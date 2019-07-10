White Energy : Singapore Court of Appeal Dismisses Bayan's Appeal 1946701

A S X R e l e a s e

A S X R e l e a s e

The Manager

Company Announcements Office

Australian Stock Exchange

SINGAPORE COURT OF APPEAL DISMISSES BAYAN'S APPEAL

10 July 2019 - White Energy Company Limited (ASX: WEC; OTCQX:WECFY) ("White Energy" or "the Company")

refers to its previous announcements in relation to the proceedings brought by its subsidiaries, BCBC Singapore Pte Ltd ("BCBCS") and Binderless Coal Briquetting Company Pty Limited against PT Bayan Resources Tbk ("BR") and Bayan International Pte Ltd (collectively, "Bayan") in connection with the KSC joint venture.

The Singapore Court of Appeal today heard Bayan's appeal in relation to the remitted issue of whether BCBCS had the ability to fund KSC by itself up to June 2012, and unanimously dismissed their appeal immediately following the hearing.

The Court of Appeal ordered that Bayan pay BCBCS its costs of the appeal in an amount be agreed between the parties, failing which parties are at liberty to write in to the Court of Appeal for further orders.

The Company is very pleased that the Court of Appeal immediately dismissed the appeal. The proceedings will now continue to the third tranche where damages and loss arising from BR's breaches and repudiation of the joint venture will be determined.

The White Energy group had invested over US$110 million in the Tabang project in Indonesia up until 2012 when BR repudiated the joint venture.

Once we have a hearing date to determine the quantum of damages we will advise the market.

For Further Information Call:

Brian Flannery

Managing Director & CEO White Energy Company Limited + 61 7 3229 9035

Level 7, 167 Eagle Street BRISBANE QLD 4000 Tel +61 7 3229 9035 Fax +61 7 3229 8995

Email: info@whiteenergyco.com Web: www.whiteenergyco.com ABN 62 071 527 083

Page 1