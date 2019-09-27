White Energy : Full Year Statutory Accounts 1977916 0 09/27/2019 | 05:13am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields White Energy Company Limited ABN 62 071 527 083 Annual Financial Report - 30 June 2019 Contents Page Directors' Report 1 Financial Statements 27 Directors' Declaration 98 Independent Auditor's Report to the Members 99 White Energy Company Limited Directors' report 30 June 2019 Your Directors present their report on the Consolidated Entity (referred to hereafter as the Group or the Company) consisting of White Energy Company Limited (White Energy) and the entities it controlled at the end of, or during, the year ended 30 June 2019. Directors and Company Secretary The following persons were Directors of White Energy Company Limited during the whole of the financial year and up to the date of this report, unless otherwise stated: Travers Duncan Brian Flannery Graham Cubbin Vincent O'Rourke Terence Crawford (resigned 28 February 2019) The Company Secretary is David Franks, a position he held the whole of the financial year and up to the date of this report. Principal activities During the financial year the principal continuing activities of the Group consisted of: the ongoing development and exploitation of the Binderless Coal Briquetting (BCB) technology;

the evaluation of mining exploration assets; and

the engagement in legal proceedings against PT Bayan Resources TBK and Bayan International Pte Ltd. During the year the principal discontinued operation comprised coal mines in Kentucky USA, operated by Mountainside Coal Company Inc. (MCC), a 51%-owned subsidiary company. Dividends No amounts have been paid or declared by way of dividend during the current financial year (2018: Nil). Operating and financial review Coal technology White Energy is the exclusive worldwide licensee of a patented technology for a Binderless Coal Briquetting (BCB) process which is capable of upgrading low cost, low rank coals and coal fines into more valuable, higher energy yielding briquettes. The BCB process also provides an attractive solution for coal producers seeking to maximise mine yield and solve the environmental issues posed by discarded coal fines. Discussions continue with several mine owners to recover coal from what is currently a waste material which is considered to be an environmental liability, and convert it to a valuable, low moisture coal product. White Energy operates demonstration and pilot plants at Cessnock (NSW, Australia) as a key testing and training facility. In previous years, coal samples from mines in Australia, South Africa, North America, India and China have been processed at the Cessnock facility to test for their responsiveness to the BCB process. During the year, White Energy signed a memorandum of understanding with the Yankuang Group in China to investigate the implementation of White Energy's BCB coal technology for use in Yankuang's coal briquetting business. Coal trials were successfully conducted at White Energy's test facility in Cessnock in August 2019 and further testing is being carried out in China for a brownfield and a greenfield project. White Energy's 51% owned subsidiary, River Energy South Africa (RESA) has been working with coal mine operators in South Africa for several years to establish coal briquetting operations and through extensive testing, briquetting and combustion trials on coals from several South African mines has demonstrated that a saleable export grade coal product can be produced from South African reject tailings. In South Africa alone, it is estimated that there are over 1 billion tonnes of discard coal in tailings facilities, much of which will eventually need to be reclaimed. River Energy continues discussions with coal mine operators in South Africa who have substantial quantities of coal fines which could be briquetted into a marketable coal product. 1 White Energy Company Limited Directors' report 30 June 2019 White Energy and its 49% joint venture partner in River Energy JV (River Energy), Proterra Investment Partners, have concluded their discussions regarding alternative ownership and funding structures for River Energy's BCB and coal fine beneficiation businesses in South Africa. During July 2019, agreement was reached with Proterra for them to buy White Energy's 51% interest in South African subsidiary RESA for a nominal amount. White Energy will continue to pursue BCB projects in South Africa through Proterra and the Company's 51% interest in River Energy. Coal mining White Energy's coal mining operations in Kentucky, USA are held through 51%-owned subsidiary MCC. MCC's coal mining operations had no coal sales revenue during the year. Coal production at the Flag Ridge mine has been suspended since April 2018 to allow reclamation activities to be completed at this mine. The reclamation activities undertaken during the year focused on open