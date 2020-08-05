Whitestone REIT : 2nd Quarter 2020 Financial Supplement

Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss
CORPORATE PROFILE
NYSE: WSR
Common Shares
58 Community Centers
5.0 million sq. ft. of gross leasable area
1,382 tenants
6 Top Growth Markets
Austin
Chicago
Dallas-Fort Worth
Houston
Phoenix
San Antonio
Fiscal Year End 12/31
Common Shares &
Units Outstanding*: Common Shares: 42.3 million Operating Partnership Units:
0.8 million
Distribution (per share / unit)*:
Quarter:
$ 0.1050
Annualized: $ 0.42
Dividend Yield: 6.3%**
Board of Trustees:
Nandita V. Berry
Jeffrey A. Jones
Paul T. Lambert
Jack L. Mahaffey
James C. Mastandrea
David F. Taylor
Trustee Emeritus:
Daniel G. DeVos
* As of August 4, 2020
Based on common share price of $6.71 as of close of market on August 4, 2020.
Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) is a self-managed fully integrated real estate investment trust that primarily owns, manages and redevelops high quality retail properties which we refer to as Community Centered Properties®. As of June 30, 2020, we wholly owned 58 Community Centered Properties® with
approximately 5.0 million square feet of gross leasable area, located in six of the top markets in the United States in terms of population growth: Austin, Chicago, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, Phoenix and San Antonio. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, we were founded in 1998. We also own an 81.4% interest in eight properties with approximately 0.9 million square feet of gross leasable area through our equity investment in Pillarstone Capital REIT Operating Partnership LP ("Pillarstone OP").
We focus on value creation in our properties, as we market, lease and manage our properties. We invest in properties that are or can become Community Centered Properties® from which our tenants deliver needed services to the surrounding community. We focus on properties with smaller rental spaces that present opportunities for attractive returns.
Our strategic efforts target entrepreneurial, service-oriented tenants at each property who provide services to their respective surrounding communities. Operations include an internal management structure providing cost-effective services to locally-oriented, smaller space tenants. Multi-cultural community focus sets us apart from traditional commercial real estate operators. We value diversity on our team and maintain in-house leasing, property management, marketing, construction and maintenance departments with culturally diverse and multi-lingual associates who understand the particular needs of our tenants and neighborhoods.
We have a diverse tenant base concentrated on service offerings such as specialty retail, grocery, restaurants, medical, educational and financial services and entertainment. These tenants tend to occupy smaller spaces (less than 3,000 square feet) and, as of June 30, 2020, provided a 48% premium rental rate compared to our larger space tenants. The largest of our 1,382 tenants at our wholly owned properties comprised only 2.8% of our annualized base rental revenues for the three months ended June 30, 2020.
1
WHITESTONE REIT
REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2020 RESULTS & PROVIDES COVID-19 UPDATE
Houston, Texas, August 5, 2020 - Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) ("Whitestone" or the "Company") today announced its operating and financial results for the second quarter of 2020 along with an update on its business activities due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Whitestone is a community-centered retail REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high quality "e-commerce resistant" neighborhood, community and lifestyle retail centers principally located in the largest, fastest-growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone's optimal mix of national, regional and local tenants provide daily necessities, needed services and entertainment to their respective communities which are not readily available online.
All per share amounts are on a diluted per common share and operating partnership ("OP") unit basis unless stated otherwise.
Second Quarter Operating and Financial Highlights:
Net Income attributable to common shareholders for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 was $0.4 million, or $0.01 per diluted share
Funds from Operations ("FFO") was $8.4 million, or $0.19 per share
FFO Core was $9.6 million or $0.22 per share
Rental rates on comparable new and renewal leases signed for the twelve months ended June 30, 2020 increased 6.7% and 12.4%, respectively, on a GAAP basis
Same-storeNet Operating Income decreased 7.9% and 4.4% for the three and six month periods, respectively
Paid quarterly dividend of $0.105 per share
COVID-19 Update Summary (as of August 3, 2020)
All 53 community centers are open and have remained open throughout the pandemic
94% of total tenants are open and operating (based on ABR)
81% of total Q2 2020 contractual rents have been collected
86% of total July contractual rents have been collected to date
Entered into rent deferral agreements representing 5% of Q2 2020 revenue
Entered into rent deferral agreements representing 2% of July revenue
Grew cash and cash equivalents to $45.0 million, a $8.2 million, or 22.3% increase since Q1-2020
Bad debt/uncollectable revenue for the quarter was $2.8 million, or $0.07 per share, primarily due to COVID-19 pandemic and included $500,000 or $0.01 per share non-cash straight line receivables
Jim Mastandrea, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Whitestone REIT commented, "Our properties continue to perform well as our service-focused,community-centered tenants pursue creative ways to serve their local neighborhoods. We continue to support our entrepreneurial tenants as they persevere through these uncertain times. We also continue to demonstrate the resiliency of our portfolio as demonstrated by our strong rental collections. Our results underscore our entrepreneurial tenants' sustainability through tough times and Whitestone's ability to craft the right mix of tenants to serve the needs of our high household income neighborhoods in the high growth markets of Texas and Arizona. To date, we have seen minimal store closings in our diverse tenant mix and believe that Whitestone, our tenants and our communities will emerge stronger than ever as the pandemic subsides."
Mr Mastandrea added, "Our focus continues to be on protecting the health of our employees, tenants and the communities that we serve. As local economies recover, we plan to build on the progress we demonstrated in the beginning of the year in our continuing efforts to position the Company to drive long term shareholder value."
Financial Results
Reconciliations of Net Income Attributable to Whitestone REIT to FFO and FFO Core are included herein.
Net Income attributable to common shareholders for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 of $0.4 million, or $0.01 per diluted share, inclusive of $2.8 million, or $0.07 per share, related to credit loss and straight-line rent reserve, primarily due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Net income attributable to common shareholders for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 was $3.3 million, or $0.08 per share.
2
FFO for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 was $8.4 million, or $0.19 per share, as compared to $10.0 million, or $0.24 per share for the quarter ended June 30, 2019. The decrease is primarily due to the $2.8 million of bad debt/uncollectable revenue primarily related to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. FFO Core for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 was $9.6 million or $0.22 per share, compared to $11.1 million, or $0.27 per share for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.
Operating Results
For the periods ending June 30, 2020 and 2019, the Company's operating highlights were as follows:
Second Quarter 2020
Second Quarter 2019
Occupancy:
Wholly Owned Properties
89.2%
89.4%
Same Store Property Net Operating Income Growth(1)
(7.9)%
1.0%
Rental Rate Growth - Total (GAAP Basis):
11.3%
5.6%
New Leases
3.4%
5.3%
Renewal Leases
13.5%
5.7%
Leasing Transactions:
Number of New Leases
21
35
New Leases - Annualized Revenue (millions)
$5.2
$10.7
Number of Renewal Leases
43
57
Renewal Leases - Annualized Revenue (millions)
$9.8
$15.4
Excludes straight-line rent, amortization of above/below market rates and lease termination fees in both periods.
Real Estate Portfolio Update
Community Centered PropertiesTM Portfolio Statistics:
As of June 30, 2020, Whitestone wholly owned 58 Community Centered PropertiesTM with 5.0 million square feet of gross leasable area ("GLA"). Five of the 58 Community Centered PropertiesTM are land parcels held for future development. The portfolio is comprised of 30 properties in Texas, 27 in Arizona and one in Illinois. Whitestone's Retail Community Centered PropertiesTM are located in Austin (4), San Antonio (3), Chicago (1), Dallas-Fort Worth (8), Houston (15) and the greater Phoenix metropolitan area (27). In addition to being business friendly, these are six of the top markets in the country in terms of size, economic strength and population growth. 2017 estimates show the projected 5-year population growth rates for both Austin and Dallas-Fort Worth to be 9.7%, San Antonio to be 8.6%, Houston to be 8.0%, and Phoenix to be 6.6% (1). The Company's retail properties in these markets are generally located on the best retail corners embedded in affluent communities. The Company also owns an 81.4% equity interest in and manages eight properties containing 0.9 million square feet of GLA through its investment in Pillarstone OP.
