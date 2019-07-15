White Energy : Change in substantial holding 1947952
07/15/2019 | 07:10pm EDT
Form604
Corporations Act 2001
Section 671B
Notice of change of interests of substantial holder
ToCompany Name/Scheme
White Energy Company Limited
ACN/ARSN
ACN 071 527 083
1. Details of substantial holder (1)
Name
M&G Investments Funds (3)
ACN/ARSN (if applicable)
There was a change in the interests of the
Substantial holder on
12/07/2019
The previous notice was given to the
company on
12/03/2019
The previous notice was dated
12/03/2019
2. Previous and present voting power
The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate(2)had a relevant interest (3) in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme, are as follows:
Class of securities(4)
Previous notice
Present notice
Person's votes
Voting power (5)
Person's votes
Voting power (5)
NPV Ordinary Shares
96,615,969
18.71%
102,430,167
19.83%
3. Changes in relevant interests
Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:
Person whose
Nature of
Consideration
Class and number of
Person's
given in relation
votes
relevant interest changed
change(6)
securities affected
Date of
to change(7)
affected
change
NPV Ordinary Shares
12/07/2019
M&G Investments Funds (3)
In-Specie Transfer
$872,129.70
5,814,198
5,814,198
4. Present relevant interests
Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows:
Holder of relevant
Registered holder of
Person entitled to
Nature
of
relevant
Class and number of
Person's votes
interest
securities
be registered as
interest (6)
securities
holder(8)
M&G Investment
HSBC Custody
HSBC Custody
Power to control the
NPV ordinary shares
102,430,167
Management
Nominees (Australia)
Nominees (Australia)
voting and /or disposal of
102,430,167
Limited
Limited
Limited
securities pursuant to its
position held as
investment manager in
accordance with
investment mandates
M&G Investment
HSBC Custody
HSBC Custody
M&G Investment Funds
NPV ordinary shares
102,430,167
Funds (3)
Nominees (Australia)
Nominees (Australia)
(3) is entitled to beneficial
102,430,167
Limited
Limited
ownership of the shares
but in accordance with
investment mandates,
does not have the power
to control the voting and
or disposal of securities
5. Changes in association
The persons who have become associates (2) of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association (9) with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:
Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable)
Nature of association
N/A
N/A
6. Addresses The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:
Name
Address
M&G Investment Management Limited
10 Fenchurch Avenue, London, EC3M 5AG, England
M&G Investment Funds (3)
10 Fenchurch Avenue, London, EC3M 5AG, England
HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia)
HSBC Centre, Level 32, 580 George Street, Sydney, NSW 2000, Australia
Signature
print name
Mark Thomas
capacity
Head of M&G Regulatory Reporting
sign here
date
15/07/2019
This is annexure A of 1 page referred to in form 604 'Notice of change of interests of substantial holder'
Details of substantial holder
Prudential plc is a British multinational life insurance and financial services company, incorporated and registered in England and Wales and headquartered in London.
Prudential offers long-term savings and protection products, retirement income solutions and asset management across Asia, the US, the UK and Africa.
M&G Investment Management Limited and the Eastspring Investment companies are all wholly owned subsidiaries of companies within the Prudential plc group.
More details can be found at our website www.prudential.co.uk
M&G Prudential Limited
Wholly owned subsidiary of Prudential Plc
M&G Group Limited
Wholly owned subsidiary of M&G Prudential Limited
M&G Limited
Wholly owned subsidiary of M&G Group Limited
M&G Investment Management Limited
Wholly owned subsidiary of M&G Limited
M&G Securities Limited
Wholly owned subsidiary of M&G Limited
M&G Luxembourg S.A.
Wholly owned subsidiary of M&G Limited
M&G Alternatives Investment Management Limited
Wholly owned subsidiary of M&G Limited
Prudential Corporation Asia Limited
Wholly owned subsidiary of Prudential Plc
Prudential Holdings Limited
Wholly owned subsidiary of Prudential Corporation Asia Limited
Prudential Corporation Holdings Limited
Wholly owned subsidiary of Prudential Holdings Limited
Eastspring Investments (Luxembourg) S.A.
