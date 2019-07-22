White Energy : Appendix 3B 1949700

Grant of Incentive Rights under the

Company's Long Term Incentive Plan approved by shareholders at the 2014 AGM and re-approved at the 2017 AGM.

Grant date: 1 July 2019

Vesting Date: 30 June 2022

Issue price: $0.00

Exercise price: $0.00

No payment is required upon the grant or vesting of the Incentive Rights.

The vesting of each Incentive Right results in an entitlement to one fully paid ordinary share in the Company.

Incentive Rights will not be quoted on the ASX and confer no right to vote or to participate in dividends, share issues or in a winding up of the Company.

Incentive Rights lapse in certain circumstances, including on cessation of employment, if a vesting condition is not met and to prevent inappropriate benefits.

In the event of a takeover bid or similar transaction, the Company will determine whether any or all of the unvested Incentive Rights vest, having regard to the factors the Company considers relevant.

On 1 July 2022 the Company will assess the satisfaction of the two vesting conditions. The Company will issue or procure the transfer of one fully paid ordinary share for each Incentive Right that vests. If both vesting conditions are not met the Incentive Rights will lapse. The vesting conditions are set out below:

1. Service Condition

A holder of Incentive Rights must

remain an employee of the Company or its subsidiaries for a continuous three year period starting on 1 July 2019 and ending on 30 June 2022 inclusive ("Service Period"); and

2. TSR Condition

The Company is required to achieve a Total Shareholder Return (TSR) over the Service Period of at least 120%. The TSR will be calculated based on movements in the Company's share price and adjusted for the total dividends paid during the Service Period. The starting share price for the Company's share is $0.10. This price (rounded to two decimal places) has been determined by the VWAP of the Company's shares over the 20 trading days ending at close of trade 28 June 2019.