At the end of the second quarter, the Company's diversified tenant base was comprised of 1,382 tenants, with the largest tenant accounting for only 2.8% of annualized base rental revenues. Lease terms range from less than one year for smaller tenants to over 15 years for larger tenants. Whitestone's leases generally include minimum monthly lease payments and tenant reimbursements for payment of taxes, insurance and maintenance, and typically exclude restrictive lease clauses.
Source: Claritas, as of April 2017.
3
COVID-19 Update Summary
During the second quarter of 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic continued to impact the Company's operations. As of the end of the second quarter, approximately 94% (% of ABR) of the Company's tenants were open for business. Cash collections for the quarter totaled 81% of contractual rents. These strong collections are a result of the Company's strategic locations, well-crafted tenant mix and the efforts of its team members in proactively working with tenants to assist them through these difficult times. Cash collections in July are trending up with 86% collected to date. Agreed upon deferrals of rent were 5% of revenue for the quarter and 2% of revenue for the month of July so far.
Balance Sheet and Liquidity
As of August 3, 2020, Whitestone had $45.0 million in cash and cash equivalents, $1.2 million of availability and $110.5 million of capacity under its credit facility. At June 30, 2020, Whitestone had $39.9 million of cash and cash equivalents on its balance sheet, $1.2 million of availability and $110.5 million of capacity under its credit facility.
Whitestone has one $9 million mortgage loan maturing in 2020, that it expects to refinance in the third quarter, and no real estate debt maturing in 2021.
The Company has undepreciated real estate assets of $1.1 billion at June 30, 2020.
At June 30, 2020, 50 of the Company's wholly owned 58 properties were unencumbered by mortgage debt, with an undepreciated cost basis of $804.7 million. At June 30, 2020, the Company had total real estate debt, net of cash, of $636.9 million, of which approximately 84% was subject to fixed interest rates. The Company's weighted average interest rate on all fixed rate debt as of the end of the second quarter was 4.1% and the weighted average remaining term was 4.8 years.
Dividend
On June 16, 2020, the Company declared a quarterly cash distribution of $0.105 per common share and OP unit for the third quarter of 2020, to be paid in three equal installments of $0.035 in July, August, and September of 2020. Going forward, Whitestone's Board of Trustees will continue to evaluate dividend declarations each quarter. Whitestone intends to maintain compliance with REIT taxable income distribution requirements.
4
Supplemental Financial Information
Supplemental materials and details regarding Whitestone's results of operations, communities and tenants are available on the Company's website at www.whitestonereit.com.
About Whitestone REIT
Whitestone is a community-centered retail REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high quality "e- commerce resistant" neighborhood, community and lifestyle retail centers principally located in the largest, fastest-growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone's optimal mix of national, regional and local tenants provide daily necessities, needed services and entertainment to the communities in which they are located. Whitestone's properties are primarily located in business-friendly Phoenix, Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio, which are among the fastest growing U.S. population centers with highly educated workforces, high household incomes and strong job growth. For additional information, visit www.whitestonereit.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"). The Company intends for all such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe-harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Exchange Act, as applicable. Such information is subject to certain risks and uncertainties, as well as known and unknown risks, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. Therefore, such statements are not intended to be a guarantee of our performance in future periods. Such forward-looking statements include statements about our earnings guidance, future liquidity, performance growth and expectations and other matters and can generally be identified by the Company's use of forward-looking terminology, such as "may," "will," "plan," "expect," "intend," "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "goals" or similar words or phrases that are predictions of future events or trends and which do not relate solely to historical matters.
The following are additional factors that could cause the Company's actual results and its expectations to differ materially from those described in the Company's forward-looking statements: uncertainties related to the COVID-19 pandemic, including the unknown duration and economic, operational and financial impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, especially in Texas and Arizona which have seen dramatic increases in positive test rates and where substantially all of our properties are located, and the actions taken or contemplated by U.S. and local governmental authorities or others in response to the pandemic on the Company's business, employees and tenants, including, among others, (a) changes in tenant demand for the Company's properties, (b) financial challenges confronting major tenants, including as a result of decreased customers' willingness to frequent, and mandated stay in place orders that have prevented customers from frequenting, some of Company's tenants' businesses and the impact of these issues on the Company's ability to collect rent from its tenants; (c) operational changes implemented by the Company, including remote working arrangements, which may put increased strain on IT systems and create increased vulnerability to cybersecurity incidents, (d) significant reduction in the Company's liquidity due to the lack of further availability under its revolving credit facility and limited ability to access the capital markets and other sources of financing on attractive terms or at all, and (e) prolonged measures to contain the spread of COVID-19 or the premature easing of government-imposed restrictions implemented to contain the spread of COVID-19; the imposition of federal income taxes if we fail to qualify as a real estate investment trust ("REIT") in any taxable year or forego an opportunity to ensure REIT status; the Company's ability to meet its long-term goals, its assumptions regarding its earnings guidance, including its ability to execute effectively its acquisition and disposition strategy, to continue to execute its development pipeline on schedule and at the expected costs, and its ability to grow its NOI as expected, which could be impacted by a number of factors, including, among other things, its ability to continue to renew leases or re-let space on attractive terms and to otherwise address its leasing rollover; its ability to successfully identify, finance and consummate suitable acquisitions, and the impact of such acquisitions, including financing developments, capitalization rates and internal rates of return; the Company's ability to reduce or otherwise effectively manage its general and administrative expenses; the Company's ability to fund from cash flows or otherwise distributions to its shareholders at current rates or at all; current adverse market and economic conditions including, but not limited to, the significant volatility and disruption in the global financial markets caused by the COVID-19 pandemic; lease terminations or lease defaults; the impact of competition on the Company's efforts to renew existing leases; changes in the economies and other conditions of the specific markets in which the Company operates; economic, legislative and regulatory changes, including changes to laws governing REITs and the impact of the legislation commonly known as the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act; the success of the Company's real estate strategies and investment objectives; the Company's ability to continue to qualify as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended; and other factors detailed in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other documents the Company files with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time.
5
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This release contains supplemental financial measures that are not calculated pursuant to U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") including EBITDA, FFO, FFO Core, and NOI. Following are explanations and reconciliations of these metrics to their most comparable GAAP metric.
EBITDA: Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortization: Management believes that EBITDA is an appropriate supplemental measure of operating performance to net income attributable to the Company. The Company defines EBITDA as operating revenues (rental and other revenues) less property and related expenses (property operation and maintenance and real estate taxes), adjustments for unconsolidated real estate partnership and general and administrative expenses. Management believes that EBITDA provides useful information to the investment community about the Company's operating performance when compared to other REITs since EBITDA is generally recognized as a standard measure. However, EBITDA should not be viewed as a measure of the Company's overall financial performance since it does not reflect depreciation and amortization, involuntary conversion, interest expense, provision for income taxes, gain or loss on sale or disposition of assets and the level of capital expenditures and leasing costs necessary to maintain the operating performance of the Company's properties. Other REITs may use different methodologies for calculating EBITDA and, accordingly, the Company's EBITDA may not be comparable to other REITs.
FFO: Funds From Operations: Management believes that FFO is a useful measure of the Company's operating performance. The Company computes FFO as defined by NAREIT, which states that FFO should represent net income (loss) (calculated in accordance with GAAP), excluding depreciation and amortization related to real estate, gains or losses from the sale of certain real estate assets, gains and losses from change in control, and impairment write-downs of certain real estate assets and investments in entities when the impairment is directly attributable to decreases in the value of depreciable real estate held by the entity. FFO does not represent cash flows from operating activities determined in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered an alternative to net income as an indication of the Company's performance or to cash flow from operations as a measure of liquidity or ability to make distributions and service debt.
