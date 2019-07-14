Whitebark Energy : Wizard Lake Rex-2 Drilling Contractor

Successful Rex-1 drill rig contracted

by Whitebark for Rex-2 well

15 July 2019

Whitebark Energy (ASX : WBE) is pleased to announce Precision Drilling has been appointed as the drilling contractor to drill Whitebark's upcoming Rex-2 development well at the Wizard Lake oil field. Following the drilling of Rex 2, Whitebark will have a 40% working interest in Rex-2 and the Wizard Lake oil field, increasing to 50% following the drilling of Rex 3.

The rig and crew that successfully drilled Rex-1 in nine days, Precision Drilling Rig 186, will return to spud Rex-2 within the next 14 days.

Whitebark Managing Director David Messina said: "We welcome back Precision Drilling and are very happy to have secured the same rig and crew who successfully drilled Rex-1. I have every confidence they will retain their 100% strike rate in the Wizard Lake oil field after the drilling of Rex-2. Both the rig and crew have continued to work in the local area so the transition over to Rex-2 should be seamless."

Rig 186 is a Super Single Series Rig which has a low load count and provides highly automated features designed to deliver operational efficiencies.

Mr Messina said the Rex-2 well would have a horizontal leg of 1600m, compared to 1230m for the Rex-1 well.

"The additional lateral length provides greater economies of scale as we can drill and frac more stages utilising equipment and staff already mobilised to site," he said.