Whitebark Energy : Appendix 3B

Please find attached an Appendix 3B and Section 708A Notice with respect to the issue of options upon the appointment of Adelaide Equity Partners Limited as Corporate Advisor.
Adelaide Equity Partners Limited has significant experience in the oil and gas sector and is a leading independent investment bank specialising in the provision of corporate advice, primarily to ASX listed companies.
Yours sincerely
Kevin Hart
Company Secretary
ENDS
T +61 8 6555 6000
E info@whitebarkenergy.com
whitebarkenergy.com
Level 2, 6 Thelma Street West Perth WA 6005
PO Box 1195 West Perth WA 6872 Australia
Appendix 3B New issue announcement
Appendix 3B
Rule 2.7, 3.10.3, 3.10.4, 3.10.5
New issue announcement,
application for quotation of additional securities
and agreement
Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.
We (the entity) give ASX the following information.
Part 1 - All issues
You must complete the relevant sections (attach sheets if there is not enough space).
+Class of +securities issued or to be issued
Number of+securities issued or to be issued (if known) or maximum number which may be issued
Unlisted options
10,000,000
3 Principal terms of the +securities (e.g. if options, exercise price and expiry date; if partly paid +securities, the amount outstanding and due dates for payment; if +convertible securities, the conversion price and dates for conversion)
Exercise price $0.008 per option Expiry date 20 June 2021
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.
04/03/2013
Appendix 3B Page 1
Appendix 3B
New issue announcement
Do the+securities rank equally in all respects from the +issue date with an existing +class of quoted +securities?
If the additional +securities do not rank equally, please state:
the date from which they do
the extent to which they participate for the next dividend, (in the case of a trust, distribution) or interest payment
the extent to which they do not rank equally, other than in relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment
Issue price or consideration
Purpose of the issue
(If issued as consideration for the acquisition of assets, clearly identify those assets)
6a Is the entity an +eligible entity that has obtained security holder approval under rule 7.1A?
If Yes, complete sections 6b - 6h in relation to the+securities the subject of this Appendix 3B, and comply with section 6i
6b The date the security holder resolution under rule 7.1A was passed
Upon exercise the shares issued will rank equally with those already on issue.
Deemed issue price $0.0001 per option
In part consideration for the appointment of an Investor Relations and Corporate Advisor.
Yes
14 November 2018
6c
Number of +securities issued
without
security
holder
10,000,000
approval under rule 7.1
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.
Appendix 3B Page 2
04/03/2013
Appendix 3B
New issue announcement
6d Number of +securities issued Nil with security holder approval under rule 7.1A
6e Number of +securities issued Nil with security holder approval under rule 7.3, or another specific security holder approval (specify date of meeting)
6f Number of +securities issued under an exception in rule 7.2
6g If +securities issued under rule 7.1A, was issue price at least 75% of 15-day VWAP as calculated under rule 7.1A.3? Include the +issue date and both values. Include the source of the VWAP calculation.
N/A
N/A
6h
If +securities were issued under
rule
7.1A
for
non-cash
N/A
consideration,
state
date
on
which
valuation
of
consideration
was released
to
ASX Market Announcements
6i
Calculate the entity's remaining
issue capacity under rule 7.1 and
Refer "Annexure A"
rule 7.1A - complete Annexure 1
and release to ASX Market
Announcements
7
+Issue dates
20 June 2019
Note: The issue date may be prescribed by ASX
(refer to the definition of issue date in rule
19.12). For example, the issue date for a pro
rata entitlement issue must comply with the
applicable timetable in Appendix 7A.
Cross reference: item 33 of Appendix 3B.
8 Number and +class of all
+securities quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)
Number
+Class
1,963,166,371
Ordinary fully paid
602,695,367
Options exercisable at
$0.01 each on or
before 31 August
2020.
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.
04/03/2013
Appendix 3B Page 3
Appendix 3B
New issue announcement
9 Number and +class of all
+securities not quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)
10 Dividend policy (in the case of a trust, distribution policy) on the increased capital (interests)
Number
+Class
11,000,000
Unlisted options exercisable
at $0.015 each on or before 1
April 2021
100,000,000
Unlisted options exercisable
at $0.015 on or before 31
May 2021
10,000,000
Unlisted options exercisable
at $0.008 on or before 20
June 2021
N/A
Part 2 - Pro rata issue
Is security holder approval required?
Is the issue renounceable or non- renounceable?
Ratio in which the+securities will be offered
+Class of +securities to which the offer relates
+Record date to determine entitlements
Will holdings on different registers (or subregisters) be aggregated for calculating entitlements?
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
17 Policy for deciding entitlements N/A in relation to fractions
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.
Appendix 3B Page 4
04/03/2013
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Whitebark Energy Ltd. published this content on 20 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 June 2019 05:08:04 UTC