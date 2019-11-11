Whitebark Energy : Results of 2019 Annual General Meeting

Results of 2019 Annual General Meeting

11 November 2019

Pursuant to ASX Listing Rule 3.13.2, the company advises the following in respect to resolutions contained in the Notice of Meeting dated 3 October 2019 and put to shareholders at the Company's 2019 Annual General Meeting held today.

In accordance with Section 251AA(1) of the Corporations Act, a schedule of valid proxies received for the meeting is set out in Schedule A.

Schedule A

RESOLUTION FOR AGAINST OPEN ABSTAIN/ EXCLUDED 1. Adoption of Remuneration 317,766,858 31,956,734 380,468 97,695,505 Report 2. Re-election of Director - S 357,786,265 2,001,327 780,468 87,231,505 Keenihan 3. Ratification of June 2019 439,213,264 7,663,327 780,468 142,506 Options 4. Ratification of October 216,852,929 5,663,327 790,246 224,493,063 2019 Placement 7.1 5. Ratification of October 214,752,929 7,763,327 790,246 224,493,063 2019 Placement 7.1A 6. Issue of options to Lead Manager - October 2019 419,720,622 27,063,512 780,468 234,963 Placement 7. Adoption of Employee 260,675,030 4,727,105 810,468 181,586,962 Share Option Plan 8. Amendment of 415,714,857 30,800,734 780,468 503,506 Constitution 9. Approval of 10% Placement 438,668,264 8,208,327 780,468 142,506 Capacity Yours sincerely

Kevin Hart

Company Secretary