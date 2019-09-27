White Energy : Full Year Statutory Accounts 1977916

White Energy Company Limited Directors' report
30 June 2019
Your Directors present their report on the Consolidated Entity (referred to hereafter as the Group or the Company) consisting of White Energy Company Limited (White Energy) and the entities it controlled at the end of, or during, the year ended 30 June 2019.
Directors and Company Secretary
The following persons were Directors of White Energy Company Limited during the whole of the financial year and up to the date of this report, unless otherwise stated:
Travers Duncan
Brian Flannery
Graham Cubbin
Vincent O'Rourke
Terence Crawford (resigned 28 February 2019)
The Company Secretary is David Franks, a position he held the whole of the financial year and up to the date of this report.
Principal activities
During the financial year the principal continuing activities of the Group consisted of:
-
the ongoing development and exploitation of the Binderless Coal Briquetting (BCB) technology;
-
the evaluation of mining exploration assets; and
-
the engagement in legal proceedings against PT Bayan Resources TBK and Bayan International Pte Ltd.
During the year the principal discontinued operation comprised coal mines in Kentucky USA, operated by Mountainside Coal Company Inc. (MCC), a 51%-owned subsidiary company.
Dividends
No amounts have been paid or declared by way of dividend during the current financial year (2018: Nil).
Operating and financial review
Coal technology
White Energy is the exclusive worldwide licensee of a patented technology for a Binderless Coal Briquetting (BCB) process which is capable of upgrading low cost, low rank coals and coal fines into more valuable, higher energy yielding briquettes. The BCB process also provides an attractive solution for coal producers seeking to maximise mine yield and solve the environmental issues posed by discarded coal fines.
Discussions continue with several mine owners to recover coal from what is currently a waste material which is considered to be an environmental liability, and convert it to a valuable, low moisture coal product.
White Energy operates demonstration and pilot plants at Cessnock (NSW, Australia) as a key testing and training facility. In previous years, coal samples from mines in Australia, South Africa, North America, India and China have been processed at the Cessnock facility to test for their responsiveness to the BCB process.
During the year, White Energy signed a memorandum of understanding with the Yankuang Group in China to investigate the implementation of White Energy's BCB coal technology for use in Yankuang's coal briquetting business. Coal trials were successfully conducted at White Energy's test facility in Cessnock in August 2019 and further testing is being carried out in China for a brownfield and a greenfield project.
White Energy's 51% owned subsidiary, River Energy South Africa (RESA) has been working with coal mine operators in South Africa for several years to establish coal briquetting operations and through extensive testing, briquetting and combustion trials on coals from several South African mines has demonstrated that a saleable export grade coal product can be produced from South African reject tailings.
In South Africa alone, it is estimated that there are over 1 billion tonnes of discard coal in tailings facilities, much of which will eventually need to be reclaimed. River Energy continues discussions with coal mine operators in South Africa who have substantial quantities of coal fines which could be briquetted into a marketable coal product.