Management considers FFO a useful additional measure of performance for an equity REIT because it facilitates an understanding of the operating performance of its properties without giving effect to real estate depreciation and amortization, which assumes that the value of real estate assets diminishes predictably over time. Since real estate values have historically risen or fallen with market conditions, management believes that FFO provides a more meaningful and accurate indication of the Company's performance and useful information for the investment community to compare Whitestone to other REITs since FFO is generally recognized as the industry standard for reporting the operations of REITs.
Other REITs may use different methodologies for calculating FFO, and accordingly, the Company's FFO may not be comparable to other REITs. The Company presents FFO per diluted share calculations that are based on the outstanding dilutive common shares plus the outstanding OP units for the periods presented.
FFO Core: Funds From Operations Core: Management believes that the computation of FFO in accordance with NAREIT's definition includes certain non-cash and non-comparable items that affect the Company's period-over-period performance. These items include, but are not limited to, legal settlements, proxy contest fees, debt extension costs, non-cashshare-based compensation expense and rent support agreement payments received from sellers on acquired assets. In addition, the Company believes that FFO Core is a useful supplemental measure for the investing community to use in comparing the Company to other REITs as many REITs provide some form of adjusted or modified FFO. However, other REITs may use different adjustments, and the Company's FFO Core may not be comparable to the adjusted or modified FFO of other REITs.
NOI: Net Operating Income: Management believes that NOI is a useful measure of the Company's property operating performance. The Company defines NOI as operating revenues (rental and other revenues) less property and related expenses (property operation and maintenance and real estate taxes). Because NOI excludes general and administrative expenses, depreciation and amortization, involuntary conversion, interest expense, interest income, provision for income taxes, gain or loss on sale or disposition of assets, pro rata share of NOI of unconsolidated entities and capital expenditures and leasing costs, it provides a performance measure that, when compared year over year, reflects the revenues and expenses directly associated with owning and operating commercial real estate properties and the impact to operations from trends in occupancy rates, rental rates and operating costs, providing perspective not immediately apparent from net income. The Company uses NOI to evaluate its operating performance since NOI allows the Company to evaluate the impact of factors, such as occupancy levels, lease structure, lease rates and tenant base, have on the Company's results, margins and returns. In addition, management believes that NOI provides useful information to the investment community about the Company's property and operating performance when compared to other REITs since NOI is generally recognized as a standard measure of property performance in the real
6
estate industry. However, NOI should not be viewed as a measure of the Company's overall financial performance since it does not reflect general and administrative expenses, depreciation and amortization, involuntary conversion, interest expense, interest income, provision for income taxes, gain or loss on sale or disposition of assets, and the level of capital expenditures and leasing costs necessary to maintain the operating performance of the Company's properties. Other REITs may use different methodologies for calculating NOI, and accordingly, the Company's NOI may not be comparable to that of other REITs.
Same Store NOI: Management believes that Same Store NOI is a useful measure of the Company's property operating performance because it includes only the properties that have been owned for the entire period being compared, and that it is frequently used by the investment community. Same Store NOI assists in eliminating differences in NOI due to the acquisition or disposition of properties during the period being presented, providing a more consistent measure of the Company's performance. The Company defines Same Store NOI as operating revenues (rental and other revenues, excluding straight line rent adjustments, amortization of above/below market rents, and lease termination fees) less property and related expenses (property operation and maintenance and real estate taxes), Non-Same Store NOI, and NOI of our investment in Pillarstone OP (pro rata). We define "Non-Same Stores" as properties that have been acquired since the beginning of the period being compared and properties that have been sold, but not classified as discontinued operations. Other REITs may use different methodologies for calculating Same Store NOI, and accordingly, the Company's Same Store NOI may not be comparable to that of other REITs.
Investors Contact:
Kevin Reed, Director of Investor Relations
Whitestone REIT
435-2219ir@whitestonereit.com
7
Whitestone REIT and Subsidiaries
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
June 30, 2020
December 31, 2019
(unaudited)
ASSETS
Real estate assets, at cost
Property
$
1,102,379
$
1,099,955
Accumulated depreciation
(150,711)
(137,933)
Total real estate assets
951,668
962,022
Investment in real estate partnership
34,653
34,097
Cash and cash equivalents
39,924
15,530
Restricted cash
155
113
Escrows and acquisition deposits
6,940
8,388
Accrued rents and accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts
24,676
22,854
Receivable due from related party
1,069
477
Unamortized lease commissions, legal fees and loan costs
8,194
8,960
Prepaid expenses and other assets(1)
3,364
3,819
Total assets
$
1,070,643
$
1,056,260
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Liabilities:
Notes payable
$
676,371
$
644,699
Accounts payable and accrued expenses(2)
45,127
39,336
Payable due to related party
705
307
Tenants' security deposits
6,881
6,617
Dividends and distributions payable
4,528
12,203
Total liabilities
733,612
703,162
Commitments and contingencies:
-
-
Equity:
Preferred shares, $0.001 par value per share; 50,000,000 shares authorized;
-
-
none issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019
Common shares, $0.001 par value per share; 400,000,000 shares
authorized; 42,343,638 and 41,492,117 issued and outstanding as of June
42
41
30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively
Additional paid-in capital
558,516
554,816
Accumulated deficit
(210,921)
(204,049)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(16,915)
(5,491)
Total Whitestone REIT shareholders' equity
330,722
345,317
Noncontrolling interest in subsidiary
6,309
7,781
Total equity
337,031
353,098
Total liabilities and equity
$
1,070,643
$
1,056,260
8
Whitestone REIT and Subsidiaries
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands)
June 30, 2020
December 31, 2019
(unaudited)
(1)
Operating lease right of use assets (net) (related to adoption of Topic 842)
$
883
$
1,328
(2)
Operating lease liabilities (related to adoption of Topic 842)
$
887
$
1,331
9
Whitestone REIT and Subsidiaries
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
(Unaudited)
(in thousands)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2020
2019
2020
2019
Revenues
Rental(1)
$
27,052
$
29,126
$
57,248
$
58,159
Management, transaction, and other fees
545
452
933
1,113
Total revenues
27,597
29,578
58,181
59,272
Operating expenses
Depreciation and amortization
6,970
6,612
13,941
13,076
Operating and maintenance
4,395
5,214
9,992
9,642
Real estate taxes
4,385
4,019
8,921
8,064
General and administrative
4,644
4,915
9,744
10,917
Total operating expenses
20,394
20,760
42,598
41,699
Other expenses (income)
Interest expense
6,468
6,526
13,161
13,059
Loss on sale or disposal of assets and assets held for sale
657
113
864
115
Interest, dividend and other investment income
(73)
(164)
(135)
(409)
Total other expense
7,052
6,475
13,890
12,765
Income before equity investments in real estate partnerships and
151
2,343
1,693
4,808
income tax
Equity in earnings of real estate partnership
364
464
556
956
Provision for income tax
(96)
(104)
(183)
(222)
Income from continuing operations
419
2,703
2,066
5,542
Gain on sale of property from discontinued operations
-
701
-
701
Income from discontinued operations
-
701
-
701
Net income
419
3,404
2,066
6,243
Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
9
77
44
142
Net income attributable to Whitestone REIT
$
410
$
3,327
$
2,022
$
6,101
10
Whitestone REIT and Subsidiaries
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
(Unaudited)
(in thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2020
2019
2020
2019
Basic Earnings Per Share:
Income from continuing operations attributable to Whitestone REIT,
$
0.01
$
0.06
$
0.05
$
0.13
excluding amounts attributable to unvested restricted shares
Income from discontinued operations attributable to Whitestone REIT
