Whitehaven Coal : Ceasing to be a substantial holder
0
09/16/2019 | 06:52pm EDT
Form 605
Corporations Act 2001
Section 671B
Notice of ceasing to be a substantial holder
To Company Name/Scheme
Whitehaven Coal Limited
ACN/ARSN
ACN 124 425 396
1. Details of substantial holder(1)
Name
Prudential Plc and its subsidiary companies (See Annexure A)
ACN/ARSN (if applicable)
The holder ceased to be a substantial holder on
12/09/2019
The previous notice was given to the company on
25/04/2019
The previous notice was dated
25/04/2019
2. Changes in relevant interests
Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest (2) of the substantial holder or an associate (3) in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the
substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:
Date of
Person whose
Nature of
Consideration
Class and number of
Person's
Change
relevant interest
Change
given in relation to
securities affected
votes
changed
(6)
change
affected
24/04/2019
Eastspring
Purchase
AU$73,850.52
NPV Ordinary Shares 16633
Investments
16,633
(Singapore) Limited
26/04/2019
Eastspring
Sale
AU$8,884,577.93
NPV Ordinary Shares 2100671
2,100,671
Investments
(Singapore) Limited
26/04/2019
Eastspring
Purchase
AU$6,190,144.01
NPV Ordinary Shares 1462734
Investments
1,462,734
(Singapore) Limited
15/05/2019
Eastspring
Sale
AU$5,874.37
NPV Ordinary Shares 1415
Investments
1,415
(Singapore) Limited
22/05/2019
Eastspring
Purchase
AU$96,368.95
NPV Ordinary Shares 22903
22,903
Investments
(Singapore) Limited
22/05/2019
Eastspring
Purchase
AU$9,745.03
NPV Ordinary Shares 2316
Investments
2,316
(Singapore) Limited
24/05/2019
Eastspring
Sale
AU$113,567.52
NPV Ordinary Shares 27632
Investments
27,632
(Singapore) Limited
24/05/2019
Eastspring
Purchase
AU$17,046.24
NPV Ordinary Shares 4178
Investments
4,178
(Singapore) Limited
24/05/2019
Eastspring
Sale
AU$11,684.73
NPV Ordinary Shares 2843
Investments
2,843
(Singapore) Limited
19/06/2019
Eastspring
Sale
AU$2,922.42
NPV Ordinary Shares 795
Investments
795
(Singapore) Limited
21/06/2019
Eastspring
Sale
AU$14,695.54
NPV Ordinary Shares 3847
Investments
3,847
(Singapore) Limited
02/07/2019
Eastspring
Sale
AU$2,646.25
NPV Ordinary Shares 725
Investments
725
(Singapore) Limited
02/07/2019
Eastspring
Buy
AU$51,087.96
NPV Ordinary Shares 13968
13,968
Investments
(Singapore) Limited
03/07/2019
Eastspring
Sale
AU$60,495.10
NPV Ordinary Shares 16574
16,547
Investments
(Singapore) Limited
04/07/2019
Eastspring
Sale
AU$9,410.79
NPV Ordinary Shares 2523
Investments
2,523
(Singapore) Limited
10/07/2019
Eastspring
Purchase
AU$8,370.87
NPV Ordinary Shares 2289
Investments
2,289
(Singapore) Limited
11/07/2019
Eastspring
Purchase
AU$5,742.03
NPV Ordinary Shares 1478
Investments
1,478
(Singapore) Limited
19/07/2019
Eastspring
Sale
AU$203,794.31
NPV Ordinary Shares 55747
Investments
55,747
(Singapore) Limited
19/07/2019
Eastspring
Sale
AU$3,275.51
NPV Ordinary Shares 896
Investments
896
(Singapore) Limited
30/07/2019
Eastspring
Sale
AU$198,965.92
NPV Ordinary Shares 52849
52,849
Investments
(Singapore) Limited
01/08/2019
M&G Investment
Sale
AU$18,803.40
NPV Ordinary Shares 5082
5,082
Management
Limited
02/08/2019
Eastspring
Purchase
AU$16,539.54
NPV Ordinary Shares 4519
Investments
4,519
(Singapore) Limited
08/08/2019
Eastspring
Purchase
AU$309,319.13
NPV Ordinary Shares 89767
Investments
89,767
(Singapore) Limited
08/08/2019
Eastspring
Purchase
AU$450,931.17
NPV Ordinary Shares 130864
Investments
130,864
(Singapore) Limited
14/08/2019
Eastspring
Purchase
AU$36,318.98
NPV Ordinary Shares 10450
10,450
Investments
(Singapore) Limited
15/08/2019
Eastspring
Purchase
AU$163,370.65
NPV Ordinary Shares 48155
Investments
48,155
(Singapore) Limited
04/09/2019
Eastspring
Purchase
AU$2,940,167.00
NPV Ordinary Shares 843615
Investments
843,615
(Singapore) Limited
12/09/2019
Eastspring
Sale
AU$178,850.91
NPV Ordinary Shares 52291
Investments
52,291
(Singapore) Limited
12/09/2019
Eastspring
Sale
AU$6,791,244.52
NPV Ordinary Shares 1999130
Investments
1,999,130
(Singapore) Limited
3. Changes in association
The persons who have become associates (3) of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association
with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:
Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable)
4. Addresses
The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:
Name
Address
M&G Investment Management Limited
10
Fenchurch Avenue, London, EC3M 5AG, England
Eastspring Investments (Singapore) Limited
10
Marina Blvd, #32-01, Singapore 018983
Signature
print name
Ben Ridge
capacity
Regulatory Reporting Analyst
sign here
Ben Ridge
date
16/09/2019
This is annexure A of 1 page referred to in form 605 'Notice of ceasing to be a substantial holder'
Details of substantial holder
Prudential plc is a British multinational life insurance and financial services company, incorporated and registered in England and Wales and headquartered in London.
