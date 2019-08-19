Whitebark Energy : Wizard Lake Rex-2 Well Frac Commenced

Wizard Lake Rex-2 Well Frac Commenced
20 August 2019
Rex-2 well conducting 35 stage frac
Whitebark Energy Ltd (ASX : WBE) is pleased to announce Wizard Lake Rex-2 well has commenced a 35 stage frac in the Rex reservoir zone in the horizontal section of the well between 1572- 3033mMD using sliding frac sleeves to isolate each zone.
|
The well intersected a virtually continuous reservoir
|
|
section from the casing shoe (1572mMD) to the TD of
|
|
the well at 3033mMD (length~1500m) with an excellent
|
|
quality reservoir accompanied by excellent oil shows
|
|
(fluorescence and cut) and elevated gas readings.
|
|
Due to the continuous nature of the reservoir in the
|
|
horizontal section, the frac stages have been evenly
|
|
spaced along the well bore at approximately 41m apart.
|
|
Each stage will emplace approximately 35 tonnes of
|
|
proppant using a crossed linked gel to achieve high
|
|
proppant concentrations at low pump rates. The frac
|
|
design is based on the successful Rex-1.
|
|
The frac work is expected to be completed within seven
|
|
days and will be followed by normal clean-up flows.
|
Figure 1 - Rex-2 during drilling
|
|
|
Figure 2 - Rex-2 Frac Plan
|
|
|
David Messina stated "We are extremely pleased with progress on Rex-2 so far, and with the broader success of our drill program in the Rex play at Wizard Lake. We are looking forward to a successful fracture stimulation program followed by significantly increased oil production rates due to the better quality reservoir we have seen while drilling Rex 2."
|
The Company confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information in the relevant ASX
releases and the form and context of the announcement has not materially changed.
Background
-
The Wizard Lake oil field was identified using well control and seismic together with geology.
-
It has the potential to contain 20+ wells1.
-
The development program commenced with the spudding of the horizontal Rex-1 well on 24 November 20182.
-
Initial flow testing of the Rex-1 well recorded rates of more than 300 barrels of oil per day. Total oil produced from the 16-day flow test was 2845 barrels - a 55% increase on initial estimates3.
-
An interim production flow rate of 275 bbls oil/day was announced after ten days clean up4.
-
Production facilities and a pipeline were completed in early June 2019 and Rex-1 began pumping fluids on 5 June 20195.
-
Whitebark's working interest in the Wizard Lake oil development will increase from 30% to 40% at the completion of Rex 2 and 50% following the drilling and completion of Rex 36.
-
