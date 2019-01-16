Whitehaven Coal : December 2018 Quarterly Report 0 01/16/2019 | 07:24pm EST Send by mail :

Last Name : Name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields

- Record quarterly ROM coal production of 7.4Mt and first half production of 11.0Mt - on track to meet full year production guidance of 22.0Mt to 23Mt saleable coal.

- Saleable coal production of 5.6Mt for the quarter and 9.6Mt for the first half.

- Coal sales, including purchased coal, of 5.4Mt for the quarter and 10.3Mt for the first half.

- Record sales of 2.0Mt on a managed basis in December.

- Record quarterly ROM coal production of 4.0Mt at Maules Creek.

- Tarrawonga ROM coal production forecast to increase to 3.0Mtpa during H1 of FY2020. Paul Flynn, Managing Director and CEO, Whitehaven Coal "Record quarterly ROM coal production, including strong quarterly production at both Narrabri and Maules Creek, sees us firmly on track to meet full year production guidance." "Maules Creek and Narrabri have done a lot of the heavy lifting in Q2 but as with previous years we expect all our open cuts to contribute to a strong full year result." "The December quarter coal market and the market outlook remains positive. Strong Asian demand continues to underpin robust coal prices.

- 560 public submissions received in relation to the Vickery Extension Project, with 63% supportive of the project proceeding.

- NSW Independent Planning Commission panel formed and two public hearings for the Vickery Extension project to take place in February.

