Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Whitestone REIT Investors

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”), a national investors rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors that acquired Whitestone REIT (“Whitestone” or the “Company”) (NYSE: WSR) securities between May 9, 2018 and February 27, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Whitestone investors have until June 17, 2019 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, Esquire, at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com.

On February 27, 2019, after the market closed, the Company revealed that its 2018 financial results for the periods ending March 31, June 30, and September 30 could no longer be relied upon and would be restated, based on a review by auditing committee of Whitestone’s board of trustees.

On this news, shares of Whitestone fell $1.24 per share, or over 8%, to close at $13.01 on February 28, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company’s business, operational and compliance policies. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company lacked effective internal control over financial reporting; (2) Whitestone was incorrectly recognizing assets and liabilities associated with its contribution to Pillarstone Capital REIT Operating Partnership LP; (3) the Company's financial statements for the fiscal year 2018 were overstating revenues; (4) the Company's financial statements for the fiscal year 2018 could no longer be relied upon; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, the Company's financial statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you purchased shares of Whitestone during the Class Period you may move the Court no later than June 17, 2019 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff. To be a member of the Class you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the Class. If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

