End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 03/12
0.077 AUD   -1.28%
03/11 WHITE ENERGY : Singapore legal proceedings update
AQ
03/10 WHITE ENERGY : Singapore Legal Proceedings Update
PU
03/06 WHITE ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED : - Placement under Listing Rule 7.1
AQ
White Energy : Change in substantial holding 1909351

03/13/2019 | 09:19pm EDT

Form604

Corporations Act 2001

Section 671B

Notice of change of interests of substantial holder

To Company Name/Scheme

White Energy Company Limited

ACN/ARSN

ACN 071 527 083

1. Details of substantial holder (1)

Name

Prudential Plc and its subsidiary companies (See Annexure A)ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

There was a change in the interests of the Substantial holder on 11/03/2019

The previous notice was given to the 04/02/2019 company on

The previous notice was dated 04/02/2019

2. Previous and present voting power

The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate(2)had a relevant interest (3) in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme, are as follows:

Class of securities(4)

Previous notice

Present notice

Person's votes

Voting power (5)

Person's votes

Voting power (5)

NPV Ordinary Shares

82,430,167

16.60%

102,430,167

19.83%

3. Changes in relevant interests

Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:

Date of change

Person whose relevant interest changed

Nature of change(6)

Consideration given in relation to change(7)

Class and number of securities affected

Person's votes affected

11/03/2019

M&G Investment Management Limited

Placement of new shares

$79,467.57

NPV Ordinary Shares 1,135,251

1,135,251

11/03/2019

M&G Investment Management Limited

Placement of new shares

$1,320,532.43

NPV Ordinary Shares 18,864,749

18,864,749

4. Present relevant interests

Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows:

Holder of relevant interest

Registered holder of securities

Person entitled to be registered as holder(8)

Nature of relevant interest (6)

Class and number of securities

Person's votes

M&G Investment Management Limited

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited

Power to control the voting and /or disposal of securities pursuant to its position held as investment manager in accordance with investment mandates

NPV ordinary shares 5,814,198

5,814,198

M&G Investment Funds (12)

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited

M&G Investment Funds (12) is entitled to beneficial ownership of the shares but in accordance with investment mandates, does not have the power to control the voting and or disposal of securities

NPV ordinary shares 5,814,198

5,814,198

M&G Investment Management Limited

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited

Power to control the voting and /or disposal of securities pursuant to its position held as investment manager in accordance with investment mandates

NPV ordinary shares 96,615,969

96,615,969

M&G Investment Funds (3)

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited

M&G Investment Funds (3) is entitled to beneficial ownership of the shares but in accordance with investment mandates, does not have the power to control the voting and or disposal of securities

NPV ordinary shares 96,615,969

96,615,969

5. Changes in association

The persons who have become associates (2) of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association (9) with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:

Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

Nature of association

N/A

N/A

6. Addresses

The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:

Name

Address

M&G Investment Management Limited

5 Laurence Pountney Hill, London, EC4R 0HH, England

M&G Investment Funds (12)

5 Laurence Pountney Hill, London, EC4R 0HH, England

M&G Investment Funds (3)

5 Laurence Pountney Hill, London EC4R 0HH, England

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia)

HSBC Centre, Level 32, 580 George Street, Sydney, NSW 2000, Australia

Signature

print name

Mark Thomas

sign here

capacity

Head of M&G Regulatory Reporting

date

12/03/2019

This is annexure A of 1 page referred to in form 604 'Notice of change of interests of substantial holder'

Details of substantial holder

Prudential plc is a British multinational life insurance and financial services company, incorporated and registered in England and Wales and headquartered in London.

Prudential offers long-term savings and protection products, retirement income solutions and asset management across Asia, the US, the UK and Africa.

M&G Investment Management Limited and the Eastspring Investment companies are all wholly owned subsidiaries of companies within the Prudential plc group.

More details can be found at our website www.prudential.co.uk

M&G Prudential Limited

Wholly owned subsidiary of Prudential Plc

M&G Group Limited

Wholly owned subsidiary of M&G Prudential Limited

M&G Limited

Wholly owned subsidiary of M&G Group Limited

M&G Investment Management Limited

Wholly owned subsidiary of M&G Limited

M&G Securities Limited

Wholly owned subsidiary of M&G Limited

M&G Luxembourg S.A.

Wholly owned subsidiary of M&G Limited

M&G Alternatives Investment Management Limited

Wholly owned subsidiary of M&G Limited

Prudential Corporation Asia Limited

Wholly owned subsidiary of Prudential Plc

Prudential Holdings Limited

Wholly owned subsidiary of Prudential Corporation Asia Limited

Prudential Corporation Holdings Limited

Wholly owned subsidiary of Prudential Holdings Limited

Eastspring Investments (Luxembourg) S.A.

