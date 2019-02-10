White Energy : Notification of Resignation of Director 1897395

ASX Release

ASX Release

The Manager

Company Announcements Office Australian Stock Exchange

Notification of Resignation of Director

11 February 2019 - White Energy Company Limited (ASX: WEC; OTCQX:WECFY)("White Energy" or "the Company") advises that Mr Terry Crawford has notified the Company of his resignation as a Director of the Company, effective 28 February 2019, due to personal reasons.

Mr Travers Duncan, Chairman of White Energy, confirmed Mr Crawford's upcoming resignation, saying "The Board of

White Energy thanks Mr Crawford for his valuable contribution as a Director of the Company over the past 5 years and wishes him all the best with his future endeavours."

For Further Information Call:

Brian Flannery

Managing Director & CEO White Energy Company Limited + 61 7 3229 9035

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements include information about possible or assumed future results of our business, financial condition, liquidity, results of operations, plans and objectives. In some cases, you may identify forward-looking statements by words such as "may," "should," "plan," "intend," "potential," "continue," "believe," "expect," "predict," "anticipate" and "estimate," the negative of these words or other comparable words. These statements are only predictions. One should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are qualified by their terms and/or important factors, many of which are outside the Company's control, involve a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from the statements made. The forward-looking statements are based on the Company's beliefs, assumptions and expectations of our future performance, taking into account information currently available to the Company. These beliefs, assumptions and expectations can change as a result of many possible events or factors, not all of which are known to the Company. Neither the Company nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of these statements. The Company will update the information in this press release only to the extent required under applicable securities laws. If a change occurs, the Company's business, financial condition, liquidity and results of operations may vary materially from those expressed in the aforementioned forward-looking statements.

Level 7, 167 Eagle Street BRISBANE QLD 4000Tel +61 7 3229 9035Fax +61 7 3229 8995 Email: info@whiteenergyco.comWeb: www.whiteenergyco.comABN 62 071 527 083

Page 1