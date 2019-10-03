Whitebark Energy : Appendix 3B and Section 708A Notice
Appendix 3B and Section 708A Notice
3 October 2019
The Manager
Company Announcements Office
Australian Securities Exchange
20 Bridge Street
SYDNEY NSW 2000
Dear Sir or Madam
PLACEMENT
Please find attached an Appendix 3B in respect of the issue of 475,000,000 ordinary fully paid shares issued pursuant to the Placement announced to ASX on 26 September 2019.
The placement was completed pursuant to the Company's security issue capacities under Listing Rule 7.1 and 7.1A.
A total of 278,684,000 shares were issued pursuant to Listing Rule 7.1 and 196,316,000 shares issued pursuant to Listing Rule 7.1A.
7.1A DISCLOSURE
The Company provides the following Listing rule 7.1A disclosure in respect of the issue of 475,000,000 ordinary fully paid shares at 0.8 cents per share raising $3,800,000 in accordance with listing rule 3.10.5A
Details of the dilution to the existing holders of ordinary shares caused by the issue.
Number of shares held by existing shareholders before the Placement
1,963,166,371
Number of shares on issue after the placement *
2,159,482,371
% Dilutionary effect of Placement on existing shareholders before the Placement *
9.09%
Not including shares issued pursuant to the Placement under Listing Rule 7.1
Further details of approximate percentage of issued capital post the 7.1A Placement held by pre-placement security holders and new security holders is as follows:
Pre-placement security holders who did not participate in the Placement
86.4%
Pre-placement security holders who did participate in the placement
13.6%
Participants in the placement who were not previously security holders
54.5%
Where the equity securities are issued for cash consideration, a statement of the reasons why the eligible entity issued the equity securities as a placement under rule 7.1A and not as (or in addition to) a pro-rata issue or other type of issue in which ordinary security holders would have been eligible to participate.
It was the Company's view that a pro-rata issue would not deliver the necessary capital in the required timeframe and in addition it was considered that the level of support likely to be received from existing shareholders may not be sufficient. The Company has offered a Share Purchase Plan on the same terms as the Placement.
(c) Details of any underwriting arrangements, including any fees payable to the underwriter.
No underwriting arrangements or underwriting fees payable were incurred in connection with the Placement.
(d) Any other fees or costs incurred in connection with the issue.
Reimbursable expenses and fees payable to non-related parties in respect of the arrangement of the share Placement - approximately 6% of gross placement funds were applicable.
Kevin Hart
Company Secretary
ENDS
Appendix 3B New issue announcement
Appendix 3B
Rule 2.7, 3.10.3, 3.10.4, 3.10.5
New issue announcement,
application for quotation of additional securities
and agreement
We (the entity) give ASX the following information.
Part 1 - All issues
+Class of +securities issued or to be issued
Number of+securities issued or to be issued (if known) or maximum number which may be issued
Ordinary fully paid shares
475,000,000
3
Principal
terms
of
the
+securities
(e.g. if
options,
exercise price and expiry date; if
Ordinary fully paid shares
partly
paid
+securities,
the
amount
outstanding
and
due
dates
for
payment;
if
+convertible
securities,
the
conversion price and dates for
conversion)
Appendix 3B
New issue announcement
Do the+securities rank equally in all respects from the +issue date with an existing +class of quoted +securities?
If the additional +securities do not rank equally, please state:
the date from which they do
the extent to which they participate for the next dividend, (in the case of a trust, distribution) or interest payment
the extent to which they do not rank equally, other than in relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment
Issue price or consideration
Purpose of the issue
(If issued as consideration for the acquisition of assets, clearly identify those assets)
6a Is the entity an +eligible entity that has obtained security holder approval under rule 7.1A?
If Yes, complete sections 6b - 6h in relation to the+securities the subject of this Appendix 3B, and comply with section 6i
The shares issued rank equally with those already on issue.
$0.008
The funds raised will be used to fast track the development of the Wizard Lake project and for working capital purposes.
Yes
6b
The date
the
security
holder
14 November 2018
resolution under rule 7.1A was
passed
6c
Number
of
+securities
issued
278,684,000
without
security
holder
approval
under rule 7.1
6d Number of +securities issued with 196,316,000 security holder approval under rule
7.1A
Appendix 3B
New issue announcement
6e Number of +securities issued with Nil security holder approval under rule 7.3, or another specific security holder approval (specify date of meeting)
6f Number of +securities issued under an exception in rule 7.2
6g If +securities issued under rule 7.1A, was issue price at least 75% of 15-day VWAP as calculated under rule 7.1A.3? Include the +issue date and both values. Include the source of the VWAP calculation.
Nil
The shares were issued on 3 October 2019 at an issue price of $0.008 being 89% of the 15-day vwap of $0.009 as calculated by Orient Capital.
6h
If +securities were issued under rule
7.1A for non-cash consideration,
N/A
state date on which valuation of
consideration was released to ASX
Market Announcements
6i
Calculate
the
entity's
remaining
issue capacity under rule 7.1 and rule
Refer "Annexure A"
7.1A - complete Annexure 1 and
release
to
ASX
Market
Announcements
7
+Issue dates
3 October 2019
8 Number and +class of all +securities quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)
Number
+Class
2,438,166,371
Ordinary fully paid
602,695,367
Options exercisable at
$0.01 each on or
before 31 August
2020.