0.00
0.02
0.00
0.02
Net income attributable to common shareholders, excluding amounts
$
0.01
$
0.08
$
0.05
$
0.15
attributable to unvested restricted shares
Diluted Earnings Per Share:
Income from continuing operations attributable to Whitestone REIT,
$
0.01
$
0.06
$
0.05
$
0.13
excluding amounts attributable to unvested restricted shares
Income from discontinued operations attributable to Whitestone REIT
0.00
0.02
0.00
0.02
Net income attributable to common shareholders, excluding amounts
$
0.01
$
0.08
$
0.05
$
0.15
attributable to unvested restricted shares
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:
Basic
42,212
39,886
42,130
39,768
Diluted
42,763
40,839
42,734
40,853
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Loss
Net income
$
419
$
3,404
$
2,066
$
6,243
Other comprehensive loss
Unrealized loss on cash flow hedging activities
(684)
(6,035)
(11,636)
(9,505)
Comprehensive loss
(265)
(2,631)
(9,570)
(3,262)
Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
9
77
44
142
Less: Comprehensive loss attributable to noncontrolling interests
(15)
(137)
(246)
(217)
Comprehensive loss attributable to Whitestone REIT
$
(259)
$
(2,571)
$
(9,368)
$
(3,187)
11
Whitestone REIT and Subsidiaries
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
(Unaudited)
(in thousands)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2020
2019
2020
2019
(1) Rental
Rental revenues
$
21,706
$
21,378
$
43,783
$
43,129
Recoveries
7,674
7,907
16,637
15,461
Bad debt
(2,328)
(159)
(3,172)
(431)
Total rental
$
27,052
$
29,126
$
57,248
$
58,159
12
Whitestone REIT and Subsidiaries
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(in thousands)
Six Months Ended June 30,
2020
2019
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income from continuing operations
$
2,066
$
5,542
Net income from discontinued operations
-
701
Net income
2,066
6,243
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
13,941
13,076
Amortization of deferred loan costs
562
534
Loss on sale or disposal of assets and assets held for sale
864
115
Bad debt
3,172
431
Share-based compensation
2,388
2,908
Equity in earnings of real estate partnership
(556)
(956)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Escrows and acquisition deposits
1,448
1,587
Accrued rents and accounts receivable
(4,994)
(968)
Receivable due from related party
(592)
(256)
Distributions from real estate partnership
-
889
Unamortized lease commissions, legal fees and loan costs
(461)
386
Prepaid expenses and other assets
1,263
(5,426)
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
(5,843)
465
Payable due to related party
398
31
Tenants' security deposits
264
257
Net cash provided by operating activities
13,920
18,615
Cash flows from investing activities:
Additions to real estate
(3,053)
(6,228)
Net cash used in investing activities
(3,053)
(6,228)
Net cash provided by investing activities of discontinued operations
-
701
Cash flows from financing activities:
Distributions paid to common shareholders
(16,341)
(22,617)
Distributions paid to OP unit holders
(349)
(529)
Proceeds from issuance of common shares, net of offering costs
2,241
3,716
Payments of exchange offer costs
(43)
(5)
Proceeds from notes payable
1,734
-
Proceeds from bonds payable
-
100,000
Net proceeds from (payments of) credit facility
30,000
(90,200)
Repayments of notes payable
(1,603)
(6,851)
Payments of loan origination costs
-
(4,088)
Repurchase of common shares
(2,070)
(776)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
13,569
(21,350)
Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
24,436
(8,262)
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period
15,643
13,786
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period (1)
$
40,079
$
5,524
For a reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, see supplemental disclosures below.
13
Whitestone REIT and Subsidiaries
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
Supplemental Disclosures
(Unaudited)
(in thousands)
Six Months Ended June 30,
2020
2019
Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:
Cash paid for interest
$
12,626
$
12,615
Cash paid for taxes
$
-
$
396
Non cash investing and financing activities:
Disposal of fully depreciated real estate
$
24
$
195
Financed insurance premiums
$
1,431
$
1,238
Value of shares issued under dividend reinvestment plan
$
58
$
69
Value of common shares exchanged for OP units
$
1,127
$
10
Change in fair value of cash flow hedge
$
(11,636)
$
(9,505)
June 30,
2020
2019
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
Cash and cash equivalents
$
39,924
$
5,425
Restricted cash
155
99
Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
$
40,079
$
5,524
14
Whitestone REIT and Subsidiaries
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES (in thousands, except per share and per unit data)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
FFO (NAREIT) AND FFO CORE
2020
2019
2020
2019
Net income attributable to Whitestone REIT
$
410
$
3,327
$
2,022
$
6,101
Adjustments to reconcile to FFO:
Depreciation and amortization of real estate
6,909
6,544
13,818
12,939
Depreciation and amortization of real estate assets of real estate
427
649
876
1,270
partnership (pro rata)
Loss on sale or disposal of assets and assets held for sale of continuing
657
113
864
115
operations, net
Gain on sale of property from discontinued operations, net
-
(701)
-
(701)
Loss on sale or disposal of properties or assets of real estate
1
4
54
7
partnership (pro rata)
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
9
77
44
142
FFO (NAREIT)
8,413
10,013
17,678
19,873
Adjustments to reconcile to FFO Core:
Share-based compensation expense
1,196
1,100
2,522
3,051
FFO Core
$
9,609
$
11,113
$
20,200
$
22,924
FFO PER SHARE AND OP UNIT CALCULATION
Numerator:
FFO
$
8,413
$
10,013
$
17,678
$
19,873
Distributions paid on unvested restricted common shares
-
-
-
(41)
FFO excluding amounts attributable to unvested restricted common
$
8,413
$
10,013
$
17,678
$
19,832
shares
FFO Core excluding amounts attributable to unvested restricted
$
9,609
$
11,113
$
20,200
$
22,883
common shares
Denominator:
Weighted average number of total common shares - basic
42,212
39,886
42,130
39,768
Weighted average number of total noncontrolling OP units - basic
828
928
866
928
Weighted average number of total common shares and noncontrolling
43,040
40,814
42,996
40,696
OP units - basic
Effect of dilutive securities:
Unvested restricted shares
551
953
604
1,085
Weighted average number of total common shares and noncontrolling
43,591
41,767
43,600
41,781
OP units - diluted
FFO per common share and OP unit - basic
$
0.20
$
0.25
$
0.41
$
0.49
FFO per common share and OP unit - diluted
$
0.19
$
0.24
$
0.41
$
0.47
FFO Core per common share and OP unit - basic
$
0.22
$
0.27
$
0.47
$
0.56
FFO Core per common share and OP unit - diluted
$
0.22
$
0.27
$
0.46
$
0.55
15
Whitestone REIT and Subsidiaries
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES
(continued)
(in thousands)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
PROPERTY NET OPERATING INCOME
2020
2019
2020
2019
Net income attributable to Whitestone REIT
$
410
$
3,327
$
2,022
$
6,101
General and administrative expenses
4,644
4,915
9,744
10,917
Depreciation and amortization
6,970
6,612
13,941
13,076
Equity in earnings of real estate partnership
(364)
(464)
(556)
(956)
Interest expense
6,468
6,526
13,161
13,059
Interest, dividend and other investment income
(73)
(164)
(135)
(409)
Provision for income taxes
96
104
183
222
Gain on sale of property from discontinued operations, net
-
(701)
-
(701)
Management fee, net of related expenses
56
(42)
165
(50)
Loss on sale or disposal of assets and assets held for sale of continuing
657
113
864
115
operations, net
NOI of real estate partnership (pro rata)
1,164
1,679
2,260
3,438
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
9
77
44
142
NOI
20,037
21,982
41,693
44,954
Non-Same Store NOI (1)
(439)
79
(1,012)
105
NOI of real estate partnership (pro rata)
(1,164)
(1,679)
(2,260)
(3,438)
NOI less Non-Same Store NOI and NOI of real estate partnership
18,434
20,382
38,421
41,621
(pro rata)
Same Store straight line rent adjustments
340
(281)
690
(740)
Same Store amortization of above/below market rents
(225)
(192)
(441)
(464)
Same Store lease termination fees
(271)
(65)
(301)
(274)
Same Store NOI (2)
$
18,278
$
19,844
$
38,369
$
40,143
We define "Non-Same Store" as properties that have been acquired since the beginning of the period being compared and properties that have been sold, but not classified as discontinued operations. For purposes of comparing the three months ended June 30, 2020 to the three months ended June 30, 2019, Non-Same Store includes properties acquired between April 1, 2019 and June 30, 2020 and properties sold between April 1, 2019 and June 30, 2020, but not included in discontinued operations. For purposes of comparing the six months ended June 30, 2020 to the six months ended June 30, 2019, Non- Same Store includes properties acquired between January 1, 2019 and June 30, 2020 and properties sold between January 1, 2019 and June 30, 2020, but not included in discontinued operations.
