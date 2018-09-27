Early Warning Report in Accordance with Multilateral Instrument 62-104 & National Instrument 62-103

Log in
09/27/2018 | 02:35am CEST

This press release is issued pursuant to Multilateral instrument 62-104 — Take-Over Bids and issuer Bids and National Instrument 62-103 — The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting issues.

Thunder Bay, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 26, 2018) - Elliot Strashin of Toronto, Ontario announces that on September 21, 2018 he acquired ownership of 335,000 common shares and 167,500 warrants of White Metal Resources Corp. (the "Issuer") as a result of participating in a private placement financing. Following this acquisition Mr. Strashin owned, directly and indirectly 6,875,419 common shares in the capital of the Issuer representing approximately 16% of the Issuer's then issued common shares. The shares were issued pursuant to Mr. Strashin's participation in a private placement financing priced at $0.15 per Unit, with each Unit being comprised of 1 flow-through common share and ½ of a common share purchase warrant, each full warrant being exercisable at $0.25 for 24 months, and were acquired for investment purposes, which investment in the issuer will be evaluated and increased or decreased from time to time at Mr. Strashin's discretion.

A report respecting this acquisition will be electronically filed with the securities Commissions in British Columbia and Alberta and will be available for viewing through the Internet at the Canadian System for Electronic Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR) at www.sedar.com.

(signed) "Elliot Strashin"
Elliot Strashin

For further information contact:

Jean-Pierre Colin
President, CEO & Director
jpcolin.whitemetal@gmail.com
Phone: (416) 573-4300


