Whitehaven Coal : Chairman's Address and Managing Director's Presentation

I would like to acknowledge the work of Managing Director and CEO Paul Flynn, the executive leadership team and the entire 2,400-strong workforce in achieving this result. Successful companies are made up of successful people with the

With just shy of $465 million paid to shareholders in FY 19, the Company has delivered on its commitment to pay out at least 20 to 50% of NPAT as dividends, and will continue to do so through its next stage of growth.

We delivered a record net profit after tax before significant items of $564.9 million, which facilitated an unprecedented distribution to shareholders and a full-year payout ratio of 88% of NPAT.

The end of mining at these smaller operations and ramp ups at larger operations is very much reflective of how the business is evolving into a larger, more efficient and better-integrated enterprise - a transformation those of you who have joined us for the journey over the past few years, would be familiar with.

Ladies and gentlemen, the end of the last financial year marked the conclusion of mining at Rocglen, and the last coal was also recently mined at Sunnyside.

I want to reiterate our core belief that safety is a cornerstone aspect of our business and that each and every one of our people should expect to come home safely to their loved ones at the end of each day. I am especially concerned to ensure safety remains front and centre at all our operations and that, as a company, we commit to working closely and collaboratively with the NSW Resources Regulator as it carries out the critical task of making the NSW mining industry the envy of every other jurisdiction when it comes to mine safety.

We produced a record 23.2 million tonnes of ROM coal on a managed basis - an outcome accomplished with an improved annual TRIFR of 6.2, demonstrating the Company's commitment to ensuring the relationship over time between production and safety should be inversely proportional.

Our performance in the last financial year was pleasing, particularly given some of the headwinds we have had to contend with.

Keeping an eye on structural shifts in our market and opportunities that might arise from these

It has been another busy year for Whitehaven as we worked towards our vision of becoming the benchmark coal investment on the ASX and further sharpened our focus on the seven key areas underpinning our growth strategy, specifically:

I would also like to formally acknowledge the Gadigal people of the Eora nation, the traditional custodians of this land, and pay my respects to the elders past, present and emerging. Can I also extend our sincere thanks to Uncle Chicka Madden for his very warm and generous introduction.

Can I take this opportunity to formally welcome you to the Whitehaven Coal Annual General Meeting for the financial year ending 2019.

right attitude and, while culture is a continuing journey, I am confident we can rise to meet the challenges presented by our growth agenda.

In this context, the Company has put its strong balance sheet to work and will continue to do so by investing in technology and expansion initiatives at existing operations and progressing key development projects, which I'll return to later and I know Paul will cover in detail shortly.

And of course the coal we produce will continue to service our premium markets of Japan, Korea and Taiwan but, increasingly, we will look to take advantage of the substantial growth in coal-fired power generation in Southeast Asia.

The International Energy Agency predicts these markets will grow from 71GW in 2017 to 175GW in 2040, requiring at least 220 million tonnes of coal each year by 2040 - more than Australia's total thermal coal exports in 2018 of 208 million tonnes.

Whitehaven's future growth and value proposition are underpinned by two significant, high-quality,near-term assets: the Vickery and Winchester South projects. Together, they will significantly increase the metallurgical coal exposure in our portfolio and take our saleable coal production towards 40Mtpa over the next ten or so years.

Indeed, it is worth pausing to reflect on the market opportunities in India, which this year accounted for 40% of our total metallurgical coal sales. Australia supplies more than 70% of India's metallurgical coal, and according to the Commonwealth Office of the Chief Economist, demand for this coal could increase by one-third between 2015 and 2035 as India's economy develops.

Whitehaven is positively differentiated from a number of our key competitors, increasing our total production at a time of ongoing tightness in the higher energy-content coal market and given the relative scarcity of metallurgical coal globally.

Regulatory barriers and a more uncertain investment environment will continue to impact supply, with associated impacts on price. And we are well-positioned to continue to take advantage of these dynamics. This topic is covered in Whitehaven's inaugural Sustainability Report released in September, which covers business resilience and how we see our company successfully charting a path into a more carbon-constrained future.

Given the ongoing debate about the role coal will continue to play globally, particularly in power generation, we communicate regularly with domestic and international investors on the full spectrum of environmental, sustainability and governance issues.

This includes discussion on voluntary compliance regimes, such as the Financial Stability Board's Task Force on Climate- related Financial Disclosures, which Whitehaven reported against for the first time in our inaugural Sustainability Report.

What that analysis demonstrated is our businesses remains resilient out until 2040 under all three of the most commonly referenced energy outlook scenarios advanced by the International Energy Agency. We have received very positive feedback from a number of beneficial owners and other investors in relation to our TCFD reporting and climate change disclosures and it is an area both the Board and Management will continue to work on closely through the Company's Sustainability Working Group.

More generally, I would like to take this opportunity to emphasise that for Whitehaven, sustainability is fundamentally about long-term contribution across the entire value chain, and as outlined in the report, it starts with our local presence. We support and sustain the communities around which our operations are based through permanent job creation, responsible environmental management, and by focusing resources on the areas where we know we can have a positive impact.

For our growing workforce, this means providing rewarding careers and placing great importance on safety as our business grows. And for our customer relationships, it means generating a reliable supply of high-quality products that support the use of industrial assets, such as high-efficiency,low-emissions,coal-fired power plants helping to power economic and social development in countries across Asia. The inaugural Sustainability Report sets a strong benchmark to transparently measure progress as the Company delivers positive outcomes to its stakeholders at home and abroad - and I commend the team on developing such as comprehensive resource.

As with any year, this one has not been without its challenges, including at times in relation to safety, production, labour and the external pricing environment. At a Board level, as you would expect, we have focused on providing appropriate oversight and guidance to ensure successful management of these challenges.

In this context I would like to make some remarks on the continuing drought in North West New South Wales. I am only too aware of the fact this is truly a land of droughts and flooding rains, but the drought conditions we have observed across much of NSW have been especially challenging and are arguably the worst since the Federation Drought at the turn of the last century. Our thoughts are with all those who are doing it tough as result of drought.

The CEO will make some additional remarks on this topic in his address.

