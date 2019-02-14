Log in
05:07pWHITEHAVEN COAL : Half Year Results Presentation
PU
05:07pWHITEHAVEN COAL : Half Year Results Announcement
PU
05:02pWHITEHAVEN COAL : Appendix 4D and Interim Financial Report
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Whitehaven Coal : Appendix 4D and Interim Financial Report

02/14/2019 | 05:02pm EST

Whitehaven Coal Limited & Controlled Entities

Appendix 4D - Half Year ReportAppendix 4D

  • 1. This statement presents results for Whitehaven Coal Limited for the half year ended 31 December 2018 and, where applicable, comparative results for the previous year.

  • 2. Results for announcement to the market:

    Half Year 31 Dec 2018 $'000

    Half Year 31 Dec 20171 $'000

    Change

    Revenue from ordinary activities

    1,270,088

    1,146,370

    11%

    Net profit after tax from ordinary activities

    305,834

    256,202

    19%

    Net profit after tax attributable to members

    305,834

    256,202

    19%

    1 The comparative statement for the half year ended 31 December 2017 has been restated to give effect of the change in accounting policies. See note 3 of the interim financial report for further details.

  • 3. Dividends

    Amount per security

    Franked amount per security

    Current reporting period:

    - Interim dividend FY2019 (payable March 2019)

    - Special dividend FY2019 (payable March 2019)

    15.0 cents 5.0 cents

    Nil

    Nil

    Previous corresponding reporting period:

    - Interim dividend FY2018

    13.0 cents

    Nil

    Record date for determining entitlement to Interim dividend

    26 February 2019

    Date of payment of Interim dividend

    6 March 2019

    Dividends of $267,516,000 were paid to shareholders during the six months ended 31

  • December 2018.

  • 4. Net Tangible Assets (NTA) per security:

    Half Year 31 Dec 2018

    Half Year 31 Dec 20171

    NTA per security

    339.38c/share

    323.67c/share

    1 The comparative statement for the half year ended 31 December 2017 has been restated to give effect of the change in accounting policies.

  • 5. All other information can be obtained from the attached financial statements, accompanying notes and Directors' report.

Interim Financial Report

Half year ended 31 December 2018

Contents

Page

Directors' report

2

Consolidated interim statement of comprehensive income

12

Consolidated interim statement of financial position

13

Consolidated interim statement of changes in equity

14

Consolidated interim statement of cash flows

15

Notes to the consolidated financial statements

16

Directors' declaration

26

Independent Auditor's review report

27

1

Whitehaven Coal Limited Directors' report

31 December 2018

The Directors present their report together with the consolidated financial report of Whitehaven Coal Limited ('the Company'), being the Company, its subsidiaries, and the Group's interest in joint operations for the half year ended 31 December 2018 and the auditor's review report thereon.

DIRECTORS

The Directors of the Company at any time during or since the end of the half year period are:

Name

Position

Date of appointment

The Hon. Mark Vaile

Chairman

3 May 2012

John Conde

Deputy Chairman

3 May 2007

Dr Julie Beeby

Director

17 July 2015

Paul Flynn

Managing Director

3 May 2012 (appointed Managing Director 25 March 2013)

Tony Haggarty

Director

3 May 2007 (retired 1 November 2018)

Fiona Robertson

Director

16 February 2018

Raymond Zage

Director

27 August 2013

PRINCIPAL ACTIVITIES

The principal activity of Whitehaven Coal Limited and its controlled entities (the 'Group') during the period was the development and operation of coal mines in New South Wales and Queensland. There were no significant changes in the nature of the activities of the Group during the period.

DIVIDENDS

Paid during the period

Dividends of $267,516,000 were paid to shareholders during the six months ended 31 December 2018 (2017: distribution of $198,405,000 comprising a dividend of $59,521,000 and a capital return of $138,884,000).

Declared after the period

The Directors have declared an unfranked dividend of 20 cents per share totalling $198,405,000 to be paid on 6 March 2019 to be comprised of an interim dividend of 15 cents per share and a special dividend of 5 cents per share.

