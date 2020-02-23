Whitebark Energy : Results of Meeting

RESULTS OF GENERAL MEETING WHITEBARK ENERGY LIMITED
In accordance with Listing Rule 3.13.2 and section 251AA of the Corporations Act, we advise details of the resolutions and the proxies received in respect of each resolution are set out in the attached proxy summary.
Yours faithfully
Kevin Hart
Company Secretary
T +61 8 6555 6000
E info@whitebarkenergy.com
whitebarkenergy.com
Level 2, 6 Thelma Street West Perth WA 6005
PO Box 1195 West Perth WA 6872 Australia
WHITEBARK ENERGY LIMITED
GENERAL MEETING
Monday, 24 February 2020
Voting Results
The following information is provided in accordance with section 251AA(2) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth).
Resolution details
Instructions given to validly appointed proxies
Number of votes cast on the poll
(as at proxy close)
(where applicable)
Resolution
Resolution
For
Against
Proxy's
Abstain
For
Against
Abstain*
Type
Discretion
1 Ratification of December
450,022,346
32,506,037
2,219,000
7,652,301
452,631,346
32,506,037
7,652,301
92.83%
6.71%
0.46%
93.30%
6.70%
Capital Raising Shares -
Ordinary
ASX Listing Rule 7.1
2 Ratification of December
450,140,784
32,506,037
2,069,000
7,683,863
452,599,784
32,506,037
7,683,863
92.86%
6.71%
0.43%
93.30%
6.70%
Capital Raising Shares -
Ordinary
ASX Listing Rule 7.1A
Resolution
Result
Carried /
Not Carried
Carried
Carried
3 Issue of Consideration Shares to Point Loma Resources
4 Approval for related party to participate in December 2019 Capital Raising - Charles Morgan
5 Approval for related party to participate in December 2019 Capital Raising - Stephen Keenihan
6 Approval for related party to participate in December 2019 Capital Raising - David Messina
7 Approval for William Smith to participate in December 2019 Capital Raising
8 Issue of Options to Related Party - Charles Morgan
Ordinary
Ordinary
Ordinary
Ordinary
Ordinary
Ordinary
779,013,566
33,608,517
2,069,000
5,224,300
781,472,566
33,608,517
5,224,300
95.62%
4.13%
0.25%
95.88%
4.12%
686,657,430
32,754,212
2,129,000
98,374,741
689,176,430
32,754,212
98,374,741
95.16%
4.54%
0.30%
95.46%
4.54%
678,560,872
47,481,331
1,898,000
91,975,180
680,848,872
47,481,331
91,975,180
93.22%
6.52%
0.26%
93.48%
6.52%
726,198,871
47,481,331
1,898,022
44,337,159
728,486,893
47,481,331
44,337,159
93.64%
6.12%
0.24%
93.88%
6.12%
765,310,387
47,481,815
1,898,000
5,225,181
767,598,387
47,481,815
5,225,181
93.94%
5.83%
0.23%
94.17%
5.83%
448,025,558
270,195,654
1,907,778
99,786,352
449,933,336
270,195,654
100,176,352
62.22%
37.52%
0.26%
62.48%
37.52%
Carried
Carried
Carried
Carried
Carried
Carried
9 Issue of Options to
454,426,000
270,204,592
1,898,000
93,386,791
456,714,000
270,204,592
93,386,791
Related Party - Stephen
Ordinary
62.55%
37.19%
0.26%
62.83%
37.17%
Carried
Keenihan
10 Issue of Options to
501,613,999
270,194,478
2,358,114
45,748,792
504,362,113
270,194,478
45,748,792
Related Party - David
Ordinary
64.80%
34.90%
0.30%
65.12%
34.88%
Carried
Messina
11 Issue of Shares to
598,956,999
173,311,592
1,898,000
45,748,792
601,244,999
173,311,592
45,748,792
Related Party - David
Ordinary
77.37%
22.38%
0.25%
77.62%
22.38%
Carried
Messina
* Votes cast by a person who abstains on an item are not counted in calculating the required majority on a poll.
Whitebark Energy Ltd. published this content on 24 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 February 2020 04:43:06 UTC