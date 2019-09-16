Whitehaven Coal : Ceasing to be a substantial holder

Log in
Form 605

Corporations Act 2001

Section 671B

Notice of ceasing to be a substantial holder

To Company Name/Scheme

Whitehaven Coal Limited

ACN/ARSN

ACN 124 425 396

1. Details of substantial holder(1)

Name

Prudential Plc and its subsidiary companies (See Annexure A)

ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

The holder ceased to be a substantial holder on

12/09/2019

The previous notice was given to the company on

25/04/2019

The previous notice was dated

25/04/2019

2. Changes in relevant interests

Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest (2) of the substantial holder or an associate (3) in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the

substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:

Date of

Person whose

Nature of

Consideration

Class and number of

Person's

Change

relevant interest

Change

given in relation to

securities affected

votes

changed

(6)

change

affected

24/04/2019

Eastspring

Purchase

AU$73,850.52

NPV Ordinary Shares 16633

Investments

16,633

(Singapore) Limited

26/04/2019

Eastspring

Sale

AU$8,884,577.93

NPV Ordinary Shares 2100671

2,100,671

Investments

(Singapore) Limited

26/04/2019

Eastspring

Purchase

AU$6,190,144.01

NPV Ordinary Shares 1462734

Investments

1,462,734

(Singapore) Limited

15/05/2019

Eastspring

Sale

AU$5,874.37

NPV Ordinary Shares 1415

Investments

1,415

(Singapore) Limited

22/05/2019

Eastspring

Purchase

AU$96,368.95

NPV Ordinary Shares 22903

22,903

Investments

(Singapore) Limited

22/05/2019

Eastspring

Purchase

AU$9,745.03

NPV Ordinary Shares 2316

Investments

2,316

(Singapore) Limited

24/05/2019

Eastspring

Sale

AU$113,567.52

NPV Ordinary Shares 27632

Investments

27,632

(Singapore) Limited

24/05/2019

Eastspring

Purchase

AU$17,046.24

NPV Ordinary Shares 4178

Investments

4,178

(Singapore) Limited

24/05/2019

Eastspring

Sale

AU$11,684.73

NPV Ordinary Shares 2843

Investments

2,843

(Singapore) Limited

19/06/2019

Eastspring

Sale

AU$2,922.42

NPV Ordinary Shares 795

Investments

795

(Singapore) Limited

21/06/2019

Eastspring

Sale

AU$14,695.54

NPV Ordinary Shares 3847

Investments

3,847

(Singapore) Limited

02/07/2019

Eastspring

Sale

AU$2,646.25

NPV Ordinary Shares 725

Investments

725

(Singapore) Limited

02/07/2019

Eastspring

Buy

AU$51,087.96

NPV Ordinary Shares 13968

13,968

Investments

(Singapore) Limited

03/07/2019

Eastspring

Sale

AU$60,495.10

NPV Ordinary Shares 16574

16,547

Investments

(Singapore) Limited

04/07/2019

Eastspring

Sale

AU$9,410.79

NPV Ordinary Shares 2523

Investments

2,523

(Singapore) Limited

10/07/2019

Eastspring

Purchase

AU$8,370.87

NPV Ordinary Shares 2289

Investments

2,289

(Singapore) Limited

11/07/2019

Eastspring

Purchase

AU$5,742.03

NPV Ordinary Shares 1478

Investments

1,478

(Singapore) Limited

19/07/2019

Eastspring

Sale

AU$203,794.31

NPV Ordinary Shares 55747

Investments

55,747

(Singapore) Limited

19/07/2019

Eastspring

Sale

AU$3,275.51

NPV Ordinary Shares 896

Investments

896