- JORC Resources of 530Mt released on 25 October 2018 for the Winchester South project, 45% larger than previous owner's estimate. WHITEHAVENCOAL.COM.AU For further information Ian McAleese, GM Investor Relations P 02 8507 9714 please contact Michael Van Maanen, EGM Corporate Affairs P 0412 500 351 MANAGED PRODUCTION AND SALES HIGHLIGHTS PRODUCTION AND SALES HIGHLIGHTS Thousands of tonnes Managed ROM Coal Production Managed Saleable Coal Production Managed Total Coal Sales Quarter Ended YTD Dec 2018 Dec 2017 Change Dec 2018 Dec 2017 Change 36% 11,009 11,161 (1%) 11% 9,564 10,890 (12%) (7%) 10,258 11,880 (14%) 7,390 5,583 5,405 WHITEHAVEN EQUITY PRODUCTION AND SALES SUMMARY Thousands of tonnes Quarter Ended Dec 2018 Dec 2017 Change YTD Dec 2018 Dec 2017 Change Whitehaven Equity Totals Equity ROM Coal Production Equity Saleable Coal Production Equity Sales of Produced Coal Sales of Purchased Coal 5,703 4,349 3,951 368 4,122 38% 3,808 14% 4,152 (5%) 371 (1%) 8,590 7,616 7,600 774 8,394 2% 8,263 (8%) 8,577 (11%) 655 18% Total Equity Coal Sales 4,319 4,523 (5%) 8,374 9,232 (9%) Equity Coal Stocks at period end 2,662 1,418 88% 2,662 1,418 88% SAFETY Whitehaven's TRIFR at the end of December was 7.57, a small movement from the end of September rate of 7.29. Whitehaven's TRIFR remains well below the NSW coal mining average of 14.67. GUIDANCE COMMENTARY Both Maules Creek and Narrabri performed strongly in the December quarter. Full year FY2019 saleable production guidance has been reaffirmed at 22.0Mt to 23.0Mt on a managed basis. Price spreads between high quality thermal coal and both SSCC and lower quality thermal coal have incentivised Whitehaven to wash more coal and produce high quality thermal coal. Lower production from Narrabri and Maules Creek mines in the September quarter combined with associated demurrage and underutilised logistics costs, have flowed through into costs in the first half. As a consequence of these factors Whitehaven expects that costs for FY2019 will be $67/t, an increase of $3/t from previous guidance of $64/t (excluding royalties). Further details of costs will be provided at the time Whitehaven releases its first half results. COAL SALES AND PRICING Equity coal sales, including purchased coal, for the December quarter were 4.319Mt, 5% below the previous corresponding period. Equity coal sales, including purchased coal for the first half were 8.374Mt, 9% below the previous corresponding period. Managed coal sales, including sales of purchased coal, for the December quarter were 5.405Mt, 7% below the previous corresponding period. Managed coal sales including purchased coal for the half year were 10.258Mt, 14% below the previous corresponding period. Sales for the quarter and the half were lower than the previous corresponding periods mainly due to the scheduled impact of the longwall move at Narrabri in the September quarter and mine scheduling at Maules Creek. The scheduling resulted in a strong production result later in the December quarter. Product coal stocks at the end ofDecember were higher than usual which will lead to stronger saleable coal production, sales and cash generation in the second half of FY2019. While ongoing Asian demand for high quality thermal coal in the lead up to the northern hemisphere winter was strong, the globalCoal Newc Index (gC Newc) thermal coal price succumbed to usual seasonal factors and declined to an average US$104.40/t for the quarter, approximately 11% lower than the September quarter average. Maules Creek achieved an average price 9% higher than the gC Newc index price for its sales of thermal coal during the quarter. December quarter benchmark prices (which utilised the backward-looking average indexes for metallurgical coal) were US$212/t for hard coking coal, US$145/t for LV PCI and US$130/t (estimate) for SSCC. Settled benchmark prices for the December quarter were slightly higher than the previous quarter on the back of the improved hard coking coal settlement. Whitehaven achieved a strong average price outcome of US$121.56/t for its mix of both benchmark linked and spot prices of metallurgical coal in the December quarter. During the quarter, relative price differentials between gC Newc thermal coal and semi soft coking coal spot prices improved sufficiently to encourage spot sales of some metallurgical coal from Maules Creek. The following table provides quarterly and first half data on equity sales, sales mix and coal pricing. Quarter H1 Mar-18 Jun-18 Sep-18 Dec-18 FY2019 Equity Coal Sales Mt 4.2 3.8 3.9 4.2 8.2 Coal Sales Mix High CV Thermal Coal % 69 59 61 72 66 Other Thermal Coal % 9 23 22 10 16 Metallurgical Coal % 22 18 17 18 18 Pricing NEWC Index US$/t 103 105 118 104 111 JSM Quarterly US$/t 150 132 129 130 130 Average Spot Price US$/t 127 121 125 122 123 Pricing Achieved Thermal Coal US$/t 105 98 113 108 110 Metallurgical Coal US$/t 123 131 128 122 124 Premium/(Discount) Thermal to NEWC Index % 2% -7% -4% 3% -1% Metallurgical to JSM Qtrly* % -18% -1% -1% -6% -4% Metallurgical to Spot Price % -3% 8% 2% 0% 1% * Only applicable for tonnes sold under the term contracts Note: The JSM SSCC price for December quarter is an estimate as price not yet settled Equity sales do not include sales for Sunnyside MAULES CREEK MINE Whitehaven 75% ROM coal production for the quarter was 3.958Mt, 57% above the previous corresponding period and a new quarterly record. The mine also established new monthly and weekly records of 1.671Mt and 0.804Mt respectively during December. The strong production was matched by additional railings at the end on the month, with a total of 16 trains loaded and dispatched on Christmas and Boxing days, significantly above the usual level of between 3 and 4 trains per day. Full year production guidance in the range of 11.8Mt to 12.2Mt ROM coal from Maules Creek is reaffirmed. Saleable coal production for the quarter was 2.410Mt, 13% above the previous corresponding period. Coal sales were 2.106Mt, 10% below the previous corresponding quarter. Coal stocks at the end of the period were high following strong ROM coal production in December. ROM coal production for the first half was 6.226Mt, 22% above the previous corresponding period. Saleable coal production and coal sales for the first half were 4.390Mt and 4.261Mt, lower by 4% and 10% respectively, compared to the prior corresponding period. Metallurgical coal production for the quarter was 0.805Mt representing 33% of the total saleable production from the mine. Sales of metallurgical coal on a managed basis were 0.561Mt representing 27% of total sales for the quarter. As already indicated the margin between the spot price for semi soft coking coal (which averaged US$122/t during the quarter) and the premium price achieved for thermal coal sales improved over the course of the quarter resulting in renewed inbound enquiries for sales of semi soft coking coal