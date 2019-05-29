Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Whitebark Energy Ltd    WBE   AU000000WBE7

WHITEBARK ENERGY LTD

(WBE)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 05/29
0.004 AUD   -11.11%
05/29WHITEBARK ENERGY : Change of Director's Interest Notice
PU
05/29WHITEBARK ENERGY : Ceasing to be a substantial holder
PU
05/28WHITEBARK ENERGY : GGE - Completion of In-Specie Distribution
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Whitebark Energy : Change of Director's Interest Notice

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/29/2019 | 11:44pm EDT

Appendix 3Y

30 May 2019

Please find attached Appendix 3Y - Change in Director's Interest Notice with respect to Charles Morgan.

Yours sincerely

Kevin Hart

Company Secretary

ENDS

For further information:

Media enquiries:

David Messina

Cameron Morse

Managing Director

FTI Consulting

Ph: +61 8 6555 6000

Ph: +61 8 9485 8888

E: david.messina@whitebarkenergy.com

M: 0433 886 871

T +61 8 6555 6000

F +61 8 6555 6099

E info@whitebarkenergy.com

whitebarkenergy.com

Level 2, 6 Thelma Street West Perth WA 6005

PO Box 1195 West Perth WA 6872 Australia

Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice

Appendix 3Y

Rule 3.19A.2

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity Whitebark Energy Ltd

ABN 68 079 432 796

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Charles Waite Morgan

Date of last notice

31 August 2018

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Direct

Nature of indirect interest

(including registered holder)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest.

Date of change

28 May 2019

No. of securities held prior to change

Charles Waite Morgan

93,150,441

Ordinary shares

20,000,000

Unlisted options exercisable by

the payment of 1.5 cents on or before 31 May

2021

31,050,147

Listed Options exercisable by the

payment of 1 cent on or before 31 August

2020.

Class

Ordinary shares

Number acquired

76,300,238

  • See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Number disposed

Nil

Value/Consideration

Nil

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation

No. of securities held after change

Charles Waite Morgan

169,450,679 Ordinary shares

20,000,000 Unlisted options exercisable by

the payment of 1.5 cents on or before 31 May

2021

31,050,147 Listed Options exercisable by the

payment of 1 cent on or before 31 August

2020.

Nature of change

In-specie distribution from Grand Gulf

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of

Energy Limited as announced to ASX on 28

securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back

May 2019.

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

NIL

Nature of interest

NIL

Name of registered holder

NIL

(if issued securities)

Date of change

NIL

No. and class of securities to which

NIL

interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to

which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

NIL

Interest disposed

NIL

Value/Consideration

NIL

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an

estimated valuation

Interest after change

NIL

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed

No

above traded during a +closed period where prior written

clearance was required?

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade

N/A

to proceed during this period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this

N/A

provided?

  • See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011Appendix 3Y Page 3

Disclaimer

Whitebark Energy Ltd. published this content on 30 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2019 03:43:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WHITEBARK ENERGY LTD
05/29WHITEBARK ENERGY : Change of Director's Interest Notice
PU
05/29WHITEBARK ENERGY : Ceasing to be a substantial holder
PU
05/28WHITEBARK ENERGY : GGE - Completion of In-Specie Distribution
PU
05/07WHITEBARK ENERGY : Begins Work on Production Facilities at Wizard Lake Joint Oil..
AQ
04/08WHITEBARK ENERGY : Notice of General Meeting
PU
03/26WHITEBARK ENERGY : Wizard Lake Rex Development Video Interview
PU
03/18WHITEBARK ENERGY : Expects to Further Increase Reserves at Wizard Lake in Canada
AQ
03/16WHITEBARK ENERGY : increase 2P Oil Reserves by 70%, sees another 12 possible wel..
AQ
01/21WHITEBARK ENERGY : targeting commercial oil production from Wizard Lake in Q2 th..
AQ
01/21WHITEBARK ENERGY : confirms commercial oil discovery at Wizard Lake
AQ
More news
Chart WHITEBARK ENERGY LTD
Duration : Period :
Whitebark Energy Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
David Messina Managing Director & Executive Director
Charles Waite Morgan Executive Chairman
Stephen Leslie Keenihan Executive Director
Kevin Hart Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WHITEBARK ENERGY LTD0.00%0
CNOOC LTD6.41%73 436
CONOCOPHILLIPS-3.69%67 867
EOG RESOURCES INC.-0.11%50 552
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION-12.89%39 099
ANADARKO PETROLEUM64.21%35 896
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About