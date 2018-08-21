Log in
WHITE MOUNTAINS INSURANCE GROUP LTD (WTM)
NSM Insurance Group : Announces New Excess & Surplus Lines Program, Specialty E&S

08/21/2018

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., Aug. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- NSM Insurance Group, the national leader of industry-specific insurance program administration, announced today that it has launched an Excess & Surplus Lines start-up program, Specialty E&S, which will be led by insurance veteran Joseph Mossbrook.

Specialty E&S will focus on small commercial liability and property business for main street or one-off main street type risks on a non-admitted basis. The program will be able to write nearly 600 classes of business with broad-based products geared towards Artisan and General Contracting, Mercantile and Lessors, Manufacturing and Distributors, Habitational, Special Events, and many other ISO classes of business. This program will be available to new and existing agents alike, and will allow NSM to become a true one-stop shop for its retail partners.

Joseph Mossbrook, former Senior Vice President of MUSIC, E&S division of Selective Insurance Company, is excited for the road ahead. "As we launch our new Surplus Lines division, we have added a team of experienced excess and surplus lines producers who have been connected to the market writing small to medium sized accounts. We look forward to solving our retail partners' E&S insurance needs and being a first market of choice for their business."

Geof McKernan, CEO of NSM Insurance Group, said, "We are thrilled to partner with many of NSM's dedicated retail brokers as we look to advance those relationships with a line of business not already provided by our existing portfolio of programs. Creating this new division will help NSM maintain a leadership position and increase our market presence in the retail space while aligning our resources and additional product offerings to our select retail partners."

About NSM Insurance Group

For more than 27 years, NSM Insurance Group has been an industry leader in the development, implementation, marketing and underwriting of industry-specific insurance programs. The company's insurance programs include social services and behavioral health; CAT driven property; collector cars; workers' compensation; staffing; sports and fitness; breweries and wineries; professional liability for architects and engineers; and pet insurance. NSM Insurance Group is a subsidiary of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE: WTM) and is aggressively seeking to acquire additional program managers and niche specific insurance businesses. For more information, contact Bill McKernan at 610-808-9561.

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nsm-insurance-group-announces-new-excess--surplus-lines-program-specialty-es-300699408.html

SOURCE NSM Insurance Group


© PRNewswire 2018
