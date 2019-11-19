Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE  >  White Metal Resources Corp.    WHM   CA9640461062

WHITE METAL RESOURCES CORP.

(WHM)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Early Warning Report in Accordance with Multilateral Instrument 62-104 & National Instrument 62-103

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/19/2019 | 04:20pm EST

This press release is issued pursuant to Multilateral instrument 62-104 - Take-Over Bids and issuer Bids and National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting issues.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 19, 2019) - Dr. Elliot Strashin ("Strashin"), Chairman and director of White Metal Resources Corp. (the "Company"), announces that on November 14, 2019 he purchased through the TSX Venture Exchange, a total of 158,000 common shares of the Company trigging a regulatory requirement to file an Early Warning Report and issue a news release.

Immediately prior to the purchase of securities described above, Strashin owned 7,292,419 common shares, representing an approximately .9995763 per-cent interest in the Company on an undiluted basis. Immediately following the transaction that triggered the requirement to file this news release, Strashin and his joint actors own 7,450,419 common shares, representing an approximately 10.2% interest in the Company on an undiluted basis.

Strashin holds the shares of the Company for investment purposes only. Strashin intends to review, on a continuous basis, various factors related to its investment, including (but not limited to) the price and availability of the securities of the Company, subsequent developments affecting the Company or its business, and the general market and economic conditions. Based upon these and other factors, Strashin may decide to purchase or sell securities of the Company.

A report respecting this acquisition will be electronically filed with the securities Commissions in British Columbia and Alberta and will be available for viewing through the Internet at the Canadian System for Electronic Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR) at www.sedar.com.

(signed) "Elliot Strashin"
Elliot Strashin

For further information contact:

Elliot Strashin
elliot@strashindevelopments.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/49888


© Newsfilecorp 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WHITE METAL RESOURCES CORP
04:20pEarly Warning Report in Accordance with Multilateral Instrument 62-104 & Nati..
NE
11/14White Metal Files Environmental Clearance Certificates for Its Namibian Coppe..
NE
10/17White Metal to Complete a High Resolution Aeromagnetic Gradiometer and Digita..
NE
10/16White Metal Signs Binding Letter of Agreement to Option DorWit Copper-Silver ..
NE
09/30White Metal Channel Samples 22% Cu and 30 g/t Ag over 0.7 Metres on Far Lake ..
NE
09/10White Metal Provides Update and Forms Technical Advisory Committee to Advance..
NE
09/05White Metal Makes New Discovery of Massive Sulphide at Far Lake Copper Proper..
NE
07/31WHITE METAL RESOURCES : Selected Rock Grab Samples Assay up to 40.9 gt Au and 13..
AQ
07/30Selected Rock Grab Samples Assay up to 40.9 g/t Au and 138 g/t Ag at White Me..
NE
07/18White Metal Completes Due Diligence on Namibian Copper Projects, Receives Nam..
NE
More news
Chart WHITE METAL RESOURCES CORP.
Duration : Period :
White Metal Resources Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Michael R. Stares President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Elliot Phillip Strashin Chairman
Matt Witiluk Chief Financial Officer & Director
Alexander Stares Independent Director
L. Scott Jobin-Bevans Director & Vice President-Exploration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WHITE METAL RESOURCES CORP.-25.00%2
BHP GROUP8.91%121 210
RIO TINTO PLC11.70%91 334
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC15.97%32 500
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.31.23%21 459
SOUTH32-19.70%8 981
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group