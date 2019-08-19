Log in
WHITEBARK ENERGY LTD

(WBE)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 08/18
0.007 AUD   -12.50%
09:02pWHITEBARK ENERGY : Wizard Lake Rex-2 Well Frac Commenced
PU
07/14WHITEBARK ENERGY : Wizard Lake Rex-2 Drilling Contractor
PU
06/20WHITEBARK ENERGY : Appendix 3B
PU
Whitebark Energy : Wizard Lake Rex-2 Well Frac Commenced

08/19/2019 | 09:02pm EDT

Wizard Lake Rex-2 Well Frac Commenced

20 August 2019

Rex-2 well conducting 35 stage frac

Whitebark Energy Ltd (ASX : WBE) is pleased to announce Wizard Lake Rex-2 well has commenced a 35 stage frac in the Rex reservoir zone in the horizontal section of the well between 1572- 3033mMD using sliding frac sleeves to isolate each zone.

The well intersected a virtually continuous reservoir

section from the casing shoe (1572mMD) to the TD of

the well at 3033mMD (length~1500m) with an excellent

quality reservoir accompanied by excellent oil shows

(fluorescence and cut) and elevated gas readings.

Due to the continuous nature of the reservoir in the

horizontal section, the frac stages have been evenly

spaced along the well bore at approximately 41m apart.

Each stage will emplace approximately 35 tonnes of

proppant using a crossed linked gel to achieve high

proppant concentrations at low pump rates. The frac

design is based on the successful Rex-1.

The frac work is expected to be completed within seven

days and will be followed by normal clean-up flows.

Figure 1 - Rex-2 during drilling

Figure 2 - Rex-2 Frac Plan

T +61 8 6555 6000

E info@whitebarkenergy.com

whitebarkenergy.com

Level 2, 6 Thelma Street West Perth WA 6005

PO Box 1195 West Perth WA 6872 Australia

David Messina stated "We are extremely pleased with progress on Rex-2 so far, and with the broader success of our drill program in the Rex play at Wizard Lake. We are looking forward to a successful fracture stimulation program followed by significantly increased oil production rates due to the better quality reservoir we have seen while drilling Rex 2."

For further information:

David Messina

Cameron Morse

Managing Director

FTI Consulting

Ph: +61 8 6555 6000

Ph: +61 8 9485 8888

E: david.messina@whitebarkenergy.com

M: 0433 886 871

The Company confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information in the relevant ASX

releases and the form and context of the announcement has not materially changed.

Background

  • The Wizard Lake oil field was identified using well control and seismic together with geology.
  • It has the potential to contain 20+ wells1.
  • The development program commenced with the spudding of the horizontal Rex-1 well on 24 November 20182.
  • Initial flow testing of the Rex-1 well recorded rates of more than 300 barrels of oil per day. Total oil produced from the 16-day flow test was 2845 barrels - a 55% increase on initial estimates3.
  • An interim production flow rate of 275 bbls oil/day was announced after ten days clean up4.
  • Production facilities and a pipeline were completed in early June 2019 and Rex-1 began pumping fluids on 5 June 20195.
  • Whitebark's working interest in the Wizard Lake oil development will increase from 30% to 40% at the completion of Rex 2 and 50% following the drilling and completion of Rex 36.
  1. ASX Release 18 July 2019
  2. ASX Release 26 November 2019
  3. ASX Release 20 February 2019
  4. ASX Release 19 June 2019
  5. ASX Release 5 June 2019
  6. ASX Release 30 May 2019

Disclaimer

Whitebark Energy Ltd. published this content on 20 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2019 01:01:06 UTC