EVENTS SUBSEQUENT TO REPORTING DATE

There has not arisen in the interval between the end of the financial period and the date of this report any item, transaction or event of a material and unusual nature likely, in the opinion of the Directors of the Company, to affect significantly the operations of the Group, the results of those operations, or the state of affairs of the Group, in future financial years.

LEAD AUDITOR'S INDEPENDENCE DECLARATION UNDER SECTION 307C OF THE CORPORATIONS ACT 2001

The auditor's independence declaration is set out on page 11 and forms part of the Directors' report for the half year ended 31

December 2018.

ROUNDING

The Company is of a kind referred to in ASIC Corporations Instrument 2016/191 and dated 24 March 2016 and, in accordance with that Class order, all financial information presented in Australian dollars has been rounded to the nearest thousand dollars unless otherwise stated.

2

Whitehaven Coal Limited Directors' report

31 December 2018

OPERATING AND FINANCIAL REVIEW

FINANCIAL HEADLINES

  • Net profit after tax ("NPAT") increased by 19% to $305.8m.

  • Operating EBITDA increased by 12% to $550.8m.

  • Cash generated from operations increased by 5% to $463.7m.

  • Net debt of $244.2m at 31 December 2018.

  • Dividends of $267.5m were paid during the period.

The following table summarises the key reconciling items between the Group's operating EBITDA before significant items and its statutory profit.

Whitehaven Coal Limited - Consolidated

H1 FY2019

H1 FY20181

$ million

$ million

Revenue

1,270.1

1,146.4

Net profit for the period

305.8

256.2

Operating EBITDA

550.8

493.7

Net interest expense (refer to note 5)

(18.4)

(17.6)

Other financial expenses

(4.1)

(3.5)

Depreciation and amortisation

(96.2)

(101.2)

Profit before tax

432.1

371.4

1 The comparative period for the six months ended 31 December 2017 has been restated to give effect to the change in accounting policies. See note 3 of this interim financial report for details on this change.

REVIEW OF FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

H1 FY2019 NPAT of $305.8m represents an increase of 19% compared with the H1 FY2018 restated NPAT of $256.2m. The increased NPAT result was driven by a 28% increase in the per tonne EBITDA margin which rose to $73/t in H1 FY2019 from $57/t in H1 FY2018 (restated). The increased EBITDA margin reflects the benefits of higher coal prices in the period.

The key factors that contributed to the increased H1 FY2019 NPAT result include:

  • Strong safety performance.

  • Gross revenue increased by $123.7m to $1,270.1m in H1 FY2019. The increase was driven by the substantial increase in A$ realised prices to an average of A$155/t in H1 FY2019 up from A$124/t in H1 FY2018. The key drivers of A$ realised prices during the period include:

    • o The Newcastle GlobalCoal Index price averaged US$111/t for high quality thermal coal in the first half, US$15/t higher than the average of US$96/t in the prior corresponding period.

    • o The Group realised an average price of US$110/t for its thermal coal sales in H1 FY2019, reflecting the high quality of thermal coal delivered across the entire portfolio during the period.

    • o The increase in prices for high quality thermal coal during H1 FY2019 reflect an increase in Chinese imports of higher quality coal from Australia, significant increases in import volumes in South and Southeast Asia following the ongoing deployment of new coal fired power stations in the region, and despite strong prices for high quality coal, limited supply side response.

    • o The high quality of thermal coal from the Maules Creek mine typically achieved both quality and energy premiums relative to the Newcastle GlobalCoal Index price during the period. Sales of Maules Creek coal achieved an average price of 7% higher than the globalCOAL Newc index price during the period. Thermal coal sales from Narrabri, Rocglen and Tarrawonga broadly received the index price during the period.

    • o Product mix decision was made to increase the production of high quality thermal coal to take advantage of the wide price spread between high quality thermal coal and lower quality thermal coal. This focus resulted in an increased proportion of coal being upgraded during the period and sold as high quality thermal coal.

3

Disclaimer

Disclaimer

Whitehaven Coal Limited published this content on 15 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