We define "Same Store" as properties that have been owned during the entire period being compared. For purposes of comparing the three months ended June 30, 2020 to the three months ended June 30, 2019, Same Store includes properties owned before April 1, 2019 and not sold before June 30, 2020. For purposes of comparing the six months ended June 30, 2020 to the six months ended June 30, 2019, Same Store includes properties owned before April 1, 2019 and not sold before June 30, 2020.
16
Whitestone REIT and Subsidiaries
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES
(continued)
(in thousands)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
EARNINGS BEFORE INTEREST, TAX, DEPRECIATION AND
2020
2019
2020
2019
AMORTIZATION
Net income attributable to Whitestone REIT
$
410
$
3,327
$
2,022
$
6,101
Depreciation and amortization
6,970
6,612
13,941
13,076
Equity in earnings of real estate partnership
(364)
(464)
(556)
(956)
Interest expense
6,468
6,526
13,161
13,059
Provision for income taxes
96
104
183
222
Gain on sale property from discontinued operations, net
-
(701)
-
(701)
Management fee, net of related expenses
56
(42)
165
(50)
Loss on sale or disposal of assets and assets held for sale of continuing
657
113
864
115
operations, net
EBITDA adjustments for real estate partnership
999
1,578
1,886
3,249
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
9
77
44
142
EBITDA
$
15,301
$
17,130
$
31,710
$
34,257
17
Whitestone REIT and Subsidiaries
SAME STORE PROPERTY ANALYSIS
(in thousands)
Three Months Ended
June 30,
2020
2019
Change
Percent
Change
Same Store (51 properties, excluding development land)
Property revenues
Rental
$
26,262
$
29,126
$
(2,864)
(10)%
Management, transaction and other fees
390
221
169
76 %
Total property revenues
26,652
29,347
(2,695)
(9)%
Property expenses
Property operation and maintenance
4,026
4,946
(920)
(19)%
Real estate taxes
4,192
4,019
173
4 %
Total property expenses
8,218
8,965
(747)
(8)%
Total property revenues less total property expenses
18,434
20,382
(1,948)
(10)%
Same Store straight line rent adjustments
340
(281)
621
(221)%
Same Store amortization of above/below market rents
(225)
(192)
(33)
17 %
Same Store lease termination fees
(271)
(65)
(206)
317 %
Same Store NOI (1)
$
18,278
$
19,844
$
(1,566)
(8)%
For a reconciliation of Same Store NOI, see previous section "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures."
18
Whitestone REIT and Subsidiaries
SAME STORE PROPERTY ANALYSIS
(in thousands)
Six Months Ended
June 30,
2020
2019
Change
Percent
Change
Same Store (51 properties, excluding development land)
Property revenues
Rental
$
55,613
$
58,159
$
(2,546)
(4)%
Management, transaction and other fees
588
648
(60)
(9)%
Total property revenues
56,201
58,807
(2,606)
(4)%
Property expenses
Property operation and maintenance
9,246
9,122
124
1 %
Real estate taxes
8,534
8,064
470
6 %
Total property expenses
17,780
17,186
594
3 %
Total property revenues less total property expenses
38,421
41,621
(3,200)
(8)%
Same Store straight line rent adjustments
690
(740)
1,430
(193)%
Same Store amortization of above/below market rents
(441)
(464)
23
(5)%
Same Store lease termination fees
(301)
(274)
(27)
10 %
Same Store NOI (1)
$
38,369
$
40,143
$
(1,774)
(4)%
For a reconciliation of Same Store NOI, see previous section "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures."
19
Whitestone REIT and Subsidiaries
OTHER FINANCIAL INFORMATION
(in thousands, except number of properties and employees)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2020
2019
2020
2019
Other Financial Information:
Tenant improvements (1) (2)
$
491
$
706
$
985
$
1,268
Leasing commissions (1) (2)
$
366
$
913
$
736
$
1,371
Maintenance capital (1)
$
824
$
1,509
$
1,910
$
2,478
Scheduled debt principal payments (1)
$
477
$
508
$
960
$
1,029
Straight line rent income (1)
$
(343)
$
368
$
(725)
$
906
Market rent amortization income from acquired leases (1)
$
232
$
181
$
439
$
441
Non-cashshare-based compensation expense (1)
$
1,196
$
1,100
$
2,522
$
3,051
Non-real estate depreciation and amortization (1)
$
61
$
69
$
123
$
138
Amortization of loan fees (1)
$
286
$
317
$
569
$
575
Undepreciated value of unencumbered properties
$
804,714
$
761,597
$
804,714
$
761,597
Number of unencumbered properties
50
49
50
49
Full time employees
86
101
86
101
Includes pro-rata share attributable to real estate partnership.
Does not include first generation costs needed for new acquisitions, development or redevelopment of a property to bring the property to operating standards for its intended use.
20
Whitestone REIT and Subsidiaries
MARKET CAPITALIZATION AND SELECTED RATIOS (in thousands, except per share amounts and percentages)
As of June 30, 2020
Percent of Total
Total Market
Percent of Total
MARKET CAPITALIZATION:
Market
Equity
Capitalization
Capitalization
Equity Capitalization:
Common shares outstanding
98.2 %
42,344
Operating partnership units outstanding
1.8 %
777
Total
100.0 %
43,121
Market price of common shares as of
June 30, 2020
$
7.27
Total equity capitalization
313,490
33 %
Debt Capitalization:
Outstanding debt
$
677,457
Less: Cash and cash equivalents
(39,924)
Total debt capitalization
637,533
67 %
Total Market Capitalization as of
June 30, 2020
$
951,023
100 %
SELECTED RATIOS:
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
INTEREST COVERAGE RATIO
2020
2019
2020
2019
EBITDA/Interest Expense
EBITDA
$
15,301
$ 17,130
$
31,710
$ 34,257
Interest expense
6,468
6,526
13,161
13,059
Pro rata share of interest expense from real estate partnership
167
419
323
843
Less: amortization of loan fees, including pro rata share from real estate
(286)
(317)
(569)
(575)
partnership
Interest expense, excluding amortization of loan fees
6,349
6,628
12,915
13,327
Ratio of EBITDA to interest expense
2.4
2.6
2.5
2.6
21
Whitestone REIT and Subsidiaries
MARKET CAPITALIZATION AND SELECTED RATIOS
(continued)
(in thousands, except per share amounts and percentages)
LEVERAGE RATIO
June 30,
2020
2019
Debt/Undepreciated Book Value
Outstanding debt
$
676,781
$
623,022
Less: Cash
(39,924)
(5,425)
Add: Proportional share of net debt of real estate partnership
9,467
32,102
Outstanding debt after cash
$
646,324
$
649,699
Undepreciated real estate assets
$
1,102,379
$
1,058,387
Add: Proportional share of real estate from unconsolidated partnership
45,801
64,274
Undepreciated real estate assets
$
1,148,180
$
1,122,661
Ratio of debt to real estate assets
56 %
58 %
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2020
2019
2020
2019
Debt/EBITDA Ratio
Outstanding debt
$ 676,781
$
623,022
$
676,781
$
623,022
Less: Cash
(39,924)
(5,425)
(39,924)
(5,425)
Add: Proportional share of net debt of unconsolidated real estate
9,467
32,102
9,467
32,102
partnership
Total Net Debt
$ 646,324
$
649,699
$
646,324
$
649,699
EBITDA
$
15,301
$
17,130
$
31,710
$
34,257
Share based compensation
1,196
1,100
2,522
3,051
EBITDA, adjusted
$
16,497
$
18,230
$
34,232
$
37,308
Pro forma annualized EBITDA, adjusted
$
65,988
$
72,920
$
68,464
$
74,616
Ratio of debt to pro forma EBITDA, adjusted
9.8
8.9
9.4
8.7
22
Whitestone REIT and Subsidiaries
SUMMARY OF OUTSTANDING DEBT AND DEBT MATURITIES
TOTAL OUTSTANDING DEBT
(in thousands)
Description
June 30, 2020
December 31,
2019
Fixed rate notes
$10.5 million, 4.85% Note, due September 24, 2020 (1)
$
9,140
$
9,260
$100.0 million, 1.73% plus 1.35% to 1.90% Note, due October 30, 2022 (2)
100,000
100,000
$165.0 million, 2.24% plus 1.35% to 1.90% Note, due January 31, 2024 (3)
165,000
165,000
$80.0 million, 3.72% Note, due June 1, 2027
80,000
80,000
$19.0 million 4.15% Note, due December 1, 2024
18,845
19,000
$20.2 million 4.28% Note, due June 6, 2023
18,421
18,616
$14.0 million 4.34% Note, due September 11, 2024
13,360
13,482
$14.3 million 4.34% Note, due September 11, 2024
14,130
14,243
$15.1 million 4.99% Note, due January 6, 2024
14,289
14,409
$2.6 million 5.46% Note, due October 1, 2023
2,362
2,386
$50.0 million, 5.09% Note, due March 22, 2029
50,000
50,000
$50.0 million, 5.17% Note, due March 22, 2029
50,000
50,000
$1.7 million 1.00% Note, due May 6, 2022
1,734
-
$1.1 million 4.53% Note, due November 28, 2020
676
-
Floating rate notes
Unsecured line of credit, LIBOR plus 1.40% to 1.90%, due January 31, 2023
139,500
109,500
Total notes payable principal
677,457
645,896
Less deferred financing costs, net of accumulated amortization
(1,086)
(1,197)
Total notes payable
$
676,371
$
644,699
Promissory note includes an interest rate swap that fixed the interest rate at 3.55% for the duration of the term through September 24, 2018 and 4.85% beginning September 25, 2018 through September 24, 2020. We are currently pursuing refinancing options and expect to be completed in the third quarter.
