Whitestone REIT : 2nd Quarter 2020 Financial Supplement

08/05/2020 | 05:27pm EDT

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Page

Corporate Profile

1

Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Release

2

Financial Results

Consolidated Balance Sheets

8

Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss

10

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

13

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures

15

Same Store Property Analysis

18

Other Financial Information

20

Market Capitalization and Selected Ratios

21

Summary of Outstanding Debt and Debt Maturities

23

Summary of Occupancy and Top Tenants

24

COVID-19-Status of Tenants

27

Summary of Leasing Activity

28

Lease Expirations

31

Property Details

32

CORPORATE PROFILE

NYSE: WSR

Common Shares

58 Community Centers

5.0 million sq. ft. of gross leasable area

1,382 tenants

6 Top Growth Markets

Austin

Chicago

Dallas-Fort Worth

Houston

Phoenix

San Antonio

Fiscal Year End 12/31

Common Shares &

Units Outstanding*: Common Shares: 42.3 million Operating Partnership Units:

0.8 million

Distribution (per share / unit)*:

Quarter:

$ 0.1050

Annualized: $ 0.42

Dividend Yield: 6.3%**

Board of Trustees:

Nandita V. Berry

Jeffrey A. Jones

Paul T. Lambert

Jack L. Mahaffey

James C. Mastandrea

David F. Taylor

Trustee Emeritus:

Daniel G. DeVos

* As of August 4, 2020

  • Based on common share price of $6.71 as of close of market on August 4, 2020.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) is a self-managed fully integrated real estate investment trust that primarily owns, manages and redevelops high quality retail properties which we refer to as Community Centered Properties®. As of June 30, 2020, we wholly owned 58 Community Centered Properties® with

approximately 5.0 million square feet of gross leasable area, located in six of the top markets in the United States in terms of population growth: Austin, Chicago, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, Phoenix and San Antonio. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, we were founded in 1998. We also own an 81.4% interest in eight properties with approximately 0.9 million square feet of gross leasable area through our equity investment in Pillarstone Capital REIT Operating Partnership LP ("Pillarstone OP").

We focus on value creation in our properties, as we market, lease and manage our properties. We invest in properties that are or can become Community Centered Properties® from which our tenants deliver needed services to the surrounding community. We focus on properties with smaller rental spaces that present opportunities for attractive returns.

Our strategic efforts target entrepreneurial, service-oriented tenants at each property who provide services to their respective surrounding communities. Operations include an internal management structure providing cost-effective services to locally-oriented, smaller space tenants. Multi-cultural community focus sets us apart from traditional commercial real estate operators. We value diversity on our team and maintain in-house leasing, property management, marketing, construction and maintenance departments with culturally diverse and multi-lingual associates who understand the particular needs of our tenants and neighborhoods.

We have a diverse tenant base concentrated on service offerings such as specialty retail, grocery, restaurants, medical, educational and financial services and entertainment. These tenants tend to occupy smaller spaces (less than 3,000 square feet) and, as of June 30, 2020, provided a 48% premium rental rate compared to our larger space tenants. The largest of our 1,382 tenants at our wholly owned properties comprised only 2.8% of our annualized base rental revenues for the three months ended June 30, 2020.

Investor Relations:

Whitestone REIT

ICR Inc.

Kevin Reed, Director of Investor Relations

Brad Cohen

2600 South Gessner, Suite 500, Houston, Texas 77063

203.682.8211

713.435.2219 email: ir@whitestonereit.com

website: www.whitestonereit.com

Analyst Coverage:

B. Riley FBR

JMP Securities

Maxim Group

Ladenburg Thalmann

Craig Kucera

Aaron Hecht

Michael Diana

John J. Massocca

540.277.3366

415.835.3963

212.895.3641

212.409.2543

ckucera@brileyfbr.com

ahecht@jmpsecurities.com

mdiana@maximgrp.com

jmassocca@ladenburg.com

We are followed by the analysts listed above. Please note that any opinions, estimates or forecasts regarding our performance made by these analysts are theirs alone and do not represent opinions, forecasts or predictions of our management. We do not by our reference above or distribution imply our endorsement of or concurrence with such information, conclusions or recommendations.

1

WHITESTONE REIT

REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2020 RESULTS & PROVIDES COVID-19 UPDATE

Houston, Texas, August 5, 2020 - Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) ("Whitestone" or the "Company") today announced its operating and financial results for the second quarter of 2020 along with an update on its business activities due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Whitestone is a community-centered retail REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high quality "e-commerce resistant" neighborhood, community and lifestyle retail centers principally located in the largest, fastest-growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone's optimal mix of national, regional and local tenants provide daily necessities, needed services and entertainment to their respective communities which are not readily available online.

All per share amounts are on a diluted per common share and operating partnership ("OP") unit basis unless stated otherwise.

Second Quarter Operating and Financial Highlights:

  • Net Income attributable to common shareholders for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 was $0.4 million, or $0.01 per diluted share
  • Funds from Operations ("FFO") was $8.4 million, or $0.19 per share
  • FFO Core was $9.6 million or $0.22 per share
  • Rental rates on comparable new and renewal leases signed for the twelve months ended June 30, 2020 increased 6.7% and 12.4%, respectively, on a GAAP basis
  • Same-storeNet Operating Income decreased 7.9% and 4.4% for the three and six month periods, respectively
  • Paid quarterly dividend of $0.105 per share

COVID-19 Update Summary (as of August 3, 2020)

  • All 53 community centers are open and have remained open throughout the pandemic
  • 94% of total tenants are open and operating (based on ABR)
  • 81% of total Q2 2020 contractual rents have been collected
  • 86% of total July contractual rents have been collected to date
  • Entered into rent deferral agreements representing 5% of Q2 2020 revenue
  • Entered into rent deferral agreements representing 2% of July revenue
  • Grew cash and cash equivalents to $45.0 million, a $8.2 million, or 22.3% increase since Q1-2020
  • Bad debt/uncollectable revenue for the quarter was $2.8 million, or $0.07 per share, primarily due to COVID-19 pandemic and included $500,000 or $0.01 per share non-cash straight line receivables

Jim Mastandrea, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Whitestone REIT commented, "Our properties continue to perform well as our service-focused,community-centered tenants pursue creative ways to serve their local neighborhoods. We continue to support our entrepreneurial tenants as they persevere through these uncertain times. We also continue to demonstrate the resiliency of our portfolio as demonstrated by our strong rental collections. Our results underscore our entrepreneurial tenants' sustainability through tough times and Whitestone's ability to craft the right mix of tenants to serve the needs of our high household income neighborhoods in the high growth markets of Texas and Arizona. To date, we have seen minimal store closings in our diverse tenant mix and believe that Whitestone, our tenants and our communities will emerge stronger than ever as the pandemic subsides."

Mr Mastandrea added, "Our focus continues to be on protecting the health of our employees, tenants and the communities that we serve. As local economies recover, we plan to build on the progress we demonstrated in the beginning of the year in our continuing efforts to position the Company to drive long term shareholder value."

Financial Results

Reconciliations of Net Income Attributable to Whitestone REIT to FFO and FFO Core are included herein.

Net Income attributable to common shareholders for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 of $0.4 million, or $0.01 per diluted share, inclusive of $2.8 million, or $0.07 per share, related to credit loss and straight-line rent reserve, primarily due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Net income attributable to common shareholders for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 was $3.3 million, or $0.08 per share.

2

FFO for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 was $8.4 million, or $0.19 per share, as compared to $10.0 million, or $0.24 per share for the quarter ended June 30, 2019. The decrease is primarily due to the $2.8 million of bad debt/uncollectable revenue primarily related to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. FFO Core for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 was $9.6 million or $0.22 per share, compared to $11.1 million, or $0.27 per share for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.

Operating Results

For the periods ending June 30, 2020 and 2019, the Company's operating highlights were as follows:

Second Quarter 2020

Second Quarter 2019

Occupancy:

Wholly Owned Properties

89.2%

89.4%

Same Store Property Net Operating Income Growth(1)

(7.9)%

1.0%

Rental Rate Growth - Total (GAAP Basis):

11.3%

5.6%

New Leases

3.4%

5.3%

Renewal Leases

13.5%

5.7%

Leasing Transactions:

Number of New Leases

21

35

New Leases - Annualized Revenue (millions)

$5.2

$10.7

Number of Renewal Leases

43

57

Renewal Leases - Annualized Revenue (millions)

$9.8

$15.4

  1. Excludes straight-line rent, amortization of above/below market rates and lease termination fees in both periods.

Real Estate Portfolio Update

Community Centered PropertiesTM Portfolio Statistics:

As of June 30, 2020, Whitestone wholly owned 58 Community Centered PropertiesTM with 5.0 million square feet of gross leasable area ("GLA"). Five of the 58 Community Centered PropertiesTM are land parcels held for future development. The portfolio is comprised of 30 properties in Texas, 27 in Arizona and one in Illinois. Whitestone's Retail Community Centered PropertiesTM are located in Austin (4), San Antonio (3), Chicago (1), Dallas-Fort Worth (8), Houston (15) and the greater Phoenix metropolitan area (27). In addition to being business friendly, these are six of the top markets in the country in terms of size, economic strength and population growth. 2017 estimates show the projected 5-year population growth rates for both Austin and Dallas-Fort Worth to be 9.7%, San Antonio to be 8.6%, Houston to be 8.0%, and Phoenix to be 6.6% (1). The Company's retail properties in these markets are generally located on the best retail corners embedded in affluent communities. The Company also owns an 81.4% equity interest in and manages eight properties containing 0.9 million square feet of GLA through its investment in Pillarstone OP.

