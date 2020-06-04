Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Whitestone REIT    WSR

WHITESTONE REIT

(WSR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Whitestone Provides a Business Update Related to COVID-19

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/04/2020 | 07:01am EDT

 Collects Industry-Leading April Rental Collections of 83.6%
May Rental Collection of 67.4%, Higher than Reported Industry Average of 59.5%(1)

HOUSTON, June 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) (“Whitestone” or the “Company”), a leading owner and operator of e-commerce resistant, community-centered retail properties producing industry leading, long-term Total Shareholder Returns, provides a business update regarding operations and May and April rent collections.

  • All 58 properties remain open and operating.
     
  • Approximately 83.6% of total April 2020 billed recurring rents have been collected to date, up from 64% reported as of May 5, 2020.
     
  • Approximately 67.4% of total May 2020 billed recurring rents have been collected through May month-end, 7% ahead of April 2020 collections at April month-end.
     
  • 91.0% of our tenants are open and operating based on annualized base rent. Openings are expected to continue to increase over the next few weeks as Texas and Arizona have begun and phased re-openings in June. Annualized base rent reflects the aggregate, annualized in-place contractual (defined as cash-basis excluding rent abatements) minimum rent for all occupied spaces as of June 1, 2020.

“Our e-commerce resistant business model, with quality properties in high household income neighborhoods, focuses on tenants who serve the needs (and essentials) of the consumer and  continues to demonstrate its financial strength, durability, stability, and predictability.”

“Whitestone’s well-mixed tenant base of national, regional and local tenants provide daily necessities, needed services and entertainment to their respective communities and have been nimble and quick to adjust to the rapidly changing environment. The prudent and swift decisions we made in late March to preserve cash, reduce cash outflows, and focus on helping our tenants has produced  impressive results relative to our peers. We have been pleased with the performance of our dedicated employees during the handling of the pandemic thus far, evidenced by our industry leading collection rates, which are significantly higher than the reported industry averages, and continue to increase,” said Jim Mastandrea, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

Mr. Mastandrea added, “We are fully committed to the long-term success of our tenants. We often say ‘local knows local best.’ That couldn’t be more true today, in Whitestone’s Community Centered Properties that are strategically located in the fastest growing cities in Texas and Arizona, including Houston, Dallas, Ft. Worth, Austin, and San Antonio, Phoenix, Scottsdale, Mesa, Gilbert, Chandler, Ahwatukee, Fountain Hills, and Anthem.” Mr. Mastandrea concluded, “Our e-commerce business model, which was born out of the Financial Crisis in 2008-2009, targets fast growing markets in business friendly states and has proven its earning potential and ability to endure economic downturns and uncertainty over time and continues to prove itself.”

“We really appreciate Whitestone’s resilience in helping us during these uncertain times,” stated Derek and Sheree Simm, co-owners of Rare Books Bar, at The Shops at Starwood property in Frisco, Texas. “They’ve been in constant contact with us since the onset of the pandemic and are helping us develop a plan for a speedy recovery.”

About Whitestone REIT
Whitestone is a community-centered retail REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high quality "e-commerce resistant" neighborhood, community and lifestyle retail centers principally located in the largest, fastest-growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone’s optimal mix of national, regional and local tenants provides daily necessities, needed services and entertainment to the communities in which they are located. Whitestone's properties are primarily located in business-friendly Phoenix, Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio, which are among the fastest growing U.S. population centers with highly educated workforces, high household incomes and strong job growth. For additional information, visit www.whitestonereit.com

Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”) and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”). The Company intends for all such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe-harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Exchange Act, as applicable. Such information is subject to certain risks and uncertainties, as well as known and unknown risks, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. Therefore, such statements are not intended to be a guarantee of our performance in future periods. Such forward-looking statements include statements about our earnings guidance, future liquidity, performance growth and expectations and other matters and can generally be identified by the Company’s use of forward- looking terminology, such as “may,” “will,” “plan,” “expect,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “goals” or similar words or phrases that are predictions of future events or trends and which do not relate solely to historical matters.

The following are additional factors that could cause the Company's actual results and its expectations to differ materially from those described in the Company's forward-looking statements: the Company's ability to meet its long-term goals, its assumptions regarding its earnings guidance, including its ability to execute effectively its acquisition and disposition strategy, to continue to execute its development pipeline on schedule and at the expected costs, and its ability to grow its NOI as expected, which could be impacted by a number of factors, including, among other things, its ability to continue to renew leases or re-let space on attractive terms and to otherwise address its leasing rollover; its ability to successfully identify, finance and consummate suitable acquisitions, and the impact of such acquisitions, including financing developments, capitalization rates and internal rates of return; the Company’s ability to reduce or otherwise effectively manage its general and administrative expenses; the Company’s ability to fund from cash flows or otherwise distributions to its shareholders at current rates or at all; current adverse market and economic conditions; lease terminations or lease defaults; the impact of competition on the Company's efforts to renew existing leases; changes in the economies and other conditions of the specific markets in which the Company operates; economic, legislative and regulatory changes, including the impact of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017; the success of the Company's real estate strategies and investment objectives; the Company's ability to continue to qualify as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended; and other factors detailed in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10- Q and other documents the Company files with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time.

(1) Source: U.S. Publicly Traded Shopping Center peer company filings as of close of market, June 3, 2020. Peers are based on SNL data and include Acadia Realty Trust, Brixmor Property Group Inc., Cedar Realty Trust Inc., Federal Realty Investment Trust, Kimco Realty Corp., Kite Realty Group Trust, RPT Realty, Regency Centers Corp., Retail Opportunity Investments Corp., Retail Properties of America, Inc., Saul Centers Inc., Site Centers Corp., Urban Edge Properties, Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc., Weingarten Realty Investors, and Wheeler REIT Inc.

Contact Whitestone REIT:
Kevin Reed
Director of Investor Relations
(713) 435-2219
ir@whitestonereit.com

 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on WHITESTONE REIT
07:01aWhitestone Provides a Business Update Related to COVID-19
GL
06/01WHITESTONE REIT : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/20WHITESTONE REIT : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
05/15WHITESTONE REIT : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Material Modificat..
AQ
05/15Whitestone REIT Adopts Short-Term Shareholder Rights Plan
GL
05/11WHITESTONE REIT : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition an..
AQ
05/08WHITESTONE : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/07WHITESTONE REIT : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
05/07Whitestone REIT Reports First Quarter 2020 Results & Provides COVID-19 Update
GL
05/06WHITESTONE REIT : Clarifies Time of Its Annual Shareholder Meeting to be Held Ma..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 118 M - -
Net income 2020 6,04 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 48,8x
Yield 2020 7,47%
Capitalization 288 M 288 M -
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,44x
Nbr of Employees 92
Free-Float 93,9%
Chart WHITESTONE REIT
Duration : Period :
Whitestone REIT Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WHITESTONE REIT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 9,00 $
Last Close Price 6,83 $
Spread / Highest target 90,3%
Spread / Average Target 31,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -26,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James C. Mastandrea Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
John J. Dee Chief Operating Officer & Secretary
David K. Holeman Chief Financial Officer
Jack L. Mahaffey Independent Trustee
Donald F. Keating Independent Trustee
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WHITESTONE REIT-49.85%288
EQUINIX, INC. (REIT)18.04%60 986
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.16.49%37 427
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION-18.29%20 660
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.-4.25%19 525
SEGRO PLC-2.72%12 179
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group