Wholly owned subsidiary of Prudential Holdings Limited

Eastspring Investments Limited

Wholly owned subsidiary of Prudential Corporation Holdings Limited

Prudential Singapore Holdings Pte. Limited

Wholly owned subsidiary of Prudential Corporation Holdings Limited

Eastspring Investments (Singapore) Limited

Wholly owned subsidiary of Prudential Singapore Holdings Pte. Limited

Eastspring Investments Berhad

Wholly owned subsidiary of Prudential Corporation Holdings Limited

Prudential Vietnam Assurance Private Limited

Wholly owned subsidiary of Prudential Corporation Holdings Limited

Eastspring Investments Fund Management Limited Liability Company

Wholly owned subsidiary of Prudential Vietnam Assurance Private Limited

Eastspring Securities Investment Trust Co. Ltd

99.54% owned subsidiary of Prudential Corporation Holdings Limited

Eastspring Asset Management Korea Co. Ltd

Wholly owned subsidiary of Prudential Corporation Holdings Limited

Eastspring Al-Wara' Investments Berhad

Wholly owned subsidiary of Prudential Corporation Holdings Limited

Eastspring Investments (Hong Kong) Limited

Wholly owned subsidiary of Prudential Corporation Holdings Limited

PT. Eastspring Investments Indonesia

99% owned subsidiary of Eastspring Investments (Hong Kong) Limited

The Prudential Assurance Company Limited

Wholly owned subsidiary of Prudential Plc

Prudential Pensions Limited

Wholly owned subsidiary of The Prudential Assurance Company Limited

Prudential (US Holdco 1) Limited

Wholly owned subsidiary of Prudential Plc

Brooke (Holdco 1) Inc

Wholly owned subsidiary of Prudential (US Holdco 1) Limited

Brooke Holdings LLC

Wholly owned subsidiary of Brooke (Holdco 1) Inc

Brooke Life Insurance Company

Wholly owned subsidiary of Brooke Holdings LLC

Jackson National Life Insurance Company

Wholly owned subsidiary of Brooke Life Insurance Company

Jackson National Asset Management LLC

Wholly owned subsidiary of Jackson National Life Insurance Company

The following are all M&G OEICs - open-ended investment companies with variable capital, incorporated in England & Wales and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. These are not Prudential plc group companies but the Authorised Corporate Director (M&G Securities Limited) and appointed fund manager (M&G Investment Management Limited) for each M&G OEIC are wholly owned subsidiaries of Prudential plc.

M&G Investment Funds (1)

External Open Ended Investment Company

M&G Investment Funds (2)

External Open Ended Investment Company

M&G Investment Funds (3)

External Open Ended Investment Company

M&G Investment Funds (4)

External Open Ended Investment Company

M&G Investment Funds (5)

External Open Ended Investment Company

M&G Investment Funds (7)

External Open Ended Investment Company

M&G Investment Funds (9)

External Open Ended Investment Company

M&G Investment Funds (11)

External Open Ended Investment Company

M&G Investment Funds (12)

External Open Ended Investment Company

M&G Investment Funds (14)

External Open Ended Investment Company

M&G Global Dividend Fund

External Open Ended Investment Company

Eastspring Investments (the "SICAVs") - are open-ended investment companies with variable capital registered in Luxembourg. The SICAVs are not Prudential plc group companies but the Management Company and appointed fund manager for each SICAV are wholly owned subsidiaries of Prudential plc.

Eastspring Investments - SICAV Fund

External Open Ended Investment Company

Eastspring Investments - SICAV FIS Fund

External Open Ended Investment Company

M&G (Lux) Investment Funds 1

External Open Ended Investment Company

DIRECTIONS

  • (1) If there are a number of substantial holders with similar or related relevant interests (e.g. a corporation and its r elated corporations, or the manager and trustee of an equity trust), the names could be included in an annexure to the form. If the relevant interests of a group of persons are essentially similar, they may be referred to throughout the form as a specifically named group if the membership of each group, with the names and addresses of members is clearly set out in paragraph6 of the form.

  • (2) See the definition of "associate" in section9 of the Corporations Act 2001.

  • (3) See the definition of "relevant interest" in sections 608 and 671B (7) of the Corporations Act 2001.

  • (4) The voting shares of a company constitute one class unless divided into separate classes.

  • (5) The person's votes divided by the total votes in the body corporate or schememultipliedby100.

  • (6) Include details of:

    (a) Any relevant agreement or other circumstances because of which the change in relevant interest occurred. If subsection671B (4)applies, a copy of any document setting out the terms of any relevant agreement, and a statement by the person giving full and accurate details of any contract, scheme or arrangement, must accompany this form, together with a written statement certifying this contract, scheme or arrangement; and

    (b)Any qualification of the power of a person to exercise, control the exercise of, or influence the exercise of, the voting powers or disposal of the securities to which the relevant interest relates(indicating clearly the particular securities to which the qualification applies).

    See the definition of "relevant agreement" in section9 of the Corporations Act 2001.

  • (7) Details of the consideration must include any and all benefits, money and other, that any person from whom a relevant interest was acquired has, or may, become entitled to receive in relation to that acquisition. Details must be included even if the benefit is conditional on the happening or not of a contingency. Details must be included of any benefit paid on behalf of the substantial holder or its associate in relation to the acquisitions, even if they are not paid directly to the person from whom the relevant interest was acquired.

  • (8) If the substantial holder is unable to determine the identity of the person (e.g. if the relevant interest arises because of an option) write "unknown".

  • (9) Give details, if appropriate, of the present association and any change in that association since the last substantial holding notice.

Disclaimer

White Energy Company Limited published this content on 14 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2019 01:18:05 UTC
