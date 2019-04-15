Whitecap Resources : Announces First Quarter 2019 Results Conference Call/Webcast and Confirms Monthly Dividend for April of $0.027 per Share

April 15, 2019

WHITECAP RESOURCES INC. ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2019 RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL/WEBCAST AND CONFIRMS MONTHLY DIVIDEND FOR APRIL OF $0.027 PER SHARE

CALGARY, ALBERTA - Whitecap Resources Inc. ('Whitecap') (TSX: WCP) announces that it intends to release its 2019 first quarter results before market open on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 and has scheduled a conference call and webcast to begin promptly at 9:00 am MT (11:00 am ET) on Wednesday, May 1, 2019.

The conference call dial-in number is: 1-888-390-0605 or (587) 880-2175 or (416) 764-8609

A live audio webcast of the conference call will be accessible on Whitecap's website at www.wcap.ca by selecting 'Investors', then 'Presentations & Events'. Shortly after the live webcast, an archived version will be available.

In addition, Whitecap is pleased to announce that a cash dividend of Cdn. $0.027 per common share in respect of April operations will be paid on May 15, 2019 to shareholders of record on April 30, 2019. This dividend is an eligible dividend for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada).

Click here to view the full press release.