Whitehaven Coal : Appointment to Board of Directors

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

6 February 2019

Appointment to Board of Directors

Whitehaven Coal Limited (ASX: WHC) today announced the appointment of Mr Lindsay Ward to the company's Board of Directors with effect from 15 February 2019. Mr Ward will also join the Company's Audit & Risk Management Committee and Health, Safety, Environment & Community Committee.

Lindsay joins as an independent non-executive Director with more than 30 years' experience across industries including mining, exploration, mineral processing, ports management, rail haulage, power generation, gas transmission, transport and logistics.

Whitehaven Coal Chairman Mark Vaile AO warmly welcomed Mr Ward to the Board.

"Lindsay is a highly credentialed Director and senior executive with a wealth of experience across a range of sectors where Whitehaven's strategic interests converge," Mr Vaile said.

"As Whitehaven transitions to a larger, cross-jurisdictional enterprise of increasing scale and complexity, Lindsay's diverse skill set represents a strong fit for our business into the future."

Mr Ward said he was looking forward to joining the Board of Australia's largest independent coal mining company.

"Whitehaven has established a strong reputation for identifying, developing and operating some of the highest quality coal assets in Australia," Mr Ward said.

"As someone who has been around the mining sector for most of my career and, having observed periods of both consolidation and fragmentation in the sector, I am excited about making a significant contribution to Whitehaven's continuing transformation and success as one of Australia's most effective and well-respected mining companies."

Lindsay Ward

Lindsay has more than 30 years' experience across industries including mining, exploration, mineral processing, ports management, rail haulage, power generation, gas transmission, transport and logistics.

Having started his career in the mining industry, Lindsay has held a wide range of leadership and operational roles. He is currently CEO of Palisade Integrated Management Services, which has eight diverse infrastructure assets under management, and a non-executive director of Metro Mining Limited. Prior to this, he was the Managing Director of Dart Mining, a Melbourne-based exploration company.

Lindsay also worked with Asciano and Toll as General Manager Patrick Ports and Pacific National Bulk Rail with responsibility for six regional ports businesses as well as Pacific National's grain and industrial rail business. Prior to this, Lindsay was the General Manger Production - Yallourn Energy (now Energy Australia) with accountability for an integrated, base load 1,450MW power station and brown coal open cut mine that produced 22% of Victoria's power needs. He has also held senior mining engineering positions with BHP in Queensland and Camberwell Coal in the Hunter Valley.

Lindsay is a Graduate Member of the Australian Institute of Company Directors and is an experienced director of both listed and unlisted companies.