Promissory note includes an interest rate swap that fixed the LIBOR portion of the interest rate at 1.73%.
Promissory note includes an interest rate swap that fixed the LIBOR portion of the interest rate at an average rate of 2.24% for the duration of the term through January 31, 2024.
SCHEDULE OF DEBT MATURITIES AS OF JUNE 30, 2020
(in thousands)
Year
Amount Due
2020 (remaining)
$
10,874
2021
2,762
2022
102,170
2023
167,363
2024
228,573
Thereafter
165,715
Total
$
677,457
23
Whitestone REIT and Subsidiaries
SUMMARY OF OCCUPANCY AND TOP TENANTS
Gross
Leasable Area
Occupancy % as of
as of
June 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
Community Centered Properties®
2020
2020
2020
2019
2019
Whitestone
4,953,571
89 %
90 %
90 %
90 %
Unconsolidated real estate
926,798
67 %
69 %
75 %
77 %
partnership
24
Whitestone REIT and Subsidiaries
SUMMARY OF OCCUPANCY AND TOP TENANTS
(continued)
Annualized
Percentage
Rental
of Total
Revenue
Annualized
Initial Lease
Year
Tenant Name
Location
(in
Base Rental
thousands)
Revenues (1)
Date
Expiring
11/14/1982,
5/8/1991,
Austin,
7/1/2000,
2021, 2021,
4/1/2014,
Safeway Stores Incorporated (2)
Houston and
$
2,419
2.8 %
4/1/2014 and
2022, 2024,
Phoenix
10/19/16
2025 and 2034
Whole Foods Market
Houston
2,247
2.6 %
9/3/2014
2035
Frost Bank
Houston
1,910
2.2 %
7/1/2014
2024
Newmark Real Estate of Houston LLC
Houston
1,029
1.2 %
10/1/2015
2026
8/16/1994,
2/1/2004,
2020, 2022,
Houston and
5/10/2004,
Verizon Wireless (3)
948
1.1 %
1/27/2006 and
2023, 2024
Phoenix
5/1/2014
and 2024
11/14/1982,
Houston and
11/2/1987,
2022, 2027,
Walgreens & Co. (4)
946
1.1 %
8/24/1996 and
Phoenix
11/3/1996
2049 and 2056
Bashas' Inc. (5)
Phoenix
848
1.0 %
10/9/2004 and
2024 and 2029
4/1/2009
Alamo Drafthouse Cinema
Austin
690
0.8 %
2/1/2012
2027
8/10/1999,
6/29/2001,
2021, 2023,
Houston and
11/8/2009,
Dollar Tree (6)
635
0.7 %
12/17/2009,
2025, 2025
Phoenix
and 5/21/2013
and 2027
Wells Fargo & Company (7)
Phoenix
578
0.7 %
10/24/1996
2022 and 2023
and 4/16/1999
Kroger Co.
Dallas
483
0.6 %
12/15/2000
2022
Ruth's Chris Steak House Inc.
Phoenix
466
0.5 %
1/1/1991
2030
Regus Corporation
Houston
451
0.5 %
5/23/14
2025
Paul's Ace Hardware
Phoenix
427
0.5 %
3/1/2008
2023
Original Ninfas LP
Houston
403
0.5 %
8/29/2018
2029
$
14,480
16.8 %
Annualized Base Rental Revenues represents the monthly base rent as of June 30, 2020 for each applicable tenant multiplied by 12.
As of June 30, 2020, we had six leases with the same tenant occupying space at properties located in Phoenix, Houston and Austin. The annualized rental revenue for the lease that commenced on April 1, 2014, and is scheduled to expire in 2034, was $1,047,000, which represents approximately 1.2% of our total annualized base rental revenue. The annualized rental revenue for the lease that commenced on April 1, 2014, and is scheduled to expire in 2024, was $42,000, which represents less than 0.1% of our annualized base rental revenue. The annualized rental revenue for the lease that commenced on May 8, 1991, and is scheduled to expire in 2021, was $344,000, which represents approximately 0.4% of our total annualized base rental revenue. The annualized rental revenue for the lease that commenced on July 1, 2000, and is scheduled to expire
25
in 2025, was $353,000, which represents approximately 0.4% of our total annualized base rental revenue. The annualized rental revenue for the lease that commenced on November 14, 1982, and is scheduled to expire in 2022, was $318,000, which represents approximately 0.4% of our total annualized base rental revenue. The annualized rental revenue for the lease that commenced on October 19, 2016, and is scheduled to expire in 2021, was $315,000, which represents approximately 0.4% of our total annualized base rental revenue.
As of June 30, 2020, we had five leases with the same tenant occupying space at properties located in Phoenix and Houston. The annualized rental revenue for the lease that commenced on August 16, 1994, and is scheduled to expire in 2020, was $21,000, which represents less than 0.1% of our total annualized base rental revenue. The annualized rental revenue for the lease that commenced on January 27, 2006, and is scheduled to expire in 2023, was $134,000, which represents approximately 0.2% of our total annualized base rental revenue. The annualized rental revenue for the lease that commenced on February 1, 2004, and is scheduled to expire in 2024, was $38,000, which represents less than 0.1% of our total annualized base rental revenue. The annualized rental revenue for the lease that commenced on May 1, 2014, and is scheduled to expire in 2024, was $749,000, which represents approximately 0.9% of our total annualized rental revenue. The annualized rental revenue for the lease that commenced on May 10, 2004, and is scheduled to expire in 2022, was $6,000, which represents less than 0.1% of our total annualized base rental revenue.
