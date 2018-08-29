Log in
WHITE ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED (WEC)
White Energy : Confirmation of Release – WEC – Trading Halt

08/29/2018

Market Announcement

29 August 2018

White Energy Company Limited (ASX: WEC) - Trading Halt

Description

The securities of White Energy Company Limited ('WEC') will be placed in trading halt at the request of WEC, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Friday, 31 August 2018 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Issued by

Emma Staley

Manager, Listings Compliance (Sydney)

29 August 2018

ASX Limited

ASX Release

ASX Release

29 August 2018

Ms Luxmy Wigneswaran ASX Listing Officer

The Australian Securities Exchange Limited

By Email: luxmy.wigneswaran@asx.com.au By Email: tradinghaltssydney@asx.com.au

Dear Luxmy,

REQUEST FOR A TRADING HALT

White Energy Company Limited (ASX: WEC; OTCQX:WECFY)("White Energy" or "the Company") requests a trading halt effective prior to the opening of trading on Wednesday, 29 August 2018 pending the release of an announcement regarding the Court of Appeal's judgment of the appeal hearing of the Singapore International Commercial Court's ("SICC") decision in relation to the previously announced proceedings brought by its subsidiaries, BCBC Singapore Pte Ltd ("BCBCS") and Binderless Coal Briquetting Company Pty Limited against PT Bayan Resources Tbk ("BR") and Bayan International Pte Ltd in connection with the KSC joint venture.

The appeal hearing in relation to the second tranche judgment was heard on 7 and 8 February 2018. The Court of Appeal is expected to release its judgment in relation to the appeal today.

In accordance with Listing Rule 17.1 the Company provides the following information:

  • The Company requests the trading halt to continue until the earlier of commencement of normal trading on the third trading day after the trading halt and when the Company makes an announcement to the market and requests that the trading halt be lifted;

  • The Company is not aware of any reason why the trading halt should not be granted; and

  • The Company is not aware of any other information necessary to inform the market about the trading halt.

Thank you for your assistance.

Yours sincerely

David Franks Company Secretary

White Energy Company Limited

ASX Release

ASX Release

For Further Information Call:

Brian Flannery

Managing Director & CEO White Energy Company Limited + 61 7 3229 9035

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements include information about possible or assumed future results of our business, financial condition, liquidity, results of operations, plans and objectives. In some cases, you may identify forward-looking statements by words such as "may," "should," "plan," "intend," "potential," "continue," "believe," "expect," "predict," "anticipate" and "estimate," the negative of these words or other comparable words. These statements are only predictions. One should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are qualified by their terms and/or important factors, many of which are outside the Company's control, involve a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from the statements made. The forward-looking statements are based on the Company's beliefs, assumptions and expectations of our future performance, taking into account information currently available to the Company. These beliefs, assumptions and expectations can change as a result of many possible events or factors, not all of which are known to the Company. Neither the Company nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of these statements. The Company will update the information in this press release only to the extent required under applicable securities laws. If a change occurs, the Company's business, financial condition, liquidity and results of operations may vary materially from those expressed in the aforementioned forward-looking statements.

Disclaimer

White Energy Company Limited published this content on 29 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2018 06:01:02 UTC