Prudential offers long-term savings and protection products, retirement income solutions and asset management across Asia, the US, the UK and Africa.
M&G Investment Management Limited and the Eastspring Investment companies are all wholly owned subsidiaries of companies within the Prudential plc group.
More details can be found at our website www.prudential.co.uk
M&G Prudential plc
Wholly owned subsidiary of Prudential Plc
M&G Group Limited
Wholly owned subsidiary of M&G Prudential plc
M&G Limited
Wholly owned subsidiary of M&G Group Limited
M&G Investment Management Limited
Wholly owned subsidiary of M&G Limited
M&G Securities Limited
Wholly owned subsidiary of M&G Limited
M&G Luxembourg S.A.
Wholly owned subsidiary of M&G Limited
M&G Alternatives Investment Management Limited
Wholly owned subsidiary of M&G Limited
Prudential Corporation Asia Limited
Wholly owned subsidiary of Prudential Plc
Prudential Holdings Limited
Wholly owned subsidiary of Prudential Corporation Asia Limited
Prudential Corporation Holdings Limited
Wholly owned subsidiary of Prudential Holdings Limited
Eastspring Investments (Luxembourg) S.A.
Wholly owned subsidiary of Prudential Holdings Limited
Eastspring Investments Limited
Wholly owned subsidiary of Prudential Corporation Holdings Limited
Prudential Singapore Holdings Pte. Limited
Wholly owned subsidiary of Prudential Corporation Holdings Limited
Eastspring Investments (Singapore) Limited
Wholly owned subsidiary of Prudential Singapore Holdings Pte. Limited
Eastspring Investments Berhad
Wholly owned subsidiary of Prudential Corporation Holdings Limited
Prudential Vietnam Assurance Private Limited
Wholly owned subsidiary of Prudential Corporation Holdings Limited
Eastspring Investments Fund Management Limited
Wholly owned subsidiary of Prudential Vietnam Assurance Private Limited
Liability Company
Eastspring Securities Investment Trust Co. Ltd
99.54% owned subsidiary of Prudential Corporation Holdings Limited
Eastspring Asset Management Korea Co. Ltd
Wholly owned subsidiary of Prudential Corporation Holdings Limited
Eastspring Al-Wara' Investments Berhad
Wholly owned subsidiary of Prudential Corporation Holdings Limited
Eastspring Investments (Hong Kong) Limited
Wholly owned subsidiary of Prudential Corporation Holdings Limited
PT. Eastspring Investments Indonesia
99% owned subsidiary of Eastspring Investments (Hong Kong) Limited
The Prudential Assurance Company Limited
Wholly owned subsidiary of Prudential Plc
Prudential Pensions Limited
Wholly owned subsidiary of The Prudential Assurance Company Limited
Prudential (US Holdco 1) Limited
Wholly owned subsidiary of Prudential Plc
Brooke (Holdco 1) Inc
Wholly owned subsidiary of Prudential (US Holdco 1) Limited
Brooke Holdings LLC
Wholly owned subsidiary of Brooke (Holdco 1) Inc
Brooke Life Insurance Company
Wholly owned subsidiary of Brooke Holdings LLC
Jackson National Life Insurance Company
Wholly owned subsidiary of Brooke Life Insurance Company
Jackson National Asset Management LLC
Wholly owned subsidiary of Jackson National Life Insurance Company
The following are all M&G OEICs - open-ended investment companies with variable capital, incorporated in England & Wales and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. These are not Prudential plc group companies but the Authorised Corporate Director (M&G Securities Limited) and appointed fund manager (M&G Investment Management Limited) for each M&G OEIC are wholly owned subsidiaries of Prudential plc.
M&G Investment Funds (1)
External Open Ended Investment Company
M&G Investment Funds (2)
External Open Ended Investment Company
M&G Investment Funds (3)
External Open Ended Investment Company
M&G Investment Funds (4)
External Open Ended Investment Company
M&G Investment Funds (5)
External Open Ended Investment Company
M&G Investment Funds (7)
External Open Ended Investment Company
M&G Investment Funds (9)
External Open Ended Investment Company
M&G Investment Funds (11)
External Open Ended Investment Company
M&G Investment Funds (12)
External Open Ended Investment Company
M&G Investment Funds (14)
External Open Ended Investment Company
M&G Global Dividend Fund
External Open Ended Investment Company
Eastspring Investments (the "SICAVs") - are open-ended investment companies with variable capital registered in Luxembourg. The SICAVs are not Prudential plc group companies but the Management Company and appointed fund manager for each SICAV are wholly owned subsidiaries of Prudential plc.
Eastspring Investments - SICAV Fund
External Open Ended Investment Company
Eastspring Investments - SICAV FIS Fund
External Open Ended Investment Company
M&G (Lux) Investment Funds 1
External Open Ended Investment Company
