WHITESTONE REIT

(WSR)
Kirby McInerney LLP Continues Investigation of Shareholder Claims Against Whitestone REIT

03/27/2019 | 08:36pm EDT

The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP is investigating potential claims against Whitestone REIT (“Whitestone” or the “Company”) (NYSE: WSR). This investigation concerns whether Whitestone has violated federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On February 27, 2019, after the market closed, Whitestone filed its Form 8-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission disclosing that the audit committee of the board of trustees had determined that the Company’s financial results for the periods ending March 31, 2018, June 30, 2018, and September 30, 2018 should be restated and could no longer be relied upon.

On this news, Whitestone’s share price fell $1.24 per share, approximately 8.7%, to close at $13.01 on February 28, 2019.

If you acquired Whitestone securities, have information, or would like to learn more about these claims, please contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney LLP at 212-371-6600, by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or by filling out this contact form, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters without any cost to you.

Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, and whistleblower litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney LLP’s website: www.kmllp.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2019
