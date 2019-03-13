White Energy : Change in substantial holding 1909351

Form604

Corporations Act 2001

Section 671B

Notice of change of interests of substantial holder

To Company Name/Scheme

White Energy Company Limited

ACN/ARSN

ACN 071 527 083

1. Details of substantial holder (1)

Name

Prudential Plc and its subsidiary companies (See Annexure A)ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

There was a change in the interests of the Substantial holder on 11/03/2019

The previous notice was given to the 04/02/2019 company on

The previous notice was dated 04/02/2019

2. Previous and present voting power

The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate(2)had a relevant interest (3) in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme, are as follows:

Class of securities(4) Previous notice Present notice Person's votes Voting power (5) Person's votes Voting power (5) NPV Ordinary Shares 82,430,167 16.60% 102,430,167 19.83%

3. Changes in relevant interests

Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:

Date of change Person whose relevant interest changed Nature of change(6) Consideration given in relation to change(7) Class and number of securities affected Person's votes affected 11/03/2019 M&G Investment Management Limited Placement of new shares $79,467.57 NPV Ordinary Shares 1,135,251 1,135,251 11/03/2019 M&G Investment Management Limited Placement of new shares $1,320,532.43 NPV Ordinary Shares 18,864,749 18,864,749

4. Present relevant interests

Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows:

Holder of relevant interest Registered holder of securities Person entitled to be registered as holder(8) Nature of relevant interest (6) Class and number of securities Person's votes M&G Investment Management Limited HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited Power to control the voting and /or disposal of securities pursuant to its position held as investment manager in accordance with investment mandates NPV ordinary shares 5,814,198 5,814,198 M&G Investment Funds (12) HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited M&G Investment Funds (12) is entitled to beneficial ownership of the shares but in accordance with investment mandates, does not have the power to control the voting and or disposal of securities NPV ordinary shares 5,814,198 5,814,198 M&G Investment Management Limited HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited Power to control the voting and /or disposal of securities pursuant to its position held as investment manager in accordance with investment mandates NPV ordinary shares 96,615,969 96,615,969 M&G Investment Funds (3) HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited M&G Investment Funds (3) is entitled to beneficial ownership of the shares but in accordance with investment mandates, does not have the power to control the voting and or disposal of securities NPV ordinary shares 96,615,969 96,615,969

5. Changes in association

The persons who have become associates (2) of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association (9) with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:

Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable) Nature of association N/A N/A 6. Addresses

The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:

Name Address M&G Investment Management Limited 5 Laurence Pountney Hill, London, EC4R 0HH, England M&G Investment Funds (12) 5 Laurence Pountney Hill, London, EC4R 0HH, England M&G Investment Funds (3) 5 Laurence Pountney Hill, London EC4R 0HH, England HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) HSBC Centre, Level 32, 580 George Street, Sydney, NSW 2000, Australia

Signature

print name

Mark Thomas

sign here

capacity

Head of M&G Regulatory Reporting

date

12/03/2019

This is annexure A of 1 page referred to in form 604 'Notice of change of interests of substantial holder'

Details of substantial holder

Prudential plc is a British multinational life insurance and financial services company, incorporated and registered in England and Wales and headquartered in London.

Prudential offers long-term savings and protection products, retirement income solutions and asset management across Asia, the US, the UK and Africa.

M&G Investment Management Limited and the Eastspring Investment companies are all wholly owned subsidiaries of companies within the Prudential plc group.

