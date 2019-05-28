Log in
WHITEBARK ENERGY LTD

WHITEBARK ENERGY LTD

(WBE)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 05/27
0.0045 AUD   +12.50%
12:34aWHITEBARK ENERGY : GGE - Completion of In-Specie Distribution
PU
04/08WHITEBARK ENERGY : Notice of General Meeting
PU
03/26WHITEBARK ENERGY : Wizard Lake Rex Development Video Interview
PU
News 
News

Whitebark Energy : GGE - Completion of In-Specie Distribution

0
05/28/2019 | 12:34am EDT

Market Announcements Platform

ASX Limited

Exchange Centre

20 Bridge Street

Sydney NSW 2000

ASX Release

28 May 2019

WBE Distribution Completed - Dispatch of in-Specie Distribution to Securityholders

Grand Gulf Energy (ASX: GGE) advises the in-specie distribution of interests in WhiteBark Energy Ltd (ASX: WBE) has been dispatched to securityholders today.

The in-specie distribution comprised one WBE share for every two GGE shares held. Total WBE shares distributed to Shareholders was 383,749,392. Of which 8,861,371 WBE shares are being held for sale on behalf of foreign shareholders who were ineligible to participate in the process. GGE has retained 6,250,608 WBE shares.

Based on the subscription price of 0.5 cents per WBE share, the value to be distributed to GGE shareholders is 0.25 cents per GGE share. The exercise price of GGE's options on issue will reduce by 0.25 cents per option as a result of the distribution (reflecting the value of capital returned to GGE shareholders on a per share basis). Accordingly, GGE's options on issue exercisable at 0.8 cents and expiring on 30 June 2020 are now exercisable at 0.55 cents.

WBE has recently achieved excellent results at its Wizard Lake project (see www.whitebarkenergy.com). The GGE Board believes the development of that project will likely unlock significant value for WBE and its shareholders.

By order of the Board

About Grand Gulf Energy ltd

Grand Gulf Energy Ltd is an independent oil and gas producer with interests in two producing Fields in South Louisiana USA, the Desiree and D&L Fields. In addition, the Company has acquired unconventional acreage interests in the Eagle Ford, Texas and the DJ Basin, Colorado.

Visit www.grandgulfenergy.comfor information on Grand Gulf's current and planned future activities.

Board of Directors

Registered Office

Chairman - Craig Burton

1A Alvan St

Managing Director - Mark Freeman

Subiaco WA 6019

Director - Chris Bath

T +61 8 6102 4826

E info@grandgulf.net

Disclaimer

Whitebark Energy Ltd. published this content on 28 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 May 2019 04:33:02 UTC
