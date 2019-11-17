Log in
White Rock Minerals Ltd

WHITE ROCK MINERALS LTD

(WRM)
News 
News

White Rock Minerals Ltd Rights Issue Closure and Shortfall Announcement

11/17/2019 | 05:10pm EST
Rights Issue Closure and Shortfall Announcement

Ballarat, Australia (ABN Newswire) - White Rock Minerals Limited (ASX:WRM) advises that its recent 2 for 3 pro-rata non-renounceable entitlement offer (Entitlement Offer) closed on 13 November 2019. White Rock advises that it raised a total of $997,109 under the Entitlement Offer.

White Rock received acceptances in respect of 199,421,669 shares. The number of shares offered under the Entitlement Offer was 1,090,971,907 shares resulting in a shortfall of 891,550,238 shares.

The new shares under the Entitlement Offer are expected to be issued on 19 November 2019, with trading to commence on 20 November 2019. In addition, 66,474,022 options under the Entitlement Offer exercisable at $0.01 (1 cent) and expiring 4 November 2022 are expected to be issued on 19 November 2019.

The Directors have reserved the right to place any or all of the remaining 891,550,238 shortfall shares within three months after the closing date of the Entitlement Offer. The Company has received expressions of interest for shortfall shares during the offer period of the Entitlement Offer.

The Directors wish to thank all participating shareholders and investors for their support.



About White Rock Minerals Ltd:

White Rock Minerals Ltd (ASX:WRM) is a diversified explorer and near-stage producer, headquartered in Ballarat, Victoria. The Company's flagship exploration project is Red Mountain in central Alaska, where it has an earn-in joint venture arrangement with Sandfire Resources NL. At Red Mountain, there are already two high grade deposits, with an Inferred Mineral Resource of 9.1 million tonnes @ 12.9% ZnEq for 1.1 million tonnes of contained zinc equivalent. The Mt Carrington project, located near Drake, in Northern NSW, is a near-production precious metals asset with a resource of 341,000 ounces of gold and 23.2 million ounces of silver. White Rock Minerals is listed on the ASX:WRM.



Source:

White Rock Minerals Ltd



Contact:

For further information, contact:
Matthew Gill or Shane Turner
Phone: +61-3-5331-4644
Email: info@whiterockminerals.com.au
www.whiterockminerals.com.au

For Media and Broker queries:
Peta Baldwin
Phone: +61-455-081-008
Cannings Purple
Email: pbaldwin@canningspurple.com.au

© ABN Newswire 2019
