Whitebark Energy : Notice of Annual General Meeting

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields WHITEBARK ENERGY LIMITED ACN 079 432 796 NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING Notice is given that the Meeting will be held at: TIME: 9:00 AM (WST) DATE: 11 November 2019 PLACE: The Park Business Centre 45 Ventnor Avenue WEST PERTH WA 6005 The business of the Meeting affects your shareholding and your vote is important. This Notice of Meeting should be read in its entirety. If Shareholders are in doubt as to how they should vote, they should seek advice from their professional advisers prior to voting. The Directors have determined pursuant to Regulation 7.11.37 of the Corporations Regulations 2001 (Cth) that the persons eligible to vote at the Meeting are those who are registered Shareholders at 9:00 AM (WST) on 9 November 2019. BUSINESS OF THE MEETING AGENDA FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND REPORTS

To receive and consider the annual financial report of the Company for the financial year ended 30 June 2019 together with the declaration of the Directors, the Director's report, the Remuneration Report and the auditor's report. RESOLUTION 1 - ADOPTION OF REMUNERATION REPORT

To consider and, if thought fit, to pass, with or without amendment, the following resolution as a non- binding resolution: "That, for the purposes of section 250R(2) of the Corporations Act and for all other purposes, approval is given for the adoption of the Remuneration Report as contained in the Company's annual financial report for the financial year ended 30 June 2019." Note: the vote on this Resolution is advisory only and does not bind the Directors or the Company. Voting Prohibition Statement: A vote on this Resolution must not be cast (in any capacity) by or on behalf of either of the following persons: a member of the Key Management Personnel, details of whose remuneration are included in the Remuneration Report; or a Closely Related Party of such a member. However, a person (the voter) described above may cast a vote on this Resolution as a proxy if the vote is not cast on behalf of a person described above and either: the voter is appointed as a proxy by writing that specifies the way the proxy is to vote on this Resolution; or the voter is the Chair and the appointment of the Chair as proxy: does not specify the way the proxy is to vote on this Resolution; and expressly authorises the Chair to exercise the proxy even though this Resolution is connected directly or indirectly with the remuneration of a member of the Key Management Personnel. 3. RESOLUTION 2 - RE-ELECTION OF DIRECTOR - STEPHEN KEENIHAN To consider and, if thought fit, to pass, with or without amendment, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution: "That, for the purpose of clause 13.2 of the Constitution, ASX Listing Rule 14.5 and for all other purposes, Stephen Keenihan, a Director, retires by rotation, and being eligible, is re-elected as a Director." 4. RESOLUTION 3 - RATIFICATION OF JUNE 2019 OPTIONS To consider and, if thought fit, to pass, with or without amendment, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution: "That, for the purposes of ASX Listing Rule 7.4 and for all other purposes, Shareholders ratify the issue of 10,000,000 Options on the terms and conditions set out in the Explanatory Statement." Voting Exclusion: The Company will disregard any votes cast in favour of the Resolution by or on behalf of a person who participated in the issue or any associates of those persons. However, the Company need not disregard a vote if it is cast by a person as a proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with the directions on the Proxy Form, or, it is cast by the person chairing the meeting as proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with a direction on the Proxy Form to vote as the proxy decides. 4331-01/2266072_7 1 5. RESOLUTION 4 - RATIFICATION OF OCTOBER 2019 PLACEMENT - 7.1 CAPACITY To consider and, if thought fit, to pass, with or without amendment, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution: "That, for the purposes of ASX Listing Rule 7.4 and for all other purposes, Shareholders ratify the issue of 278,684,000 Shares on the terms and conditions set out in the Explanatory Statement." Voting Exclusion: The Company will disregard any votes cast in favour of the Resolution by or on behalf of a person who participated in the issue or any associates of those persons. However, the Company need not disregard a vote if it is cast by a person as a proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with the directions on the Proxy Form, or, it is cast by the person chairing the meeting as proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with a direction on the Proxy Form to vote as the proxy decides. 6. RESOLUTION 5 - RATIFICATION OF OCTOBER 2019 PLACEMENT - 7.1A CAPACITY To consider and, if thought fit, to pass, with or without amendment, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution: "That, for the purposes of ASX Listing Rule 7.4 and for all other purposes, Shareholders ratify the issue of 196,316,000 Shares on the terms and conditions set out in the Explanatory Statement." Voting Exclusion: The Company will disregard any votes cast in favour of the Resolution by or on behalf of a person who participated in the issue or any associates of those persons. However, the Company need not disregard a vote if it is cast by a person as a proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with the directions on the Proxy Form, or, it is cast by the person chairing the meeting as proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with a direction on the Proxy Form to vote as the proxy decides. 