matters in this Notice of Meeting please do not hesitate to contact the Company Secretary, using the contact details on page 10. YOUR VOTE IS IMPORTANT The business of the Annual General Meeting affects your shareholding and your vote is important. VOTING IN PERSON To vote in person, attend the Annual General Meeting on the date and at the place set out in this Notice. POWER OF ATTORNEY If the proxy form is signed under a power of attorney on behalf of a Shareholder, then the attorney must make sure that either the original power of attorney or a certified copy is sent with the proxy form, unless the power of attorney has already been provided to Computershare Investor Services. INTERMEDIARY ONLINE Participating intermediaries can lodge their proxy appointments online through http://www.intermediaryonline.com CORPORATE REPRESENTATIVES If a representative of a corporate Shareholder or a corporate proxy will be attending the Meeting, the representative should bring to the Meeting adequate evidence of their appointment, unless this has previously been provided to Computershare Investor Services. An appointment of corporate representative form may be obtained from Computershare Investor Services by calling (+61 3) 9415 4000 or online at https://www-au.computershare.com/ Investor/help/PrintableForms APPOINTING A PROXY A Shareholder who is entitled to attend and vote at the Meeting may appoint a proxy to attend and vote at the Meeting on their behalf. A proxy does not need to be a Shareholder of White Energy Company Limited. If a Shareholder is entitled to cast two or more votes at the Meeting, the Shareholder may appoint two proxies and may specify the percentage or number of votes each proxy can exercise. If the proxy form does not specify the percentage or number of the Shareholders' votes that each proxy may exercise, each proxy may exercise half of the Shareholders' votes on a poll. Fractions will be disregarded. Online: At www.investorvote.com.au By Facsimile Transmission to: 1800 783 447 (within Australia) or +61 3 9473 2555 (outside Australia) By Mobile: By Mail to: Scan the QR Code on your Proxy form and Computershare Investor Services Pty Ltd follow the prompts GPO Box 242 Melbourne Victoria 3001 Australia By Hand to: Custodian voting: Computershare Investor Services Pty Ltd For Intermediary Online subscribers Level 4 only (custodians) please visit 60 Carrington Street www.intermediaryonline.com to submit Sydney, NSW 2000 your voting intentions. The deadline for receipt of proxy appointments is 9.30am (AEST) on Wednesday, 20 November 2019 (which is 48 hours before the Annual General Meeting). Proxy appointments received later than this time will be invalid. 2 // WHITE ENERGY NOTICE OF MEETING 2019 LETTER TO SHAREHOLDERS 11 September 2019 Dear Shareholder ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING On behalf of the Board, I am pleased to invite you to attend the Annual General Meeting of White Energy Company Limited. The Meeting will be held at 9.30am (AEST) on Friday 22 November 2019 at: Christie Centre Level 1 320 Adelaide Street Brisbane QLD 4000 The AGM Pack will be posted on or around 23 October 2019. Enclosed in this AGM Pack are the following Documents for this Meeting: >> Notice of Meeting and Explanatory Statement; >> Proxy Form for the Annual General Meeting; and >> Annual Report for the year ended 30 June 2019, for those Shareholders who have requested a printed copy. If you are unable to attend the Meeting, may I encourage you to appoint a proxy, by following the instructions on page 2 of the Notice of Meeting. You may also provide questions or comments in writing in advance of the Meeting, by contacting the Company Secretary, using the details set out on page 10 of the Notice. IMPORTANT NOTICE - 2019 ANNUAL REPORT Once the 2019 Annual Report is released to the ASX in October 2019, it will also be able to be viewed on the Company's website at www.whiteenergyco.com Shareholders are reminded that the 2019 Annual Report is only mailed to those Shareholders who have elected to receive it in hard copy. We look forward to seeing you at the Annual General Meeting. Yours faithfully TRAVERS DUNCAN CHAIRMAN WHITE ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED WHITE ENERGY NOTICE OF MEETING 2019 // 3 NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING Notice is given that the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Shareholders of White Energy Company Limited will be held at Christie Centre, Level 1, 320 Adelaide Street, Brisbane, QLD, 4000, Australia on 22 November 2019 at 9.30am (AEST). Registration will open at 8.45am (AEST). The Explanatory Statement to this Notice of Meeting provides additional information on matters to be considered at the AGM. The Explanatory Statement and the proxy form are part of this Notice of Meeting. Terms and abbreviations used in this Notice of Meeting and Explanatory Statement are defined in the Glossary on page 11. The Directors have determined under Regulation 7.11.37 of the Corporations Regulations 2001 (Cth) that the persons eligible to vote at the General Meeting are those who are registered Shareholders of the Company at 7.00pm (AEST) on 20 November 2019. AGENDA ADOPTION OF ANNUAL REPORT To receive and consider the Annual Financial Report, including the Directors' Report and the Auditor's Report for the year ended 30 June 2019. 1. RESOLUTION 1 - ADOPTION OF THE REMUNERATION REPORT To consider and, if thought fit, to pass, with or without amendment, the following Resolution as a Non-BindingOrdinary Resolution: "To adopt the White Energy Remuneration Report for the year ended 30 June 2019." 2. RESOLUTION 2 - RE-ELECTION OF DIRECTOR - MR. TRAVERS DUNCAN To consider and, if thought fit, to pass, with or without amendment, the following Resolution as an Ordinary Resolution: "That Mr. Travers Duncan be re-elected as a Director of the Company." 