At the end of the second quarter, the Company's diversified tenant base was comprised of 1,382 tenants, with the largest tenant accounting for only 2.8% of annualized base rental revenues. Lease terms range from less than one year for smaller tenants to over 15 years for larger tenants. Whitestone's leases generally include minimum monthly lease payments and tenant reimbursements for payment of taxes, insurance and maintenance, and typically exclude restrictive lease clauses.

  1. Source: Claritas, as of April 2017.

3

COVID-19 Update Summary

During the second quarter of 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic continued to impact the Company's operations. As of the end of the second quarter, approximately 94% (% of ABR) of the Company's tenants were open for business. Cash collections for the quarter totaled 81% of contractual rents. These strong collections are a result of the Company's strategic locations, well-crafted tenant mix and the efforts of its team members in proactively working with tenants to assist them through these difficult times. Cash collections in July are trending up with 86% collected to date. Agreed upon deferrals of rent were 5% of revenue for the quarter and 2% of revenue for the month of July so far.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

As of August 3, 2020, Whitestone had $45.0 million in cash and cash equivalents, $1.2 million of availability and $110.5 million of capacity under its credit facility. At June 30, 2020, Whitestone had $39.9 million of cash and cash equivalents on its balance sheet, $1.2 million of availability and $110.5 million of capacity under its credit facility.

Whitestone has one $9 million mortgage loan maturing in 2020, that it expects to refinance in the third quarter, and no real estate debt maturing in 2021.

The Company has undepreciated real estate assets of $1.1 billion at June 30, 2020.

At June 30, 2020, 50 of the Company's wholly owned 58 properties were unencumbered by mortgage debt, with an undepreciated cost basis of $804.7 million. At June 30, 2020, the Company had total real estate debt, net of cash, of $636.9 million, of which approximately 84% was subject to fixed interest rates. The Company's weighted average interest rate on all fixed rate debt as of the end of the second quarter was 4.1% and the weighted average remaining term was 4.8 years.

Dividend

On June 16, 2020, the Company declared a quarterly cash distribution of $0.105 per common share and OP unit for the third quarter of 2020, to be paid in three equal installments of $0.035 in July, August, and September of 2020. Going forward, Whitestone's Board of Trustees will continue to evaluate dividend declarations each quarter. Whitestone intends to maintain compliance with REIT taxable income distribution requirements.

Conference Call Information

In conjunction with the issuance of its financial results, the Company invites you to listen to the its earnings release conference call to be broadcast live on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. Central Time. The call will be led by James C. Mastandrea, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and David K. Holeman, Chief Financial Officer. Conference call access information is as follows:

Dial-in number for domestic participants:

(866) 548-4713

Dial-in number for international participants:

(323) 794-2093

The conference call will be recorded, and a telephone replay will be available through Thursday, August 20, 2020. Replay access information is as follows:

Replay number for domestic participants:

(844) 512-2921

Replay number for international participants:

(412) 317-6671

Passcode (for all participants):

8963892

To listen to a live webcast of the conference call, click on the Investor Relations tab of the Company's website, www.whitestonereit.com, and then click on the webcast link. A replay of the call will be available on Whitestone's website via the webcast link until the Company's next earnings release. Additional information about Whitestone can be found on the Company's website.

The second quarter earnings release and supplemental data package will be located in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website. For those without internet access, the earnings release and supplemental data package will be available by mail upon request. To receive a copy, please call the Company's Investor Relations line at (713) 435-2219.

4

Supplemental Financial Information

Supplemental materials and details regarding Whitestone's results of operations, communities and tenants are available on the Company's website at www.whitestonereit.com.

About Whitestone REIT

Whitestone is a community-centered retail REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high quality "e- commerce resistant" neighborhood, community and lifestyle retail centers principally located in the largest, fastest-growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone's optimal mix of national, regional and local tenants provide daily necessities, needed services and entertainment to the communities in which they are located. Whitestone's properties are primarily located in business-friendly Phoenix, Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio, which are among the fastest growing U.S. population centers with highly educated workforces, high household incomes and strong job growth. For additional information, visit www.whitestonereit.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"). The Company intends for all such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe-harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Exchange Act, as applicable. Such information is subject to certain risks and uncertainties, as well as known and unknown risks, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. Therefore, such statements are not intended to be a guarantee of our performance in future periods. Such forward-looking statements include statements about our earnings guidance, future liquidity, performance growth and expectations and other matters and can generally be identified by the Company's use of forward-looking terminology, such as "may," "will," "plan," "expect," "intend," "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "goals" or similar words or phrases that are predictions of future events or trends and which do not relate solely to historical matters.

The following are additional factors that could cause the Company's actual results and its expectations to differ materially from those described in the Company's forward-looking statements: uncertainties related to the COVID-19 pandemic, including the unknown duration and economic, operational and financial impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, especially in Texas and Arizona which have seen dramatic increases in positive test rates and where substantially all of our properties are located, and the actions taken or contemplated by U.S. and local governmental authorities or others in response to the pandemic on the Company's business, employees and tenants, including, among others, (a) changes in tenant demand for the Company's properties, (b) financial challenges confronting major tenants, including as a result of decreased customers' willingness to frequent, and mandated stay in place orders that have prevented customers from frequenting, some of Company's tenants' businesses and the impact of these issues on the Company's ability to collect rent from its tenants; (c) operational changes implemented by the Company, including remote working arrangements, which may put increased strain on IT systems and create increased vulnerability to cybersecurity incidents, (d) significant reduction in the Company's liquidity due to the lack of further availability under its revolving credit facility and limited ability to access the capital markets and other sources of financing on attractive terms or at all, and (e) prolonged measures to contain the spread of COVID-19 or the premature easing of government-imposed restrictions implemented to contain the spread of COVID-19; the imposition of federal income taxes if we fail to qualify as a real estate investment trust ("REIT") in any taxable year or forego an opportunity to ensure REIT status; the Company's ability to meet its long-term goals, its assumptions regarding its earnings guidance, including its ability to execute effectively its acquisition and disposition strategy, to continue to execute its development pipeline on schedule and at the expected costs, and its ability to grow its NOI as expected, which could be impacted by a number of factors, including, among other things, its ability to continue to renew leases or re-let space on attractive terms and to otherwise address its leasing rollover; its ability to successfully identify, finance and consummate suitable acquisitions, and the impact of such acquisitions, including financing developments, capitalization rates and internal rates of return; the Company's ability to reduce or otherwise effectively manage its general and administrative expenses; the Company's ability to fund from cash flows or otherwise distributions to its shareholders at current rates or at all; current adverse market and economic conditions including, but not limited to, the significant volatility and disruption in the global financial markets caused by the COVID-19 pandemic; lease terminations or lease defaults; the impact of competition on the Company's efforts to renew existing leases; changes in the economies and other conditions of the specific markets in which the Company operates; economic, legislative and regulatory changes, including changes to laws governing REITs and the impact of the legislation commonly known as the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act; the success of the Company's real estate strategies and investment objectives; the Company's ability to continue to qualify as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended; and other factors detailed in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other documents the Company files with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time.

5

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release contains supplemental financial measures that are not calculated pursuant to U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") including EBITDA, FFO, FFO Core, and NOI. Following are explanations and reconciliations of these metrics to their most comparable GAAP metric.

EBITDA: Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortization: Management believes that EBITDA is an appropriate supplemental measure of operating performance to net income attributable to the Company. The Company defines EBITDA as operating revenues (rental and other revenues) less property and related expenses (property operation and maintenance and real estate taxes), adjustments for unconsolidated real estate partnership and general and administrative expenses. Management believes that EBITDA provides useful information to the investment community about the Company's operating performance when compared to other REITs since EBITDA is generally recognized as a standard measure. However, EBITDA should not be viewed as a measure of the Company's overall financial performance since it does not reflect depreciation and amortization, involuntary conversion, interest expense, provision for income taxes, gain or loss on sale or disposition of assets and the level of capital expenditures and leasing costs necessary to maintain the operating performance of the Company's properties. Other REITs may use different methodologies for calculating EBITDA and, accordingly, the Company's EBITDA may not be comparable to other REITs.

