Whitehaven Coal : Half Year Results Announcement

Record first half result FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE Whitehaven Coal, the leading Australian producer of premium thermal and metallurgical coal, has reported a record net profit after tax of $305.8 million for the first half of FY2019. Key financial performance metrics improved on the previous corresponding period (pcp):  Sales revenue of $1,270.1 million, up 11%;

 Underlying EBITDA before significant items of $550.8 million, up 12%;

 Cash generated from operations of $463.8 million, up 5%;

 Net debt reduced to $244.2 million (excluding AASB 16 lease liabilities) at 31 December 2018 with gearing at 7%;

 The Board has proposed to pay an unfranked dividend of 20 cents per share to shareholders to be comprised of an interim dividend of 15 cents and a special dividend of 5 cents; and

 Unit costs increased to $69/t in the half with the rise due predominantly to higher diesel prices, higher logistic costs, increased coal washing and to align with new product strategy at Maules Creek and lower production from the low cost mines. OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS Managed ROM coal production of 11.0Mt was in line with the pcp and coal sales of 10.3Mt, were 14% below the pcp. Strong production in the December quarter from both Maules Creek and Narrabri led to a strong finish to the first half. Maules Creek produced a record 6.2Mt ROM coal in the half and is on track to achieve its approved run rate of 13Mtpa ROM coal in the second half. Metallurgical coal sales were 18% of total sales during the half with pricing relativity between metallurgical and thermal coal belatedly starting to incentivise more sales of metallurgical coal towards the end of the period. GUIDANCE FY2019 guidance for saleable coal production is updated to be in the range of 21.5Mt to 22.5Mt. Cost guidance for the full year has increased to $67/t (excluding royalties) from previous guidance of $64/t. Lower production in the September quarter, associated underutilised logistics and demurrage impacts, as well as higher diesel prices were the key reasons for the cost guidance increase. ECONOMIC AND SOCIAL CONTRIBUTION During the half year Whitehaven and its Joint Venture partners made significant contributions to the economies of New South Wales (NSW) and the north west NSW region.  $108.7 million paid to the NSW Government in mining royalties;

 Committed $120,000 over 3 years to the establishment of the Clontarf Academy at the Narrabri High School;

 Donated $157k to local community groups including $60k for drought relief in the local region;

 Moved all local suppliers to industry-leading, 21-day payment terms. Commenting on today's record results, Whitehaven Coal Managing Director and CEO Paul Flynn said: "I'm pleased to report a record half year financial result and an interim dividend for shareholders which takes the total shareholder return over the past 18 months to 80 cents per share, or almost $800 million. "Importantly, we have achieved this result in spite of higher, but moderating costs, underscoring the resilience of the business as it continues to grow in scale across two of Australia's highest quality coal basins. "With first-rate development assets in our Vickery and Winchester South projects, we are strongly positioned to meet the wave of demand for quality thermal and metallurgical coal we are seeing through the region. For further information Ian McAleese GM Investor Relations P 02 8222 1155 please contact Michael Van Maanen, Media P 0412 500 351 FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE Key highlights  Net profit after tax ("NPAT") increased by 19% to $305.8m.

 Operating EBITDA increased by 12% to $550.8m.

 Cash generated from operations increased by 5% to $463.7m.

 Net debt of $244.2m at 31 December 2018.

 Dividends of $267.5m were paid during the period. H1 FY2019 H1 FY2018* $m's $m's Revenue 1,270.1 1,146.4 Net profit after tax 305.8 256.2 Operating EBITDA 550.8 493.7 Profit before tax 432.1 371.4 * All comparative periods have been restated to give effect to IFRS 16 Leases. Refer to Note 3 of the Interim Financial Report for more details on this change. H1 FY2019 NPAT of $305.8m represents an increase of 19% compared with the H1 FY2018 restated NPAT of $256.2m. The increased NPAT result was driven by a 28% increase in the per tonne EBITDA margin which rose to $73/t in H1 FY2019 from $57/t in H1 FY2018 (restated). The increased EBITDA margin reflects the benefits of higher coal prices in the period. The key factors that contributed to the increased H1 FY2019 NPAT result include:  Strong safety performance.

