Whitebark Energy : Change of Director's Interest Notice

Appendix 3Y
30 May 2019
Please find attached Appendix 3Y - Change in Director's Interest Notice with respect to Charles Morgan.
Yours sincerely
Kevin Hart
Company Secretary
ENDS
|
For further information:
|
Media enquiries:
|
David Messina
|
Cameron Morse
|
Managing Director
|
FTI Consulting
|
Ph: +61 8 6555 6000
|
Ph: +61 8 9485 8888
|
E: david.messina@whitebarkenergy.com
|
M: 0433 886 871
|
T +61 8 6555 6000
|
F +61 8 6555 6099
|
E info@whitebarkenergy.com
|
whitebarkenergy.com
|
Level 2, 6 Thelma Street West Perth WA 6005
|
PO Box 1195 West Perth WA 6872 Australia
Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.
Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11
Name of entity Whitebark Energy Ltd
ABN 68 079 432 796
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
|
Name of Director
|
Charles Waite Morgan
|
|
|
Date of last notice
|
31 August 2018
|
|
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
|
Direct or indirect interest
|
Direct
|
|
|
|
|
Nature of indirect interest
|
|
|
(including registered holder)
|
|
|
Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest.
|
|
|
|
|
Date of change
|
28 May 2019
|
|
|
No. of securities held prior to change
|
Charles Waite Morgan
|
|
93,150,441
|
Ordinary shares
|
|
20,000,000
|
Unlisted options exercisable by
|
|
the payment of 1.5 cents on or before 31 May
|
|
2021
|
|
|
31,050,147
|
Listed Options exercisable by the
|
|
payment of 1 cent on or before 31 August
|
|
2020.
|
|
|
|
Class
|
Ordinary shares
|
|
|
|
Number acquired
|
76,300,238
|
|
|
|
-
See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011Appendix 3Y Page 1
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
|
Number disposed
|
Nil
|
|
|
Value/Consideration
|
Nil
|
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation
|
|
|
|
No. of securities held after change
|
Charles Waite Morgan
|
|
169,450,679 Ordinary shares
|
|
20,000,000 Unlisted options exercisable by
|
|
the payment of 1.5 cents on or before 31 May
|
|
2021
|
|
31,050,147 Listed Options exercisable by the
|
|
payment of 1 cent on or before 31 August
|
|
2020.
|
|
|
Nature of change
|
In-specie distribution from Grand Gulf
|
Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of
|
Energy Limited as announced to ASX on 28
|
securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back
|
May 2019.
|
Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
|
Detail of contract
|
NIL
|
|
|
Nature of interest
|
NIL
|
|
|
Name of registered holder
|
NIL
|
(if issued securities)
|
|
|
|
Date of change
|
NIL
|
|
|
No. and class of securities to which
|
NIL
|
interest related prior to change
|
|
Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to
|
|
which the interest has changed
|
|
|
|
Interest acquired
|
NIL
|
|
|
Interest disposed
|
NIL
|
|
|
Value/Consideration
|
NIL
|
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an
|
|
estimated valuation
|
|
|
|
Interest after change
|
NIL
|
|
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.
|
Appendix 3Y Page 2
|
01/01/2011
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Part 3 - +Closed period
|
Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed
|
No
|
above traded during a +closed period where prior written
|
|
clearance was required?
|
|
If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade
|
N/A
|
to proceed during this period?
|
|
If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this
|
N/A
|
provided?
|
-
See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011Appendix 3Y Page 3
