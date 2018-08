Whitebark Energy : Entitlement Issue Shortfall Allotment and Top 20 Holders

Renounceable Entitlement Issue Shortfall

Allotment

31 August 2018

Whitebark Energy Limited ("Whitebark" or "Company") advises that following the close of the Company's renounceable entitlement offer the Company has today allotted the shortfall of 260,161,000 shares and 280,161,000 listed options exercisable at $0.01 each with an expiry date of 31 August 2020. The Entitlement issue has raised a total of $1,980,862 (before costs).The new options will be listed under the ASX code WBEO.

Following this shortfall issue the Company has the following equity securities on issue:

Ordinary fully paid shares (WBE) - 1,485,646,371

Listed Options (WBEO) - 515,215,367

Unlisted Options - 111,000,000-

A statement setting out the top 20 largest ordinary share and listed option holders is attached.

ENDS

For further information: David Messina Managing Director Ph: +61 8 6555 6000

E:david.messina@whitebarkenergy.comMedia enquiries: Cameron Morse FTI Consulting

Ph: +61 8 9485 8888 M: 0433 886 871

T +61 8 6555 6000 F +61 8 6555 6099

Level 2, 6 Thelma Street West Perth WA 6005

E info@whitebarkenergy.com whitebarkenergy.com

PO Box 1195 West Perth WA 6872 Australia

WHITEBARK ENERGY LIMITED Top Holders Snapshot - Ungrouped

ORDINARY FULLY PAID SHARES As of 31 Aug 2018

Composition : ORD

Rank

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

Units % of Units 93,150,441 6.27 82,999,999 5.59 56,451,538 3.80 46,856,085 3.15 39,000,000 2.63 35,240,000 2.37 25,362,000 1.71 22,000,000 1.48 18,932,000 1.27 17,865,026 1.20 16,500,000 1.11 14,701,445 0.99 14,000,000 0.94 MORITZ INVESTMENTS PTY LTD 13,200,000 0.89 AET CT PTY LIMITED 11,750,000 0.79 Name

MR CHARLES WAITE MORGAN

MR STEPHEN LESLIE KEENIHAN + MRS SHERIDAN JAY KEENIHAN

RUSSELL STEPHENSON + PAMELA STEPHENSON

VILLEMARETTE NOMINEES PTY LTD

ORABANT PTY LTD

MS CHUNYAN NIU

MR DAVID DUNCAN MESSINA

J & B SMITH SUPERANNUATION PTY LTD

ARGONAUT INVESTMENTS PTY LTD

BART SUPERANNUATION PTY LIMITED <4F INVESTMENTS SUPERFUND A/C>

MR DARREN JOHN HALL

HSBC CUSTODY NOMINEES (AUSTRALIA) LIMITED

SABIA HOLDINGS PTY LTD

Address

Units % of Units 11,529,713 0.78 11,220,276 0.76 11,120,787 0.75 10,000,000 0.67 10,000,000 0.67 Totals: Top 20 holders of ORDINARY FULLY PAID SHARES 561,879,310 37.82 Total Remaining Holders Balance 923,767,061 62.18 Rank

16.

Name

ONE MANAGED INVESTMENT FUNDS LIMITED

17.

MR DONATO IACOVANTUONO

18.

MR MICHAEL DAVENPORT JONES

19.

BT PORTFOLIO SERVICES LIMITED

20.

COSMOS NOMINEES PTY LTD

Address

WHITEBARK ENERGY LIMITED Top Holders Snapshot - Ungrouped

Rank

1.

Name

MS CHUNYAN NIU

2.

MR CHARLES WAITE MORGAN

3.

MR DAVID DUNCAN MESSINA

4.

MR MICHAEL SOUCIK + MRS HEATHER SOUCIK

5.

SABIA HOLDINGS PTY LTD

6.

ORABANT PTY LTD

7.

AET CT PTY LIMITED

8.

RUSSELL STEPHENSON + PAMELA STEPHENSON

9.

J & B SMITH SUPERANNUATION PTY LTD

10.

MR STEPHEN LESLIE KEENIHAN + MRS SHERIDAN JAY KEENIHAN

11.

MR MICHAEL FAULKNER

12.

FIRST INVESTMENT PARTNERS PTY LTD

13.

TOLTEC HOLDINGS PTY LTD

14.

CPS CAPITAL INVESTMENTS PTY LTD

15.

MAHE INVESTMENTS PTY LTD

LISTED OPTIONS EXPIRING 31/08/2020 @ $0.01 As of 31 Aug 2018

Composition : OPT

Address

Units

35,240,000 6.84

% of Units

31,050,147 6.03

25,000,000 4.85

17,500,000 3.40

14,000,000 2.72

13,000,000 2.52

11,750,000 2.28

11,290,307 2.19

11,000,000 2.14

10,052,665 1.95

10,000,000 1.94

10,000,000 1.94

10,000,000 1.94

9,500,000 1.84

8,661,000 1.68

Totals: Top 20 holders of LISTED OPTIONS EXPIRING 31/08/2020 @ $0.01 Total Remaining Holders Balance