 Gross revenue increased by $123.7m to $1,270.1m in H1 FY2019. The increase was driven by the substantial increase in A$ realised prices to an average of A$155/t in H1 FY2019 up from A$124/t in H1 FY2018. The key drivers of A$ realised prices during the period include: o The Newcastle GlobalCoal Index price averaged US$111/t for high quality thermal coal in the first half, US$15/t higher than the average of US$96/t in the prior corresponding period. o The Group realised an average price of US$110/t for its thermal coal sales in H1 FY2019, reflecting the high quality of thermal coal delivered across the entire portfolio during the period. o The increase in prices for high quality thermal coal during H1 FY2019 reflect an increase in Chinese imports of higher quality coal from Australia, significant increases in import volumes in South and Southeast Asia following the ongoing deployment of new coal fired power stations in the region, and despite strong prices for high quality coal, limited supply side response. o The high quality of thermal coal from the Maules Creek mine typically achieved both quality and energy premiums relative to the Newcastle GlobalCoal Index price during the period. Sales of Maules Creek coal achieved an average price of 7% higher than the globalCOAL Newc index price during the period. Thermal coal sales from Narrabri, Rocglen and Tarrawonga broadly received the index price during the period. o Product mix decision was made to increase the production of high quality thermal coal to take advantage of the wide price spread between high quality thermal coal and lower quality thermal coal. This focus resulted in an increased proportion of coal being upgraded during the period and sold as high quality thermal coal. o The Group realised an average price of US$124/t in the first half for its sales of metallurgical coal products, up from US$111/t in the prior corresponding period. The realised price reflects a combination of quarterly benchmark linked and index based contracts. o A weaker AUD - the average AUD:USD exchange rate decreased to 0.72 in H1 FY2019 from 0.78 in the prior corresponding period. o The above factors were partially offset by a decrease in sales volumes to 8.2Mt (excluding Sunnyside sales of produced coal) from 9.2Mt in the prior corresponding period.

 FOB costs per tonne of A$69 in H1 FY2019 have increased from A$57/t in H1 FY2018 (restated for IFRS 16 impact) and were impacted by strategic, structural and short term factors. These include: Strategic and market factors o An increased focus on high quality thermal product due to the price spreads between high quality thermal coal and lower quality thermal. This has resulted in increased washing and lower yields relative to pcp. o An almost 40% increase in crude oil prices in A$ terms fed into the cost of diesel used in production and transportation. Structural factors o The Narrabri mine is being impacted by increased depth of cover which requires higher secondary support intensity. o A higher strip ratio at Tarrawonga and Maules Creek in line with the natural progression of these mines as they approach the LOM average. o The increased contribution of Maules Creek to total Whitehaven sales in line with the expansion of this mine. Short term factors o The recalibration of the mine sequence at Maules Creek following the increase in ROM production in late FY2018 resulted in an adverse impact on production and costs in the first quarter of H1FY2019. While the recovery in ROM production in the second quarter contributed to a reduction in production costs, a proportion of this production remains in inventory at 31 December 2018 and therefore the full benefit did not flow through to FOB costs per tonne in H1FY2019. o FOB costs per tonne at the Maules Creek mine have increased as the pit continues to be expanded to facilitate optimised mining conditions for the long term. This phase of the mine's life is characterised by out of pit dumping and a resulting increase in haul distances. FOB costs per tonne are expected to fall in the medium term as in-pit dumping commences. o Narrabri's longwall change-out took place entirely during the September 2018 quarter, impacting its sales volumes and its costs. o Increased demurrage and under-utilised logistics costs arising from lower production from the Narrabri and Maules Creek mines in the first quarter.

CASH FLOW AND CAPITAL MANAGEMENT H1 FY2019 H1 FY2018* Cash Flow summary $ million $ million Operating cash flows 445.8 426.6 Investing cash flows (80.3) (30.2) Net free cash flow 365.5 396.4 Financing cash flows (388.1) (384.9) Cash at the beginning of the period 111.8 87.1 Cash at the end of the period 89.2 98.6 Capital management 31 December 2018 30 June 2018 Net debt** 244.2 270.4 Undrawn syndicated facility 775.0 725.0 7% 7% Gearing ratio (net debt/(net debt plus equity) (%) * All comparative periods have been restated to give effect to IFRS 16 Leases. Refer to Note 3 of the interim financial report for more details on this change. ** Calculated in accordance with the senior facility covenant requirements and therefore excludes lease liabilities recognised for the first time upon adoption of AASB 16 Leases of $169,011,000 (2018: $205,874,000) Cash Flow Operating cash flows of $445.8m in H1 FY2019 increased by $19.2m or 5% relative to the prior corresponding period. This was driven by the increased operating EBITDA result. While the conversion of EBITDA to cash flow from operations was also strong, there was an increase in working capital associated with a build in trade receivables and inventories at 31 December 2018, in line with the strong production and sales result in the December quarter. Investing cash outflows during H1 FY2019 of $80.3m were higher than the prior corresponding period. Growth capital was allocated toward the Winchester South Project in Queensland and expenditure to progress the Environmental Impact Statement required for Government approval for an expanded Vickery mine (10Mtpa). Main road development costs at Narrabri are also increasing due to increased depth of cover and the resulting impact on secondary support costs and development rates. In September 2018 a dividend payment of $267.5m was made ($0.27 per share). Net debt at 31 December 2018 was $244.2m, a decrease of $26.2m from 30 June 2018. Gearing of 7% was at the same level as at 30 June 2018. The decrease in net debt has been driven by the strong operating cash flow performance during the period. This has facilitated repayments of the senior facility, leases and the ECA facility totalling $350.4m. This was offset by a drawdown of $250.0m during the period. Undrawn capacity of $775.0m under the senior bank facility existed at 31 December 2018. SAFETY PERFORMANCE The TRIFR increased to 7.57 at the end of December 2018 from 6.91 at the end of June 2018. Management is striving for better safety performance across all operations. Whitehaven's TRIFR remains well below the NSW coal mining average of 14.7. The company is committed to achieving zero harm to its people and environment. OPERATING PERFORMANCE Consolidated Equity Production and Sales Whitehaven Total (000's t) H1 FY2019 H1 FY2018 Movement ROM Coal Production 8,590 8,394 2% Saleable Coal Production 7,616 8,263 (8%) Sales of Produced Coal 7,600 8,577 (11%) Sales of Purchased Coal 774 655 18% Total Coal Sales 8,374 9,232 (9%) Coal Stocks at Period End 2,662 1,418 88% First half FY2019 saleable coal production and sales results were lower than the previous corresponding period. Key features include:  ROM coal production was higher than for the prior corresponding period.