As of June 30, 2020, we had four leases with the same tenant occupying space at properties located in Phoenix and Houston. The annualized rental revenue for the lease that commenced on November 3, 1996, and is scheduled to expire in 2049, was $279,000, which represents approximately 0.3% of our total annualized base rental revenue. The annualized rental revenue for the lease that commenced on November 2, 1987, and is scheduled to expire in 2027, was $189,000, which represents approximately 0.2% of our total annualized base rental revenue. The annualized rental revenue for the lease that commenced on November 14, 1982, and is scheduled to expire in 2022, was $181,000, which represents approximately 0.2% of our total annualized base rental revenue. The annualized rental revenue for the lease that commenced on August 24, 1996, and is scheduled to expire in 2056, was $298,000, which represents approximately 0.3% of our total annualized rental revenue.
(5)
(6)
As of June 30, 2020, we had two leases with the same tenant occupying space at properties located in Phoenix. The annualized rental revenue for the lease that commenced on October 9, 2004, and is scheduled to expire in 2024, was $119,000, which represents approximately 0.1% of our total annualized base rental revenue. The annualized rental revenue for the lease that commenced on April 1, 2009, and is scheduled to expire in 2029, was $729,000, which represents approximately 0.8% of our total annualized base rental revenue.
As of June 30, 2020, we had five leases with the same tenant occupying space at properties in Houston and Phoenix. The annualized rental revenue for the lease that commenced on August 10, 1999, and is scheduled to expire in 2025, was $88,000, which represents approximately 0.1% of our total annualized base rental revenue. The annualized rental revenue for the lease that commenced on December 17, 2009, and is scheduled to expire in 2025, was $118,000, which represents approximately 0.1% of our total annualized base rental revenue. The annualized rental revenue for the lease that commenced on June 29, 2001, and is scheduled to expire in 2021, was $169,000, which represents approximately 0.2% of our total annualized base rental revenue. The annualized rental revenue for the lease that commenced on May 21, 2013, and is scheduled to expire in 2023, was $110,000, which represents approximately 0.1% of our total annualized base rental revenue. The annualized rental revenue for the lease that commenced on November 8, 2009, and is scheduled to expire in 2027, was $151,000, which represents approximately 0.2% of our total annualized base rental revenue.
As of June 30, 2020, we had two leases with the same tenant occupying space at properties located in Phoenix. The annualized rental revenue for the lease that commenced on October 24, 1996, and is scheduled to expire in 2022, was $131,000, which represents approximately 0.2% of our total annualized base rental revenue. The annualized rental revenue for the lease that commenced on April 16, 1999, and is scheduled to expire in 2023, was $447,000, which represents approximately 0.5% of our total annualized base rental revenue.
26
Whitestone REIT and Subsidiaries
COVID-19-STATUS OF TENANTS
Q2 2020 Cash
July Cash
% of Leased SF
% of ABR
Payments
Payments
Received %(1)
Received %(1)
Restaurants and Food Service
17%
23%
73%
79%
Grocery
15%
9%
100%
99%
Financial Services
6%
9%
98%
95%
Salons
6%
8%
74%
86%
Medical and Dental
6%
7%
85%
92%
Non Retail
4%
6%
92%
93%
General Retail
7%
5%
81%
93%
Apparel
5%
4%
68%
80%
Home Decor & Improvement
7%
4%
87%
96%
Education
5%
4%
55%
62%
Fitness
5%
4%
66%
66%
Local Services
3%
3%
91%
90%
Wireless
1%
2%
96%
97%
Off-Price
4%
2%
90%
96%
Pet Supply & Services
2%
2%
94%
98%
Entertainment
2%
2%
43%
55%
Pharmacy & Nutrition
2%
2%
87%
98%
Sporting Goods
1%
1%
88%
98%
Postal Services
1%
1%
100%
95%
Automotive Supply & Services
1%
1%
99%
98%
Other
-
1%
97%
100%
Total
100%
100%
81%
86%
Collections received through August 3, 2020 that are for contractual rent (base rent and expense reimbursement) in the respective period
27
Whitestone REIT and Subsidiaries
SUMMARY OF LEASING ACTIVITY
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2020
2019
2020
2019
RENEWALS
Number of Leases
43
57
99
111
Total Square Feet (1)
136,937
200,267
305,167
346,191
Average Square Feet
3,185
3,513
3,082
3,119
Total Lease Value
$
9,756,000
$ 15,433,000
$ 25,679,000
$ 27,747,000
NEW LEASES
Number of Leases
21
35
45
62
Total Square Feet (1)
43,308
83,510
96,217
137,229
Average Square Feet
2,062
2,386
2,138
2,213
Total Lease Value
$
5,238,000
$ 10,711,000
$ 11,270,000
$ 14,223,000
TOTAL LEASES
Number of Leases
64
92
144
173
Total Square Feet (1)
180,245
283,777
401,384
483,420
Average Square Feet
2,816
3,085
2,787
2,794
Total Lease Value
$
14,994,000
$ 26,144,000
$ 36,949,000
$ 41,970,000
Represents the square footage as the result of new, renewal, expansion and contraction leases.
28
Whitestone REIT and Subsidiaries
SUMMARY OF LEASING ACTIVITY
Annual
Cash Basis
Annual
Straight-
Weighted
Prior
lined Basis
Number
TI and
Contractual
Increase
Increase
Increase
Increase
Lease Value
GLA
Average
TI and
Contractual
(Decrease) in
(Decrease)
(Decrease) in
(Decrease)
Type
of Leases
Lease
Incentives
Rent Per
Rent Per Sq.
Contractual
Over Prior
Straight-
Over Prior
Signed
Signed
Signed
Term (2)
Incentives (3)
Per Sq. Ft.
Sq. Ft. (4)
Ft. (5)
Rent
Rent
lined Rent
Rent
Comparable: (1)
Comparable Total
Leases:
2nd Quarter 2020
54
$
13,620,242
162,729
4.2
$
418,007
$
2.57
$
18.66
$
18.30
$
58,358
2.0 %
$
314,712
11.3 %
1st Quarter 2020
63
16,883,447
179,014
4.4
447,816
2.50
20.67
20.26
73,787
2.0 %
256,566
7.3 %
4th Quarter 2019
58
22,877,760
261,520
5.1
446,371
1.71
16.16
15.48
177,777
4.4 %
553,623
14.4 %
3rd Quarter 2019
53
12,857,359
141,219
3.3
655,507
4.64
19.21
17.88
188,460
7.4 %
348,891
14.4 %
Total - 12 months
228
$
66,238,808
744,482
4.4
$
1,967,701
$
2.64
$
18.37
$
17.71
$
498,382
3.7 %
$
1,473,792
11.7 %
Comparable New
Leases:
2nd Quarter 2020
11
$
3,864,386
25,792
5.9
$
227,075
$
8.80
$
22.65
$
24.05
$
(35,900)
(5.8)%
$
19,331
3.4 %
1st Quarter 2020
8
1,279,066
12,579
4.6
107,093
8.51
22.10
24.99
(36,405)
(11.6)%
(11,095)
(3.8)%
4th Quarter 2019
6
852,078
10,270
5.0
53,557
5.21
16.81
11.05
59,212
52.1 %
57,623
50.0 %
3rd Quarter 2019
11
3,489,257
18,604
5.8
347,513
18.68
28.09
28.56
(8,713)
(1.6)%
33,063
6.6 %
Total - 12 months
36
$
9,484,787
67,245
5.5
$
735,238
$
10.93
$
23.16
$
23.49
$
(21,806)
(1.4)%
$
98,922
6.7 %
Comparable Renewal
Leases:
2nd Quarter 2020
43
$
9,755,856
136,937
3.9
$
190,932
$
1.39
$
17.91
$
17.21
$
95,544
4.1 %
$
296,562
13.5 %
1st Quarter 2020
55
15,604,381
166,435
4.3
340,723
2.05
20.57
19.90
110,192
3.4 %
267,661
8.4 %
4th Quarter 2019
52
22,025,682
251,250
5.1
392,814
1.56
16.14
15.67
118,565
3.0 %
496,000
13.3 %
3rd Quarter 2019
42
9,368,102
122,615
2.9
307,994
2.51
17.86
16.25
197,173
9.9 %
315,828
16.4 %
Total - 12 months
192
$
56,754,021
677,237
4.3
$
1,232,463
$
1.82
$
17.90
1
$
17.13
$
521,474
4.5 %
$
1,376,051
12.4 %
29
Whitestone REIT and Subsidiaries
SUMMARY OF LEASING ACTIVITY
(continued)
Type
Number of Leases
Lease Value Signed
GLA Signed
Weighted Average
TI and Incentives (3)
TI and Incentives per
Contractual Rent Per
Signed
Lease Term (2)
Sq. Ft.
