Whitehaven Coal : Appendix 4E

RESULTS FOR ANNOUNCEMENT TO THE MARKET

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 30 JUNE 2018

Name of Entity

ABNWhitehaven Coal Limited 68 124 425 396

2018 $000 2017 $000 Movement Revenue 2,257,446 1,773,242 27.3% Profit from ordinary activities after tax attributable to members - excluding significant items 525,576 367,168 43.1% Significant items net of tax - 38,199 - Net Profit for the period attributable to members 525,576 405,367 29.7% Earnings per share - basic (cents) Earnings per share - diluted (cents) 53.2 52.2 41.2 40.7 29.1% 28.3%

Shareholder Distributions Amount Per Security Franked amount per security Current reporting period - Final dividend FY2018 (payable September 2018)

- Special dividend FY2018 (payable September 2018)

- Interim dividend FY2018 (paid March 2018) 14 cents 13 cents 13 cents n/a n/a n/a Previous corresponding reporting period - Capital return FY2017 (paid November 2017)

- Final dividend FY2017 (paid November 2017)

- Interim dividend FY2017 14 cents 6 cents nil cents n/a n/a n/a

Net Tangible Asset Backing 2018 2017 Net tangible assets per share 3.3796 3.1871

The Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held at: Location The Mint 10 Macquarie Street, Sydney NSW 2000 Date Thursday 25th October 2018 Time 11.00am (Sydney time)

COMPLIANCE STATEMENT

This report is based on the audited financial statements of the Company and its controlled entities.

The Company has a formally constituted Audit Committee.

______________________

T Burt

Company Secretary

Date: 14 August 2018

2