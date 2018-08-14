Log in
WHITEHAVEN COAL LTD (WHC)
Whitehaven Coal : Appendix 4E

08/14/2018 | 01:36am CEST

RESULTS FOR ANNOUNCEMENT TO THE MARKET

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 30 JUNE 2018

Name of Entity

ABNWhitehaven Coal Limited 68 124 425 396

2018 $000

2017 $000

Movement

Revenue

2,257,446

1,773,242

27.3%

Profit from ordinary activities after tax attributable to members - excluding significant items

525,576

367,168

43.1%

Significant items net of tax

-

38,199

-

Net Profit for the period attributable to members

525,576

405,367

29.7%

Earnings per share - basic (cents)

Earnings per share - diluted (cents)

53.2 52.2

41.2 40.7

29.1% 28.3%

Shareholder Distributions

Amount Per

Security

Franked amount per security

Current reporting period

  • - Final dividend FY2018 (payable September 2018)

  • - Special dividend FY2018 (payable September 2018)

  • - Interim dividend FY2018 (paid March 2018)

14 cents

13 cents

13 cents

n/a n/a n/a

Previous corresponding reporting period

  • - Capital return FY2017 (paid November 2017)

  • - Final dividend FY2017 (paid November 2017)

  • - Interim dividend FY2017

14 cents 6 cents nil cents

n/a n/a n/a

Net Tangible Asset Backing

2018

2017

Net tangible assets per share

3.3796

3.1871

The Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held at:

Location

The Mint

10 Macquarie Street, Sydney NSW 2000

Date

Thursday 25th October 2018

Time

11.00am (Sydney time)

COMPLIANCE STATEMENT

This report is based on the audited financial statements of the Company and its controlled entities.

The Company has a formally constituted Audit Committee.

______________________

T Burt

Company Secretary

Date: 14 August 2018

2

Disclaimer

Whitehaven Coal Limited published this content on 14 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2018 23:35:00 UTC
