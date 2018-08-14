Whitehaven Coal : Appendix 4E

RESULTS FOR ANNOUNCEMENT TO THE MARKET
FOR THE YEAR ENDED 30 JUNE 2018
Name of Entity
ABNWhitehaven Coal Limited 68 124 425 396
2018 $000
2017 $000
Movement
Revenue
2,257,446
1,773,242
27.3%
Profit from ordinary activities after tax attributable to members - excluding significant items
525,576
367,168
43.1%
Significant items net of tax
-
38,199
-
Net Profit for the period attributable to members
525,576
405,367
29.7%
Earnings per share - basic (cents)
Earnings per share - diluted (cents)
53.2 52.2
41.2 40.7
29.1% 28.3%
Shareholder Distributions
Amount Per
Security
Franked amount per security
Current reporting period
-
- Final dividend FY2018 (payable September 2018)
-
- Special dividend FY2018 (payable September 2018)
-
- Interim dividend FY2018 (paid March 2018)
14 cents
13 cents
13 cents
n/a n/a n/a
Previous corresponding reporting period
-
- Capital return FY2017 (paid November 2017)
-
- Final dividend FY2017 (paid November 2017)
-
- Interim dividend FY2017
14 cents 6 cents nil cents
|
n/a n/a n/a
Net Tangible Asset Backing
2018
2017
Net tangible assets per share
3.3796
3.1871
The Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held at:
Location
The Mint
10 Macquarie Street, Sydney NSW 2000
Date
Thursday 25th October 2018
Time
11.00am (Sydney time)
COMPLIANCE STATEMENT
This report is based on the audited financial statements of the Company and its controlled entities.
The Company has a formally constituted Audit Committee.
______________________
T Burt
Company Secretary
Date: 14 August 2018
Disclaimer
