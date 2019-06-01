|
LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: Johnson Fistel, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Large Investment Losses to Contact the Firm
06/01/2019 | 03:28pm EDT
SAN DIEGO, June 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson Fistel, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have been commenced on behalf of shareholders of the publicly-traded companies listed below. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased a common stock during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than the dates listed below. If you wish to discuss this action or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, please contact Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.
Additionally, you can Click Here or any of the links below, there is no cost or obligation to you.
Company Name
Stock Ticker
Deadline
Join the Class
Class Period
A.O. Smith Corporation
(NYSE: AOS)
7/29/2019
Click Here
July 26, 2016 - May 16, 2019
AAC Holdings, Inc.
(NYSE: AAC)
7/15/2019
Click Here
March 8, 2017 - April 15, 2019
Bloom Energy Corporation
(NYSE: BE)
7/29/2019
Click Here
Traceable to IPO
Boston Scientific Corporation
BSX
6/24/2019
Click Here
February 26, 2015 - April 16, 2019
BrightView Holdings, Inc.
NYSE: BV
6/14/2019
Click Here
Traceable to IPO
CBL & Associates Properties, Inc.
(NYSE: CBL)
7/16/2019
Click Here
November 8, 2017 - March 26, 2019
Comscore, Inc.
NASDAQ: SCOR
6/10/2019
Click Here
November 8, 2018 - March 29, 2019
Dynagas LNG Partners LP
(NYSE: DLNG)
7/16/2019
Click Here
February 16, 2018 - March 21, 2019
Equity Bancshares, Inc.
(NASDAQ: EQBK)
7/12/2019
Click Here
May 11, 2018 - April 22, 2019
Eventbrite, Inc.
NYSE: EB
6/17/2019
Click Here
September 20, 2018 - March 7, 2019
Fusion Connect, Inc.
NASDAQ: FSNN
6/17/2019
Click Here
August 14, 2018 - April 2, 2019
Hecla Mining Company
(NYSE: HL)
7/23/2019
Click Here
March 19, 2019 - May 8, 2019
Indivior PLC
OTC: INVVY
6/24/2019
Click Here
March 10, 2015 - April 9, 2019
Intersect ENT, Inc.
(NASDAQ: XENT)
7/15/2019
Click Here
August 1, 2018 - May 6, 2019
Jumia Technologies AG
NYSE: JMIA
7/15/2019
Click Here
April 12, 2019 - May 9, 2019
KushCo Holdings, Inc.
OTCMKTS: KSHB
7/1/2019
Click Here
July 13, 2017 - April 9, 2019
Livent Corporation
NYSE: LTHM
7/22/2019
Click Here
Traceable to IPO
Momo Inc.
(NASDAQ: MOMO)
7/15/2019
Click Here
April 21, 2014 - April 29, 2019
Mueller Water Products, Inc.
NYSE: MWA
6/10/2019
Click Here
May 9, 2016 - August 6, 2018
Nabriva Therapeutics
NASDAQ: NBRV
7/8/2019
Click Here
November 1, 2018 - April 30, 2019
Nokia Corporation
NYSE: NOK
6/18/2019
Click Here
October 25, 2018 - March 21, 2019
Orion Group Holdings, Inc.
NYSE: ORN
6/10/2019
Click Here
March 13, 2018 - March 26, 2019
PriceSmart, Inc.
(NASDAQ: PSMT)
7/22/2019
Click Here
October 26, 2017 - October 25, 2018
Revlon, Inc.
(NYSE: REV)
7/15/2019
Click Here
March 12, 2015 - March 28, 2019
Sprint Corporation
NYSE: S
6/21/2019
Click Here
January 31, 2019 - April 16, 2019
Taronis Technologies, Inc.
NASDAQ: TRNX
6/14/2019
Click Here
January 28, 2019 - February 12, 2019
Teligent, Inc.
NASDAQ: TLGT
6/14/2019
Click Here
May 2, 2017 - November 7, 2017
The Boeing Company
NYSE: BA
6/10/2019
Click Here
January 8, 2019 - March 21, 2019
Whitestone REIT
NYSE: WSR
6/17/2019
Click Here
May 9, 2018 - February 27, 2019
Zogenix, Inc.
NASDAQ: ZGNX
6/11/2019
Click Here
February 6, 2019 - April 8, 2019
About Johnson Fistel, LLP:
Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York, and Georgia. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit https://www.johnsonfistel.com. Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.
Contact:
Johnson Fistel, LLP
Jim Baker, 619-814-4471
jimb@johnsonfistel.com
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lead-plaintiff-deadline-johnson-fistel-llp-encourages-investors-who-suffered-large-investment-losses-to-contact-the-firm-300860238.html
SOURCE Johnson Fistel, LLP
© PRNewswire 2019
|
|Latest news on WHITESTONE REIT
|
|