Whitehaven Coal : Boardwalk Resources Legal Proceedings

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

24 December 2018

Boardwalk Resources Legal Proceedings

Whitehaven Coal Limited (Whitehaven) was served on Friday 21 December 2018 with a Statement of Claim commencing representative proceedings against Whitehaven in the Supreme Court of Queensland.

The proceedings have been commenced by Nathan Tinkler (Tinkler) who claims to be trustee of the Boardwalk Resources Trust and is purportedly brought on behalf of Tinkler and a number of parties who were issued with Milestone Shares1 in Whitehaven in May 2012.

Tinkler asserts in the proceedings that he holds certain Milestone Shares, however Whitehaven understands that Boardwalk Resources Investments Pty Ltd (Boardwalk) is the owner of those shares and that Boardwalk is in liquidation.

Tinkler makes various allegations against Whitehaven concerning an alleged breach of contract and misleading or deceptive conduct in connection with the Milestone Shares. Whitehaven denies in the strongest possible terms any wrongdoing, will vigorously defend the proceedings, and seek to have it dismissed at an early stage.

1 Milestone Shares are explained in Whitehaven's announcement to the ASX dated 14 March 2012.