pits being backfilled, graded and hydro- seeded. The reclamation activities resulted in the release of $1.0 million of cash held as security. Reclamation activity continues, with applications being made for bond releases as rehabilitation work in each area is completed. MCC received a royalty of $0.3 million on the coal produced from the permits it sold previously and the royalty finished in May 2019. MCC's management have been preparing future mine plans that target higher-yielding areas. MCC currently has additional permits in various stages of approval and many acres containing low-ash Blue Gem coal resources in Kentucky that are in the initial permitting phase. MCC continues to advance the permitting process and additional leases are being sought as mine plans for new areas are progressed. In June 2017, White Energy commenced a process to sell its 51% interest in MCC. Negotiations to purchase White Energy's interest are continuing. In the meantime, some surplus mining equipment was sold during the year. Exploration Activity in EL5719 (South Australia) during the year was focused on examining coal gasification and emerging hydrogen opportunities from coal, and planning for future exploration activities. EL5719 lies entirely within the Olympic Dam G9 Structural Corridor. Past drilling has identified that the geology in the area is similar in age to the mineralisation in the Prominent Hill and Olympic Dam Mines, and gravity and magnetic surveys have identified promising structural features. Previous activity has focused on exploration for iron oxide- copper-gold-uranium (IOCGU) styles of mineralisation, and coal, which a study by Lurgi GmbH confirmed is suitable for gasification. The EL5719 licence is in place until its expiration on 8 August 2020 and retention lease RL104 is for the same period. During the year Petroleum Exploration Licence Application PELA674 was awarded to subsidiary South Australia Coal Pty Ltd. The licence application is for an area located in South Australia adjacent to EL5719 and covers approximately 2,500 square kilometres and has the potential for coal gasification opportunities. Legal dispute White Energy's wholly owned subsidiaries, Binderless Coal Briquetting Company Pty Ltd (BCBC) and BCBC Singapore Pte Ltd (BCBCS), are currently engaged in legal proceedings against PT Bayan Resources Tbk and Bayan International Pte Ltd (Bayan) in the Singapore International Commercial Court (SICC). The proceedings relate to various disputed matters arising in connection with the company PT Kaltim Supacoal (KSC), which was jointly owned by BCBCS and Bayan, which owned and operated the Tabang coal upgrade plant located at Bayan's Tabang mine in East Kalimantan, Indonesia. 2 White Energy Company Limited Directors' report 30 June 2019 As a result of the SICC dismissing Bayan's counterclaim against BCBCS and BCBC in April 2016, there are no longer any claims against the White Energy Group in these proceedings. The SICC handed down its judgement on Tranche Two of the proceedings in July 2017 and found in favour of BCBCS and BCBC on substantially all of the matters considered. A notice of appeal against substantially the whole of the SICC's findings against Bayan in the Tranche Two judgement was subsequently filed by Bayan on 24 August 2017. The appeal was heard by the Singapore Court of Appeal (CA) in February 2018 and the judgement was handed down on 29 August 2018. The CA dismissed substantially the whole of Bayan's appeal. The CA remitted to the SICC for its determination, a narrow question regarding causation, being whether BCBCS had the ability to fund the KSC joint venture by itself. The SICC handed down its judgement on the remitted issue on 9 January 2019 and found in favour of BCBCS and BCBC, and held that BCBCS had the financial ability to fund the KSC joint venture until the completion of commissioning and testing at the Tabang coal upgrade plant or until June 2012. Costs associated with the appeal process were awarded to BCBCS. On 16 January 2019, Bayan filed a notice of appeal against the whole of the decision of the SICC in regards to the remitted issue. The appeal was heard by the SICC on 10 July 2019. Bayan's appeal was unanimously dismissed immediately following the hearing. The proceedings will now continue to the third tranche where damages and loss arising from Bayan's breaches and repudiation of the joint venture will be determined. The SICC has set the trial dates for 21 September 2020 to 30 September 2020. The SICC has asked the parties to confer on the appropriate dates for filing of all necessary affidavits and submissions prior to the trial. In 2012, the Supreme Court of Western Australia made freezing orders (freezing order) in favour of BCBCS in respect of Bayan's 56% shareholding in Kangaroo Resources Limited (KRL), a publicly listed Australian company. The orders made by the Supreme Court of Western Australia, amongst other things: prohibit Bayan from further encumbering its shares in KRL;