FFO: Funds From Operations: Management believes that FFO is a useful measure of the Company's operating performance. The Company computes FFO as defined by NAREIT, which states that FFO should represent net income (loss) (calculated in accordance with GAAP), excluding depreciation and amortization related to real estate, gains or losses from the sale of certain real estate assets, gains and losses from change in control, and impairment write-downs of certain real estate assets and investments in entities when the impairment is directly attributable to decreases in the value of depreciable real estate held by the entity. FFO does not represent cash flows from operating activities determined in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered an alternative to net income as an indication of the Company's performance or to cash flow from operations as a measure of liquidity or ability to make distributions and service debt.

Management considers FFO a useful additional measure of performance for an equity REIT because it facilitates an understanding of the operating performance of its properties without giving effect to real estate depreciation and amortization, which assumes that the value of real estate assets diminishes predictably over time. Since real estate values have historically risen or fallen with market conditions, management believes that FFO provides a more meaningful and accurate indication of the Company's performance and useful information for the investment community to compare Whitestone to other REITs since FFO is generally recognized as the industry standard for reporting the operations of REITs.

Other REITs may use different methodologies for calculating FFO, and accordingly, the Company's FFO may not be comparable to other REITs. The Company presents FFO per diluted share calculations that are based on the outstanding dilutive common shares plus the outstanding OP units for the periods presented.

FFO Core: Funds From Operations Core: Management believes that the computation of FFO in accordance with NAREIT's definition includes certain non-cash and non-comparable items that affect the Company's period-over-period performance. These items include, but are not limited to, legal settlements, proxy contest fees, debt extension costs, non-cashshare-based compensation expense and rent support agreement payments received from sellers on acquired assets. In addition, the Company believes that FFO Core is a useful supplemental measure for the investing community to use in comparing the Company to other REITs as many REITs provide some form of adjusted or modified FFO. However, other REITs may use different adjustments, and the Company's FFO Core may not be comparable to the adjusted or modified FFO of other REITs.

NOI: Net Operating Income: Management believes that NOI is a useful measure of the Company's property operating performance. The Company defines NOI as operating revenues (rental and other revenues) less property and related expenses (property operation and maintenance and real estate taxes). Because NOI excludes general and administrative expenses, depreciation and amortization, involuntary conversion, interest expense, interest income, provision for income taxes, gain or loss on sale or disposition of assets, pro rata share of NOI of unconsolidated entities and capital expenditures and leasing costs, it provides a performance measure that, when compared year over year, reflects the revenues and expenses directly associated with owning and operating commercial real estate properties and the impact to operations from trends in occupancy rates, rental rates and operating costs, providing perspective not immediately apparent from net income. The Company uses NOI to evaluate its operating performance since NOI allows the Company to evaluate the impact of factors, such as occupancy levels, lease structure, lease rates and tenant base, have on the Company's results, margins and returns. In addition, management believes that NOI provides useful information to the investment community about the Company's property and operating performance when compared to other REITs since NOI is generally recognized as a standard measure of property performance in the real

6

estate industry. However, NOI should not be viewed as a measure of the Company's overall financial performance since it does not reflect general and administrative expenses, depreciation and amortization, involuntary conversion, interest expense, interest income, provision for income taxes, gain or loss on sale or disposition of assets, and the level of capital expenditures and leasing costs necessary to maintain the operating performance of the Company's properties. Other REITs may use different methodologies for calculating NOI, and accordingly, the Company's NOI may not be comparable to that of other REITs.

Same Store NOI: Management believes that Same Store NOI is a useful measure of the Company's property operating performance because it includes only the properties that have been owned for the entire period being compared, and that it is frequently used by the investment community. Same Store NOI assists in eliminating differences in NOI due to the acquisition or disposition of properties during the period being presented, providing a more consistent measure of the Company's performance. The Company defines Same Store NOI as operating revenues (rental and other revenues, excluding straight line rent adjustments, amortization of above/below market rents, and lease termination fees) less property and related expenses (property operation and maintenance and real estate taxes), Non-Same Store NOI, and NOI of our investment in Pillarstone OP (pro rata). We define "Non-Same Stores" as properties that have been acquired since the beginning of the period being compared and properties that have been sold, but not classified as discontinued operations. Other REITs may use different methodologies for calculating Same Store NOI, and accordingly, the Company's Same Store NOI may not be comparable to that of other REITs.

Investors Contact:

Kevin Reed, Director of Investor Relations

Whitestone REIT

  1. 435-2219ir@whitestonereit.com

7

Whitestone REIT and Subsidiaries

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

June 30, 2020

December 31, 2019

(unaudited)

ASSETS

Real estate assets, at cost

Property

$

1,102,379

$

1,099,955

Accumulated depreciation

(150,711)

(137,933)

Total real estate assets

951,668

962,022

Investment in real estate partnership

34,653

34,097

Cash and cash equivalents

39,924

15,530

Restricted cash

155

113

Escrows and acquisition deposits

6,940

8,388

Accrued rents and accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts

24,676

22,854

Receivable due from related party

1,069

477

Unamortized lease commissions, legal fees and loan costs

8,194

8,960

Prepaid expenses and other assets(1)

3,364

3,819

Total assets

$

1,070,643

$

1,056,260

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

Liabilities:

Notes payable

$

676,371

$

644,699

Accounts payable and accrued expenses(2)

45,127

39,336

Payable due to related party

705

307

Tenants' security deposits

6,881

6,617

Dividends and distributions payable

4,528

12,203

Total liabilities

733,612

703,162

Commitments and contingencies:

-

-

Equity:

Preferred shares, $0.001 par value per share; 50,000,000 shares authorized;

-

-

none issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019

Common shares, $0.001 par value per share; 400,000,000 shares

authorized; 42,343,638 and 41,492,117 issued and outstanding as of June

42

41

30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively

Additional paid-in capital

558,516

554,816

Accumulated deficit

(210,921)

(204,049)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(16,915)

(5,491)

Total Whitestone REIT shareholders' equity

330,722

345,317

Noncontrolling interest in subsidiary

6,309

7,781

Total equity

337,031

353,098

Total liabilities and equity

$

1,070,643

$

1,056,260

8

Whitestone REIT and Subsidiaries

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands)

June 30, 2020

December 31, 2019

(unaudited)

(1)

Operating lease right of use assets (net) (related to adoption of Topic 842)

$

883

$

1,328

(2)

Operating lease liabilities (related to adoption of Topic 842)

$

887

$

1,331

9

Whitestone REIT and Subsidiaries

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

(Unaudited)

(in thousands)

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2020

2019

2020

2019

Revenues

Rental(1)

$

27,052

$

29,126

$

57,248

$

58,159

Management, transaction, and other fees

545

452

933

1,113

Total revenues

27,597

29,578

58,181

59,272

Operating expenses

Depreciation and amortization

6,970

6,612

13,941

13,076

Operating and maintenance

4,395

5,214

9,992

9,642

Real estate taxes

4,385

4,019

8,921

8,064

General and administrative

4,644

4,915

9,744

10,917

Total operating expenses

20,394

20,760

42,598

41,699

Other expenses (income)

Interest expense

6,468

6,526

13,161

13,059

Loss on sale or disposal of assets and assets held for sale

657

113

864

115

Interest, dividend and other investment income

(73)

(164)

(135)

(409)

Total other expense

7,052

6,475

13,890

12,765

Income before equity investments in real estate partnerships and

151

2,343

1,693

4,808

income tax

Equity in earnings of real estate partnership

364

464

556

956

Provision for income tax

(96)

(104)

(183)

(222)

Income from continuing operations

419

2,703

2,066

5,542

Gain on sale of property from discontinued operations

-

701

-

701

Income from discontinued operations

-

701

-

701

Net income

419

3,404

2,066

6,243

Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

9

77

44

142

Net income attributable to Whitestone REIT

$

410

$

3,327

$

2,022

$

6,101

10

Whitestone REIT and Subsidiaries

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

(Unaudited)

(in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2020

2019

2020

2019

Basic Earnings Per Share:

Income from continuing operations attributable to Whitestone REIT,

$

0.01

$

0.06

$

0.05

$

0.13

excluding amounts attributable to unvested restricted shares

Income from discontinued operations attributable to Whitestone REIT

0.00

0.02

0.00

0.02

Net income attributable to common shareholders, excluding amounts

$

0.01

$

0.08

$

0.05

$

0.15

attributable to unvested restricted shares

Diluted Earnings Per Share:

Income from continuing operations attributable to Whitestone REIT,

$

0.01

$

0.06

$

0.05

$

0.13

excluding amounts attributable to unvested restricted shares

Income from discontinued operations attributable to Whitestone REIT

0.00

0.02

0.00

0.02

Net income attributable to common shareholders, excluding amounts

$

0.01

$

0.08

$

0.05

$

0.15

attributable to unvested restricted shares

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:

Basic

42,212

39,886

42,130

39,768

Diluted

42,763

40,839

42,734

40,853

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Loss

Net income

$

419

$

3,404

$

2,066

$

6,243

Other comprehensive loss

Unrealized loss on cash flow hedging activities

(684)

(6,035)

(11,636)

(9,505)

Comprehensive loss

(265)

(2,631)

(9,570)

(3,262)

Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

9

77

44

142

Less: Comprehensive loss attributable to noncontrolling interests

(15)

(137)

(246)

(217)

Comprehensive loss attributable to Whitestone REIT

$

(259)

$

(2,571)

$

(9,368)

$

(3,187)

11

Whitestone REIT and Subsidiaries

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

(Unaudited)

(in thousands)

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2020

2019

2020

2019

(1) Rental

Rental revenues

$

21,706

$

21,378

$

43,783

$

43,129

Recoveries

7,674

7,907

16,637

15,461

Bad debt

(2,328)

(159)

(3,172)

(431)

Total rental

$

27,052

$

29,126

$

57,248

$

58,159

12

Whitestone REIT and Subsidiaries

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands)

Six Months Ended June 30,

2020

2019

Cash flows from operating activities:

Net income from continuing operations

$

2,066

$

5,542

Net income from discontinued operations

-

701

Net income

2,066

6,243

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:

Depreciation and amortization

13,941

13,076

Amortization of deferred loan costs

562

534

Loss on sale or disposal of assets and assets held for sale

864

115

Bad debt

3,172

431

Share-based compensation

2,388

2,908

Equity in earnings of real estate partnership

(556)

(956)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

Escrows and acquisition deposits

1,448

1,587

Accrued rents and accounts receivable

(4,994)

(968)

Receivable due from related party

(592)

(256)

Distributions from real estate partnership

-

889

Unamortized lease commissions, legal fees and loan costs

(461)

386

Prepaid expenses and other assets

1,263

(5,426)

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

(5,843)

465

Payable due to related party

398

31

Tenants' security deposits

264

257

Net cash provided by operating activities

13,920

18,615

Cash flows from investing activities:

Additions to real estate

(3,053)

(6,228)

Net cash used in investing activities

(3,053)

(6,228)

Net cash provided by investing activities of discontinued operations

-

701

Cash flows from financing activities:

Distributions paid to common shareholders

(16,341)

(22,617)

Distributions paid to OP unit holders

(349)

(529)

Proceeds from issuance of common shares, net of offering costs

2,241

3,716

Payments of exchange offer costs

(43)

(5)

Proceeds from notes payable

1,734

-

Proceeds from bonds payable

-

100,000

Net proceeds from (payments of) credit facility

30,000

(90,200)

Repayments of notes payable

(1,603)

(6,851)

Payments of loan origination costs

-

(4,088)

Repurchase of common shares

(2,070)

(776)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

13,569

(21,350)

Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

24,436

(8,262)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period

15,643

13,786

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period (1)

$

40,079

$

5,524

  1. For a reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, see supplemental disclosures below.

13

Whitestone REIT and Subsidiaries

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

Supplemental Disclosures

(Unaudited)

(in thousands)

Six Months Ended June 30,

2020

2019

Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:

Cash paid for interest

$

12,626

$

12,615

Cash paid for taxes

$

-

$

396

Non cash investing and financing activities:

Disposal of fully depreciated real estate

$

24

$

195

Financed insurance premiums

$

1,431

$

1,238

Value of shares issued under dividend reinvestment plan

$

58

$

69

Value of common shares exchanged for OP units

$

1,127

$

10

Change in fair value of cash flow hedge

$

(11,636)

$

(9,505)

June 30,

2020

2019

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

Cash and cash equivalents

$

39,924

$

5,425

Restricted cash

155

99

Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

$

40,079

$

5,524

14

Whitestone REIT and Subsidiaries

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES (in thousands, except per share and per unit data)

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

FFO (NAREIT) AND FFO CORE

2020

2019

2020

2019

Net income attributable to Whitestone REIT

$

410

$

3,327

$

2,022

$

6,101

Adjustments to reconcile to FFO:

Depreciation and amortization of real estate

6,909

6,544

13,818

12,939

Depreciation and amortization of real estate assets of real estate

427

649

876

1,270

partnership (pro rata)

Loss on sale or disposal of assets and assets held for sale of continuing

657

113

864

115

operations, net

Gain on sale of property from discontinued operations, net

-

(701)

-

(701)

Loss on sale or disposal of properties or assets of real estate

1

4

54

7

partnership (pro rata)

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

9

77

44

142

FFO (NAREIT)

8,413

10,013

17,678

19,873

Adjustments to reconcile to FFO Core:

Share-based compensation expense

1,196

1,100

2,522

3,051

FFO Core

$

9,609

$

11,113

$

20,200

$

22,924

FFO PER SHARE AND OP UNIT CALCULATION

Numerator:

FFO

$

8,413

$

10,013

$

17,678

$

19,873

Distributions paid on unvested restricted common shares

-

-

-

(41)

FFO excluding amounts attributable to unvested restricted common

$

8,413

$

10,013

$

17,678

$

19,832

shares

FFO Core excluding amounts attributable to unvested restricted

$

9,609

$

11,113

$

20,200

$

22,883

common shares

Denominator:

Weighted average number of total common shares - basic

42,212

39,886

42,130

39,768

Weighted average number of total noncontrolling OP units - basic

828

928

866

928

Weighted average number of total common shares and noncontrolling

43,040

40,814

42,996

40,696

OP units - basic

Effect of dilutive securities:

Unvested restricted shares

551

953

604

1,085

Weighted average number of total common shares and noncontrolling

43,591

41,767

43,600

41,781

OP units - diluted

FFO per common share and OP unit - basic

$

0.20

$

0.25

$

0.41

$

0.49

FFO per common share and OP unit - diluted

$

0.19

$

0.24

$

0.41

$

0.47

FFO Core per common share and OP unit - basic

$

0.22

$

0.27

$

0.47

$

0.56

FFO Core per common share and OP unit - diluted

$

0.22

$

0.27

$

0.46

$

0.55

15

Whitestone REIT and Subsidiaries

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES

(continued)

(in thousands)

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

PROPERTY NET OPERATING INCOME

2020

2019

2020

2019

Net income attributable to Whitestone REIT

$

410

$

3,327

$

2,022

$

6,101

General and administrative expenses

4,644

4,915

9,744

10,917

Depreciation and amortization

6,970

6,612

13,941

13,076

Equity in earnings of real estate partnership

(364)

(464)

(556)

(956)

Interest expense

6,468

6,526

13,161

13,059

Interest, dividend and other investment income

(73)

(164)

(135)

(409)

Provision for income taxes

96

104

183

222

Gain on sale of property from discontinued operations, net

-

(701)

-

(701)

Management fee, net of related expenses

56

(42)

165

(50)

Loss on sale or disposal of assets and assets held for sale of continuing

657

113

864

115

operations, net

NOI of real estate partnership (pro rata)

1,164

1,679

2,260

3,438

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

9

77

44

142

NOI

20,037

21,982

41,693

44,954

Non-Same Store NOI (1)

(439)

79

(1,012)

105

NOI of real estate partnership (pro rata)

(1,164)

(1,679)

(2,260)

(3,438)

NOI less Non-Same Store NOI and NOI of real estate partnership

18,434

20,382

38,421

41,621

(pro rata)

Same Store straight line rent adjustments

340

(281)

690

(740)

Same Store amortization of above/below market rents

(225)

(192)

(441)

(464)

Same Store lease termination fees

(271)

(65)

(301)

(274)

Same Store NOI (2)

$

18,278

$

19,844

$

38,369

$

40,143

  1. We define "Non-Same Store" as properties that have been acquired since the beginning of the period being compared and properties that have been sold, but not classified as discontinued operations. For purposes of comparing the three months ended June 30, 2020 to the three months ended June 30, 2019, Non-Same Store includes properties acquired between April 1, 2019 and June 30, 2020 and properties sold between April 1, 2019 and June 30, 2020, but not included in discontinued operations. For purposes of comparing the six months ended June 30, 2020 to the six months ended June 30, 2019, Non- Same Store includes properties acquired between January 1, 2019 and June 30, 2020 and properties sold between January 1, 2019 and June 30, 2020, but not included in discontinued operations.
  2. We define "Same Store" as properties that have been owned during the entire period being compared. For purposes of comparing the three months ended June 30, 2020 to the three months ended June 30, 2019, Same Store includes properties owned before April 1, 2019 and not sold before June 30, 2020. For purposes of comparing the six months ended June 30, 2020 to the six months ended June 30, 2019, Same Store includes properties owned before April 1, 2019 and not sold before June 30, 2020.