7. RESOLUTION 6 - OPTIONS ISSUED TO LEAD MANAGER - OCTOBER 2019 PLACEMENT To consider and, if thought fit, to pass, with or without amendment, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution: "That, for the purposes of ASX Listing Rule 7.1 and for all other purposes, approval is given for the Company to issue up to 22,800,000 Lead Manager Options on the terms and conditions set out in the Explanatory Statement." Voting Exclusion: The Company will disregard any votes cast in favour of the Resolution by or on behalf of a person who is expected to participate in, or who will obtain a material benefit as a result of, the proposed issue (except a benefit solely by reason of being a holder of ordinary securities in the Company) or an associate of that person (or those persons). However, the Company need not disregard a vote if it is cast by a person as a proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with the directions on the Proxy Form, or, it is cast by the person chairing the meeting as proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with a direction on the Proxy Form to vote as the proxy decides. 8. RESOLUTION 7 - ADOPTION OF EMPLOYEE SHARE OPTION PLAN To consider and, if thought fit, to pass, with or without amendment, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution: "That, for the purposes of ASX Listing Rule 7.2 (Exception 9(b)) and for all other purposes, approval is given for the Company to adopt an employee incentive scheme titled Whitebark Energy Limited Employee Share Option Plan (Share Option Plan) and for the issue of securities under the Option Plan, on the terms and conditions set out in the Explanatory Statement." Voting Exclusion: The Company will disregard any votes cast in favour of the Resolution by or on behalf of any Director except one who is ineligible to participate in any employee incentive scheme in relation to the Company, or any associates of those Directors. However, the Company need not disregard a vote if it is cast by a person as a proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with the directions on the Proxy Form, or, it is cast by the person chairing the meeting as proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with a direction on the Proxy Form to vote as the proxy decides. 4331-01/2266072_7 2 Voting Prohibition Statement: A person appointed as a proxy must not vote, on the basis of that appointment, on this Resolution if: the proxy is either: a member of the Key Management Personnel; or a Closely Related Party of such a member; and the appointment does not specify the way the proxy is to vote on this Resolution. However, the above prohibition does not apply if: the proxy is the Chair; and the appointment expressly authorises the Chair to exercise the proxy even though this Resolution is connected directly or indirectly with remuneration of a member of the Key Management Personnel. 9. RESOLUTION 8 - AMENDMENT OF CONSTITUTION To consider and, if thought fit, to pass the following resolution as a special resolution: "That, for the purposes of section 136(2) of the Corporations Act and for all other purposes, approval is given for the Company to amend its existing Constitution in the manner set out in the Explanatory Statement." 10. RESOLUTION 9 - APPROVAL OF 10% PLACEMENT CAPACITY To consider and, if thought fit, to pass the following resolution as a special resolution: "That, for the purposes of Listing Rule 7.1A and for all other purposes, approval is given for the Company to issue up to that number of Equity Securities equal to 10% of the issued capital of the Company at the time of issue, calculated in accordance with the formula prescribed in ASX Listing Rule 7.1A.2 and otherwise on the terms and conditions set out in the Explanatory Statement." Voting Exclusion: The Company will disregard any votes cast in favour of the Resolution by or on behalf of a person who is expected to participate in, or who will obtain a material benefit as a result of, the proposed issue (except a benefit solely by reason of being a holder of ordinary securities in the Company) or an associate of that person (or those persons). However, the Company will not disregard a vote if it is cast by a person as a proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with the directions on the Proxy Form, or, it is cast by the person chairing the meeting as proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with a direction on the Proxy Form to vote as the proxy decides. Dated: 3 October 2019 By order of the Board Kevin Hart Company Secretary 4331-01/2266072_7 3 Voting in person To vote in person, attend the Meeting at the time, date and place set out above. Voting by proxy To vote by proxy, please complete and sign the enclosed Proxy Form and return by the time and in accordance with the instructions set out on the Proxy Form. In accordance with section 249L of the Corporations Act, Shareholders are advised that: each Shareholder has a right to appoint a proxy;

the proxy need not be a Shareholder of the Company; and

a Shareholder who is entitled to cast two (2) or more votes may appoint two (2) proxies and may specify the proportion or number of votes each proxy is appointed to exercise. If the member appoints two (2) proxies and the appointment does not specify the proportion or number of the member's votes, then in accordance with section 249X(3) of the Corporations Act, each proxy may exercise one-half of the votes. Shareholders and their proxies should be aware that: if proxy holders vote, they must cast all directed proxies as directed; and

Should you wish to discuss the matters in this Notice of Meeting please do not hesitate to contact the Company Secretary on +61 8 6555 6000. 4331-01/2266072_7 4

