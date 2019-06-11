Whitebark Energy : Magus Engineering appointed for Wizard Lake Drilling Program

Whitebark appoints Magus Engineering for upcoming Wizard Lake drilling program

12 June 2019

Experienced Canadian service provider to manage Rex-2 well drilling

Canadian oil sector specialist, Magus Engineering has been appointed to manage Whitebark's operations for the upcoming Rex-2 well.

Rex-2 remains on track to spud in mid-August 2019.

remains on track to spud in mid-August 2019. Rex-1 production operations continue and the well is cleaning up as expected.

Whitebark Energy Ltd (ASX : WBE) is pleased to announce that it continues to make good progress with the Wizard Lake development program with the appointment of Canadian oil sector specialist, Magus Engineering Limited, to manage Whitebark's drilling operations for the upcoming Rex-2 well.

Magus Engineering has extensive experience managing end-to-end drilling programs in Canada involving horizontal wells with multistage completions having been involved in over 1000 wells to date. Magus Engineering will manage all service procurement, drilling, wellsite construction and completion activities at Rex-2.

Rex-2 remains on track to spud in late July 2019.

Whitebark Managing Director, Mr David Messina said: "Whitebark recently agreed to fund the next two wells in the Wizard Lake program in return for a 20% increased interest in the field3. The Wizard Lake development presents an enormous growth opportunity for Whitebark and it is important we manage this program carefully as well as quickly."

"The appointment of a local operations expert with extensive technical experience in the region is an important step, and Magus Engineering is an excellent fit. With the well manager now in place and the weather in Canada conducive for continuous drilling operations, we look forward to updating shareholders on the spudding and progress of Rex-2 over the coming months."

More information on Magus Engineering can be found at www.maguseng.com.