16

Whitestone REIT and Subsidiaries

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES

(continued)

(in thousands)

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

EARNINGS BEFORE INTEREST, TAX, DEPRECIATION AND

2020

2019

2020

2019

AMORTIZATION

Net income attributable to Whitestone REIT

$

410

$

3,327

$

2,022

$

6,101

Depreciation and amortization

6,970

6,612

13,941

13,076

Equity in earnings of real estate partnership

(364)

(464)

(556)

(956)

Interest expense

6,468

6,526

13,161

13,059

Provision for income taxes

96

104

183

222

Gain on sale property from discontinued operations, net

-

(701)

-

(701)

Management fee, net of related expenses

56

(42)

165

(50)

Loss on sale or disposal of assets and assets held for sale of continuing

657

113

864

115

operations, net

EBITDA adjustments for real estate partnership

999

1,578

1,886

3,249

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

9

77

44

142

EBITDA

$

15,301

$

17,130

$

31,710

$

34,257

17

Whitestone REIT and Subsidiaries

SAME STORE PROPERTY ANALYSIS

(in thousands)

Three Months Ended

June 30,

2020

2019

Change

Percent

Change

Same Store (51 properties, excluding development land)

Property revenues

Rental

$

26,262

$

29,126

$

(2,864)

(10)%

Management, transaction and other fees

390

221

169

76 %

Total property revenues

26,652

29,347

(2,695)

(9)%

Property expenses

Property operation and maintenance

4,026

4,946

(920)

(19)%

Real estate taxes

4,192

4,019

173

4 %

Total property expenses

8,218

8,965

(747)

(8)%

Total property revenues less total property expenses

18,434

20,382

(1,948)

(10)%

Same Store straight line rent adjustments

340

(281)

621

(221)%

Same Store amortization of above/below market rents

(225)

(192)

(33)

17 %

Same Store lease termination fees

(271)

(65)

(206)

317 %

Same Store NOI (1)

$

18,278

$

19,844

$

(1,566)

(8)%

  1. For a reconciliation of Same Store NOI, see previous section "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures."

18

Whitestone REIT and Subsidiaries

SAME STORE PROPERTY ANALYSIS

(in thousands)

Six Months Ended

June 30,

2020

2019

Change

Percent

Change

Same Store (51 properties, excluding development land)

Property revenues

Rental

$

55,613

$

58,159

$

(2,546)

(4)%

Management, transaction and other fees

588

648

(60)

(9)%

Total property revenues

56,201

58,807

(2,606)

(4)%

Property expenses

Property operation and maintenance

9,246

9,122

124

1 %

Real estate taxes

8,534

8,064

470

6 %

Total property expenses

17,780

17,186

594

3 %

Total property revenues less total property expenses

38,421

41,621

(3,200)

(8)%

Same Store straight line rent adjustments

690

(740)

1,430

(193)%

Same Store amortization of above/below market rents

(441)

(464)

23

(5)%

Same Store lease termination fees

(301)

(274)

(27)

10 %

Same Store NOI (1)

$

38,369

$

40,143

$

(1,774)

(4)%

  1. For a reconciliation of Same Store NOI, see previous section "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures."

19

Whitestone REIT and Subsidiaries

OTHER FINANCIAL INFORMATION

(in thousands, except number of properties and employees)

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2020

2019

2020

2019

Other Financial Information:

Tenant improvements (1) (2)

$

491

$

706

$

985

$

1,268

Leasing commissions (1) (2)

$

366

$

913

$

736

$

1,371

Maintenance capital (1)

$

824

$

1,509

$

1,910

$

2,478

Scheduled debt principal payments (1)

$

477

$

508

$

960

$

1,029

Straight line rent income (1)

$

(343)

$

368

$

(725)

$

906

Market rent amortization income from acquired leases (1)

$

232

$

181

$

439

$

441

Non-cashshare-based compensation expense (1)

$

1,196

$

1,100

$

2,522

$

3,051

Non-real estate depreciation and amortization (1)

$

61

$

69

$

123

$

138

Amortization of loan fees (1)

$

286

$

317

$

569

$

575

Undepreciated value of unencumbered properties

$

804,714

$

761,597

$

804,714

$

761,597

Number of unencumbered properties

50

49

50

49

Full time employees

86

101

86

101

  1. Includes pro-rata share attributable to real estate partnership.
  2. Does not include first generation costs needed for new acquisitions, development or redevelopment of a property to bring the property to operating standards for its intended use.

20

Whitestone REIT and Subsidiaries

MARKET CAPITALIZATION AND SELECTED RATIOS (in thousands, except per share amounts and percentages)

As of June 30, 2020

Percent of Total

Total Market

Percent of Total

MARKET CAPITALIZATION:

Market

Equity

Capitalization

Capitalization

Equity Capitalization:

Common shares outstanding

98.2 %

42,344

Operating partnership units outstanding

1.8 %

777

Total

100.0 %

43,121

Market price of common shares as of

June 30, 2020

$

7.27

Total equity capitalization

313,490

33 %

Debt Capitalization:

Outstanding debt

$

677,457

Less: Cash and cash equivalents

(39,924)

Total debt capitalization

637,533

67 %

Total Market Capitalization as of

June 30, 2020

$

951,023

100 %

SELECTED RATIOS:

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

INTEREST COVERAGE RATIO

2020

2019

2020

2019

EBITDA/Interest Expense

EBITDA

$

15,301

$ 17,130

$

31,710

$ 34,257

Interest expense

6,468

6,526

13,161

13,059

Pro rata share of interest expense from real estate partnership

167

419

323

843

Less: amortization of loan fees, including pro rata share from real estate

(286)

(317)

(569)

(575)

partnership

Interest expense, excluding amortization of loan fees

6,349

6,628

12,915

13,327

Ratio of EBITDA to interest expense

2.4

2.6

2.5

2.6

21

Whitestone REIT and Subsidiaries

MARKET CAPITALIZATION AND SELECTED RATIOS

(continued)

(in thousands, except per share amounts and percentages)

LEVERAGE RATIO

June 30,

2020

2019

Debt/Undepreciated Book Value

Outstanding debt

$

676,781

$

623,022

Less: Cash

(39,924)

(5,425)

Add: Proportional share of net debt of real estate partnership

9,467

32,102

Outstanding debt after cash

$

646,324

$

649,699

Undepreciated real estate assets

$

1,102,379

$

1,058,387

Add: Proportional share of real estate from unconsolidated partnership

45,801

64,274

Undepreciated real estate assets

$

1,148,180

$

1,122,661

Ratio of debt to real estate assets

56 %

58 %

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2020

2019

2020

2019

Debt/EBITDA Ratio

Outstanding debt

$ 676,781

$

623,022

$

676,781

$

623,022

Less: Cash

(39,924)

(5,425)

(39,924)

(5,425)

Add: Proportional share of net debt of unconsolidated real estate

9,467

32,102

9,467

32,102

partnership

Total Net Debt

$ 646,324

$

649,699

$

646,324

$

649,699

EBITDA

$

15,301

$

17,130

$

31,710

$

34,257

Share based compensation

1,196

1,100

2,522

3,051

EBITDA, adjusted

$

16,497

$

18,230

$

34,232

$

37,308

Pro forma annualized EBITDA, adjusted

$

65,988

$

72,920

$

68,464

$

74,616

Ratio of debt to pro forma EBITDA, adjusted

9.8

8.9

9.4

8.7

22

Whitestone REIT and Subsidiaries

SUMMARY OF OUTSTANDING DEBT AND DEBT MATURITIES

TOTAL OUTSTANDING DEBT

(in thousands)

Description

June 30, 2020

December 31,

2019

Fixed rate notes

$10.5 million, 4.85% Note, due September 24, 2020 (1)

$

9,140

$

9,260

$100.0 million, 1.73% plus 1.35% to 1.90% Note, due October 30, 2022 (2)

100,000

100,000

$165.0 million, 2.24% plus 1.35% to 1.90% Note, due January 31, 2024 (3)

165,000

165,000

$80.0 million, 3.72% Note, due June 1, 2027

80,000

80,000

$19.0 million 4.15% Note, due December 1, 2024

18,845

19,000

$20.2 million 4.28% Note, due June 6, 2023

18,421

18,616

$14.0 million 4.34% Note, due September 11, 2024

13,360

13,482

$14.3 million 4.34% Note, due September 11, 2024

14,130

14,243

$15.1 million 4.99% Note, due January 6, 2024

14,289

14,409

$2.6 million 5.46% Note, due October 1, 2023

2,362

2,386

$50.0 million, 5.09% Note, due March 22, 2029

50,000

50,000

$50.0 million, 5.17% Note, due March 22, 2029

50,000

50,000

$1.7 million 1.00% Note, due May 6, 2022

1,734

-

$1.1 million 4.53% Note, due November 28, 2020

676

-

Floating rate notes

Unsecured line of credit, LIBOR plus 1.40% to 1.90%, due January 31, 2023

139,500

109,500

Total notes payable principal

677,457

645,896

Less deferred financing costs, net of accumulated amortization

(1,086)

(1,197)

Total notes payable

$

676,371

$

644,699

  1. Promissory note includes an interest rate swap that fixed the interest rate at 3.55% for the duration of the term through September 24, 2018 and 4.85% beginning September 25, 2018 through September 24, 2020. We are currently pursuing refinancing options and expect to be completed in the third quarter.
  1. Promissory note includes an interest rate swap that fixed the LIBOR portion of the interest rate at 1.73%.
  1. Promissory note includes an interest rate swap that fixed the LIBOR portion of the interest rate at an average rate of 2.24% for the duration of the term through January 31, 2024.

