White Energy : Change in substantial holding 1947952

Form604 Corporations Act 2001 Section 671B Notice of change of interests of substantial holder ToCompany Name/Scheme White Energy Company Limited ACN/ARSN ACN 071 527 083 1. Details of substantial holder (1) Name M&G Investments Funds (3) ACN/ARSN (if applicable) There was a change in the interests of the Substantial holder on 12/07/2019 The previous notice was given to the company on 12/03/2019 The previous notice was dated 12/03/2019 2. Previous and present voting power The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate(2)had a relevant interest (3) in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme, are as follows: Class of securities(4) Previous notice Present notice Person's votes Voting power (5) Person's votes Voting power (5) NPV Ordinary Shares 96,615,969 18.71% 102,430,167 19.83% 3. Changes in relevant interests Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows: Person whose Nature of Consideration Class and number of Person's given in relation votes relevant interest changed change(6) securities affected Date of to change(7) affected change NPV Ordinary Shares 12/07/2019 M&G Investments Funds (3) In-Specie Transfer $872,129.70 5,814,198 5,814,198

4. Present relevant interests Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows: Holder of relevant Registered holder of Person entitled to Nature of relevant Class and number of Person's votes interest securities be registered as interest (6) securities holder(8) M&G Investment HSBC Custody HSBC Custody Power to control the NPV ordinary shares 102,430,167 Management Nominees (Australia) Nominees (Australia) voting and /or disposal of 102,430,167 Limited Limited Limited securities pursuant to its position held as investment manager in accordance with investment mandates M&G Investment HSBC Custody HSBC Custody M&G Investment Funds NPV ordinary shares 102,430,167 Funds (3) Nominees (Australia) Nominees (Australia) (3) is entitled to beneficial 102,430,167 Limited Limited ownership of the shares but in accordance with investment mandates, does not have the power to control the voting and or disposal of securities 5. Changes in association The persons who have become associates (2) of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association (9) with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows: Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable) Nature of association N/A N/A 6. Addresses The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows: Name Address M&G Investment Management Limited 10 Fenchurch Avenue, London, EC3M 5AG, England M&G Investment Funds (3) 10 Fenchurch Avenue, London, EC3M 5AG, England HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) HSBC Centre, Level 32, 580 George Street, Sydney, NSW 2000, Australia Signature print name Mark Thomas capacity Head of M&G Regulatory Reporting sign here date 15/07/2019

This is annexure A of 1 page referred to in form 604 'Notice of change of interests of substantial holder' Details of substantial holder Prudential plc is a British multinational life insurance and financial services company, incorporated and registered in England and Wales and headquartered in London. Prudential offers long-term savings and protection products, retirement income solutions and asset management across Asia, the US, the UK and Africa. M&G Investment Management Limited and the Eastspring Investment companies are all wholly owned subsidiaries of companies within the Prudential plc group. More details can be found at our website www.prudential.co.uk M&G Prudential Limited Wholly owned subsidiary of Prudential Plc M&G Group Limited Wholly owned subsidiary of M&G Prudential Limited M&G Limited Wholly owned subsidiary of M&G Group Limited M&G Investment Management Limited Wholly owned subsidiary of M&G Limited M&G Securities Limited Wholly owned subsidiary of M&G Limited M&G Luxembourg S.A. Wholly owned subsidiary of M&G Limited M&G Alternatives Investment Management Limited Wholly owned subsidiary of M&G Limited Prudential Corporation Asia Limited Wholly owned subsidiary of Prudential Plc Prudential Holdings Limited Wholly owned subsidiary of Prudential Corporation Asia Limited Prudential Corporation Holdings Limited Wholly owned subsidiary of Prudential Holdings Limited Eastspring Investments (Luxembourg) S.A. Wholly owned subsidiary of Prudential Holdings Limited Eastspring Investments Limited Wholly owned subsidiary of Prudential Corporation Holdings Limited Prudential Singapore Holdings Pte. Limited Wholly owned subsidiary of Prudential Corporation Holdings Limited Eastspring Investments (Singapore) Limited Wholly owned subsidiary of Prudential Singapore Holdings Pte. Limited Eastspring Investments Berhad Wholly owned subsidiary of Prudential Corporation Holdings Limited Prudential Vietnam Assurance Private Limited Wholly owned subsidiary of Prudential Corporation Holdings Limited Eastspring Investments Fund Management Limited Wholly owned subsidiary of Prudential Vietnam Assurance Private Limited Liability Company Eastspring Securities Investment Trust Co. Ltd 99.54% owned subsidiary of Prudential Corporation Holdings Limited Eastspring Asset Management Korea Co. Ltd Wholly owned subsidiary of Prudential Corporation Holdings Limited Eastspring Al-Wara' Investments Berhad Wholly owned subsidiary of Prudential Corporation Holdings Limited Eastspring Investments (Hong Kong) Limited Wholly owned subsidiary of Prudential Corporation Holdings Limited PT. Eastspring Investments Indonesia 99% owned subsidiary of Eastspring Investments (Hong Kong) Limited The Prudential Assurance Company Limited Wholly owned subsidiary of Prudential Plc Prudential Pensions Limited Wholly owned subsidiary of The Prudential Assurance Company Limited Prudential (US Holdco 1) Limited Wholly owned subsidiary of Prudential Plc Brooke (Holdco 1) Inc Wholly owned subsidiary of Prudential (US Holdco 1) Limited Brooke Holdings LLC Wholly owned subsidiary of Brooke (Holdco 1) Inc

Brooke Life Insurance Company Wholly owned subsidiary of Brooke Holdings LLC Jackson National Life Insurance Company Wholly owned subsidiary of Brooke Life Insurance Company Jackson National Asset Management LLC Wholly owned subsidiary of Jackson National Life Insurance Company The following are all M&G OEICs - open-ended investment companies with variable capital, incorporated in England & Wales and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. These are not Prudential plc group companies but the Authorised Corporate Director (M&G Securities Limited) and appointed fund manager (M&G Investment Management Limited) for each M&G OEIC are wholly owned subsidiaries of Prudential plc. M&G Investment Funds (1) External Open Ended Investment Company M&G Investment Funds (2) External Open Ended Investment Company M&G Investment Funds (3) External Open Ended Investment Company M&G Investment Funds (4) External Open Ended Investment Company M&G Investment Funds (5) External Open Ended Investment Company M&G Investment Funds (7) External Open Ended Investment Company M&G Investment Funds (9) External Open Ended Investment Company M&G Investment Funds (11) External Open Ended Investment Company M&G Investment Funds (12) External Open Ended Investment Company M&G Investment Funds (14) External Open Ended Investment Company M&G Global Dividend Fund External Open Ended Investment Company Eastspring Investments (the "SICAVs") - are open-ended investment companies with variable capital registered in Luxembourg. The SICAVs are not Prudential plc group companies but the Management Company and appointed fund manager for each SICAV are wholly owned subsidiaries of Prudential plc. Eastspring Investments - SICAV Fund External Open Ended Investment Company Eastspring Investments - SICAV FIS Fund External Open Ended Investment Company M&G (Lux) Investment Funds 1 External Open Ended Investment Company

