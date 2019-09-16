Whitehaven Coal : Ceasing to be a substantial holder

Form 605 Corporations Act 2001 Section 671B Notice of ceasing to be a substantial holder To Company Name/Scheme Whitehaven Coal Limited ACN/ARSN ACN 124 425 396 1. Details of substantial holder(1) Name Prudential Plc and its subsidiary companies (See Annexure A) ACN/ARSN (if applicable) The holder ceased to be a substantial holder on 12/09/2019 The previous notice was given to the company on 25/04/2019 The previous notice was dated 25/04/2019 2. Changes in relevant interests Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest (2) of the substantial holder or an associate (3) in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows: Date of Person whose Nature of Consideration Class and number of Person's Change relevant interest Change given in relation to securities affected votes changed (6) change affected 24/04/2019 Eastspring Purchase AU$73,850.52 NPV Ordinary Shares 16633 Investments 16,633 (Singapore) Limited 26/04/2019 Eastspring Sale AU$8,884,577.93 NPV Ordinary Shares 2100671 2,100,671 Investments (Singapore) Limited 26/04/2019 Eastspring Purchase AU$6,190,144.01 NPV Ordinary Shares 1462734 Investments 1,462,734 (Singapore) Limited 15/05/2019 Eastspring Sale AU$5,874.37 NPV Ordinary Shares 1415 Investments 1,415 (Singapore) Limited 22/05/2019 Eastspring Purchase AU$96,368.95 NPV Ordinary Shares 22903 22,903 Investments (Singapore) Limited 22/05/2019 Eastspring Purchase AU$9,745.03 NPV Ordinary Shares 2316 Investments 2,316 (Singapore) Limited 24/05/2019 Eastspring Sale AU$113,567.52 NPV Ordinary Shares 27632 Investments 27,632 (Singapore) Limited 24/05/2019 Eastspring Purchase AU$17,046.24 NPV Ordinary Shares 4178 Investments 4,178 (Singapore) Limited 24/05/2019 Eastspring Sale AU$11,684.73 NPV Ordinary Shares 2843 Investments 2,843 (Singapore) Limited 19/06/2019 Eastspring Sale AU$2,922.42 NPV Ordinary Shares 795 Investments 795 (Singapore) Limited 21/06/2019 Eastspring Sale AU$14,695.54 NPV Ordinary Shares 3847 Investments 3,847 (Singapore) Limited 02/07/2019 Eastspring Sale AU$2,646.25 NPV Ordinary Shares 725 Investments 725 (Singapore) Limited 02/07/2019 Eastspring Buy AU$51,087.96 NPV Ordinary Shares 13968 13,968 Investments (Singapore) Limited

03/07/2019 Eastspring Sale AU$60,495.10 NPV Ordinary Shares 16574 16,547 Investments (Singapore) Limited 04/07/2019 Eastspring Sale AU$9,410.79 NPV Ordinary Shares 2523 Investments 2,523 (Singapore) Limited 10/07/2019 Eastspring Purchase AU$8,370.87 NPV Ordinary Shares 2289 Investments 2,289 (Singapore) Limited 11/07/2019 Eastspring Purchase AU$5,742.03 NPV Ordinary Shares 1478 Investments 1,478 (Singapore) Limited 19/07/2019 Eastspring Sale AU$203,794.31 NPV Ordinary Shares 55747 Investments 55,747 (Singapore) Limited 19/07/2019 Eastspring Sale AU$3,275.51 NPV Ordinary Shares 896 Investments 896 (Singapore) Limited 30/07/2019 Eastspring Sale AU$198,965.92 NPV Ordinary Shares 52849 52,849 Investments (Singapore) Limited 01/08/2019 M&G Investment Sale AU$18,803.40 NPV Ordinary Shares 5082 5,082 Management Limited 02/08/2019 Eastspring Purchase AU$16,539.54 NPV Ordinary Shares 4519 Investments 4,519 (Singapore) Limited 08/08/2019 Eastspring Purchase AU$309,319.13 NPV Ordinary Shares 89767 Investments 89,767 (Singapore) Limited 08/08/2019 Eastspring Purchase AU$450,931.17 NPV Ordinary Shares 130864 Investments 130,864 (Singapore) Limited 14/08/2019 Eastspring Purchase AU$36,318.98 NPV Ordinary Shares 10450 10,450 Investments (Singapore) Limited 15/08/2019 Eastspring Purchase AU$163,370.65 NPV Ordinary Shares 48155 Investments 48,155 (Singapore) Limited 04/09/2019 Eastspring Purchase AU$2,940,167.00 NPV Ordinary Shares 843615 Investments 843,615 (Singapore) Limited 12/09/2019 Eastspring Sale AU$178,850.91 NPV Ordinary Shares 52291 Investments 52,291 (Singapore) Limited 12/09/2019 Eastspring Sale AU$6,791,244.52 NPV Ordinary Shares 1999130 Investments 1,999,130 (Singapore) Limited 3. Changes in association The persons who have become associates (3) of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows: Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

