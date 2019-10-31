White Energy : Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report – App 5B 1993456

White Energy Company Limited

SUMMARY OF ACTIVITY

A summary of the major items of activity for White Energy Company Limited ("White Energy", "WEC" or the "Company") during the quarter ended 30 September 2019 is outlined below.

HIGHLIGHTS

The Singapore International Commercial Court sets Tranche Three trial dates for 21 September 2020 to 30 September 2020

Negotiations to sell 51% interest in Mountainside Coal Company (USA) continuing

Yankuang Group is investigating the use of BCB technology in China

River Energy is pursuing opportunities for BCB projects in South Africa

1. AFRICA - RIVER ENERGY JOINT VENTURE - WEC 51%

White Energy's 51%-owned subsidiary, River Energy JV Limited, through Proterra Investment Partners (Proterra, 49%), is in discussion with a number of South African coal miners interested in the Group's Binderless Coal Briquetting (BCB) technology. During July agreement was reached with Proterra for them to buy the Company's 51% interest in River Energy South Africa for a nominal amount. White Energy will continue to pursue BCB projects in South Africa through Proterra and the Company's 51% interest in River Energy.

Extensive testing by River Energy, including successful briquetting and combustion trials, has previously demonstrated that a saleable export grade coal product can be produced from South African reject tailings. Proterra is pursuing opportunities on mine sites in South Africa to secure access to fine coal to support BCB projects.

The BCB process provides an attractive solution for coal producers seeking to maximise mine yield and facing the environmental challenges posed by reject coal fines. In South Africa alone, it is estimated that there are over 1 billion tonnes of discarded coal in tailings facilities, much of which may eventually need to be reclaimed.

2. NORTH AMERICA - MOUNTAINSIDE COAL COMPANY ("MCC") - WEC 51%

MCC had no coal sales revenue during the September 2019 quarter, with coal production suspended since April 2018.

MCC's management are currently planning for future mining activities.

Reclamation activity continues, with applications being made for bond releases as rehabilitation work in each area is completed.

MCC currently has additional permits in various stages of approval and many acres containing low ash Blue Gem coal resources in Kentucky that are in the initial permitting phase. MCC continues to advance the permitting process and additional leases are being sought as mine plans for new areas are progressed.

White Energy has previously announced that it would sell its 51% interest in MCC. Discussions are continuing with interested parties.

Page 2 of 8