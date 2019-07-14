Whitebark Energy : Wizard Lake Rex-2 Drilling Contractor

Successful Rex-1 drill rig contracted
by Whitebark for Rex-2 well
15 July 2019
Rex-1 rig and crew returning for Rex-2 and coming in hot!
-
Rex-2is on track to spud in the third week of July 2019.
-
After successfully drilling Rex-1, Precision Drilling Rig 186 returns to drill Rex-2.
-
Rex-2horizontal leg planned for 1600m through the Rex objective, a 33% increase in length on Rex-1.
-
Pre-existingLeduc wells provide strong well control along entire length of the horizontal section.
-
The well is targeting the same Cretaceous Rex sands producing at Rex-1, expected depth 1414mTVD.
-
Following drilling, the reservoir section will be completed using a multistage fracture stimulation program.
Whitebark Energy (ASX : WBE) is pleased to announce Precision Drilling has been appointed as the drilling contractor to drill Whitebark's upcoming Rex-2 development well at the Wizard Lake oil field. Following the drilling of Rex 2, Whitebark will have a 40% working interest in Rex-2 and the Wizard Lake oil field, increasing to 50% following the drilling of Rex 3.
The rig and crew that successfully drilled Rex-1 in nine days, Precision Drilling Rig 186, will return to spud Rex-2 within the next 14 days.
Whitebark Managing Director David Messina said: "We welcome back Precision Drilling and are very happy to have secured the same rig and crew who successfully drilled Rex-1. I have every confidence they will retain their 100% strike rate in the Wizard Lake oil field after the drilling of Rex-2. Both the rig and crew have continued to work in the local area so the transition over to Rex-2 should be seamless."
Rig 186 is a Super Single Series Rig which has a low load count and provides highly automated features designed to deliver operational efficiencies.
Mr Messina said the Rex-2 well would have a horizontal leg of 1600m, compared to 1230m for the Rex-1 well.
"The additional lateral length provides greater economies of scale as we can drill and frac more stages utilising equipment and staff already mobilised to site," he said.
|
T +61 8 6555 6000
|
E info@whitebarkenergy.com
|
whitebarkenergy.com
|
Level 2, 6 Thelma Street West Perth WA 6005
|
|
PO Box 1195 West Perth WA 6872 Australia
The drilling operations are being managed by Canadian oil sector specialist, Magus Engineering Limited. Magus Engineering has extensive experience managing end-to-end drilling programs in Canada involving horizontal wells with multistage completions having been involved in over 1000 wells to date. Magus Engineering will manage all service procurement, drilling, wellsite construction and completion activities at Rex-2.
Whitebark recently agreed to fund the next two wells in the Wizard Lake program in return for a 20% increased interest in the field.1
|
For further information:
|
|
David Messina
|
Cameron Morse
|
Managing Director
|
FTI Consulting
|
Ph: +61 8 6555 6000
|
Ph: +61 8 9485 8888
|
E: david.messina@whitebarkenergy.com
|
M: 0433 886 871
Background
-
The Wizard Lake development program commenced with the spudding of the Rex-1 well on 24 November 2018. The program is focused on the Wizard Lake oil field in Alberta Canada.
-
Initial flow testing of the horizontal oil well recorded production rates of more than 300 barrels of oil per day prior to the completion of testing. Total oil produced from the 16-day flow test was 2845 barrels - a 55% increase on initial estimates2.
-
Production facilities and a pipeline were completed in early June and Rex-1 began pumping fluids on 5 June 2019. It is expected to take a number of weeks for the well to clean up and the oil cut to stablise3.
-
An interim production flow rate of 275 bbls oil/day was announced after ten days clean up4.
-
The program for 2019 encompasses the construction of a pipeline and installation of initial production facilities on a multi-well pad (completed in 1H 2019) and the drilling of two new Wizard Lake wells in 2H 20195.
-
Whitebark's working interest in the Wizard Lake oil development will increase up to 50% following the two well drilling program6.
-
The initial independent reserves assessment following the discovery at Rex-1 indicated the likelihood of 12 to 17 follow-up well locations.7 Whitebark has secured additional land at Wizard Lake that has increased this to a minimum of 18 well locations.
Disclaimer
Whitebark Energy Ltd. published this content on 15 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 July 2019 02:34:06 UTC