WHITE ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED

(WEC)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 07/21
0.16 AUD   --.--%
WHITE ENERGY : Change in substantial holding
PU
WHITE ENERGY : Singapore Court of Appeal Dismisses Bayan's Appeal
PU
WHITE ENERGY : Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report – App 5B
PU
White Energy : Appendix 3B 1949700

07/22/2019 | 08:25pm EDT

Rule 2.7, 3.10.3, 3.10.4, 3.10.5

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement,

application for quotation of additional securities

and agreement

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 01/07/96 Origin: Appendix 5 Amended 01/07/98, 01/09/99, 01/07/00, 30/09/01, 11/03/02, 01/01/03, 24/10/05, 01/08/12, 04/03/13

Name of entity

WHITE ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED (Company)

ABN

62 071 527 083

We (the entity) give ASX the following information.

Part 1 - All issues

You must complete the relevant sections (attach sheets if there is not enough space).

  1. +Class of +securities issued or to be issued
  2. Number of +securities issued or to be issued (if known) or maximum number which may be issued

Unquoted Incentive Rights (NEW)

3,400,000 Unquoted Incentive Rights

3 Principal terms of the +securities (e.g. if options, exercise price and

expiry date; if partly paid +securities, the amount outstanding

and due dates for payment; if

+convertible securities, the conversion price and dates for conversion)

Grant of Incentive Rights under the

Company's Long Term Incentive Plan approved by shareholders at the 2014 AGM and re-approved at the 2017 AGM.

Grant date: 1 July 2019

Vesting Date: 30 June 2022

Issue price: $0.00

Exercise price: $0.00

No payment is required upon the grant or vesting of the Incentive Rights.

The vesting of each Incentive Right results in an entitlement to one fully paid ordinary share in the Company.

Incentive Rights will not be quoted on the ASX and confer no right to vote or to participate in dividends, share issues or in a winding up of the Company.

Incentive Rights lapse in certain circumstances, including on cessation of employment, if a vesting condition is not met and to prevent inappropriate benefits.

In the event of a takeover bid or similar transaction, the Company will determine whether any or all of the unvested Incentive Rights vest, having regard to the factors the Company considers relevant.

On 1 July 2022 the Company will assess the satisfaction of the two vesting conditions. The Company will issue or procure the transfer of one fully paid ordinary share for each Incentive Right that vests. If both vesting conditions are not met the Incentive Rights will lapse. The vesting conditions are set out below:

1. Service Condition

A holder of Incentive Rights must

remain an employee of the Company or its subsidiaries for a continuous three year period starting on 1 July 2019 and ending on 30 June 2022 inclusive ("Service Period"); and

2. TSR Condition

The Company is required to achieve a Total Shareholder Return (TSR) over the Service Period of at least 120%. The TSR will be calculated based on movements in the Company's share price and adjusted for the total dividends paid during the Service Period. The starting share price for the Company's share is $0.10. This price (rounded to two decimal places) has been determined by the VWAP of the Company's shares over the 20 trading days ending at close of trade 28 June 2019.

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3B Page 2

04/03/2013

  1. Do the +securities rank equally in all respects from the +issue date with an existing +class of quoted +securities?
    If the additional +securities do not rank equally, please state:
    • the date from which they do
    • the extent to which they participate for the next dividend, (in the case of a trust,
      distribution) or interest payment
    • the extent to which they do not rank equally, other than in relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment
  3. Issue price or consideration
  4. Purpose of the issue
    (If issued as consideration for the acquisition of assets, clearly identify those assets)

6a Is the entity an +eligible entity that has obtained security holder approval under rule 7.1A?

If Yes, complete sections 6b - 6h in relation to the +securities the subject of this Appendix 3B, and comply with section 6i

6b The date the security holder resolution under rule 7.1A was passed

6c Number of +securities issued without security holder approval under rule 7.1

6d Number of +securities issued with security holder approval under rule 7.1A

N/A - Shares resulting from the vesting of Incentive Rights will rank equally with all issued fully paid ordinary shares.

Nil

The Incentive Rights are issued under the Company's Long Term Incentive Plan to employees

Yes

23 November 2018

N/A

N/A

6e

Number of +securities issued with

N/A

security holder approval under rule

7.3, or another specific security

holder approval (specify date of

meeting)

6f Number of +securities issued under an exception in rule 7.2

6g If +securities issued under rule 7.1A, was issue price at least 75% of 15 day VWAP as calculated under rule 7.1A.3? Include the +issue date and both values. Include the source of the VWAP calculation.

3,400,000 Incentive Rights

N/A

6h

If +securities

were issued

under

N/A

rule

7.1A

for

non-cash

consideration, state date on which

valuation

of

consideration

was

released

to

ASX

Market

Announcements

6i

Calculate

the

entity's

remaining

N/A

issue capacity under rule 7.1 and

rule 7.1A - complete Annexure 1

and release to ASX Market

Announcements

7

+Issue dates

22 July 2019

Note: The issue date may be prescribed by ASX

(refer to the definition of issue date in rule 19.12).

For example, the issue date for a pro rata

entitlement issue must comply with the applicable

timetable in Appendix 7A.

Cross reference: item 33 of Appendix 3B.

8

Number

and +class

of

all

+securities

quoted

on

ASX

(including the +securities in section

2 if applicable)

Number

+Class

516,318,597

Fully paid ordinary

shares (WEC)

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3B Page 4

04/03/2013

9 Number and +class of all +securities not quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)

Number

+Class

10,000,000

UNQUOTED OPTIONS (WECAB)

EXPIRY DATE 18/11/2022,

EXERCISE PRICE $0.20

There are no prescribed vesting

and/or performance conditions

attached to these options (as

detailed

in

the

Company's

notice

of

Annual

General

Meeting

on 18

November

2016).

3,400,000

Unquoted

Incentive Rights

(NEW) are issued to employees

on 22 July 2019 under the

Company's Long Term Incentive

Plan, if vested, on 30 June 2022

as assessed on 1 July 2022, each

Incentive Right results in an

entitlement to one fully paid

ordinary share in the Company.

10 Dividend policy (in the case of a trust, distribution policy) on the increased capital (interests)

Incentive Rights do not carry rights to dividends.

Part 2 - Pro rata issue

11 Is security holder approval N/A required?

  1. Is the issue renounceable or non- N/A renounceable?
  2. Ratio in which the +securities will N/A be offered
  3. +Class of +securities to which the N/A offer relates
  4. +Record date to determine N/A entitlements

16

Will holdings on different registers

N/A

(or subregisters) be aggregated for

calculating entitlements?

17 Policy for deciding entitlements in N/A relation to fractions

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

White Energy Company Limited published this content on 23 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 July 2019 00:24:03 UTC
