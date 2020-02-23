Log in
Whitebark Energy : Results of Meeting

02/23/2020 | 11:44pm EST

24 February 2020

Market Announcements Office

Australian Securities Exchange Limited

20 Bridge Street

SYDNEY NSW 2000

Dear Sir

RESULTS OF GENERAL MEETING WHITEBARK ENERGY LIMITED

In accordance with Listing Rule 3.13.2 and section 251AA of the Corporations Act, we advise details of the resolutions and the proxies received in respect of each resolution are set out in the attached proxy summary.

Yours faithfully

Kevin Hart

Company Secretary

T +61 8 6555 6000

E info@whitebarkenergy.com

whitebarkenergy.com

Level 2, 6 Thelma Street West Perth WA 6005

PO Box 1195 West Perth WA 6872 Australia

WHITEBARK ENERGY LIMITED

GENERAL MEETING

Monday, 24 February 2020

Voting Results

The following information is provided in accordance with section 251AA(2) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth).

Resolution details

Instructions given to validly appointed proxies

Number of votes cast on the poll

(as at proxy close)

(where applicable)

Resolution

Resolution

For

Against

Proxy's

Abstain

For

Against

Abstain*

Type

Discretion

1 Ratification of December

450,022,346

32,506,037

2,219,000

7,652,301

452,631,346

32,506,037

7,652,301

92.83%

6.71%

0.46%

93.30%

6.70%

Capital Raising Shares -

Ordinary

ASX Listing Rule 7.1

2 Ratification of December

450,140,784

32,506,037

2,069,000

7,683,863

452,599,784

32,506,037

7,683,863

92.86%

6.71%

0.43%

93.30%

6.70%

Capital Raising Shares -

Ordinary

ASX Listing Rule 7.1A

Resolution

Result

Carried /

Not Carried

Carried

Carried

3 Issue of Consideration Shares to Point Loma Resources

4 Approval for related party to participate in December 2019 Capital Raising - Charles Morgan

5 Approval for related party to participate in December 2019 Capital Raising - Stephen Keenihan

6 Approval for related party to participate in December 2019 Capital Raising - David Messina

7 Approval for William Smith to participate in December 2019 Capital Raising

8 Issue of Options to Related Party - Charles Morgan

Ordinary

Ordinary

Ordinary

Ordinary

Ordinary

Ordinary

779,013,566

33,608,517

2,069,000

5,224,300

781,472,566

33,608,517

5,224,300

95.62%

4.13%

0.25%

95.88%

4.12%

686,657,430

32,754,212

2,129,000

98,374,741

689,176,430

32,754,212

98,374,741

95.16%

4.54%

0.30%

95.46%

4.54%

678,560,872

47,481,331

1,898,000

91,975,180

680,848,872

47,481,331

91,975,180

93.22%

6.52%

0.26%

93.48%

6.52%

726,198,871

47,481,331

1,898,022

44,337,159

728,486,893

47,481,331

44,337,159

93.64%

6.12%

0.24%

93.88%

6.12%

765,310,387

47,481,815

1,898,000

5,225,181

767,598,387

47,481,815

5,225,181

93.94%

5.83%

0.23%

94.17%

5.83%

448,025,558

270,195,654

1,907,778

99,786,352

449,933,336

270,195,654

100,176,352

62.22%

37.52%

0.26%

62.48%

37.52%

Carried

Carried

Carried

Carried

Carried

Carried

9 Issue of Options to

454,426,000

270,204,592

1,898,000

93,386,791

456,714,000

270,204,592

93,386,791

Related Party - Stephen

Ordinary

62.55%

37.19%

0.26%

62.83%

37.17%

Carried

Keenihan

10 Issue of Options to

501,613,999

270,194,478

2,358,114

45,748,792

504,362,113

270,194,478

45,748,792

Related Party - David

Ordinary

64.80%

34.90%

0.30%

65.12%

34.88%

Carried

Messina

11 Issue of Shares to

598,956,999

173,311,592

1,898,000

45,748,792

601,244,999

173,311,592

45,748,792

Related Party - David

Ordinary

77.37%

22.38%

0.25%

77.62%

22.38%

Carried

Messina

* Votes cast by a person who abstains on an item are not counted in calculating the required majority on a poll.

Disclaimer

Whitebark Energy Ltd. published this content on 24 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 February 2020 04:43:06 UTC