More details can be found at our website www.prudential.co.uk

M&G Prudential Limited Wholly owned subsidiary of Prudential Plc M&G Group Limited Wholly owned subsidiary of M&G Prudential Limited M&G Limited Wholly owned subsidiary of M&G Group Limited M&G Investment Management Limited Wholly owned subsidiary of M&G Limited M&G Securities Limited Wholly owned subsidiary of M&G Limited M&G Luxembourg S.A. Wholly owned subsidiary of M&G Limited M&G Alternatives Investment Management Limited Wholly owned subsidiary of M&G Limited Prudential Corporation Asia Limited Wholly owned subsidiary of Prudential Plc Prudential Holdings Limited Wholly owned subsidiary of Prudential Corporation Asia Limited Prudential Corporation Holdings Limited Wholly owned subsidiary of Prudential Holdings Limited Eastspring Investments (Luxembourg) S.A. Wholly owned subsidiary of Prudential Holdings Limited Eastspring Investments Limited Wholly owned subsidiary of Prudential Corporation Holdings Limited Prudential Singapore Holdings Pte. Limited Wholly owned subsidiary of Prudential Corporation Holdings Limited Eastspring Investments (Singapore) Limited Wholly owned subsidiary of Prudential Singapore Holdings Pte. Limited Eastspring Investments Berhad Wholly owned subsidiary of Prudential Corporation Holdings Limited Prudential Vietnam Assurance Private Limited Wholly owned subsidiary of Prudential Corporation Holdings Limited Eastspring Investments Fund Management Limited Liability Company Wholly owned subsidiary of Prudential Vietnam Assurance Private Limited Eastspring Securities Investment Trust Co. Ltd 99.54% owned subsidiary of Prudential Corporation Holdings Limited Eastspring Asset Management Korea Co. Ltd Wholly owned subsidiary of Prudential Corporation Holdings Limited Eastspring Al-Wara' Investments Berhad Wholly owned subsidiary of Prudential Corporation Holdings Limited Eastspring Investments (Hong Kong) Limited Wholly owned subsidiary of Prudential Corporation Holdings Limited PT. Eastspring Investments Indonesia 99% owned subsidiary of Eastspring Investments (Hong Kong) Limited The Prudential Assurance Company Limited Wholly owned subsidiary of Prudential Plc Prudential Pensions Limited Wholly owned subsidiary of The Prudential Assurance Company Limited Prudential (US Holdco 1) Limited Wholly owned subsidiary of Prudential Plc Brooke (Holdco 1) Inc Wholly owned subsidiary of Prudential (US Holdco 1) Limited Brooke Holdings LLC Wholly owned subsidiary of Brooke (Holdco 1) Inc Brooke Life Insurance Company Wholly owned subsidiary of Brooke Holdings LLC Jackson National Life Insurance Company Wholly owned subsidiary of Brooke Life Insurance Company Jackson National Asset Management LLC Wholly owned subsidiary of Jackson National Life Insurance Company

The following are all M&G OEICs - open-ended investment companies with variable capital, incorporated in England & Wales and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. These are not Prudential plc group companies but the Authorised Corporate Director (M&G Securities Limited) and appointed fund manager (M&G Investment Management Limited) for each M&G OEIC are wholly owned subsidiaries of Prudential plc.

M&G Investment Funds (1) External Open Ended Investment Company M&G Investment Funds (2) External Open Ended Investment Company M&G Investment Funds (3) External Open Ended Investment Company M&G Investment Funds (4) External Open Ended Investment Company M&G Investment Funds (5) External Open Ended Investment Company M&G Investment Funds (7) External Open Ended Investment Company M&G Investment Funds (9) External Open Ended Investment Company M&G Investment Funds (11) External Open Ended Investment Company M&G Investment Funds (12) External Open Ended Investment Company M&G Investment Funds (14) External Open Ended Investment Company M&G Global Dividend Fund External Open Ended Investment Company

Eastspring Investments (the "SICAVs") - are open-ended investment companies with variable capital registered in Luxembourg. The SICAVs are not Prudential plc group companies but the Management Company and appointed fund manager for each SICAV are wholly owned subsidiaries of Prudential plc.

Eastspring Investments - SICAV Fund External Open Ended Investment Company Eastspring Investments - SICAV FIS Fund External Open Ended Investment Company

M&G (Lux) Investment Funds 1 External Open Ended Investment Company