(Singapore) Limited

30/07/2019

Eastspring

Sale

AU$198,965.92

NPV Ordinary Shares 52849

52,849

Investments

(Singapore) Limited

01/08/2019

M&G Investment

Sale

AU$18,803.40

NPV Ordinary Shares 5082

5,082

Management

Limited

02/08/2019

Eastspring

Purchase

AU$16,539.54

NPV Ordinary Shares 4519

Investments

4,519

(Singapore) Limited

08/08/2019

Eastspring

Purchase

AU$309,319.13

NPV Ordinary Shares 89767

Investments

89,767

(Singapore) Limited

08/08/2019

Eastspring

Purchase

AU$450,931.17

NPV Ordinary Shares 130864

Investments

130,864

(Singapore) Limited

14/08/2019

Eastspring

Purchase

AU$36,318.98

NPV Ordinary Shares 10450

10,450

Investments

(Singapore) Limited

15/08/2019

Eastspring

Purchase

AU$163,370.65

NPV Ordinary Shares 48155

Investments

48,155

(Singapore) Limited

04/09/2019

Eastspring

Purchase

AU$2,940,167.00

NPV Ordinary Shares 843615

Investments

843,615

(Singapore) Limited

12/09/2019

Eastspring

Sale

AU$178,850.91

NPV Ordinary Shares 52291

Investments

52,291

(Singapore) Limited

12/09/2019

Eastspring

Sale

AU$6,791,244.52

NPV Ordinary Shares 1999130

Investments

1,999,130

(Singapore) Limited

3. Changes in association

The persons who have become associates (3) of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association

  1. with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:

Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

4. Addresses

The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:

Name

Address

M&G Investment Management Limited

10

Fenchurch Avenue, London, EC3M 5AG, England

Eastspring Investments (Singapore) Limited

10

Marina Blvd, #32-01, Singapore 018983

Signature

print name

Ben Ridge

capacity

Regulatory Reporting Analyst

sign here

Ben Ridge

date

16/09/2019

This is annexure A of 1 page referred to in form 605 'Notice of ceasing to be a substantial holder'

Details of substantial holder

Prudential plc is a British multinational life insurance and financial services company, incorporated and registered in England and Wales and headquartered in London.

Prudential offers long-term savings and protection products, retirement income solutions and asset management across Asia, the US, the UK and Africa.

M&G Investment Management Limited and the Eastspring Investment companies are all wholly owned subsidiaries of companies within the Prudential plc group.

More details can be found at our website www.prudential.co.uk

M&G Prudential plc

Wholly owned subsidiary of Prudential Plc

M&G Group Limited

Wholly owned subsidiary of M&G Prudential plc

M&G Limited

Wholly owned subsidiary of M&G Group Limited

M&G Investment Management Limited

Wholly owned subsidiary of M&G Limited

M&G Securities Limited

Wholly owned subsidiary of M&G Limited

M&G Luxembourg S.A.

Wholly owned subsidiary of M&G Limited

M&G Alternatives Investment Management Limited

Wholly owned subsidiary of M&G Limited

Prudential Corporation Asia Limited

Wholly owned subsidiary of Prudential Plc

Prudential Holdings Limited

Wholly owned subsidiary of Prudential Corporation Asia Limited

Prudential Corporation Holdings Limited

Wholly owned subsidiary of Prudential Holdings Limited

Eastspring Investments (Luxembourg) S.A.

