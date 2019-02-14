Whitehaven Coal : Appendix 4D and Interim Financial Report

Whitehaven Coal Limited & Controlled Entities
1. This statement presents results for Whitehaven Coal Limited for the half year ended 31 December 2018 and, where applicable, comparative results for the previous year.
2. Results for announcement to the market:
Half Year 31 Dec 2018 $'000
Half Year 31 Dec 20171 $'000
Change
Revenue from ordinary activities
1,270,088
1,146,370
11%
Net profit after tax from ordinary activities
305,834
256,202
19%
Net profit after tax attributable to members
|
305,834
256,202
19%
1 The comparative statement for the half year ended 31 December 2017 has been restated to give effect of the change in accounting policies. See note 3 of the interim financial report for further details.
3. Dividends
Amount per security
Franked amount per security
Current reporting period:
- Interim dividend FY2019 (payable March 2019)
- Special dividend FY2019 (payable March 2019)
15.0 cents 5.0 cents
Nil
Nil
Previous corresponding reporting period:
- Interim dividend FY2018
13.0 cents
Nil
Record date for determining entitlement to Interim dividend
26 February 2019
Date of payment of Interim dividend
|
6 March 2019
Dividends of $267,516,000 were paid to shareholders during the six months ended 31
December 2018.
4. Net Tangible Assets (NTA) per security:
Half Year 31 Dec 2018
Half Year 31 Dec 20171
NTA per security
339.38c/share
323.67c/share
1 The comparative statement for the half year ended 31 December 2017 has been restated to give effect of the change in accounting policies.
5. All other information can be obtained from the attached financial statements, accompanying notes and Directors' report.
Interim Financial Report
Half year ended 31 December 2018
Contents
Page
Directors' report
2
Consolidated interim statement of comprehensive income
12
Consolidated interim statement of financial position
13
Consolidated interim statement of changes in equity
14
Consolidated interim statement of cash flows
15
Notes to the consolidated financial statements
16
Directors' declaration
26
Independent Auditor's review report
27
Whitehaven Coal Limited Directors' report
31 December 2018
The Directors present their report together with the consolidated financial report of Whitehaven Coal Limited ('the Company'), being the Company, its subsidiaries, and the Group's interest in joint operations for the half year ended 31 December 2018 and the auditor's review report thereon.
DIRECTORS
The Directors of the Company at any time during or since the end of the half year period are:
Name
Position
Date of appointment
The Hon. Mark Vaile
Chairman
3 May 2012
John Conde
Deputy Chairman
3 May 2007
Dr Julie Beeby
Director
17 July 2015
Paul Flynn
Managing Director
3 May 2012 (appointed Managing Director 25 March 2013)
Tony Haggarty
Director
3 May 2007 (retired 1 November 2018)
Fiona Robertson
Director
16 February 2018
Raymond Zage
Director
27 August 2013
|
PRINCIPAL ACTIVITIES
The principal activity of Whitehaven Coal Limited and its controlled entities (the 'Group') during the period was the development and operation of coal mines in New South Wales and Queensland. There were no significant changes in the nature of the activities of the Group during the period.
DIVIDENDS
Paid during the period
Dividends of $267,516,000 were paid to shareholders during the six months ended 31 December 2018 (2017: distribution of $198,405,000 comprising a dividend of $59,521,000 and a capital return of $138,884,000).
Declared after the period
The Directors have declared an unfranked dividend of 20 cents per share totalling $198,405,000 to be paid on 6 March 2019 to be comprised of an interim dividend of 15 cents per share and a special dividend of 5 cents per share.
EVENTS SUBSEQUENT TO REPORTING DATE
There has not arisen in the interval between the end of the financial period and the date of this report any item, transaction or event of a material and unusual nature likely, in the opinion of the Directors of the Company, to affect significantly the operations of the Group, the results of those operations, or the state of affairs of the Group, in future financial years.
LEAD AUDITOR'S INDEPENDENCE DECLARATION UNDER SECTION 307C OF THE CORPORATIONS ACT 2001
The auditor's independence declaration is set out on page 11 and forms part of the Directors' report for the half year ended 31
December 2018.
ROUNDING
The Company is of a kind referred to in ASIC Corporations Instrument 2016/191 and dated 24 March 2016 and, in accordance with that Class order, all financial information presented in Australian dollars has been rounded to the nearest thousand dollars unless otherwise stated.
Whitehaven Coal Limited Directors' report
31 December 2018
OPERATING AND FINANCIAL REVIEW
FINANCIAL HEADLINES
Net profit after tax ("NPAT") increased by 19% to $305.8m.
Operating EBITDA increased by 12% to $550.8m.
Cash generated from operations increased by 5% to $463.7m.
Net debt of $244.2m at 31 December 2018.
Dividends of $267.5m were paid during the period.
The following table summarises the key reconciling items between the Group's operating EBITDA before significant items and its statutory profit.
Whitehaven Coal Limited - Consolidated
H1 FY2019
H1 FY20181
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
371.4
1 The comparative period for the six months ended 31 December 2017 has been restated to give effect to the change in accounting policies. See note 3 of this interim financial report for details on this change.
REVIEW OF FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE
H1 FY2019 NPAT of $305.8m represents an increase of 19% compared with the H1 FY2018 restated NPAT of $256.2m. The increased NPAT result was driven by a 28% increase in the per tonne EBITDA margin which rose to $73/t in H1 FY2019 from $57/t in H1 FY2018 (restated). The increased EBITDA margin reflects the benefits of higher coal prices in the period.
The key factors that contributed to the increased H1 FY2019 NPAT result include:
Strong safety performance.
Gross revenue increased by $123.7m to $1,270.1m in H1 FY2019. The increase was driven by the substantial increase in A$ realised prices to an average of A$155/t in H1 FY2019 up from A$124/t in H1 FY2018. The key drivers of A$ realised prices during the period include:
o The Newcastle GlobalCoal Index price averaged US$111/t for high quality thermal coal in the first half, US$15/t higher than the average of US$96/t in the prior corresponding period.
o The Group realised an average price of US$110/t for its thermal coal sales in H1 FY2019, reflecting the high quality of thermal coal delivered across the entire portfolio during the period.
o The increase in prices for high quality thermal coal during H1 FY2019 reflect an increase in Chinese imports of higher quality coal from Australia, significant increases in import volumes in South and Southeast Asia following the ongoing deployment of new coal fired power stations in the region, and despite strong prices for high quality coal, limited supply side response.
o The high quality of thermal coal from the Maules Creek mine typically achieved both quality and energy premiums relative to the Newcastle GlobalCoal Index price during the period. Sales of Maules Creek coal achieved an average price of 7% higher than the globalCOAL Newc index price during the period. Thermal coal sales from Narrabri, Rocglen and Tarrawonga broadly received the index price during the period.
o Product mix decision was made to increase the production of high quality thermal coal to take advantage of the wide price spread between high quality thermal coal and lower quality thermal coal. This focus resulted in an increased proportion of coal being upgraded during the period and sold as high quality thermal coal.
