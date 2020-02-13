Log in
White Rock Minerals Ltd Kentgrove Equity Placement Facility - Further Prospectus

02/13/2020 | 05:52pm EST
Kentgrove Equity Placement Facility - Further Prospectus

Ballarat, Australia (ABN Newswire) - As announced on 13 December 2017, White Rock Minerals Ltd (ASX:WRM) entered into an Equity Placement Facility (Facility) with Kentgrove Capital Growth Fund (Kentgrove Capital).

At the same time, White Rock issued a prospectus for the purposes of removing any trading restrictions on the sale of shares that may be issued under the Facility, which expired on 12 January 2019. A further prospectus was lodged on 14 January 2019 in order to keep the existing arrangements under the Facility on foot.

This prospectus expired on 13 February 2020. White Rock has today lodged with ASIC a further prospectus (see link below) in order to keep the existing arrangements under the Facility current. This prospectus will expire on 13 March 2021.

To view the prospectus, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/40C75624



About White Rock Minerals Ltd:

White Rock Minerals Ltd (ASX:WRM) is a diversified explorer and near-stage producer, headquartered in Ballarat, Victoria. The Company's flagship exploration project is Red Mountain in central Alaska, where it has an earn-in joint venture arrangement with Sandfire Resources NL. At Red Mountain, there are already two high grade deposits, with an Inferred Mineral Resource of 9.1 million tonnes @ 12.9% ZnEq for 1.1 million tonnes of contained zinc equivalent. The Mt Carrington project, located near Drake, in Northern NSW, is a near-production precious metals asset with a resource of 341,000 ounces of gold and 23.2 million ounces of silver. White Rock Minerals is listed on the ASX:WRM.



Source:

White Rock Minerals Ltd



Contact:

For further information, contact:
Matthew Gill or Shane Turner
Phone: +61-3-5331-4644
Email: info@whiterockminerals.com.au
www.whiterockminerals.com.au

For Media and Broker queries:
Peta Baldwin
Phone: +61-455-081-008
Cannings Purple
Email: pbaldwin@canningspurple.com.au

© ABN Newswire 2020
