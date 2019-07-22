White Energy : Appendix 3B 1949700

We (the entity) give ASX the following information.
Part 1 - All issues
You must complete the relevant sections (attach sheets if there is not enough space).
+Class of +securities issued or to be issued
Number of+securities issued or to be issued (if known) or maximum number which may be issued
Unquoted Incentive Rights (NEW)
3,400,000 Unquoted Incentive Rights
3 Principal terms of the +securities (e.g. if options, exercise price and
expiry date; if partly paid +securities, the amount outstanding
and due dates for payment; if
+convertible securities, the conversion price and dates for conversion)
Grant of Incentive Rights under the
Company's Long Term Incentive Plan approved by shareholders at the 2014 AGM and re-approved at the 2017 AGM.
Grant date: 1 July 2019
Vesting Date: 30 June 2022
Issue price: $0.00
Exercise price: $0.00
No payment is required upon the grant or vesting of the Incentive Rights.
The vesting of each Incentive Right results in an entitlement to one fully paid ordinary share in the Company.
Incentive Rights will not be quoted on the ASX and confer no right to vote or to participate in dividends, share issues or in a winding up of the Company.
Incentive Rights lapse in certain circumstances, including on cessation of employment, if a vesting condition is not met and to prevent inappropriate benefits.
In the event of a takeover bid or similar transaction, the Company will determine whether any or all of the unvested Incentive Rights vest, having regard to the factors the Company considers relevant.
On 1 July 2022 the Company will assess the satisfaction of the two vesting conditions. The Company will issue or procure the transfer of one fully paid ordinary share for each Incentive Right that vests. If both vesting conditions are not met the Incentive Rights will lapse. The vesting conditions are set out below:
1. Service Condition
A holder of Incentive Rights must
remain an employee of the Company or its subsidiaries for a continuous three year period starting on 1 July 2019 and ending on 30 June 2022 inclusive ("Service Period"); and
2. TSR Condition
The Company is required to achieve a Total Shareholder Return (TSR) over the Service Period of at least 120%. The TSR will be calculated based on movements in the Company's share price and adjusted for the total dividends paid during the Service Period. The starting share price for the Company's share is $0.10. This price (rounded to two decimal places) has been determined by the VWAP of the Company's shares over the 20 trading days ending at close of trade 28 June 2019.
Do the+securities rank equally in all respects from the +issue date with an existing +class of quoted +securities?
If the additional +securities do not rank equally, please state:
the date from which they do
the extent to which they participate for the next dividend, (in the case of a trust,
distribution) or interest payment
the extent to which they do not rank equally, other than in relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment
Issue price or consideration
Purpose of the issue
(If issued as consideration for the acquisition of assets, clearly identify those assets)
6a Is the entity an +eligible entity that has obtained security holder approval under rule 7.1A?
If Yes, complete sections 6b - 6h in relation to the+securities the subject of this Appendix 3B, and comply with section 6i
6b The date the security holder resolution under rule 7.1A was passed
6c Number of +securities issued without security holder approval under rule 7.1
6d Number of +securities issued with security holder approval under rule 7.1A
N/A - Shares resulting from the vesting of Incentive Rights will rank equally with all issued fully paid ordinary shares.
Nil
The Incentive Rights are issued under the Company's Long Term Incentive Plan to employees
Yes
23 November 2018
N/A
N/A
6e
Number of +securities issued with
N/A
security holder approval under rule
7.3, or another specific security
holder approval (specify date of
meeting)
6f Number of +securities issued under an exception in rule 7.2
6g If +securities issued under rule 7.1A, was issue price at least 75% of 15 day VWAP as calculated under rule 7.1A.3? Include the +issue date and both values. Include the source of the VWAP calculation.
3,400,000 Incentive Rights
N/A
6h
If +securities
were issued
under
N/A
rule
7.1A
for
non-cash
consideration, state date on which
valuation
of
consideration
was
released
to
ASX
Market
Announcements
6i
Calculate
the
entity's
remaining
N/A
issue capacity under rule 7.1 and
rule 7.1A - complete Annexure 1
and release to ASX Market
Announcements
7
+Issue dates
22 July 2019
Note: The issue date may be prescribed by ASX
(refer to the definition of issue date in rule 19.12).
For example, the issue date for a pro rata
entitlement issue must comply with the applicable
timetable in Appendix 7A.
Cross reference: item 33 of Appendix 3B.
8
Number
and +class
of
all
+securities
quoted
on
ASX
(including the +securities in section
2 if applicable)
Number
+Class
516,318,597
Fully paid ordinary
shares (WEC)
9 Number and +class of all +securities not quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)
Number
+Class
10,000,000
UNQUOTED OPTIONS (WECAB)
EXPIRY DATE 18/11/2022,
EXERCISE PRICE $0.20
There are no prescribed vesting
and/or performance conditions
attached to these options (as
detailed
in
the
Company's
notice
of
Annual
General
Meeting
on 18
November
2016).
3,400,000
Unquoted
Incentive Rights
(NEW) are issued to employees
on 22 July 2019 under the
Company's Long Term Incentive
Plan, if vested, on 30 June 2022
as assessed on 1 July 2022, each
Incentive Right results in an
entitlement to one fully paid
ordinary share in the Company.
10 Dividend policy (in the case of a trust, distribution policy) on the increased capital (interests)
Incentive Rights do not carry rights to dividends.
Part 2 - Pro rata issue
11 Is security holder approval N/A required?
Is the issue renounceable or non-N/A renounceable?
Ratio in which the+securities will N/A be offered
+Class of +securities to which the N/A offer relates
+Record date to determine N/A entitlements
16
Will holdings on different registers
N/A
(or subregisters) be aggregated for
calculating entitlements?
17 Policy for deciding entitlements in N/A relation to fractions
