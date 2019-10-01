Whitebark Energy : Share Purchase Plan and Cleansing Statement 0 10/01/2019 | 11:18pm EDT Send by mail :

Yours faithfully Whitebark Energy Limited Kevin Hart Company Secretary T +61 8 6555 6000 E info@whitebarkenergy.com whitebarkenergy.com Level 2, 6 Thelma Street West Perth WA 6005 PO Box 1195 West Perth WA 6872 Australia 2 October 2019 The Manager Company Announcements Office ASX Limited Level 6, 20 Bridge Street SYDNEY NSW 2000 NOTICE UNDER ASIC CORPORATIONS ACT (SHARE AND INTEREST PURCHASE PLANS) INSTRUMENT 2019/547 Whitebark Energy Limited (ACN 079 432 796) (Company) refers to its announcement on 26th September 2019 in respect of a placement and a proposed share purchase plan (SPP). The Company intends to make offers under the proposed SPP on 3 October 2019 (being the opening date of the SPP). The SPP will be offered in accordance with the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) Corporations (Share and Interest Purchase Plans) Instrument 2019/547 (ASIC Instrument) and an SPP offer booklet with further details will be dispatched to eligible shareholders of the Company. The Company confirms that: it will make offers to issue shares under a share purchase plan without disclosure to investors under Part 6D.2 or Pt 7.9 of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) (Corporations Act); this notice is being given in accordance with the ASIC Instrument; as at the date of this notice the Company has complied with: the provisions of Chapter 2M of the Corporations Act as they apply to the Company; and section 674 of the Corporations Act as it applies to the Company; and as at the date of this announcement, there is no excluded information of the type referred to in Sections 708A(7) and 708A(8) of the Corporations Act (noting that certain disclosures have been made in the announcement issued by the Company on 26 th September 2019). For Whitebark Energy Limited KEVIN HART COMPANY SECRETARY T +61 8 6555 6000 F +61 8 6555 6099 E info@whitebarkenergy.com whitebarkenergy.com Level 2, 6 Thelma Street West Perth WA 6005 PO Box 1195 West Perth WA 6872 Australia 2 October 2019 Dear Shareholder, Invitation to Participate in Share Purchase Plan On 26th September 2019, Whitebark Energy Limited (ACN 079 432 796) (Company) announced the successful placement of 475,000,000 fully paid ordinary shares (Shares) at a price of $0.008 per Share to sophisticated, institutional and professional investors, raising $3,800,000 before costs of the issue(Placement). The Placement will be completed and the Shares are to be issued on 3 October 2019 under the Company's placement capacity pursuant to ASX Listing Rule 7.1 and ASX Listing Rule 7.1A. In order to provide Eligible Shareholders (defined below) with the ability to participate in the Company's capital raising activities, the Company is pleased to provide details of a Share Purchase Plan (Plan). Under the Plan, Eligible Shareholders will have the opportunity to purchase up to $30,000 worth of Shares at the same price as the Placement, irrespective of the size of their shareholding, without incurring brokerage or transaction costs. The maximum number of shares that may be issued pursuant to this Offer is limited under the ASX Listing Rules. Shareholders Eligible to Participate in the Plan Participation under the Plan is optional and is available exclusively to shareholders of the Company who are registered as holders of Shares at 5:00 pm (WST) on 25 September 2019 (Record Date) and whose registered address is in Australia or New Zealand (Eligible Shareholders). Share Purchase Plan The Plan entitles Eligible Shareholders, irrespective of the size of their shareholding, to purchase up to $30,000 worth of Shares at an issue price of $0.008 (Price) being the same price as the Shares offered to sophisticated and professional investors under the Placement. The Price is a discount of 18% to $0.0098 (being the volume weighted average market price (VWAP) for the Shares over the last 5 days on which sales in the Shares were recorded before the day on which the Plan was announced. The maximum number of Shares to be issued is limited by the ASX Listing Rules. Depending on applications received, the Company may, in its absolute discretion, undertake a scale back so that not more than 30% of that number of Shares already on issue, are issued under the Plan. Scale back decisions are made by the Board and are final. The Plan will not be underwritten. The directors of the Company who are Eligible Shareholders intend to participate under the Plan. An application form for the Plan (Application Form) is included in this package. T +61 8 6555 6000 E info@whitebarkenergy.com whitebarkenergy.com Level 2, 6 Thelma Street West Perth WA 6005 PO Box 1195 West Perth WA 6872 Australia Use of Funds The funds raised under Placement will be primarily used to: advance the Wizard Lake Project, where higher than anticipated flow rates at Rex-2 require upgraded surface facility infrastructure to handle increases to production; accelerating and bring forward timeline deliverables of Rex-3 drilling so as to earn a 50% project interest and move Rex 3 into a production profile as soon as possible; and continue to pursue growth opportunities via exploration and acquisition. Cleansing note Having regard to the cleansing notice to be lodged following the issue of Shares under the Placement, which is anticipated to occur on or about 3 October 2019, the