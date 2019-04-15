Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Whitecap Resources Inc    WCP   CA96467A2002

WHITECAP RESOURCES INC

(WCP)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Whitecap Resources : Announces First Quarter 2019 Results Conference Call/Webcast and Confirms Monthly Dividend for April of $0.027 per Share

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/15/2019 | 05:43pm EDT
April 15, 2019

WHITECAP RESOURCES INC. ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2019 RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL/WEBCAST AND CONFIRMS MONTHLY DIVIDEND FOR APRIL OF $0.027 PER SHARE

CALGARY, ALBERTA - Whitecap Resources Inc. ('Whitecap') (TSX: WCP) announces that it intends to release its 2019 first quarter results before market open on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 and has scheduled a conference call and webcast to begin promptly at 9:00 am MT (11:00 am ET) on Wednesday, May 1, 2019.

The conference call dial-in number is: 1-888-390-0605 or (587) 880-2175 or (416) 764-8609

A live audio webcast of the conference call will be accessible on Whitecap's website at www.wcap.ca by selecting 'Investors', then 'Presentations & Events'. Shortly after the live webcast, an archived version will be available.

In addition, Whitecap is pleased to announce that a cash dividend of Cdn. $0.027 per common share in respect of April operations will be paid on May 15, 2019 to shareholders of record on April 30, 2019. This dividend is an eligible dividend for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada).

Click here to view the full press release.

Disclaimer

Whitecap Resources Inc. published this content on 15 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2019 21:42:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WHITECAP RESOURCES INC
05:43pWHITECAP RESOURCES : Announces First Quarter 2019 Results Conference Call/Webcas..
PU
05:01pWHITECAP RESOURCES INC. : Announces First Quarter 2019 Results Conference Call/W..
AQ
03/28WHITECAP RESOURCES INC : Ex-dividend day for
FA
03/14WHITECAP RESOURCES INC. : Confirms Monthly Dividend for March of $0.027 Per Shar..
AQ
02/28WHITECAP RESOURCES INC. : Announces Fourth Quarter, Year End 2018 Results and 20..
AQ
02/27WHITECAP RESOURCES INC : Ex-dividend day for
FA
02/14WHITECAP RESOURCES INC. : Announces 2018 Fourth Quarter and Year End Results Con..
AQ
01/30WHITECAP RESOURCES INC : Ex-dividend day for
FA
01/16Canada's oil cuts offer lifeline to producers but create new problems
RE
01/15WHITECAP RESOURCES INC. : Confirms Monthly Dividend for January of $0.027 Per Sh..
AQ
More news
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2019 1 282 M
EBIT 2019 -182 M
Net income 2019 167 M
Debt 2019 1 186 M
Yield 2019 5,55%
P/E ratio 2019 12,84
P/E ratio 2020 8,35
EV / Sales 2019 2,78x
EV / Sales 2020 2,31x
Capitalization 2 380 M
Chart WHITECAP RESOURCES INC
Duration : Period :
Whitecap Resources Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WHITECAP RESOURCES INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 8,25  CAD
Spread / Average Target 43%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Grant Bradley Fagerheim President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Kenneth S. Stickland Chairman
Joel Armstrong Vice President-Production & Operations
Thanh C. Kang Chief Financial Officer
David M. Mombourquette VP-Business Development & Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WHITECAP RESOURCES INC32.41%1 746
CNOOC LTD21.05%83 210
CONOCOPHILLIPS8.05%75 114
EOG RESOURCES INC.20.75%57 269
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION6.44%50 242
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD20.70%35 667
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About