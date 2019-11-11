Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Whitebark Energy Limited    WBE   AU000000WBE7

WHITEBARK ENERGY LIMITED

(WBE)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 11/10
0.009 AUD   --.--%
01:15aWHITEBARK ENERGY : Results of 2019 Annual General Meeting
PU
10/25WHITEBARK ENERGY : Change of Director's Interest Notice x 2
PU
10/21WHITEBARK ENERGY : Share Purchase Plan Raises $855,000
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Whitebark Energy : Results of 2019 Annual General Meeting

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/11/2019 | 01:15am EST

Results of 2019 Annual General Meeting

11 November 2019

Pursuant to ASX Listing Rule 3.13.2, the company advises the following in respect to resolutions contained in the Notice of Meeting dated 3 October 2019 and put to shareholders at the Company's 2019 Annual General Meeting held today.

In accordance with Section 251AA(1) of the Corporations Act, a schedule of valid proxies received for the meeting is set out in Schedule A.

Schedule A

RESOLUTION

FOR

AGAINST

OPEN

ABSTAIN/

EXCLUDED

1. Adoption of Remuneration

317,766,858

31,956,734

380,468

97,695,505

Report

2. Re-election of Director - S

357,786,265

2,001,327

780,468

87,231,505

Keenihan

3. Ratification of June 2019

439,213,264

7,663,327

780,468

142,506

Options

4. Ratification of October

216,852,929

5,663,327

790,246

224,493,063

2019 Placement 7.1

5. Ratification of October

214,752,929

7,763,327

790,246

224,493,063

2019 Placement 7.1A

6. Issue of options to Lead

Manager - October 2019

419,720,622

27,063,512

780,468

234,963

Placement

7. Adoption of Employee

260,675,030

4,727,105

810,468

181,586,962

Share Option Plan

8. Amendment of

415,714,857

30,800,734

780,468

503,506

Constitution

9. Approval of 10% Placement

438,668,264

8,208,327

780,468

142,506

Capacity

Yours sincerely

Kevin Hart

Company Secretary

T +61 8 6555 6000

E info@whitebarkenergy.com

whitebarkenergy.com

Level 2, 6 Thelma Street West Perth WA 6005

PO Box 1195 West Perth WA 6872 Australia

Disclaimer

Whitebark Energy Ltd. published this content on 11 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 November 2019 06:14:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WHITEBARK ENERGY LIMITED
01:15aWHITEBARK ENERGY : Results of 2019 Annual General Meeting
PU
10/25WHITEBARK ENERGY : Change of Director's Interest Notice x 2
PU
10/21WHITEBARK ENERGY : Share Purchase Plan Raises $855,000
PU
10/08WHITEBARK ENERGY : Notice of Annual General Meeting
PU
10/03WHITEBARK ENERGY : Appendix 3B and Section 708A Notice
PU
10/01WHITEBARK ENERGY : Share Purchase Plan and Cleansing Statement
PU
09/23WHITEBARK ENERGY : Corporate Governance Statement & 4G
PU
09/23WHITEBARK ENERGY : Annual Report 2019
PU
08/19WHITEBARK ENERGY : Wizard Lake Rex-2 Well Frac Commenced
PU
07/14WHITEBARK ENERGY : Wizard Lake Rex-2 Drilling Contractor
PU
More news
Chart WHITEBARK ENERGY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Whitebark Energy Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
David Duncan Messina Managing Director & Executive Director
Charles Waite Morgan Executive Chairman
Stephen Leslie Keenihan Executive Director
Kevin Hart Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WHITEBARK ENERGY LIMITED125.00%16
CNOOC LIMITED4.44%71 217
CONOCOPHILLIPS-5.12%63 236
EOG RESOURCES INC.-14.34%41 449
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION-34.67%35 384
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED12.14%30 775
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group