SCHEDULE OF DEBT MATURITIES AS OF JUNE 30, 2020

(in thousands)

Year

Amount Due

2020 (remaining)

$

10,874

2021

2,762

2022

102,170

2023

167,363

2024

228,573

Thereafter

165,715

Total

$

677,457

23

Whitestone REIT and Subsidiaries

SUMMARY OF OCCUPANCY AND TOP TENANTS

Gross

Leasable Area

Occupancy % as of

as of

June 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

Community Centered Properties®

2020

2020

2020

2019

2019

Whitestone

4,953,571

89 %

90 %

90 %

90 %

Unconsolidated real estate

926,798

67 %

69 %

75 %

77 %

partnership

24

Whitestone REIT and Subsidiaries

SUMMARY OF OCCUPANCY AND TOP TENANTS

(continued)

Annualized

Percentage

Rental

of Total

Revenue

Annualized

Initial Lease

Year

Tenant Name

Location

(in

Base Rental

thousands)

Revenues (1)

Date

Expiring

11/14/1982,

5/8/1991,

Austin,

7/1/2000,

2021, 2021,

4/1/2014,

Safeway Stores Incorporated (2)

Houston and

$

2,419

2.8 %

4/1/2014 and

2022, 2024,

Phoenix

10/19/16

2025 and 2034

Whole Foods Market

Houston

2,247

2.6 %

9/3/2014

2035

Frost Bank

Houston

1,910

2.2 %

7/1/2014

2024

Newmark Real Estate of Houston LLC

Houston

1,029

1.2 %

10/1/2015

2026

8/16/1994,

2/1/2004,

2020, 2022,

Houston and

5/10/2004,

Verizon Wireless (3)

948

1.1 %

1/27/2006 and

2023, 2024

Phoenix

5/1/2014

and 2024

11/14/1982,

Houston and

11/2/1987,

2022, 2027,

Walgreens & Co. (4)

946

1.1 %

8/24/1996 and

Phoenix

11/3/1996

2049 and 2056

Bashas' Inc. (5)

Phoenix

848

1.0 %

10/9/2004 and

2024 and 2029

4/1/2009

Alamo Drafthouse Cinema

Austin

690

0.8 %

2/1/2012

2027

8/10/1999,

6/29/2001,

2021, 2023,

Houston and

11/8/2009,

Dollar Tree (6)

635

0.7 %

12/17/2009,

2025, 2025

Phoenix

and 5/21/2013

and 2027

Wells Fargo & Company (7)

Phoenix

578

0.7 %

10/24/1996

2022 and 2023

and 4/16/1999

Kroger Co.

Dallas

483

0.6 %

12/15/2000

2022

Ruth's Chris Steak House Inc.

Phoenix

466

0.5 %

1/1/1991

2030

Regus Corporation

Houston

451

0.5 %

5/23/14

2025

Paul's Ace Hardware

Phoenix

427

0.5 %

3/1/2008

2023

Original Ninfas LP

Houston

403

0.5 %

8/29/2018

2029

$

14,480

16.8 %

  1. Annualized Base Rental Revenues represents the monthly base rent as of June 30, 2020 for each applicable tenant multiplied by 12.
  2. As of June 30, 2020, we had six leases with the same tenant occupying space at properties located in Phoenix, Houston and Austin. The annualized rental revenue for the lease that commenced on April 1, 2014, and is scheduled to expire in 2034, was $1,047,000, which represents approximately 1.2% of our total annualized base rental revenue. The annualized rental revenue for the lease that commenced on April 1, 2014, and is scheduled to expire in 2024, was $42,000, which represents less than 0.1% of our annualized base rental revenue. The annualized rental revenue for the lease that commenced on May 8, 1991, and is scheduled to expire in 2021, was $344,000, which represents approximately 0.4% of our total annualized base rental revenue. The annualized rental revenue for the lease that commenced on July 1, 2000, and is scheduled to expire

25

in 2025, was $353,000, which represents approximately 0.4% of our total annualized base rental revenue. The annualized rental revenue for the lease that commenced on November 14, 1982, and is scheduled to expire in 2022, was $318,000, which represents approximately 0.4% of our total annualized base rental revenue. The annualized rental revenue for the lease that commenced on October 19, 2016, and is scheduled to expire in 2021, was $315,000, which represents approximately 0.4% of our total annualized base rental revenue.

  1. As of June 30, 2020, we had five leases with the same tenant occupying space at properties located in Phoenix and Houston. The annualized rental revenue for the lease that commenced on August 16, 1994, and is scheduled to expire in 2020, was $21,000, which represents less than 0.1% of our total annualized base rental revenue. The annualized rental revenue for the lease that commenced on January 27, 2006, and is scheduled to expire in 2023, was $134,000, which represents approximately 0.2% of our total annualized base rental revenue. The annualized rental revenue for the lease that commenced on February 1, 2004, and is scheduled to expire in 2024, was $38,000, which represents less than 0.1% of our total annualized base rental revenue. The annualized rental revenue for the lease that commenced on May 1, 2014, and is scheduled to expire in 2024, was $749,000, which represents approximately 0.9% of our total annualized rental revenue. The annualized rental revenue for the lease that commenced on May 10, 2004, and is scheduled to expire in 2022, was $6,000, which represents less than 0.1% of our total annualized base rental revenue.
  2. As of June 30, 2020, we had four leases with the same tenant occupying space at properties located in Phoenix and Houston. The annualized rental revenue for the lease that commenced on November 3, 1996, and is scheduled to expire in 2049, was $279,000, which represents approximately 0.3% of our total annualized base rental revenue. The annualized rental revenue for the lease that commenced on November 2, 1987, and is scheduled to expire in 2027, was $189,000, which represents approximately 0.2% of our total annualized base rental revenue. The annualized rental revenue for the lease that commenced on November 14, 1982, and is scheduled to expire in 2022, was $181,000, which represents approximately 0.2% of our total annualized base rental revenue. The annualized rental revenue for the lease that commenced on August 24, 1996, and is scheduled to expire in 2056, was $298,000, which represents approximately 0.3% of our total annualized rental revenue.

(5)

(6)

As of June 30, 2020, we had two leases with the same tenant occupying space at properties located in Phoenix. The annualized rental revenue for the lease that commenced on October 9, 2004, and is scheduled to expire in 2024, was $119,000, which represents approximately 0.1% of our total annualized base rental revenue. The annualized rental revenue for the lease that commenced on April 1, 2009, and is scheduled to expire in 2029, was $729,000, which represents approximately 0.8% of our total annualized base rental revenue.

As of June 30, 2020, we had five leases with the same tenant occupying space at properties in Houston and Phoenix. The annualized rental revenue for the lease that commenced on August 10, 1999, and is scheduled to expire in 2025, was $88,000, which represents approximately 0.1% of our total annualized base rental revenue. The annualized rental revenue for the lease that commenced on December 17, 2009, and is scheduled to expire in 2025, was $118,000, which represents approximately 0.1% of our total annualized base rental revenue. The annualized rental revenue for the lease that commenced on June 29, 2001, and is scheduled to expire in 2021, was $169,000, which represents approximately 0.2% of our total annualized base rental revenue. The annualized rental revenue for the lease that commenced on May 21, 2013, and is scheduled to expire in 2023, was $110,000, which represents approximately 0.1% of our total annualized base rental revenue. The annualized rental revenue for the lease that commenced on November 8, 2009, and is scheduled to expire in 2027, was $151,000, which represents approximately 0.2% of our total annualized base rental revenue.

  1. As of June 30, 2020, we had two leases with the same tenant occupying space at properties located in Phoenix. The annualized rental revenue for the lease that commenced on October 24, 1996, and is scheduled to expire in 2022, was $131,000, which represents approximately 0.2% of our total annualized base rental revenue. The annualized rental revenue for the lease that commenced on April 16, 1999, and is scheduled to expire in 2023, was $447,000, which represents approximately 0.5% of our total annualized base rental revenue.