3. RESOLUTION 3 - RATIFICATION OF PRIOR ISSUE OF SECURITIES To consider and, if thought fit, to pass, with or without amendment, the following resolution as an Ordinary Resolution: "That for the purposes of ASX Listing Rule 7.4 and for all other purposes, Shareholders ratify the allotment and prior issue of 20,000,000 Ordinary Shares issued on 12 March 2019 and otherwise on the terms and conditions set out in the Explanatory Statement which accompanying this Notice of Meeting. 4. RESOLUTION 4 - APPROVAL OF 10% CAPACITY TO ISSUE EQUITY SECURITIES To consider and, if thought fit, to pass, with or without amendment, the following resolution as a Special Resolution: "That for the purposes of ASX Listing Rule 7.1A and for all other purposes, Shareholders approve the issue of Equity Securities totalling up to 10% of the issued capital in the Company (at the time of the issue) calculated in accordance with the formula prescribed in Listing Rule 7.1A.2 and on the terms and conditions in the Explanatory Statement accompanying this Notice of Meeting." DATED: 11 September 2019 BY ORDER OF THE BOARD VOTING EXCLUSION STATEMENT: For the definitions of Key Management Personnel (KMP) and Closely Related Parties, please refer to the Glossary on page 11. The Corporations Act restricts members of the KMP of the Company and their Closely Related Parties from voting in relation to remuneration related Resolutions (such as Resolution 1). What this means for Shareholders: If you intend to appoint a member of the KMP (other than the Chairman of the Meeting) as your proxy, please ensure that you direct them how to vote on Resolution 1. If you do not do so, your proxy will not be able to vote on your behalf on Resolution 1. If you intend to appoint the Chairman of the Meeting as your proxy, you are encouraged to direct him how to vote by marking the boxes for Resolution 1 (for example if you wish to vote for or against or to abstain from voting). If you appoint the Chairman as your proxy without directing him how to vote, the proxy form authorises him to vote as he decides on Resolution 1 (even though that Resolution is connected with the remuneration of KMP). The Chairman of the Meeting intends to vote in favour of all Resolutions (where permissible). DAVID FRANKS COMPANY SECRETARY WHITE ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED 4 // WHITE ENERGY NOTICE OF MEETING 2019 The Company will disregard votes cast on Resolution 1 by the persons detailed in the table below. Resolution Resolution 1 - Adoption of Remuneration Report Voting exclusions A vote must not be cast in any capacity by: >> a current or former member of the KMP whose remuneration details are included in the remuneration report for the year ended 30 June 2019, and >> any Closely Related Parties of such member of the KMP. In addition, no votes may be cast as a proxy by any other person who has become a member of the KMP by the time of the AGM, or their Closely Related Parties. However, the Company need not disregard a vote cast as proxy for a person who is entitled to vote on Resolution 1 if: >> the vote is cast in accordance with the directions on the proxy form, specifying how the proxy is to vote on the Resolution; or >> the vote is cast by the Chairman of the Meeting and the proxy form authorises him to vote as he decides on the Resolution (even though it is connected with the remuneration of members of the KMP, including the Chairman). Resolution 3 - Ratification The Company will disregard any votes cast in favour of Resolution 3 by or on behalf of: of prior issue of securities >> a person who participated in the issue; or >> an Associate of those persons. However, the Company will not disregard a vote if: >> it is cast by a person as proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with the directions on the proxy form; or >> it is cast by the Chair as proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with a direction on the proxy form to vote as the proxy decides. Resolution 4 - Approval of 10% Capacity to Issue Equity Securities The Company will disregard any votes cast in favour of Resolution 4 by or on behalf of: >> a person who is expected to participate in, or who will obtain a material benefit as a result of the proposed issue (except a benefit solely by reason of being of a holder of ordinary shares in the Company), if the Resolution is passed; and >> any associates of those persons. However, the Company need not disregard a vote cast as proxy for a person who is entitled to vote on Resolution 4 if: >> the vote is cast in accordance with the directions on the proxy form, specifying how the proxy is to vote on the Resolution; or >> the vote is cast by the Chairman of the Meeting, in accordance with a direction on the proxy form, to vote as the proxy decides. WHITE ENERGY NOTICE OF MEETING 2019 // 5 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer White Energy Company Limited published this content on 11 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2019 05:35:01 UTC 0 Latest news on WHITE ENERGY COMPANY LIMIT 01:36a NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING : Proxy Form 1983529 PU 10/07 WHITE ENERGY : 2019 Annual General Meeting 1982118 PU 09/29 WHITE ENERGY : Appendix 4G Key to Disclosures 1977971 PU 09/27 WHITE ENERGY : Full Year Statutory Accounts 1977916 PU 09/16 WHITE ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED : - KSC Legal Dispute Update 1972307 AQ 09/15 WHITE ENERGY : KSC Legal Dispute Update 1972307 PU 07/22 WHITE ENERGY : Issue of Employee Incentive Rights 1949696 PU 07/22 WHITE ENERGY : Appendix 3B 1949700 PU 07/15 WHITE ENERGY : Change in substantial holding 1947952 PU 07/10 WHITE ENERGY : Singapore Court of Appeal Dismisses Bayan's Appeal 1946701 PU