Wholly owned subsidiary of Prudential Holdings Limited
Eastspring Investments Limited
Wholly owned subsidiary of Prudential Corporation Holdings Limited
Prudential Singapore Holdings Pte. Limited
Wholly owned subsidiary of Prudential Corporation Holdings Limited
Eastspring Investments (Singapore) Limited
Wholly owned subsidiary of Prudential Singapore Holdings Pte. Limited
Eastspring Investments Berhad
Wholly owned subsidiary of Prudential Corporation Holdings Limited
Prudential Vietnam Assurance Private Limited
Wholly owned subsidiary of Prudential Corporation Holdings Limited
Eastspring Investments Fund Management Limited
Wholly owned subsidiary of Prudential Vietnam Assurance Private Limited
Liability Company
Eastspring Securities Investment Trust Co. Ltd
99.54% owned subsidiary of Prudential Corporation Holdings Limited
Eastspring Asset Management Korea Co. Ltd
Wholly owned subsidiary of Prudential Corporation Holdings Limited
Eastspring Al-Wara' Investments Berhad
Wholly owned subsidiary of Prudential Corporation Holdings Limited
Eastspring Investments (Hong Kong) Limited
Wholly owned subsidiary of Prudential Corporation Holdings Limited
PT. Eastspring Investments Indonesia
99% owned subsidiary of Eastspring Investments (Hong Kong) Limited
The Prudential Assurance Company Limited
Wholly owned subsidiary of Prudential Plc
Prudential Pensions Limited
Wholly owned subsidiary of The Prudential Assurance Company Limited
Prudential (US Holdco 1) Limited
Wholly owned subsidiary of Prudential Plc
Brooke (Holdco 1) Inc
Wholly owned subsidiary of Prudential (US Holdco 1) Limited
Brooke Holdings LLC
Wholly owned subsidiary of Brooke (Holdco 1) Inc
Brooke Life Insurance Company
Wholly owned subsidiary of Brooke Holdings LLC
Jackson National Life Insurance Company
Wholly owned subsidiary of Brooke Life Insurance Company
Jackson National Asset Management LLC
Wholly owned subsidiary of Jackson National Life Insurance Company
The following are all M&G OEICs - open-ended investment companies with variable capital, incorporated in England & Wales and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. These are not Prudential plc group companies but the Authorised Corporate Director (M&G Securities Limited) and appointed fund manager (M&G Investment Management Limited) for each M&G OEIC are wholly owned subsidiaries of Prudential plc.
M&G Investment Funds (1)
External Open Ended Investment Company
M&G Investment Funds (2)
External Open Ended Investment Company
M&G Investment Funds (3)
External Open Ended Investment Company
M&G Investment Funds (4)
External Open Ended Investment Company
M&G Investment Funds (5)
External Open Ended Investment Company
M&G Investment Funds (7)
External Open Ended Investment Company
M&G Investment Funds (9)
External Open Ended Investment Company
M&G Investment Funds (11)
External Open Ended Investment Company
M&G Investment Funds (12)
External Open Ended Investment Company
M&G Investment Funds (14)
External Open Ended Investment Company
M&G Global Dividend Fund
External Open Ended Investment Company
Eastspring Investments (the "SICAVs") - are open-ended investment companies with variable capital registered in Luxembourg. The SICAVs are not Prudential plc group companies but the Management Company and appointed fund manager for each SICAV are wholly owned subsidiaries of Prudential plc.
Eastspring Investments - SICAV Fund
External Open Ended Investment Company
Eastspring Investments - SICAV FIS Fund
External Open Ended Investment Company
M&G (Lux) Investment Funds 1
External Open Ended Investment Company
DIRECTIONS
If there are a number of substantial holders with similar or related relevant interests (e.g. a corporation and its r elated corporations, or the manager and trustee of an equity trust), the names could be included in an annexure to the form. If the relevant interests of a group of persons are essentially similar, they may be referred to throughout the form as a specifically named group if the membership of each group, with the names and addresses of members is clearly set out in paragraph6 of the form.
See the definition of "associate" in section9 of the Corporations Act 2001.
See the definition of "relevant interest" in sections 608 and 671B (7) of the Corporations Act 2001.
The voting shares of a company constitute one class unless divided into separate classes.
The person's votes divided by the total votes in the body corporate or schememultipliedby100.
Include details of:
Any relevant agreement or other circumstances because of which the change in relevant interest occurred. If subsection671B (4)applies, a copy of any document setting out the terms of any relevant agreement, and a statement by the person giving full and accurate details of any contract, scheme or arrangement, must accompany this form, together with a written statement certifying this contract, scheme or arrangement; and
Any qualification of the power of a person to exercise, control the exercise of, or influence the exercise of, the voting powers or disposal of the securities to which the relevant interest relates(indicating clearly the particular securities to which the qualification applies).
See the definition of "relevant agreement" in section9 of the Corporations Act 2001.
Details of the consideration must include any and all benefits, money and other, that any person from whom a relevant interest was acquired has, or may, become entitled to receive in relation to that acquisition. Details must be included even if the benefit is conditional on the happening or not of a contingency. Details must be included of any benefit paid on behalf of the substantial holder or its associate in relation to the acquisitions, even if they are not paid directly to the person from whom the relevant interest was acquired.
(8)
If the substantial holder is unable to determine the identity of the person (e.g. if the relevant interest arises because of an option) write
"unknown".
Give details, if appropriate, of the present association and any change in that association since the last substantial holding notice.
