White Energy : Change of Registered Office Address

|
Date
|
Title
|
View
|
28/10/2018
|
Full Year Statutory Accounts
|
|
28/10/2018
|
Unsecured Loan Agreements and AGM date
|
|
02/10/2018
|
Change of Registered Office Address
|
|
25/09/2018
|
BCBCS FILES APPLICATION TO EXPAND TERMS OF EXISTING FREEZING ORDER AGAINST BAYAN RESOURCES
|
|
29/08/2018
|
Confirmation of Release - WEC - Singapore Court of Appeal Dismisses Bayan's Appeal
|
|
29/08/2018
|
Confirmation of Release - WEC - Trading Halt
|
|
31/07/2018
|
Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report - App 5B
|
|
02/07/2018
|
Appendix 3Y - Change of Directors Interest Notice
|
|
02/07/2018
|
Change of Directors Interest Notice
|
|
09/03/2018
|
Interim Financial Report 31 Dec 2018
|
|
09/03/2018
|
Unsecured Loan Agreements
|
|
24/11/2017
|
AGM 2017 Results
|
|
24/11/2017
|
AGM Chairman and Managing Director Addresses
|
|
01/11/2017
|
Confirmation of Release - WEC - Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report - App 5B
|
|
01/11/2017
|
Confirmation of Release - WEC - Unsecured Loan Agreements
|