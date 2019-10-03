Log in
WHITEBARK ENERGY LIMITED

(WBE)
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 10/03
0.008 AUD   --.--%
06:01aWHITEBARK ENERGY : Appendix 3B and Section 708A Notice
PU
10/01WHITEBARK ENERGY : Share Purchase Plan and Cleansing Statement
PU
09/23WHITEBARK ENERGY : Corporate Governance Statement & 4G
PU
Whitebark Energy : Appendix 3B and Section 708A Notice

0
10/03/2019 | 06:01am EDT

Appendix 3B and Section 708A Notice

3 October 2019

The Manager

Company Announcements Office

Australian Securities Exchange

20 Bridge Street

SYDNEY NSW 2000

Dear Sir or Madam

PLACEMENT

Please find attached an Appendix 3B in respect of the issue of 475,000,000 ordinary fully paid shares issued pursuant to the Placement announced to ASX on 26 September 2019.

The placement was completed pursuant to the Company's security issue capacities under Listing Rule 7.1 and 7.1A.

A total of 278,684,000 shares were issued pursuant to Listing Rule 7.1 and 196,316,000 shares issued pursuant to Listing Rule 7.1A.

7.1A DISCLOSURE

The Company provides the following Listing rule 7.1A disclosure in respect of the issue of 475,000,000 ordinary fully paid shares at 0.8 cents per share raising $3,800,000 in accordance with listing rule 3.10.5A

  1. Details of the dilution to the existing holders of ordinary shares caused by the issue.

Number of shares held by existing shareholders before the Placement

1,963,166,371

Number of shares on issue after the placement *

2,159,482,371

% Dilutionary effect of Placement on existing shareholders before the Placement *

9.09%

  • Not including shares issued pursuant to the Placement under Listing Rule 7.1

Further details of approximate percentage of issued capital post the 7.1A Placement held by pre-placement security holders and new security holders is as follows:

Pre-placement security holders who did not participate in the Placement

86.4%

Pre-placement security holders who did participate in the placement

13.6%

Participants in the placement who were not previously security holders

54.5%

  1. Where the equity securities are issued for cash consideration, a statement of the reasons why the eligible entity issued the equity securities as a placement under rule 7.1A and not as (or in addition to) a pro-rata issue or other type of issue in which ordinary security holders would have been eligible to participate.

It was the Company's view that a pro-rata issue would not deliver the necessary capital in the required timeframe and in addition it was considered that the level of support likely to be received from existing shareholders may not be sufficient. The Company has offered a Share Purchase Plan on the same terms as the Placement.

(c) Details of any underwriting arrangements, including any fees payable to the underwriter.

No underwriting arrangements or underwriting fees payable were incurred in connection with the Placement.

(d) Any other fees or costs incurred in connection with the issue.

Reimbursable expenses and fees payable to non-related parties in respect of the arrangement of the share Placement - approximately 6% of gross placement funds were applicable.

Kevin Hart

Company Secretary

ENDS

T +61 8 6555 6000 F +61 8 6555 6099

E info@whitebarkenergy.com

whitebarkenergy.com

Level 2, 6 Thelma Street West Perth WA 6005

PO Box 1264 West Perth WA 6872 Australia

Appendix 3B New issue announcement

Appendix 3B

Rule 2.7, 3.10.3, 3.10.4, 3.10.5

New issue announcement,

application for quotation of additional securities

and agreement

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 01/07/96 Origin: Appendix 5 Amended 01/07/98, 01/09/99, 01/07/00, 30/09/01, 11/03/02, 01/01/03, 24/10/05, 01/08/12, 04/03/13

Name of entity

WHITEBARK ENERGY LIMITED

ABN

68 079 432 796

We (the entity) give ASX the following information.

Part 1 - All issues

You must complete the relevant sections (attach sheets if there is not enough space).

  1. +Class of +securities issued or to be issued
  2. Number of +securities issued or to be issued (if known) or maximum number which may be issued

Ordinary fully paid shares

475,000,000

3

Principal

terms

of

the

+securities

(e.g. if

options,

exercise price and expiry date; if

Ordinary fully paid shares

partly

paid

+securities,

the

amount

outstanding

and

due

dates

for

payment;

if

+convertible

securities,

the

conversion price and dates for

conversion)

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B Page 1

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

  1. Do the +securities rank equally in all respects from the +issue date with an existing +class of quoted +securities?
    If the additional +securities do not rank equally, please state:
    • the date from which they do
    • the extent to which they participate for the next dividend, (in the case of a trust, distribution) or interest payment
    • the extent to which they do not rank equally, other than in relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment
  3. Issue price or consideration
  4. Purpose of the issue
    (If issued as consideration for the acquisition of assets, clearly identify those assets)

6a Is the entity an +eligible entity that has obtained security holder approval under rule 7.1A?

If Yes, complete sections 6b - 6h in relation to the +securities the subject of this Appendix 3B, and comply with section 6i

The shares issued rank equally with those already on issue.

$0.008

The funds raised will be used to fast track the development of the Wizard Lake project and for working capital purposes.

Yes

6b

The date

the

security

holder

14 November 2018

resolution under rule 7.1A was

passed

6c

Number

of

+securities

issued

278,684,000

without

security

holder

approval

under rule 7.1

6d Number of +securities issued with 196,316,000 security holder approval under rule

7.1A

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3B Page 2

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

6e Number of +securities issued with Nil security holder approval under rule 7.3, or another specific security holder approval (specify date of meeting)

6f Number of +securities issued under an exception in rule 7.2

6g If +securities issued under rule 7.1A, was issue price at least 75% of 15-day VWAP as calculated under rule 7.1A.3? Include the +issue date and both values. Include the source of the VWAP calculation.

Nil

The shares were issued on 3 October 2019 at an issue price of $0.008 being 89% of the 15-day vwap of $0.009 as calculated by Orient Capital.

6h

If +securities were issued under rule

7.1A for non-cash consideration,

N/A

state date on which valuation of

consideration was released to ASX

Market Announcements

6i

Calculate

the

entity's

remaining

issue capacity under rule 7.1 and rule

Refer "Annexure A"

7.1A - complete Annexure 1 and

release

to

ASX

Market

Announcements

7

+Issue dates

3 October 2019

Note: The issue date may be prescribed by ASX

(refer to the definition of issue date in rule 19.12).

For example, the issue date for a pro rata

entitlement issue must comply with the applicable

timetable in Appendix 7A.

Cross reference: item 33 of Appendix 3B.

8 Number and +class of all +securities quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)

Number

+Class

2,438,166,371

Ordinary fully paid

602,695,367

Options exercisable at

$0.01 each on or

before 31 August

2020.

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B Page 3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Whitebark Energy Ltd. published this content on 03 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 October 2019 10:00:04 UTC
