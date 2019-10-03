Whitebark Energy : Appendix 3B and Section 708A Notice

Appendix 3B and Section 708A Notice

3 October 2019

The Manager

Company Announcements Office

Australian Securities Exchange

20 Bridge Street

SYDNEY NSW 2000

Dear Sir or Madam

PLACEMENT

Please find attached an Appendix 3B in respect of the issue of 475,000,000 ordinary fully paid shares issued pursuant to the Placement announced to ASX on 26 September 2019.

The placement was completed pursuant to the Company's security issue capacities under Listing Rule 7.1 and 7.1A.

A total of 278,684,000 shares were issued pursuant to Listing Rule 7.1 and 196,316,000 shares issued pursuant to Listing Rule 7.1A.

7.1A DISCLOSURE

The Company provides the following Listing rule 7.1A disclosure in respect of the issue of 475,000,000 ordinary fully paid shares at 0.8 cents per share raising $3,800,000 in accordance with listing rule 3.10.5A

Details of the dilution to the existing holders of ordinary shares caused by the issue.

Number of shares held by existing shareholders before the Placement 1,963,166,371 Number of shares on issue after the placement * 2,159,482,371 % Dilutionary effect of Placement on existing shareholders before the Placement * 9.09%

Not including shares issued pursuant to the Placement under Listing Rule 7.1

Further details of approximate percentage of issued capital post the 7.1A Placement held by pre-placement security holders and new security holders is as follows: