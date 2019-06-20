Log in
WHITEBARK ENERGY LTD

(WBE)
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 06/19
0.005 AUD   +11.11%
Whitebark Energy : Appendix 3B

06/20/2019 | 01:09am EDT

Appendix 3B & Section 708A Notice

20 June 2019

Please find attached an Appendix 3B and Section 708A Notice with respect to the issue of options upon the appointment of Adelaide Equity Partners Limited as Corporate Advisor.

Adelaide Equity Partners Limited has significant experience in the oil and gas sector and is a leading independent investment bank specialising in the provision of corporate advice, primarily to ASX listed companies.

Yours sincerely

Kevin Hart

Company Secretary

ENDS

T +61 8 6555 6000

E info@whitebarkenergy.com

whitebarkenergy.com

Level 2, 6 Thelma Street West Perth WA 6005

PO Box 1195 West Perth WA 6872 Australia

Appendix 3B New issue announcement

Appendix 3B

Rule 2.7, 3.10.3, 3.10.4, 3.10.5

New issue announcement,

application for quotation of additional securities

and agreement

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 01/07/96 Origin: Appendix 5 Amended 01/07/98, 01/09/99, 01/07/00, 30/09/01, 11/03/02, 01/01/03, 24/10/05, 01/08/12, 04/03/13

Name of entity

WHITEBARK ENERGY LIMITED

ABN

68 079 432 796

We (the entity) give ASX the following information.

Part 1 - All issues

You must complete the relevant sections (attach sheets if there is not enough space).

  1. +Class of +securities issued or to be issued
  2. Number of +securities issued or to be issued (if known) or maximum number which may be issued

Unlisted options

10,000,000

3 Principal terms of the +securities (e.g. if options, exercise price and expiry date; if partly paid +securities, the amount outstanding and due dates for payment; if +convertible securities, the conversion price and dates for conversion)

Exercise price $0.008 per option Expiry date 20 June 2021

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B Page 1

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

  1. Do the +securities rank equally in all respects from the +issue date with an existing +class of quoted +securities?
    If the additional +securities do not rank equally, please state:
    • the date from which they do
    • the extent to which they participate for the next dividend, (in the case of a trust, distribution) or interest payment
    • the extent to which they do not rank equally, other than in relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment
  3. Issue price or consideration
  4. Purpose of the issue
    (If issued as consideration for the acquisition of assets, clearly identify those assets)

6a Is the entity an +eligible entity that has obtained security holder approval under rule 7.1A?

If Yes, complete sections 6b - 6h in relation to the +securities the subject of this Appendix 3B, and comply with section 6i

6b The date the security holder resolution under rule 7.1A was passed

Upon exercise the shares issued will rank equally with those already on issue.

Deemed issue price $0.0001 per option

In part consideration for the appointment of an Investor Relations and Corporate Advisor.

Yes

14 November 2018

6c

Number of +securities issued

without

security

holder

10,000,000

approval under rule 7.1

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3B Page 2

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

6d Number of +securities issued Nil with security holder approval under rule 7.1A

6e Number of +securities issued Nil with security holder approval under rule 7.3, or another specific security holder approval (specify date of meeting)

6f Number of +securities issued under an exception in rule 7.2

6g If +securities issued under rule 7.1A, was issue price at least 75% of 15-day VWAP as calculated under rule 7.1A.3? Include the +issue date and both values. Include the source of the VWAP calculation.

N/A

N/A

6h

If +securities were issued under

rule

7.1A

for

non-cash

N/A

consideration,

state

date

on

which

valuation

of

consideration

was released

to

ASX Market Announcements

6i

Calculate the entity's remaining

issue capacity under rule 7.1 and

Refer "Annexure A"

rule 7.1A - complete Annexure 1

and release to ASX Market

Announcements

7

+Issue dates

20 June 2019

Note: The issue date may be prescribed by ASX

(refer to the definition of issue date in rule

19.12). For example, the issue date for a pro

rata entitlement issue must comply with the

applicable timetable in Appendix 7A.

Cross reference: item 33 of Appendix 3B.

8 Number and +class of all

+securities quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)

Number

+Class

1,963,166,371

Ordinary fully paid

602,695,367

Options exercisable at

$0.01 each on or

before 31 August

2020.

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B Page 3

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

9 Number and +class of all

+securities not quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)

10 Dividend policy (in the case of a trust, distribution policy) on the increased capital (interests)

Number

+Class

11,000,000

Unlisted options exercisable

at $0.015 each on or before 1

April 2021

100,000,000

Unlisted options exercisable

at $0.015 on or before 31

May 2021

10,000,000

Unlisted options exercisable

at $0.008 on or before 20

June 2021

N/A

Part 2 - Pro rata issue

  1. Is security holder approval required?
  2. Is the issue renounceable or non- renounceable?
  3. Ratio in which the +securities will be offered
  4. +Class of +securities to which the offer relates
  5. +Record date to determine entitlements
  6. Will holdings on different registers (or subregisters) be aggregated for calculating entitlements?

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

17 Policy for deciding entitlements N/A in relation to fractions

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3B Page 4

04/03/2013

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Whitebark Energy Ltd. published this content on 20 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 June 2019 05:08:04 UTC
About