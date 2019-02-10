Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  White Energy Company Limited    WEC   AU000000WEC5

WHITE ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED (WEC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 02/07
0.07 AUD   +2.94%
08:05pWHITE ENERGY : Notification of Resignation of Director 1897395
PU
01/21WHITE ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED : - KSC legal dispute update
AQ
01/11WHITE ENERGY : Sicc rules in favour of white energy on remitted issue
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

White Energy : Notification of Resignation of Director 1897395

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/10/2019 | 08:05pm EST

ASX Release

ASX Release

The Manager

Company Announcements Office Australian Stock Exchange

Notification of Resignation of Director

11 February 2019 - White Energy Company Limited (ASX: WEC; OTCQX:WECFY)("White Energy" or "the Company") advises that Mr Terry Crawford has notified the Company of his resignation as a Director of the Company, effective 28 February 2019, due to personal reasons.

Mr Travers Duncan, Chairman of White Energy, confirmed Mr Crawford's upcoming resignation, saying "The Board of

White Energy thanks Mr Crawford for his valuable contribution as a Director of the Company over the past 5 years and wishes him all the best with his future endeavours."

For Further Information Call:

Brian Flannery

Managing Director & CEO White Energy Company Limited + 61 7 3229 9035

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements include information about possible or assumed future results of our business, financial condition, liquidity, results of operations, plans and objectives. In some cases, you may identify forward-looking statements by words such as "may," "should," "plan," "intend," "potential," "continue," "believe," "expect," "predict," "anticipate" and "estimate," the negative of these words or other comparable words. These statements are only predictions. One should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are qualified by their terms and/or important factors, many of which are outside the Company's control, involve a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from the statements made. The forward-looking statements are based on the Company's beliefs, assumptions and expectations of our future performance, taking into account information currently available to the Company. These beliefs, assumptions and expectations can change as a result of many possible events or factors, not all of which are known to the Company. Neither the Company nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of these statements. The Company will update the information in this press release only to the extent required under applicable securities laws. If a change occurs, the Company's business, financial condition, liquidity and results of operations may vary materially from those expressed in the aforementioned forward-looking statements.

Level 7, 167 Eagle Street BRISBANE QLD 4000Tel +61 7 3229 9035Fax +61 7 3229 8995 Email: info@whiteenergyco.comWeb: www.whiteenergyco.comABN 62 071 527 083

Page 1

Disclaimer

White Energy Company Limited published this content on 11 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 February 2019 01:04:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WHITE ENERGY COMPANY LIMIT
08:05pWHITE ENERGY : Notification of Resignation of Director 1897395
PU
01/21WHITE ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED : - KSC legal dispute update
AQ
01/11WHITE ENERGY : Sicc rules in favour of white energy on remitted issue
AQ
2018WHITE ENERGY : Wa supreme court expands terms of existing freezing order against..
AQ
2018WHITE ENERGY : WA Court expands terms of freezing order against Bayan 1878608
PU
2018WHITE ENERGY : Section 708A Certificate 1878250
PU
2018WHITE ENERGY : Appendix 3B 1878246
PU
2018WHITE ENERGY : Results of Meeting 1874152
PU
2018WHITE ENERGY : AGM – Chair and Managing Director Address 1873923
PU
2018WHITE ENERGY : Change of Director's Interest Notice 1873207
PU
More news
Chart WHITE ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
White Energy Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Brian J. Flannery CEO, MD, Director & Head-Investor Relations
Travers William Duncan Chairman
Michael Chapman Chief Operating Officer
Allan McCarthy Chief Financial Officer
Graham Allan Cubbin Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WHITE ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED1.45%9
CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED11.41%57 295
GLENCORE0.24%52 756
COAL INDIA-9.18%19 073
SHAANXI COAL INDUSTRY CO LTD12.90%12 457
CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY0.00%8 043
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.