Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  White Energy Company Limited    WEC   AU000000WEC5

WHITE ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED

(WEC)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 07/15
0.18 AUD   +20.00%
07:10pWHITE ENERGY : Change in substantial holding 1947952
PU
07/10WHITE ENERGY : Singapore Court of Appeal Dismisses Bayan's Appeal 1946701
PU
04/30WHITE ENERGY : Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report – App 5B 1925053
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

White Energy : Change in substantial holding 1947952

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/15/2019 | 07:10pm EDT

Form604

Corporations Act 2001

Section 671B

Notice of change of interests of substantial holder

ToCompany Name/Scheme

White Energy Company Limited

ACN/ARSN

ACN 071 527 083

1. Details of substantial holder (1)

Name

M&G Investments Funds (3)

ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

There was a change in the interests of the

Substantial holder on

12/07/2019

The previous notice was given to the

company on

12/03/2019

The previous notice was dated

12/03/2019

2. Previous and present voting power

The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate(2)had a relevant interest (3) in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme, are as follows:

Class of securities(4)

Previous notice

Present notice

Person's votes

Voting power (5)

Person's votes

Voting power (5)

NPV Ordinary Shares

96,615,969

18.71%

102,430,167

19.83%

3. Changes in relevant interests

Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:

Person whose

Nature of

Consideration

Class and number of

Person's

given in relation

votes

relevant interest changed

change(6)

securities affected

Date of

to change(7)

affected

change

NPV Ordinary Shares

12/07/2019

M&G Investments Funds (3)

In-Specie Transfer

$872,129.70

5,814,198

5,814,198

4. Present relevant interests

Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows:

Holder of relevant

Registered holder of

Person entitled to

Nature

of

relevant

Class and number of

Person's votes

interest

securities

be registered as

interest (6)

securities

holder(8)

M&G Investment

HSBC Custody

HSBC Custody

Power to control the

NPV ordinary shares

102,430,167

Management

Nominees (Australia)

Nominees (Australia)

voting and /or disposal of

102,430,167

Limited

Limited

Limited

securities pursuant to its

position held as

investment manager in

accordance with

investment mandates

M&G Investment

HSBC Custody

HSBC Custody

M&G Investment Funds

NPV ordinary shares

102,430,167

Funds (3)

Nominees (Australia)

Nominees (Australia)

(3) is entitled to beneficial

102,430,167

Limited

Limited

ownership of the shares

but in accordance with

investment mandates,

does not have the power

to control the voting and

or disposal of securities

5. Changes in association

The persons who have become associates (2) of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association (9) with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:

Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

Nature of association

N/A

N/A

6. Addresses The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:

Name

Address

M&G Investment Management Limited

10 Fenchurch Avenue, London, EC3M 5AG, England

M&G Investment Funds (3)

10 Fenchurch Avenue, London, EC3M 5AG, England

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia)

HSBC Centre, Level 32, 580 George Street, Sydney, NSW 2000, Australia

Signature

print name

Mark Thomas

capacity

Head of M&G Regulatory Reporting

sign here

date

15/07/2019

This is annexure A of 1 page referred to in form 604 'Notice of change of interests of substantial holder'

Details of substantial holder

Prudential plc is a British multinational life insurance and financial services company, incorporated and registered in England and Wales and headquartered in London.

Prudential offers long-term savings and protection products, retirement income solutions and asset management across Asia, the US, the UK and Africa.

M&G Investment Management Limited and the Eastspring Investment companies are all wholly owned subsidiaries of companies within the Prudential plc group.

More details can be found at our website www.prudential.co.uk

M&G Prudential Limited

Wholly owned subsidiary of Prudential Plc

M&G Group Limited

Wholly owned subsidiary of M&G Prudential Limited

M&G Limited

Wholly owned subsidiary of M&G Group Limited

M&G Investment Management Limited

Wholly owned subsidiary of M&G Limited

M&G Securities Limited

Wholly owned subsidiary of M&G Limited

M&G Luxembourg S.A.

Wholly owned subsidiary of M&G Limited

M&G Alternatives Investment Management Limited

Wholly owned subsidiary of M&G Limited

Prudential Corporation Asia Limited

Wholly owned subsidiary of Prudential Plc

Prudential Holdings Limited

Wholly owned subsidiary of Prudential Corporation Asia Limited

Prudential Corporation Holdings Limited

Wholly owned subsidiary of Prudential Holdings Limited

Eastspring Investments (Luxembourg) S.A.

