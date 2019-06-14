Log in
MONDAY DEADLINE ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Whitestone REIT and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

06/14/2019 | 12:46pm EDT

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Whitestone REIT (“Whitestone” or “the Company”) (NYSE: WSR) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Whitestone failed to maintain sufficient internal controls on financial reporting. The Company incorrectly recognized assets and liabilities aligned with its contributions to Pillarstone Capital REIT Operating Partnership LP. The Company’s fiscal statements for fiscal year 2018 overstated revenues and could not be relied upon by investors. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Whitestone, investors suffered damages.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 120 M
EBIT 2019 9,79 M
Net income 2019 10,6 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 8,99%
P/E ratio 2019 49,73
P/E ratio 2020 46,53
Capi. / Sales 2019 4,20x
Capi. / Sales 2020 4,07x
Capitalization 505 M
Managers
NameTitle
James C. Mastandrea Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
John J. Dee Chief Operating Officer & Secretary
David K. Holeman Chief Financial Officer
Theodore R. Zeck Vice President-Information Systems
Jack L. Mahaffey Independent Trustee
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WHITESTONE REIT4.08%501
EQUINIX INC43.89%40 823
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST INC.11.64%23 923
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION15.32%22 453
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES31.90%16 632
WP CAREY INC30.52%14 230
