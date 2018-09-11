Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Whitehaven Coal Ltd    WHC   AU000000WHC8

WHITEHAVEN COAL LTD (WHC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Whitehaven Coal : Lock the Gate wrong on mining water use claims

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/11/2018 | 06:17am CEST

Public claims made by Lock the Gate regarding water use by the mining industry in the Hunter are incorrect and misleading.

Lock the Gate have falsely claimed that mining operations in NSW are illegally taking surface and run-off water above what they are licenced to take.

Lock the Gate have either not understood or are deliberately misrepresenting the legal framework in NSW relating to water use.

The mining industry is a relatively small user of water, using just 1.5 percent of total water consumed in NSW in 2015-16, compared with 60 percent used by agriculture and 11 percent by households.

Mining's relatively small water use is highly regulated by a number of robust water laws starting from the early stage of project planning through to post mine closure.

The use of surface water collected by mining operations is subject to licencing and exemptions that take local conditions into account, and helps to protect local waterways.

Under most Environmental Protection Licence conditions mining operations are obliged to capture rainfall and surface runoff from mine operational areas, with limited allowable discharge opportunities.

The use of locally collected runoff from mining areas by mining operations helps to minimise the amount of water mining operations need to extract from local waterways, a fact acknowledged by Lock the Gate itself in relation to the Hunter River, 'The mining industry doesn't have to pump a lot of water from the river…' (Lock the Gate Media Release 10 September 2018)

Mines recycle up to 80 percent of the water they use, mainly poorer quality water for purposes such as dust suppression. This reduces the need to use higher quality water that can remain available for other users.

This is just another example of Lock the Gate misunderstanding or misrepresenting the facts regarding mining operations in NSW.

Disclaimer

Whitehaven Coal Limited published this content on 11 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 September 2018 04:16:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WHITEHAVEN COAL LTD
06:17aWHITEHAVEN COAL : Lock the Gate wrong on mining water use claims
PU
09/10WHITEHAVEN COAL : Appendix 3Y - The Hon Mark Vaile
PU
09/05WHITEHAVEN COAL : Appendix 3Y - Paul Flynn
PU
09/04WHITEHAVEN COAL : Appendix 3Y - John Conde
PU
09/04WHITEHAVEN COAL : Investing in the future of local communities
PU
09/04WHITEHAVEN COAL LTD : Ex-dividend day for extraordinary dividend
FA
09/04WHITEHAVEN COAL LTD : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
08/20WHITEHAVEN COAL : Appendix 3Y - Fiona Robertson
PU
08/20WHITEHAVEN COAL : Appendix 3Y - The Hon Mark Vaile
PU
08/14WHITEHAVEN COAL : FY2018 Annual Results
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/14Whitehaven Coal Ltd, 2018 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
08/14Whitehaven Coal Ltd reports FY results 
08/14Whitehaven Coal Ltd, (WHITF) CEO Paul Flynn on Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Cal.. 
06/07BHP, Rio Tinto upgraded at JPM on strong price outlook for iron ore, coal 
03/22Rio Tinto continues to exit Australian coal with new $200M sale 
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 2 405 M
EBIT 2019 902 M
Net income 2019 598 M
Finance 2019 340 M
Yield 2019 8,23%
P/E ratio 2019 8,06
P/E ratio 2020 12,24
EV / Sales 2019 1,88x
EV / Sales 2020 2,20x
Capitalization 4 874 M
Chart WHITEHAVEN COAL LTD
Duration : Period :
Whitehaven Coal Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WHITEHAVEN COAL LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 5,55  AUD
Spread / Average Target 17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Paul Flynn Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Mark Anthony James Vaile Non-Executive Chairman
Jamie M. Frankcombe Chief Operating Officer
Kevin Ball Chief Financial Officer
John Craig Conde Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WHITEHAVEN COAL LTD8.07%3 463
GLENCORE-25.45%54 512
CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED-19.81%53 011
COAL INDIA6.83%24 669
SHAANXI COAL INDUSTRY CO LTD-2.33%11 766
CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY-11.89%8 491
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.