4. Addresses The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows: Name Address M&G Investment Management Limited 10 Fenchurch Avenue, London, EC3M 5AG, England Eastspring Investments (Singapore) Limited 10 Marina Blvd, #32-01, Singapore 018983 Signature print name Ben Ridge capacity Regulatory Reporting Analyst sign here Ben Ridge date 16/09/2019 This is annexure A of 1 page referred to in form 605 'Notice of ceasing to be a substantial holder' Details of substantial holder Prudential plc is a British multinational life insurance and financial services company, incorporated and registered in England and Wales and headquartered in London. Prudential offers long-term savings and protection products, retirement income solutions and asset management across Asia, the US, the UK and Africa. M&G Investment Management Limited and the Eastspring Investment companies are all wholly owned subsidiaries of companies within the Prudential plc group. More details can be found at our website www.prudential.co.uk M&G Prudential plc Wholly owned subsidiary of Prudential Plc M&G Group Limited Wholly owned subsidiary of M&G Prudential plc M&G Limited Wholly owned subsidiary of M&G Group Limited M&G Investment Management Limited Wholly owned subsidiary of M&G Limited M&G Securities Limited Wholly owned subsidiary of M&G Limited M&G Luxembourg S.A. Wholly owned subsidiary of M&G Limited M&G Alternatives Investment Management Limited Wholly owned subsidiary of M&G Limited Prudential Corporation Asia Limited Wholly owned subsidiary of Prudential Plc Prudential Holdings Limited Wholly owned subsidiary of Prudential Corporation Asia Limited Prudential Corporation Holdings Limited Wholly owned subsidiary of Prudential Holdings Limited Eastspring Investments (Luxembourg) S.A. Wholly owned subsidiary of Prudential Holdings Limited Eastspring Investments Limited Wholly owned subsidiary of Prudential Corporation Holdings Limited Prudential Singapore Holdings Pte. Limited Wholly owned subsidiary of Prudential Corporation Holdings Limited Eastspring Investments (Singapore) Limited Wholly owned subsidiary of Prudential Singapore Holdings Pte. Limited

Eastspring Investments Berhad Wholly owned subsidiary of Prudential Corporation Holdings Limited Prudential Vietnam Assurance Private Limited Wholly owned subsidiary of Prudential Corporation Holdings Limited Eastspring Investments Fund Management Limited Wholly owned subsidiary of Prudential Vietnam Assurance Private Limited Liability Company Eastspring Securities Investment Trust Co. Ltd 99.54% owned subsidiary of Prudential Corporation Holdings Limited Eastspring Asset Management Korea Co. Ltd Wholly owned subsidiary of Prudential Corporation Holdings Limited Eastspring Al-Wara' Investments Berhad Wholly owned subsidiary of Prudential Corporation Holdings Limited Eastspring Investments (Hong Kong) Limited Wholly owned subsidiary of Prudential Corporation Holdings Limited PT. Eastspring Investments Indonesia 99% owned subsidiary of Eastspring Investments (Hong Kong) Limited The Prudential Assurance Company Limited Wholly owned subsidiary of Prudential Plc Prudential Pensions Limited Wholly owned subsidiary of The Prudential Assurance Company Limited Prudential (US Holdco 1) Limited Wholly owned subsidiary of Prudential Plc Brooke (Holdco 1) Inc Wholly owned subsidiary of Prudential (US Holdco 1) Limited Brooke Holdings LLC Wholly owned subsidiary of Brooke (Holdco 1) Inc Brooke Life Insurance Company Wholly owned subsidiary of Brooke Holdings LLC Jackson National Life Insurance Company Wholly owned subsidiary of Brooke Life Insurance Company Jackson National Asset Management LLC Wholly owned subsidiary of Jackson National Life Insurance Company The following are all M&G OEICs - open-ended investment companies with variable capital, incorporated in England & Wales and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. These are not Prudential plc group companies but the Authorised Corporate Director (M&G Securities Limited) and appointed fund manager (M&G Investment Management Limited) for each M&G OEIC are wholly owned subsidiaries of Prudential plc. M&G Investment Funds (1) External Open Ended Investment Company M&G Investment Funds (2) External Open Ended Investment Company M&G Investment Funds (3) External Open Ended Investment Company M&G Investment Funds (4) External Open Ended Investment Company M&G Investment Funds (5) External Open Ended Investment Company M&G Investment Funds (7) External Open Ended Investment Company M&G Investment Funds (9) External Open Ended Investment Company M&G Investment Funds (11) External Open Ended Investment Company M&G Investment Funds (12) External Open Ended Investment Company M&G Investment Funds (14) External Open Ended Investment Company

M&G Global Dividend Fund External Open Ended Investment Company Eastspring Investments (the "SICAVs") - are open-ended investment companies with variable capital registered in Luxembourg. The SICAVs are not Prudential plc group companies but the Management Company and appointed fund manager for each SICAV are wholly owned subsidiaries of Prudential plc. Eastspring Investments - SICAV Fund External Open Ended Investment Company Eastspring Investments - SICAV FIS Fund External Open Ended Investment Company M&G (Lux) Investment Funds 1 External Open Ended Investment Company

whom the relevant interest was acquired. The voting shares of a company constitute one class unless divided into separate classes. Give details, if appropriate, of the present association and any change in that association since the last substantial holding notice.