26

Whitestone REIT and Subsidiaries

COVID-19-STATUS OF TENANTS

Q2 2020 Cash

July Cash

% of Leased SF

% of ABR

Payments

Payments

Received %(1)

Received %(1)

Restaurants and Food Service

17%

23%

73%

79%

Grocery

15%

9%

100%

99%

Financial Services

6%

9%

98%

95%

Salons

6%

8%

74%

86%

Medical and Dental

6%

7%

85%

92%

Non Retail

4%

6%

92%

93%

General Retail

7%

5%

81%

93%

Apparel

5%

4%

68%

80%

Home Decor & Improvement

7%

4%

87%

96%

Education

5%

4%

55%

62%

Fitness

5%

4%

66%

66%

Local Services

3%

3%

91%

90%

Wireless

1%

2%

96%

97%

Off-Price

4%

2%

90%

96%

Pet Supply & Services

2%

2%

94%

98%

Entertainment

2%

2%

43%

55%

Pharmacy & Nutrition

2%

2%

87%

98%

Sporting Goods

1%

1%

88%

98%

Postal Services

1%

1%

100%

95%

Automotive Supply & Services

1%

1%

99%

98%

Other

-

1%

97%

100%

Total

100%

100%

81%

86%

  1. Collections received through August 3, 2020 that are for contractual rent (base rent and expense reimbursement) in the respective period

27

Whitestone REIT and Subsidiaries

SUMMARY OF LEASING ACTIVITY

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2020

2019

2020

2019

RENEWALS

Number of Leases

43

57

99

111

Total Square Feet (1)

136,937

200,267

305,167

346,191

Average Square Feet

3,185

3,513

3,082

3,119

Total Lease Value

$

9,756,000

$ 15,433,000

$ 25,679,000

$ 27,747,000

NEW LEASES

Number of Leases

21

35

45

62

Total Square Feet (1)

43,308

83,510

96,217

137,229

Average Square Feet

2,062

2,386

2,138

2,213

Total Lease Value

$

5,238,000

$ 10,711,000

$ 11,270,000

$ 14,223,000

TOTAL LEASES

Number of Leases

64

92

144

173

Total Square Feet (1)

180,245

283,777

401,384

483,420

Average Square Feet

2,816

3,085

2,787

2,794

Total Lease Value

$

14,994,000

$ 26,144,000

$ 36,949,000

$ 41,970,000

  1. Represents the square footage as the result of new, renewal, expansion and contraction leases.

28

Whitestone REIT and Subsidiaries

SUMMARY OF LEASING ACTIVITY

Annual

Cash Basis

Annual

Straight-

Weighted

Prior

lined Basis

Number

TI and

Contractual

Increase

Increase

Increase

Increase

Lease Value

GLA

Average

TI and

Contractual

(Decrease) in

(Decrease)

(Decrease) in

(Decrease)

Type

of Leases

Lease

Incentives

Rent Per

Rent Per Sq.

Contractual

Over Prior

Straight-

Over Prior

Signed

Signed

Signed

Term (2)

Incentives (3)

Per Sq. Ft.

Sq. Ft. (4)

Ft. (5)

Rent

Rent

lined Rent

Rent

Comparable: (1)

Comparable Total

Leases:

2nd Quarter 2020

54

$

13,620,242

162,729

4.2

$

418,007

$

2.57

$

18.66

$

18.30

$

58,358

2.0 %

$

314,712

11.3 %

1st Quarter 2020

63

16,883,447

179,014

4.4

447,816

2.50

20.67

20.26

73,787

2.0 %

256,566

7.3 %

4th Quarter 2019

58

22,877,760

261,520

5.1

446,371

1.71

16.16

15.48

177,777

4.4 %

553,623

14.4 %

3rd Quarter 2019

53

12,857,359

141,219

3.3

655,507

4.64

19.21

17.88

188,460

7.4 %

348,891

14.4 %

Total - 12 months

228

$

66,238,808

744,482

4.4

$

1,967,701

$

2.64

$

18.37

$

17.71

$

498,382

3.7 %

$

1,473,792

11.7 %

Comparable New

Leases:

2nd Quarter 2020

11

$

3,864,386

25,792

5.9

$

227,075

$

8.80

$

22.65

$

24.05

$

(35,900)

(5.8)%

$

19,331

3.4 %

1st Quarter 2020

8

1,279,066

12,579

4.6

107,093

8.51

22.10

24.99

(36,405)

(11.6)%

(11,095)

(3.8)%

4th Quarter 2019

6

852,078

10,270

5.0

53,557

5.21

16.81

11.05

59,212

52.1 %

57,623

50.0 %

3rd Quarter 2019

11

3,489,257

18,604

5.8

347,513

18.68

28.09

28.56

(8,713)

(1.6)%

33,063

6.6 %

Total - 12 months

36

$

9,484,787

67,245

5.5

$

735,238

$

10.93

$

23.16

$

23.49

$

(21,806)

(1.4)%

$

98,922

6.7 %

Comparable Renewal

Leases:

2nd Quarter 2020

43

$

9,755,856

136,937

3.9

$

190,932

$

1.39

$

17.91

$

17.21

$

95,544

4.1 %

$

296,562

13.5 %

1st Quarter 2020

55

15,604,381

166,435

4.3

340,723

2.05

20.57

19.90

110,192

3.4 %

267,661

8.4 %

4th Quarter 2019

52

22,025,682

251,250

5.1

392,814

1.56

16.14

15.67

118,565

3.0 %

496,000

13.3 %

3rd Quarter 2019

42

9,368,102

122,615

2.9

307,994

2.51

17.86

16.25

197,173

9.9 %

315,828

16.4 %

Total - 12 months

192

$

56,754,021

677,237

4.3

$

1,232,463

$

1.82

$

17.90

1

$

17.13

$

521,474

4.5 %

$

1,376,051

12.4 %

29

Whitestone REIT and Subsidiaries

SUMMARY OF LEASING ACTIVITY

(continued)

Type

Number of Leases

Lease Value Signed

GLA Signed

Weighted Average

TI and Incentives (3)

TI and Incentives per

Contractual Rent Per

Signed

Lease Term (2)

Sq. Ft.

Sq. Ft. (4)

Total:

New & Renewal

2nd Quarter 2020

64

$

14,993,431

180,245

4.3

$

528,868

$

2.93

$

18.49

1st Quarter 2020

80

21,955,258

221,139

4.4

999,160

4.52

20.85

4th Quarter 2019

76

27,445,320

293,646

5.2

889,152

3.03

17.06

3rd Quarter 2019

68

18,627,801

175,714

3.5

1,181,535

6.72

20.07

Total - 12 months

288

$

83,021,810

870,744

4.4

$

3,598,715

$

4.13

$

18.93

New

2nd Quarter 2020

21

$

5,237,575

43,308

5.4

$

337,936

$

7.80

$

20.33

1st Quarter 2020

24

6,032,328

52,909

4.4

583,553

11.03

20.58

4th Quarter 2019

21

4,744,807

36,206

5.3

461,538

12.75

22.46

3rd Quarter 2019

26

9,259,699

53,099

4.8

873,541

16.45

25.17

Total - 12 months

92

$

25,274,409

185,522

4.9

$

2,256,568

$

12.16

$

22.20

Renewal

2nd Quarter 2020

43

$

9,755,856

136,937

3.9

$

190,932

$

1.39

$

17.91

1st Quarter 2020

56

15,922,930

168,230

4.3

415,607

2.47

20.93

4th Quarter 2019

55

22,700,513

257,440

5.1

427,614

1.66

16.30

3rd Quarter 2019

42

9,368,102

122,615

2.9

307,994

2.51

17.86

Total - 12 months

196

$

57,747,401

685,222

4.3

$

1,342,147

$

1.96

$

18.04

  1. Comparable leases represent leases signed on spaces for which there was a former tenant within the last twelve months and the new or renewal square footage was within 25% of the expired square footage.
  2. Weighted average lease term is determined on the basis of square footage.
  3. Estimated amount per signed lease. Actual cost of construction may vary.
  4. Contractual rent represents contractual minimum rent under the new lease for the first month, excluding concessions.
  5. Prior contractual rent represents contractual minimum rent under the prior lease for the final month.

30

Whitestone REIT and Subsidiaries

LEASE EXPIRATIONS(1)

Annualized Base Rent(2)

Gross Leasable Area

as of June 30, 2020

Percent

Amount

Number of

of Gross

Percent of

Per Square

Year

Square Feet

Leasable

(in

Leases

Area

thousands)

Total

Foot

2020

280

427,110

8.6

%

$

7,624

8.9

%

$

17.85

2021

258

632,675

12.8

%

11,854

13.8

%

18.74

2022

199

679,334

13.7

%

12,378

14.4

%

18.22

2023

177

516,532

10.4

%

10,629

12.3

%

20.58

2024

183

681,214

13.8

%

14,305

16.6

%

21.00

2025

141

599,449

12.1

%

9,864

11.5

%

16.46

2026

30

204,578

4.1

%

4,106

4.8

%

20.07

2027

34

190,068

3.8

%

3,816

4.4

%

20.08

2028

21

107,029

2.2

%

2,437

2.8

%

22.77

2029

21

163,262

3.3

%

2,955

3.4

%

18.10

Total

1,344

4,201,251

84.8 %

$

79,968

92.9 %

$

19.03

  1. Lease expirations table reflects rents in place as of June 30, 2020, and does not include option periods.
  2. Annualized Base Rent represents the monthly base rent as of June 30, 2020 for each tenant multiplied by 12.

