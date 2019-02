Whitehaven Coal : Half Year Results Presentation

WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED

AUSTRALIA'S LEADING HIGH QUALITY COAL COMPANY

HALF YEAR RESULTS FY2019

15 FEBRUARY 2019

DISCLOSURE

STATEMENTS CONTAINED IN THIS MATERIAL, PARTICULARLY THOSE REGARDING THE POSSIBLE OR ASSUMED FUTURE PERFORMANCE, COSTS, DIVIDENDS, RETURNS, PRODUCTION LEVELS OR RATES, PRICES, RESERVES, POTENTIAL GROWTH OF WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED, INDUSTRY GROWTH OR OTHER TREND PROJECTIONS AND ANY ESTIMATED COMPANY EARNINGS ARE OR MAY BE FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS. SUCH STATEMENTS RELATE TO FUTURE EVENTS AND EXPECTATIONS AND AS SUCH INVOLVE KNOWN AND UNKNOWN RISKS AND UNCERTAINTIES. ACTUAL RESULTS, ACTIONS AND DEVELOPMENTS MAY DIFFER MATERIALLY FROM THOSE EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED BY THESE FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS DEPENDING ON A VARIETY OF FACTORS.

THE PRESENTATION OF CERTAIN FINANCIAL INFORMATION MAY NOT BE COMPLIANT WITH FINANCIAL CAPTIONS IN THE PRIMARY FINANCIAL STATEMENTS PREPARED UNDER IFRS. HOWEVER, THE COMPANY CONSIDERS THAT THE PRESENTATION OF SUCH INFORMATION IS APPROPRIATE TO INVESTORS AND NOT MISLEADING AS IT IS ABLE TO BE RECONCILED TO THE FINANCIAL ACCOUNTS WHICH ARE COMPLIANT WITH IFRS REQUIREMENTS.

ALL DOLLARS IN THE PRESENTATION ARE AUSTRALIAN DOLLARS UNLESS OTHERWISE NOTED.

COMPETENT PERSONS STATEMENT

INFORMATION IN THIS REPORT THAT RELATES TO COAL RESOURCES AND COAL RESERVES IS BASED ON AND ACCURATELY REFLECTS REPORTS PREPARED BY THE COMPETENT PERSON NAMED BESIDE THE RESPECTIVE INFORMATION. GREG JONES IS A PRINCIPAL CONSULTANT WITH JB MINING SERVICES. PHILLIP SIDES IS A SENIOR CONSULTANT WITH JB MINING SERVICES. BENJAMIN THOMPSON IS A GEOLOGIST WITH WHITEHAVEN COAL. MARK BENSON IS A GEOLOGIST WITH WHITEHAVEN COAL. DOUG SILLAR IS A FULL TIME EMPLOYEE OF RPM ADVISORY SERVICES PTY LTD. SHAUN TAMPLIN IS A FULL TIME EMPLOYEE OF TAMPLIN RESOURCES PTY LTD. MICHAEL BARKER IS A FULL TIME EMPLOYEE OF PALARIS LTD.

NAMED COMPETENT PERSONS CONSENT TO THE INCLUSION OF MATERIAL IN THE FORM AND CONTEXT IN WHICH IT APPEARS. ALL COMPETENT PERSONS NAMED ARE MEMBERS OF THE AUSTRALASIAN INSTITUTE OF MINING AND METALLURGY AND/OR THE AUSTRALIAN INSTITUTE OF GEOSCIENTISTS AND HAVE THE RELEVANT EXPERIENCE IN RELATION TO THE MINERALISATION BEING REPORTED ON BY THEM TO QUALIFY AS COMPETENT PERSONS AS DEFINED IN THE AUSTRALIAN CODE FOR REPORTING OF EXPLORATION RESULTS, MINERAL RESOURCES AND ORE RESERVES (THE JORC CODE, 2012 EDITION).

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

ANY REFERENCES TO RESERVE AND RESOURCE ESTIMATES SHOULD BE READ IN CONJUNCTION WITH THE WHITEHAVEN'S ORE RESERVES AND COAL RESOURCES STATEMENT FOR ITS COAL PROJECTS AT 31 MARCH 2018 AS RELEASED TO THE AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE ON 9 AUGUST 2018. WHITEHAVEN CONFIRMS IN SUBSEQUENT PUBLIC REPORTS THAT IT IS NOT AWARE OF ANY NEW INFORMATION OR DATA THAT MATERIALLY EFFECTS THE INFORMATION INCLUDED IN THE RELEVANT MARKET ANNOUNCEMENT AND IN THE CASE OF ESTIMATES OF COAL RESOURCES OR ORE RESERVES, THAT ALL MATERIAL ASSUMPTIONS AND TECHNICAL PARAMETERS UNDERPINNING THE ESTIMATES IN THE RELEVANT MARKET ANNOUNCEMENT CONTINUE TO APPLY AND HAVE NOT MATERIALLY CHANGED.

AGENDA

AGENDA

- Highlights

- Safety Performance

- Financial Performance

- Operations

- Growth

- Outlook for Coal Use

- Coal Demand Outlook

- Outlook for Whitehaven

-

Appendices

HIGHLIGHTS

HIGHLIGHTS

RECORD HALF YEAR PROFIT

SAFETY PERFORMANCE

SAFETY PERFORMANCE

ONGOING FOCUS TO IMPROVE SAFETY OUTCOMES

- Whitehaven recorded a TRIFR of 7.57 at December 2018

- In an effort, to improve there has been a renewed focus on safety across the business

- Work on improving safety outcomes remains a key part of Whitehaven's business