Wholly owned subsidiary of Prudential Holdings Limited

Eastspring Investments Limited

Wholly owned subsidiary of Prudential Corporation Holdings Limited

Prudential Singapore Holdings Pte. Limited

Wholly owned subsidiary of Prudential Corporation Holdings Limited

Eastspring Investments (Singapore) Limited

Wholly owned subsidiary of Prudential Singapore Holdings Pte. Limited

Eastspring Investments Berhad

Wholly owned subsidiary of Prudential Corporation Holdings Limited

Prudential Vietnam Assurance Private Limited

Wholly owned subsidiary of Prudential Corporation Holdings Limited

Eastspring Investments Fund Management Limited

Wholly owned subsidiary of Prudential Vietnam Assurance Private Limited

Liability Company

Eastspring Securities Investment Trust Co. Ltd

99.54% owned subsidiary of Prudential Corporation Holdings Limited

Eastspring Asset Management Korea Co. Ltd

Wholly owned subsidiary of Prudential Corporation Holdings Limited

Eastspring Al-Wara' Investments Berhad

Wholly owned subsidiary of Prudential Corporation Holdings Limited

Eastspring Investments (Hong Kong) Limited

Wholly owned subsidiary of Prudential Corporation Holdings Limited

PT. Eastspring Investments Indonesia

99% owned subsidiary of Eastspring Investments (Hong Kong) Limited

The Prudential Assurance Company Limited

Wholly owned subsidiary of Prudential Plc

Prudential Pensions Limited

Wholly owned subsidiary of The Prudential Assurance Company Limited

Prudential (US Holdco 1) Limited

Wholly owned subsidiary of Prudential Plc

Brooke (Holdco 1) Inc

Wholly owned subsidiary of Prudential (US Holdco 1) Limited

Brooke Holdings LLC

Wholly owned subsidiary of Brooke (Holdco 1) Inc

Brooke Life Insurance Company

Wholly owned subsidiary of Brooke Holdings LLC

Jackson National Life Insurance Company

Wholly owned subsidiary of Brooke Life Insurance Company

Jackson National Asset Management LLC

Wholly owned subsidiary of Jackson National Life Insurance Company

The following are all M&G OEICs - open-ended investment companies with variable capital, incorporated in England & Wales and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. These are not Prudential plc group companies but the Authorised Corporate Director (M&G Securities Limited) and appointed fund manager (M&G Investment Management Limited) for each M&G OEIC are wholly owned subsidiaries of Prudential plc.

M&G Investment Funds (1)

External Open Ended Investment Company

M&G Investment Funds (2)

External Open Ended Investment Company

M&G Investment Funds (3)

External Open Ended Investment Company

M&G Investment Funds (4)

External Open Ended Investment Company

M&G Investment Funds (5)

External Open Ended Investment Company

M&G Investment Funds (7)

External Open Ended Investment Company

M&G Investment Funds (9)

External Open Ended Investment Company

M&G Investment Funds (11)

External Open Ended Investment Company

M&G Investment Funds (12)

External Open Ended Investment Company

M&G Investment Funds (14)

External Open Ended Investment Company

M&G Global Dividend Fund

External Open Ended Investment Company

Eastspring Investments (the "SICAVs") - are open-ended investment companies with variable capital registered in Luxembourg. The SICAVs are not Prudential plc group companies but the Management Company and appointed fund manager for each SICAV are wholly owned subsidiaries of Prudential plc.

Eastspring Investments - SICAV Fund

External Open Ended Investment Company

Eastspring Investments - SICAV FIS Fund

External Open Ended Investment Company

M&G (Lux) Investment Funds 1

External Open Ended Investment Company

DIRECTIONS

  1. If there are a number of substantial holders with similar or related relevant interests (e.g. a corporation and its r elated corporations, or the manager and trustee of an equity trust), the names could be included in an annexure to the form. If the relevant interests of a group of persons are essentially similar, they may be referred to throughout the form as a specifically named group if the membership of each group, with the names and addresses of members is clearly set out in paragraph6 of the form.
  2. See the definition of "associate" in section9 of the Corporations Act 2001.
  3. See the definition of "relevant interest" in sections 608 and 671B (7) of the Corporations Act 2001.
  4. The voting shares of a company constitute one class unless divided into separate classes.
  5. The person's votes divided by the total votes in the body corporate or schememultipliedby100.
  6. Include details of:
    1. Any relevant agreement or other circumstances because of which the change in relevant interest occurred. If subsection671B (4)applies, a copy of any document setting out the terms of any relevant agreement, and a statement by the person giving full and accurate details of any contract, scheme or arrangement, must accompany this form, together with a written statement certifying this contract, scheme or arrangement; and
    2. Any qualification of the power of a person to exercise, control the exercise of, or influence the exercise of, the voting powers or disposal of the securities to which the relevant interest relates(indicating clearly the particular securities to which the qualification applies).

See the definition of "relevant agreement" in section9 of the Corporations Act 2001.

  1. Details of the consideration must include any and all benefits, money and other, that any person from whom a relevant interest was acquired has, or may, become entitled to receive in relation to that acquisition. Details must be included even if the benefit is conditional on the happening or not of a contingency. Details must be included of any benefit paid on behalf of the substantial holder or its associate in relation to the acquisitions, even if they are not paid directly to the person from whom the relevant interest was acquired.

(8)

If the substantial holder is unable to determine the identity of the person (e.g. if the relevant interest arises because of an option) write

"unknown".

  1. Give details, if appropriate, of the present association and any change in that association since the last substantial holding notice.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

White Energy Company Limited published this content on 16 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 July 2019 23:09:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WHITE ENERGY COMPANY LIMIT
07:10pWHITE ENERGY : Change in substantial holding 1947952
PU
07/10WHITE ENERGY : Singapore Court of Appeal Dismisses Bayan's Appeal 1946701
PU
04/30WHITE ENERGY : Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report – App 5B 1925053
PU
03/13WHITE ENERGY : Change in substantial holding 1909351
PU
03/11WHITE ENERGY : Singapore legal proceedings update
AQ
03/10WHITE ENERGY : Singapore Legal Proceedings Update 1908729
PU
03/06WHITE ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED : - Placement under Listing Rule 7.1 1907049
AQ
03/05WHITE ENERGY : Placement under Listing Rule 7.1 1907049
PU
02/28WHITE ENERGY : Final Director's Interest Notice 1905392
PU
02/12WHITE ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED : - Notification of Resignation of Director
AQ
More news
Chart WHITE ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
White Energy Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Brian J. Flannery CEO, MD, Director & Head-Investor Relations
Travers William Duncan Chairman
Michael Chapman Chief Operating Officer
Allan McCarthy Chief Financial Officer
Graham Allan Cubbin Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WHITE ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED117.39%52
CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED5.96%52 764
GLENCORE-8.60%44 953
COAL INDIA-3.95%21 310
SHAANXI COAL INDUSTRY CO LTD18.15%12 810
CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY1.29%7 891
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About