31

Whitestone REIT and Subsidiaries

Property Details

As of June 30, 2020

Gross

Percent

Annualized Base

Average

Average Net

Year Built/

Leasable

Occupied

Base Rental

Effective Annual

Community Name

Location

Square

at

Rental Revenue

Revenue Per

Base Rent Per

Renovated

Feet

6/30/2020

(in thousands) (1)

Sq. Ft. (2)

Leased Sq. Ft.(3)

Whitestone Properties:

Ahwatukee Plaza

Phoenix

1979

72,650

83 %

$

789

$

13.08

$

13.20

Anthem Marketplace

Phoenix

2000

113,293

95 %

1,526

14.18

14.37

Anthem Marketplace Phase II

Phoenix

2019

6,853

100 %

228

33.27

33.85

Bissonnet Beltway

Houston

1978

29,205

85 %

374

15.07

14.70

BLVD Place

Houston

2014

216,944

98 %

8,903

41.88

43.15

The Citadel

Phoenix

2013

28,547

95 %

367

13.53

17.81

City View Village

San Antonio

2005

17,870

100 %

536

29.99

29.77

Davenport Village

Austin

1999

128,934

93 %

3,174

26.47

25.74

Desert Canyon

Phoenix

2000

62,533

89 %

792

14.23

11.52

Eldorado Plaza

Dallas

2004

219,287

97 %

3,234

15.20

15.20

Fountain Hills

Phoenix

2009

111,289

84 %

1,550

16.58

15.75

Fountain Square

Phoenix

1986

118,209

80 %

1,499

15.85

17.08

Fulton Ranch Towne Center

Phoenix

2005

120,575

95 %

1,997

17.43

19.07

Gilbert Tuscany Village

Phoenix

2009

49,415

100 %

968

19.59

19.37

Gilbert Tuscany Village Hard Corner

Phoenix

2009

14,603

100 %

124

8.49

8.90

Heritage Trace Plaza

Dallas

2006

70,431

98 %

1,379

19.98

23.82

Headquarters Village

Dallas

2009

89,134

77 %

2,080

30.31

29.85

Keller Place

Dallas

2001

93,541

98 %

1,056

11.52

11.43

Kempwood Plaza

Houston

1974

91,302

92 %

1,143

13.61

13.55

La Mirada

Phoenix

1997

147,209

89 %

2,967

22.65

25.12

Lion Square

Houston

2014

117,592

92 %

1,584

14.64

13.94

The Marketplace at Central

Phoenix

2012

111,130

99 %

1,055

9.59

9.79

Market Street at DC Ranch

Phoenix

2003

244,888

96 %

4,666

19.85

19.86

Mercado at Scottsdale Ranch

Phoenix

1987

118,730

85 %

1,452

14.39

14.20

Paradise Plaza

Phoenix

1983

125,898

93 %

1,566

13.37

13.21

Parkside Village North

Austin

2005

27,045

100 %

839

31.02

30.99

Parkside Village South

Austin

2012

90,101

89 %

2,143

26.72

26.51

Pima Norte

Phoenix

2007

35,110

58 %

358

17.58

18.91

Pinnacle of Scottsdale

Phoenix

1991

113,108

96 %

2,153

19.83

20.43

Pinnacle Phase II

Phoenix

2017

27,063

100 %

764

28.23

29.15

The Promenade at Fulton Ranch

Phoenix

2007

98,792

86 %

1,233

14.51

13.78

Providence

Houston

1980

90,327

96 %

1,025

11.82

11.74

Quinlan Crossing

Austin

2012

109,892

92 %

2,359

23.33

23.15

Seville

Phoenix

1990

90,042

78 %

2,418

34.43

31.79

Shaver

Houston

1978

21,926

100 %

330

15.05

14.96

Shops at Pecos Ranch

Phoenix

2009

78,767

79 %

1,703

27.37

26.11

Shops at Starwood

Dallas

2006

55,385

81 %

1,408

31.39

32.50

The Shops at Williams Trace

Houston

1985

132,991

92 %

1,914

15.64

15.69

South Richey

Houston

1980

69,928

100 %

744

10.64

10.58

Spoerlein Commons

Chicago

1987

41,455

83 %

699

20.32

20.29

Starwood Phase II

Dallas

2016

35,351

80 %

989

34.97

35.68

The Strand at Huebner Oaks

San Antonio

2000

73,920

95 %

1,633

23.25

23.08

SugarPark Plaza

Houston

1974

95,032

100 %

1,226

12.90

13.03

Sunridge

Houston

1979

49,359

83 %

535

13.06

13.25

Sunset at Pinnacle Peak

Phoenix

2000

41,530

76 %

632

20.02

19.33

Terravita Marketplace

Phoenix

1997

102,733

52 %

1,091

20.42

22.28

Town Park

Houston

1978

43,526

100 %

1,023

23.50

22.33

Village Square at Dana Park

Phoenix

2009

323,026

81 %

5,714

21.84

21.45

Westchase

Houston

1978

50,332

73 %

571

15.54

11.65

32

Whitestone REIT and Subsidiaries

Property Details

As of June 30, 2020

(continued)

Gross

Percent

Annualized Base

Average

Average Net

Year Built/

Leasable

Occupied

Base Rental

Effective Annual

Community Name

Location

Square

at

Rental Revenue

Revenue Per

Base Rent Per

Renovated

Feet

6/30/2020

(in thousands) (1)

Sq. Ft. (2)

Leased Sq. Ft.(3)

Williams Trace Plaza

Houston

1983

129,222

93 %

1,852

15.41

15.14

Windsor Park

San Antonio

2012

196,458

97 %

1,893

9.93

9.62

Woodlake Plaza

Houston

1974

106,169

63 %

1,059

15.83

15.61

Total/Weighted Average - Whitestone Properties

4,848,652

89 %

83,317

19.31

19.39

Development Properties:

Las Colinas Village

Dallas

2000

104,919

88 %

$

2,437

$

26.39

$

28.91

Total/Weighted Average - Development

104,919

88 %

$

2,437

$

26.39

$

28.91

Properties(4)

Land Held for Development:

BLVD Phase II-B

Houston

N/A

-

-

-

-

-

Dana Park Development

Phoenix

N/A

-

-

-

-

-

Eldorado Plaza Development

Dallas

N/A

-

-

-

-

-

Fountain Hills

Phoenix

N/A

-

-

-

-

-

Market Street at DC Ranch

Phoenix

N/A

-

-

-

-

-

Total/Weighted Average - Land Held For

-

-

-

-

-

Development (5)

Grand Total/Weighted Average - Whitestone

4,953,571

89 %

$

85,754

$

19.45

$

19.58

Properties

Properties owned in Unconsolidated Real Estate Partnership

(81.4% ownership):

9101 LBJ Freeway

Dallas

1985

125,874

59 %

$

1,278

$

17.21

$

17.09

Corporate Park Northwest

Houston

1981

174,359

77 %

1,894

14.11

13.90

Corporate Park Woodland II

Houston

2000

14,344

100 %

244

17.01

16.94

Holly Hall Industrial Park

Houston

1980

90,000

49 %

308

6.98

7.30

Holly Knight

Houston

1984

20,015

100 %

414

20.68

20.73

Interstate 10 Warehouse

Houston

1980

151,000

43 %

362

5.58

5.50

Uptown Tower

Dallas

1982

253,981

71 %

4,168

23.11

23.09

Westgate Service Center

Houston

1984

97,225

94 %

770

8.43

6.84

Total/Weighted Average - Unconsolidated

926,798

67 %

$

9,438

$

15.20

$

14.91

Properties

  1. Calculated as the tenant's actual June 30, 2020 base rent (defined as cash base rents including abatements) multiplied by 12. Excludes vacant space as of June 30, 2020. Because annualized base rental revenue is not derived from historical results that were accounted for in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, historical results differ from the annualized amounts. Total abatements for leases in effect as of June 30, 2020 equaled approximately $119,000 for the month ended June 30, 2020.
  2. Calculated as annualized base rent divided by leased square feet as of June 30, 2020.
  3. Represents (i) the contractual base rent for leases in place as of June 30, 2020, adjusted to a straight-line basis to reflect changes in rental rates throughout the lease term and amortize free rent periods and abatements, but without regard to tenant improvement allowances and leasing commissions, divided by (ii) square footage under commenced leases of June 30, 2020.
  4. Includes (i) new acquisitions, through the earlier of attainment of 90% occupancy or 18 months of ownership, and (ii) properties that are undergoing significant development, redevelopment or re-tenanting.
  5. As of June 30, 2020, these parcels of land were held for development and, therefore, had no gross leasable area.

33

