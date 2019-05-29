Whitebark Energy : Change of Director's Interest Notice

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Name of entity Whitebark Energy Ltd

ABN 68 079 432 796

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director Charles Waite Morgan Date of last notice 31 August 2018

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

Direct or indirect interest Direct Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder) Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest. Date of change 28 May 2019 No. of securities held prior to change Charles Waite Morgan 93,150,441 Ordinary shares 20,000,000 Unlisted options exercisable by the payment of 1.5 cents on or before 31 May 2021 31,050,147 Listed Options exercisable by the payment of 1 cent on or before 31 August 2020. Class Ordinary shares Number acquired 76,300,238