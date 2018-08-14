Log in
WHITEHAVEN COAL LTD (WHC)

WHITEHAVEN COAL LTD (WHC)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote  - 08/13
5.26 AUD   -2.23%
02:46aWHITEHAVEN COAL : FY2018 Annual Results
PU
01:46aWHITEHAVEN COAL : Dividend/Distribution - WHC
PU
01:36aWHITEHAVEN COAL : Appendix 4E
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Whitehaven Coal : Dividend/Distribution - WHC

0
08/14/2018 | 01:46am CEST

Notification of dividend / distribution

Announcement Summary

Entity name

WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED

Security on which the Distribution will be paid

WHC - ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Tuesday August 14, 2018

Distribution Amount

AUD 0.27000000

Ex Date

Tuesday September 4, 2018

Record Date

Wednesday September 5, 2018

Payment Date

Thursday September 13, 2018

Refer to below for full details of the announcement

Announcement Details

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of +Entity

WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED

1.2 Registered Number Type

ABN

1.3 ASX issuer code

WHC

1.4 The announcement is

New announcement

1.5 Date of this announcement

Tuesday August 14, 2018

1.6 ASX +Security Code

WHC

Registration Number

ASX +Security Description

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Part 2A - All dividends/distributions basic details

2A.1 Type of dividend/distribution

Ordinary

Special

2A.2 The Dividend/distribution: relates to a period of six months

2A.3 The dividend/distribution relates to the financial reporting or payment period ending ended/ending (date)

Saturday June 30, 2018

2A.4 +Record Date

Wednesday September 5, 2018

2A.5 Ex Date

Tuesday September 4, 2018

2A.6 Payment Date

Thursday September 13, 2018

2A.7 Are any of the below approvals required for the dividend/distribution before business day 0 of the timetable?

Security holder approvalCourt approval

Lodgement of court order with +ASICACCC approval

FIRB approval

Another approval/condition external to the entity required before business day 0 of the timetable for the dividend/distribution.

No

2A.8 Currency in which the dividend/distribution is made ("primary currency")

AUD - Australian Dollar

2A.9 Total dividend/distribution payment amount per +security (in primary currency) for all dividends/distributions notified in this form

AUD 0.27000000

2A.10 Does the entity have arrangements relating to the currency in which the dividend/distribution is paid to securityholders that it wishes to disclose to the market?

No

2A.11 Does the entity have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this +security?

We do not have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this security

2A.12 Does the +entity have tax component information apart from franking?

No

Part 3A - Ordinary dividend/distribution

3A.1 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution estimated at this time?

No

3A.1b Ordinary Dividend/distribution amount per security

AUD 0.14000000

3A.2 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution franked?

No

3A.3 Percentage of ordinary dividend/distribution that is franked 0.0000 %

3A.4 Ordinary dividend/distribution franked amount per +security

AUD 0.00000000

3A.6 Ordinary dividend/distribution unfranked amount per +security excluding conduit foreign income amount

AUD 0.14000000

3A.7 Ordinary dividend/distribution conduit foreign income amount per security

AUD 0.00000000

Part 3B - Special dividend/distribution

3B.1 Is the special dividend/distribution estimated at this time?

No

3B.1b Special dividend/distribution amount per +security

AUD 0.13000000

3B.2 Is special dividend/distribution franked?

No

3B.3 Percentage of special dividend/distribution that is franked 0.0000 %

3A.1a Ordinary dividend/distribution estimated amount per +security

AUD

3A.5 Percentage amount of dividend which is unfranked 100.0000 %

3B.1a Special dividend/distribution estimated amount per +security

AUD

3B.4 Special dividend/distribution franked amount per +security

AUD 0.00000000

3B.5 Percentage of special dividend/distribution that is unfranked 100.0000 %

3B.6 Special dividend/distribution unfranked amount per +security excluding conduit foreign income amount

AUD 0.13000000

3B.7 Special dividend/distribution conduit foreign income amount per +security

AUD 0.00000000

Part 5 - Further information

5.1 Please provide any further information applicable to this dividend/distribution

5.2 Additional information for inclusion in the Announcement Summary

Disclaimer

Whitehaven Coal Limited published this content on 14 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2018 23:45:01 UTC
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2018 2 229 M
EBIT 2018 793 M
Net income 2018 532 M
Debt 2018 19,5 M
Yield 2018 6,35%
P/E ratio 2018 9,94
P/E ratio 2019 9,18
EV / Sales 2018 2,51x
EV / Sales 2019 2,15x
Capitalization 5 583 M
Chart WHITEHAVEN COAL LTD
Duration : Period :
Whitehaven Coal Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WHITEHAVEN COAL LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 5,56  AUD
Spread / Average Target 3,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Paul Flynn Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Mark Anthony James Vaile Non-Executive Chairman
Jamie M. Frankcombe Chief Operating Officer
Kevin Ball Chief Financial Officer
John Craig Conde Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WHITEHAVEN COAL LTD20.63%4 037
GLENCORE-17.65%60 592
CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED-21.80%51 824
COAL INDIA5.46%25 241
SHAANXI COAL INDUSTRY CO LTD-8.70%10 970
CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY-12.59%8 416