Wholly owned subsidiary of Prudential Holdings Limited

Eastspring Investments Limited

Wholly owned subsidiary of Prudential Corporation Holdings Limited

Prudential Singapore Holdings Pte. Limited

Wholly owned subsidiary of Prudential Corporation Holdings Limited

Eastspring Investments (Singapore) Limited

Wholly owned subsidiary of Prudential Singapore Holdings Pte. Limited

Eastspring Investments Berhad

Wholly owned subsidiary of Prudential Corporation Holdings Limited

Prudential Vietnam Assurance Private Limited

Wholly owned subsidiary of Prudential Corporation Holdings Limited

Eastspring Investments Fund Management Limited

Wholly owned subsidiary of Prudential Vietnam Assurance Private Limited

Liability Company

Eastspring Securities Investment Trust Co. Ltd

99.54% owned subsidiary of Prudential Corporation Holdings Limited

Eastspring Asset Management Korea Co. Ltd

Wholly owned subsidiary of Prudential Corporation Holdings Limited

Eastspring Al-Wara' Investments Berhad

Wholly owned subsidiary of Prudential Corporation Holdings Limited

Eastspring Investments (Hong Kong) Limited

Wholly owned subsidiary of Prudential Corporation Holdings Limited

PT. Eastspring Investments Indonesia

99% owned subsidiary of Eastspring Investments (Hong Kong) Limited

The Prudential Assurance Company Limited

Wholly owned subsidiary of Prudential Plc

Prudential Pensions Limited

Wholly owned subsidiary of The Prudential Assurance Company Limited

Prudential (US Holdco 1) Limited

Wholly owned subsidiary of Prudential Plc

Brooke (Holdco 1) Inc

Wholly owned subsidiary of Prudential (US Holdco 1) Limited

Brooke Holdings LLC

Wholly owned subsidiary of Brooke (Holdco 1) Inc

Brooke Life Insurance Company

Wholly owned subsidiary of Brooke Holdings LLC

Jackson National Life Insurance Company

Wholly owned subsidiary of Brooke Life Insurance Company

Jackson National Asset Management LLC

Wholly owned subsidiary of Jackson National Life Insurance Company

The following are all M&G OEICs - open-ended investment companies with variable capital, incorporated in England & Wales and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. These are not Prudential plc group companies but the Authorised Corporate Director (M&G Securities Limited) and appointed fund manager (M&G Investment Management Limited) for each M&G OEIC are wholly owned subsidiaries of Prudential plc.

M&G Investment Funds (1)

External Open Ended Investment Company

M&G Investment Funds (2)

External Open Ended Investment Company

M&G Investment Funds (3)

External Open Ended Investment Company

M&G Investment Funds (4)

External Open Ended Investment Company

M&G Investment Funds (5)

External Open Ended Investment Company

M&G Investment Funds (7)

External Open Ended Investment Company

M&G Investment Funds (9)

External Open Ended Investment Company

M&G Investment Funds (11)

External Open Ended Investment Company

M&G Investment Funds (12)

External Open Ended Investment Company

M&G Investment Funds (14)

External Open Ended Investment Company

M&G Global Dividend Fund

External Open Ended Investment Company

Eastspring Investments (the "SICAVs") - are open-ended investment companies with variable capital registered in Luxembourg. The SICAVs are not Prudential plc group companies but the Management Company and appointed fund manager for each SICAV are wholly owned subsidiaries of Prudential plc.

Eastspring Investments - SICAV Fund

External Open Ended Investment Company

Eastspring Investments - SICAV FIS Fund

External Open Ended Investment Company

M&G (Lux) Investment Funds 1

External Open Ended Investment Company

DIRECTIONS

  1. If there are a number of substantial holders with similar or related relevant interests (eg. a corporation and its related corporations, or the manager and trustee of an equity trust), the names could be included in an annexure to the form. If the relevant interests of a group of persons are essentially similar, they may be referred to throughout the form as a specifically named group if the membership of each group, with the names and addresses of members is clearly set out in paragraph 4 of the form.
  2. See the definition of "relevant interest" in sections 608 and 671B(7) of the Corporations Act 2001.
  3. See the definition of "associate" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001.
  4. Include details of:
  1. any relevant agreement or other circumstances because of which the change in relevant interest occurred. If subsection 671B(4) applies, a copy of any document setting out the terms of any relevant agreement, and a statement by the person giving full and accurate details of any contract, scheme or arrangement, must accompany this form, together with a written statement certifying this contract, scheme or arrangement; and
  2. any qualification of the power of a person to exercise, control the exercise of, or influence the exercise of, the voting powers or disposal of the securities to which the relevant interest relates (indicating clearly the particular securities to which the qualification applies).

See the definition of "relevant agreement" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001.

  1. Details of the consideration must include any and all benefits, money and other, that any person from whom a relevant interest was acquired has, or may, become entitled to receive in relation to that acquisition. Details must be included even if the benefit is conditional on the happening or not of a contingency. Details must be included of any benefit paid on behalf of the substantial holder or its associate in relation to the acquisitions, even if they are not paid directly to the person from
    whom the relevant interest was acquired.
  2. The voting shares of a company constitute one class unless divided into separate classes.
  3. Give details, if appropriate, of the present association and any change in that association since the last substantial holding notice.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Whitehaven Coal Limited published this content on 17 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 1 955 M
EBIT 2020 493 M
Net income 2020 289 M
Debt 2020 406 M
Yield 2020 5,34%
P/E ratio 2020 11,8x
P/E ratio 2021 10,4x
EV / Sales2020 1,92x
EV / Sales2021 1,75x
Capitalization 3 343 M