in calendar year 2019. NARRABRI MINE Whitehaven 70% ROM coal production for the December quarter was 2.326Mt, 42% above the previous corresponding period and marginally below the quarterly ROM coal production record for the mine. Saleable coal production and coal sales were 2.105Mt and 1.927Mt, an increase of 25% and 7%, respectively on the previous corresponding quarter. Whitehaven reaffirms production guidance in the range of 6.5Mt to 6.8Mt ROM coal from the mine for the full year. As previously reported, first half coal production and sales were impacted by a full longwall changeout that occurred during the September quarter. ROM coal production for the first half was 2.876Mt. Saleable coal production and coal sales for the first half were 2.834Mt and 2.802Mt respectively. Roadway development in mains and gate roads for the December quarter and first half were 3,267 metres and 6,091 metres respectively. A small dedicated project team has been formed to work on the Narrabri Stage 3 project, which includes the conversion of the southern exploration licence into a mining lease. A gateway submission to the Department of Planning and Environment (DPE) will be lodged in early February. The gateway submission is the first step in the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) process for the project. It is anticipated that the EIA for the Stage 3 project is likely to be lodged with the DPE in early CY2020. GUNNEDAH OPEN CUTS Total ROM coal production for the quarter was 1.106Mt, 12% below the previous corresponding period as coal stocks were drawn down, processed and sold. Saleable coal production and coal sales of 1.067Mt and 1.004Mt respectively were lower than the previous corresponding quarter. ROM coal production for the first half across the smaller open cuts totalled 1.907Mt, 12% below the previous corresponding period. Saleable coal production and coal sales for the first half were 2.339Mt and 2.411Mt, respectively. The current mining sequence with a back ended production profile for the year accounts for the weaker than usual performance in the first half of the year. Whitehaven reaffirms production guidance in the range of 4.6Mt to 5.0Mt ROM coal for the year. Tarrawonga Mine Tarrawonga produced 0.394Mt of ROM coal for the quarter and 0.832Mt for the first half. Saleable coal production and coal sales for the quarter were 0.536Mt and 0.538Mt respectively and for the first half were 1.058Mt and 1.085Mt respectively. Whitehaven's Board has approved an expansion plan for Tarrawonga involving the acquisition of new mining equipment (5 excavators and 17 trucks) as well as infrastructure improvements. The equipment will replace the current mining fleet and allow for the expansion of the mine up to its fully permitted rate of 3.0Mtpa ROM coal. The increased production rate is expected to commence in the September quarter FY2020 and will effectively replace a significant portion of the production associated with the cessation of commercial operations at Rocglen. Rocglen Mine Rocglen produced 0.266Mt of ROM coal for the quarter and 0.409Mt for the first half. Saleable coal production and coal sales for the quarter were 0.160Mt and 0.158Mt respectively and for the first half 0.355Mt and 0.361Mt respectively. The mine is scheduled to cease ROM coal production at the end of FY2019 when Reserves are exhausted and will then undergo a rehabilitation programme for about 18 months. Werris Creek Mine Werris Creek produced 0.339Mt of ROM coal for the quarter and 0.506Mt for the first half. Saleable coal production and coal sales for the quarter were 0.261Mt and 0.217Mt respectively and for the first half were 0.731Mt and 0.758Mt respectively. Sunnyside Mine ROM coal mining in support of the mine closure Mining Operations Plan continued during the quarter and half year with totals of 0.107Mt and 0.159Mt, respectively. Mining at Sunnyside is expected to be completed by the end of FY2019, in support of the Sunnyside rehabilitation programme. Saleable coal production and coal sales for the quarter and half were 0.110Mt and 0.195Mt respectively. Coal sales for the quarter and first half were 0.090Mt and 0.208Mt respectively. VICKERY EXTENSION PROJECT Whitehaven lodged the EIS for the Vickery Extension Project with the Department of Planning and Environment (DPE) on 13 August 2018. The DPE reviewed the EIS and placed it on public display one month later on 13 September 2018. The EIS was available for public inspection and comment for six weeks until 25 October 2018. A total of 560 submissions were received for the project with 63% of the submissions in favour of the project. On September 6, the NSW Minister for Planning referred the Project to the NSW Independent Planning Commission (IPC), which subsequently formed a panel comprised of three commissioners. The DPE after having reviewed the public submissions to the EIS prepared an Issues Paper for consideration by the IPC panel. Two public hearings have been scheduled for early February in Boggabri and Gunnedah, to allow community members to share their views on the Project with the panel. The IPC is also accepting written submissions until mid-February. After the scheduled hearings, the IPC is expected to issue a report on the outcome of the hearings and the DPE review. Whitehaven will then be asked to respond to the submissions and the IPC report. On the basis of Whitehaven's responses, DPE will proceed to prepare a whole of government report on the project which will be provided to the IPC for final review and determination. Whitehaven continues to expect that it will receive an approval for the Project by the end of calendar year 2019. WINCHESTER SOUTH PROJECT Following the receipt of all the technical data on the project from the previous owner, Whitehaven has calculated new JORC Resouces for Winchester South. Full details of the revised Resources were released to the ASX on 25 October (available atwww.whitehavencoal.com.au). The JORC Resources for the project are 530Mt, which is 45% higher than 356Mt, as estimated by the previous owner. The Resources calculation from 25 October has also seen a large increase in the combined total of Measured and Indicated Categories from 277Mt to 430Mt. The project team is working hard to advance the project as quickly as possible. A comprehensive drill programme will commence in the June 2019 quarter. The programme is designed to confirm coal quality data specifically in relation to metallurgical coal qualities. Data from the drilling will assist in the design of the CHPP and other associated infrastructure along with further defining the Resources and ultimately the Reserves of the project. CORPORATE Whitehaven was served on Friday 21 December with a Statement of Claim commencing representative proceedings against Whitehaven in the Supreme Court of Queensland (see ASX release on 24 December 2018 for full details). 