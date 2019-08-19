Whitebark Energy : Wizard Lake Rex-2 Well Frac Commenced

days and will be followed by normal clean-up flows.

Whitebark Energy Ltd (ASX : WBE) is pleased to announce Wizard Lake Rex-2 well has commenced a 35 stage frac in the Rex reservoir zone in the horizontal section of the well between 1572- 3033mMD using sliding frac sleeves to isolate each zone.

David Messina stated "We are extremely pleased with progress on Rex-2 so far, and with the broader success of our drill program in the Rex play at Wizard Lake. We are looking forward to a successful fracture stimulation program followed by significantly increased oil production rates due to the better quality reservoir we have seen while drilling Rex 2."

Background

The Wizard Lake oil field was identified using well control and seismic together with geology.

It has the potential to contain 20+ wells 1 .

. The development program commenced with the spudding of the horizontal Rex-1 well on 24 November 2018 2 .

Rex-1 well on 24 November 2018 . Initial flow testing of the Rex-1 well recorded rates of more than 300 barrels of oil per day. Total oil produced from the 16-day flow test was 2845 barrels - a 55% increase on initial estimates 3 .

Rex-1 well recorded rates of more than 300 barrels of oil per day. Total oil produced from the 16-day flow test was 2845 barrels - a 55% increase on initial estimates . An interim production flow rate of 275 bbls oil/day was announced after ten days clean up 4 .

. Production facilities and a pipeline were completed in early June 2019 and Rex-1 began pumping fluids on 5 June 2019 5 .

Rex-1 began pumping fluids on 5 June 2019 . Whitebark's working interest in the Wizard Lake oil development will increase from 30% to 40% at the completion of Rex 2 and 50% following the drilling and completion of Rex 3 6 .