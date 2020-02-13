White Rock Minerals Ltd Kentgrove Equity Placement Facility - Further Prospectus

Ballarat, Australia (ABN Newswire) - As announced on 13 December 2017, White Rock Minerals Ltd (ASX:WRM) entered into an Equity Placement Facility (Facility) with Kentgrove Capital Growth Fund (Kentgrove Capital).



At the same time, White Rock issued a prospectus for the purposes of removing any trading restrictions on the sale of shares that may be issued under the Facility, which expired on 12 January 2019. A further prospectus was lodged on 14 January 2019 in order to keep the existing arrangements under the Facility on foot.



This prospectus expired on 13 February 2020. White Rock has today lodged with ASIC a further prospectus (see link below) in order to keep the existing arrangements under the Facility current. This prospectus will expire on 13 March 2021.



To view the prospectus, please visit:

https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/40C75624