 A strong December quarter production saw Maules Creek produce a record 6.2Mt ROM coal for the half and Narrabri produce a near record amount of 2.3Mt ROM coal in the December quarter.

 Coal sales of produced coal were 7.6Mt, 11% lower due to the impact of the Narrabri longwall changeout in the September quarter and the timing of ROM coal production at Maules Creek in the December quarter.

 High stocks of lower cost coal at the end of December will be processed and sold during the second half of the year. Maules Creek Mine Whitehaven 75% and Operator Maules Creek Mine 100% (000's t) H1 FY2019 H1 FY2018 Movement ROM Coal Production 6,226 5,121 22% Saleable Coal Production 4,390 4,560 (4%) Sales of Produced Coal 4,261 4,738 (10%) Coal Stocks at Period End 1,929 387 398% Maules Creek produced 6.2Mt ROM coal for the first half of FY19, a new mine record. The Maules Creek approved rate of 13Mtpa ROM coal production applies for each calendar year. Saleable coal production and coal sales for H1FY2019 of 4.4Mt and 4.3Mt respectively were marginally below the prior corresponding period. Following a slower than expected start to the half year, ROM production momentum increased in the final months of 2018. The timing of ROM coal production resulted in ROM coal stocks at the end of the half year being higher than usual and caused saleable coal production and sales to lag ROM production. The high level of ROM stocks will be processed and sold during the second half, stocks will return to normalised levels in the second half of the financial year. Product mix decision was made to increase the production of high quality thermal coal to take advantage of the wide price spread between high quality thermal coal and lower quality thermal coal to achieve higher price realisations for coal sales from the mine. This resulted in a decision to focus on three products - a very low ash low sulphur semi soft coking coal, a low ash low sulphur semi soft coking coal and a <10% ash very high CV low sulphur thermal coal. These products can be made by blending coal from multiple coal seams in the mine. Under this strategy more coal will require washing with resultant lower yield and higher costs to produce the three products. However, higher average realised prices for the various products will lead to an improved financial outcome for the mine. The product split between metallurgical and thermal coal will be maintained at 50:50, albeit some of the higher ash metallurgical coal can be sold as very high CV thermal if the margin generated is greater than selling the product as a semi soft coking coal. Narrabri Mine Whitehaven 70% and Operator Narrabri Mine 100% (000's t) H1 FY2019 H1 FY2018 Movement ROM Coal Production 2,876 3,879 (26%) Saleable Coal Production 2,834 3,813 (26%) Sales of Produced Coal 2,802 3,820 (27%) Coal Stocks at Period End 550 295 86% Production from Narrabri in the first half was constrained by the impact of a full longwall changeout in the September quarter. However, in the December quarter the mine performed strongly with near record ROM coal production. Total ROM coal production for the half was 2.9Mt. Longwall mining will continue in the current panel (LW108) for the balance of this financial year. The next longwall change-out will occur when the longwall reaches the volcanic intrusion in panel LW108. Sufficient development drivage has been completed to ensure continuity of longwall operations. The longwall will be moved directly from LW108 at the volcanic intrusion into LW109. The remaining block of coal in the LW108 panel will be mined in the future. ROM coal production guidance for FY2020 will be in the range of 6.2Mt to 6.6Mt. A dedicated project team has been formed to work on the Narrabri Stage 3 project which includes the conversion of the southern exploration licence into a mining lease. A gateway submission to the Department of Planning and Environment (DPE) will be lodged in February 2019. The gateway submission is the first step in the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) process for the project. It is anticipated that the EIA for the Stage 3 project will be lodged with the DPE in early CY2020. Following a number of weighting events which occurred at the mine from mid-January and into February, production guidance has been revised to the range of 5.6Mt to 6.0Mt ROM coal for FY2019. Attachments Original document

