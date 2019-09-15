White Energy : KSC Legal Dispute Update 1972307

A S X R e l e a s e

KSC Legal dispute update

16 September 2019 - White Energy Company Limited (ASX: WEC; OTCQX:WECFY) ("White Energy" or "the Company") refers to its previous announcements in relation to the proceedings brought by its subsidiaries, BCBC Singapore Pte Ltd ("BCBCS") and Binderless Coal Briquetting Company Pty Limited against PT Bayan Resources Tbk ("BR") and Bayan International Pte Ltd (collectively, "Bayan") in connection with the KSC joint venture.

A case management conference was held in Singapore in the evening of 11 September 2019 for the purpose of providing directions in relation to the conduct of Tranche 3 of the proceedings.

The SICC has set the trial dates for the third tranche for 21 September 2020 to 30 September 2020.

The Court has asked parties to confer on the appropriate dates for filing of all necessary affidavits and submissions prior to the trial.

The Company is pleased that the proceedings are now moving to the third tranche where damages and loss arising from BR's breaches and repudiation of the joint venture will be determined.