Company is required to provide a cleansing note. In line with its stated growth strategy over the last 12 months, the Company continues to review corporate transactions, which include but are not limited to strategic partnerships, farm-in,farm-out, joint venture, lease acreage and land acquisition growth opportunities. As part of this strategy, the Company is currently undertaking due diligence on a number of opportunities at this point in time. At this stage, none of these opportunities have passed the Company's due diligence processes and any negotiations are currently confidential, conditional and incomplete. As is the nature of all business negotiations prior to completion, there can be no certainty that any binding agreement or agreements will be reached, or that any concluding arrangements will eventuate. The Company will update shareholders in respect to the progress of each of the above arrangements by way of further announcements via the ASX platform, should they reach a stage where the Company believes there is a reasonable chance of completion. How much can you invest? Eligible Shareholders may each apply for a maximum of $30,000 worth of Shares and a minimum of $2,000 worth of Shares under the Plan. How to accept this Offer To apply for Shares under the Plan, please follow the instructions on the enclosed personalised Application Form. Eligible Shareholders may participate by selecting only one of the following offers to purchase Shares under the Plan: Total amount payable Number of Shares which may be purchased Offer A $30,000 3,750,000 Offer B $15,000 1,875,000 Offer C $10,000 1,250,000 Offer D $7,500 937,500 Offer E $5,000 625,000 Offer F $2,000 250,000 The number of Shares to which you are entitled will be calculated by dividing the subscription amount you have elected by the Price, rounded down. Page 2 of 16 Once an application has been made it cannot be revoked. All Application Forms must be received by the Closing Date of 18 October 2019. If the exact amount of money is not tendered with your application, the Company reserves the right to either: return your Application Form and/or payment and not allot any Shares to you; or allot to you the number of Shares that would have been allotted had you applied for the highest designated amount that is less than the amount of your payment and refund the excess application money to you by cheque as soon as possible, without interest. Multiple Holdings The maximum investment any Eligible Shareholder may apply for will remain $30,000 even if an Eligible Shareholder receives more than one Offer (whether in respect of a joint holding or because the Eligible Shareholder has more than one holding under a separate account). It is the responsibility of the applicant to ensure that the aggregate of the application price paid for the Shares the subject of the application and any other shares and interests in the class applied for by you under the Plan or any similar arrangement in the 12 months prior to the date of submission does not exceed $30,000. Custodians and Nominees Eligible Shareholders who hold Shares as Custodian or Nominee (Custodian) for one or more persons on the Record Date (Beneficiary) may apply for up to a maximum amount of $30,000 worth of Shares in respect of each Beneficiary who is resident in Australia or New Zealand, subject to providing a Custodian Certificate to the Company, as described in the Terms and Conditions enclosed with this letter. Please refer to the Terms and Conditions for more details. Relationship of Issue Price with Market Price On the last trading day immediately prior to the announcement date of the Offer, the closing price of the Shares traded on ASX was $0.009. The market price of Shares in the Company may rise and fall between the date of the Offer and the date that any Shares are issued to you as a result of your application under this Offer. By making an application under this Offer and applying for Shares under the Plan, each Eligible Shareholder will be acknowledging that although the purchase Price is at a discount, Shares are a speculative investment and the price of Shares on ASX may change between the date of the Company announcing its intention to make an Offer and the date of issue of Shares under that Offer and that the value of the Shares received under the Plan may rise or fall accordingly. The Board recommends that you obtain your own financial and taxation advice in relation to the Offer and consider price movements of Shares in the Company prior to making an application under this Offer. Additional Information and Important Dates The offer of Shares under the Plan is made in accordance with ASIC Corporations (Share and Interest Purchase Plans) Instrument 2019/547 and therefore does not require a prospectus for the purposes of Chapter 6D of the Corporations Act (2001) (Cth) (Corporations Act). The Offer cannot be transferred and the Directors of the Company reserve the right in their absolute discretion to reject, or scale back, on an equitable basis, any application. Shares allotted under the Plan will be issued no later than 10 business days after the Closing Date of the Offer. Application for quotation on ASX of the new Shares will be made immediately following the issue of those Shares. The maximum number of shares that may be issued pursuant to this offer is limited to 30% of the Company's current issued capital. The Company, however, reserves absolute discretion regarding the final amount raised under the Offer, subject to the ASX Listing Rules. 