prohibit Bayan from transferring its shares in KRL to a related entity; and

prohibit Bayan from disposing of its shares in KRL to an unrelated entity or diminishing the value of those shares, without first giving BCBCS seven clear business days' notice. On 17 August 2018 KRL issued a market announcement that it had entered into a binding scheme implementation deed with Bayan (Deed). The Deed provided for Bayan to acquire the balance of the shares in KRL which it did not already own via a scheme of arrangement. The scheme of arrangement was approved by the Court on 4 December 2018. Bayan delisted KRL in December 2018 and has appointed its own directors and integrated KRL with the Bayan group which is based in Indonesia. The Group's management believe there is a risk that such actions may adversely affect the value of Bayan's shares in KRL. In view of this, BCBCS filed an application in the Supreme Court of Western Australia, seeking variations to the terms of the freezing order to ensure the purpose of the freezing order is not frustrated by Bayan acquiring all the shares in KRL. On 3 December 2018 the Supreme Court of Western Australia expanded the terms of the freezing order by amending the existing order to also provide for the following: prohibiting Bayan from disposing of its shares in KRL to an unrelated entity or diminishing the value of its shares in KRL, without first providing 20 clear business days' notice to BCBCS;

prohibiting Bayan, its associates, and associated entities from entering into a transaction with KRL or any of KRL's subsidiaries which provides a financial benefit to Bayan, its associates, or its associated entities, without first providing 20 clear business days' notice BCBCS; and

prohibiting Bayan, its associates, and associated entities from entering into a transaction with KRL by which KRL or KRL's subsidiaries dispose of a substantial asset within the meaning of ASX Listing Rule 10.2, without first providing 20 clear business days' notice to BCBCS. 3 White Energy Company Limited Directors' report 30 June 2019 Where BCBCS is successful in the proceedings in Singapore, BCBCS intends to utilise the freezing order to enforce the expected damages award. General corporate Proceeds from the Entitlement Offer undertaken in November and subsequent placements by directors of the shortfall raised $11.8 million and $1.4 million was raised from a placement to a substantial shareholder in March 2019, and will be used to fund the Company's ongoing legal proceedings against PT Bayan Resources Tbk and general working capital. The funds were used to repay the loans totalling $4.5 million provided by the Company's directors Brian Flannery and Travers Duncan, each being a director and substantial shareholder of the Company. The Managing Director and all Non-executive Directors maintained the significant reductions in the cash component of their remuneration from 2016 / 2017 as part of the Company's ongoing commitment to cost reduction. The Company has no significant secured corporate debt. Non-recourse shareholder loans provided to the Group's 51% owned operations in the USA and South Africa by both White Energy and the minority shareholders in proportion to their ownership interests are repayable in January 2021. Financial position and results for the year The Group had cash reserves including discontinued operations of $5.1 million (30 June 2018: $1.1 million) excluding restricted cash of $4.1 million (30 June 2018: $4.4 million). The total assets balance decreased from $46.4 million as at 30 June 2018 to $40.4 million as at 30 June 2019, largely as a result losses of derived by the Group, and this was partly offset by the Entitlement Offer and placement raisings. The increase in liabilities from $92.2 million as at 30 June 2018 to $94.8 million predominantly reflects the additional loans provided by the Group's minority shareholders for their share of the ongoing working capital requirements of the Company's subsidiaries MCC and River Energy and the increase in the loans value due to the devaluation of the Australian Dollar against the US Dollar. This was partly offset by the repayment of loans provided by directors and liabilities repaid by MCC. The Group's loss before tax for the year ended 30 June 2019 was $18.0 million (2018: $18.3 million). The Group's adjusted normalised EBITDA loss for the year ended 30 June 2019 was $3.2 million (2018: $6.9 million). The improvement in normalised EBITDA from the comparative period in 2018 is primarily due to the cost reduction initiatives across the Group and a gain of $1.2 million arising on amendment of the BCB licence agreement to extinguish the technology fee, partly offset by a reduction in MCC revenues and MCC asset write-downs. 4 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer White Energy Company Limited published this content on 27 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2019 09:12:05 UTC 0 Latest news on WHITE ENERGY COMPANY LIMIT 05:13a WHITE ENERGY : Full Year Statutory Accounts 1977916 PU 09/16 WHITE ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED : - KSC Legal Dispute Update 1972307 AQ 09/15 WHITE ENERGY : KSC Legal Dispute Update 1972307 PU 07/22 WHITE ENERGY : Issue of Employee Incentive Rights 1949696 PU 07/22 WHITE ENERGY : Appendix 3B 1949700 PU 07/15 WHITE ENERGY : Change in substantial holding 1947952 PU 07/10 WHITE ENERGY : Singapore Court of Appeal Dismisses Bayan's Appeal 1946701 PU 04/30 WHITE ENERGY : Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report – App 5B 1925053 PU 03/13 WHITE ENERGY : Change in substantial holding 1909351 PU 03/11 WHITE ENERGY : Singapore legal proceedings update AQ