Sq. Ft. (4)
Total:
New & Renewal
2nd Quarter 2020
64
$
14,993,431
180,245
4.3
$
528,868
$
2.93
$
18.49
1st Quarter 2020
80
21,955,258
221,139
4.4
999,160
4.52
20.85
4th Quarter 2019
76
27,445,320
293,646
5.2
889,152
3.03
17.06
3rd Quarter 2019
68
18,627,801
175,714
3.5
1,181,535
6.72
20.07
Total - 12 months
288
$
83,021,810
870,744
4.4
$
3,598,715
$
4.13
$
18.93
New
2nd Quarter 2020
21
$
5,237,575
43,308
5.4
$
337,936
$
7.80
$
20.33
1st Quarter 2020
24
6,032,328
52,909
4.4
583,553
11.03
20.58
4th Quarter 2019
21
4,744,807
36,206
5.3
461,538
12.75
22.46
3rd Quarter 2019
26
9,259,699
53,099
4.8
873,541
16.45
25.17
Total - 12 months
92
$
25,274,409
185,522
4.9
$
2,256,568
$
12.16
$
22.20
Renewal
2nd Quarter 2020
43
$
9,755,856
136,937
3.9
$
190,932
$
1.39
$
17.91
1st Quarter 2020
56
15,922,930
168,230
4.3
415,607
2.47
20.93
4th Quarter 2019
55
22,700,513
257,440
5.1
427,614
1.66
16.30
3rd Quarter 2019
42
9,368,102
122,615
2.9
307,994
2.51
17.86
Total - 12 months
196
$
57,747,401
685,222
4.3
$
1,342,147
$
1.96
$
18.04
Comparable leases represent leases signed on spaces for which there was a former tenant within the last twelve months and the new or renewal square footage was within 25% of the expired square footage.
Weighted average lease term is determined on the basis of square footage.
Estimated amount per signed lease. Actual cost of construction may vary.
Contractual rent represents contractual minimum rent under the new lease for the first month, excluding concessions.
Prior contractual rent represents contractual minimum rent under the prior lease for the final month.
30
Whitestone REIT and Subsidiaries
LEASE EXPIRATIONS(1)
Annualized Base Rent(2)
Gross Leasable Area
as of June 30, 2020
Percent
Amount
Number of
of Gross
Percent of
Per Square
Year
Square Feet
Leasable
(in
Leases
Area
thousands)
Total
Foot
2020
280
427,110
8.6
%
$
7,624
8.9
%
$
17.85
2021
258
632,675
12.8
%
11,854
13.8
%
18.74
2022
199
679,334
13.7
%
12,378
14.4
%
18.22
2023
177
516,532
10.4
%
10,629
12.3
%
20.58
2024
183
681,214
13.8
%
14,305
16.6
%
21.00
2025
141
599,449
12.1
%
9,864
11.5
%
16.46
2026
30
204,578
4.1
%
4,106
4.8
%
20.07
2027
34
190,068
3.8
%
3,816
4.4
%
20.08
2028
21
107,029
2.2
%
2,437
2.8
%
22.77
2029
21
163,262
3.3
%
2,955
3.4
%
18.10
Total
1,344
4,201,251
84.8 %
$
79,968
92.9 %
$
19.03
Lease expirations table reflects rents in place as of June 30, 2020, and does not include option periods.
Annualized Base Rent represents the monthly base rent as of June 30, 2020 for each tenant multiplied by 12.
31
Whitestone REIT and Subsidiaries
Property Details
As of June 30, 2020
Gross
Percent
Annualized Base
Average
Average Net
Year Built/
Leasable
Occupied
Base Rental
Effective Annual
Community Name
Location
Square
at
Rental Revenue
Revenue Per
Base Rent Per
Renovated
Feet
6/30/2020
(in thousands) (1)
Sq. Ft. (2)
Leased Sq. Ft.(3)
Whitestone Properties:
Ahwatukee Plaza
Phoenix
1979
72,650
83 %
$
789
$
13.08
$
13.20
Anthem Marketplace
Phoenix
2000
113,293
95 %
1,526
14.18
14.37
Anthem Marketplace Phase II
Phoenix
2019
6,853
100 %
228
33.27
33.85
Bissonnet Beltway
Houston
1978
29,205
85 %
374
15.07
14.70
BLVD Place
Houston
2014
216,944
98 %
8,903
41.88
43.15
The Citadel
Phoenix
2013
28,547
95 %
367
13.53
17.81
City View Village
San Antonio
2005
17,870
100 %
536
29.99
29.77
Davenport Village
Austin
1999
128,934
93 %
3,174
26.47
25.74
Desert Canyon
Phoenix
2000
62,533
89 %
792
14.23
11.52
Eldorado Plaza
Dallas
2004
219,287
97 %
3,234
15.20
15.20
Fountain Hills
Phoenix
2009
111,289
84 %
1,550
16.58
15.75
Fountain Square
Phoenix
1986
118,209
80 %
1,499
15.85
17.08
Fulton Ranch Towne Center
Phoenix
2005
120,575
95 %
1,997
17.43
19.07
Gilbert Tuscany Village
Phoenix
2009
49,415
100 %
968
19.59
19.37
Gilbert Tuscany Village Hard Corner
Phoenix
2009
14,603
100 %
124
8.49
8.90
Heritage Trace Plaza
Dallas
2006
70,431
98 %
1,379
19.98
23.82
Headquarters Village
Dallas
2009
89,134
77 %
2,080
30.31
29.85
Keller Place
Dallas
2001
93,541
98 %
1,056
11.52
11.43
Kempwood Plaza
Houston
1974
91,302
92 %
1,143
13.61
13.55
La Mirada
Phoenix
1997
147,209
89 %
2,967
22.65
25.12
Lion Square
Houston
2014
117,592
92 %
1,584
14.64
13.94
The Marketplace at Central
Phoenix
2012
111,130
99 %
1,055
9.59
9.79
Market Street at DC Ranch
Phoenix
2003
244,888
96 %
4,666
19.85
19.86
Mercado at Scottsdale Ranch
Phoenix
1987
118,730
85 %
1,452
14.39
14.20
Paradise Plaza
Phoenix
1983
125,898
93 %
1,566
13.37
13.21
Parkside Village North
Austin
2005
27,045
100 %
839
31.02
30.99
Parkside Village South
Austin
2012
90,101
89 %
2,143
26.72
26.51
Pima Norte
Phoenix
2007
35,110
58 %
358
17.58
18.91
Pinnacle of Scottsdale
Phoenix
1991
113,108
96 %
2,153
19.83
20.43
Pinnacle Phase II
Phoenix
2017
27,063
100 %
764
28.23
29.15
The Promenade at Fulton Ranch
Phoenix
2007
98,792
86 %
1,233
14.51
13.78
Providence
Houston
1980
90,327
96 %
1,025
11.82
11.74
Quinlan Crossing
Austin
2012
109,892
92 %
2,359
23.33
23.15
Seville
Phoenix
1990
90,042
78 %
2,418
34.43
31.79
Shaver
Houston
1978
21,926
100 %
330
15.05
14.96
Shops at Pecos Ranch
Phoenix
2009
78,767
79 %
1,703
27.37
26.11
Shops at Starwood
Dallas
2006
55,385
81 %
1,408
31.39
32.50
The Shops at Williams Trace
Houston
1985
132,991
92 %
1,914
15.64
15.69
South Richey
Houston
1980
69,928
100 %
744
10.64
10.58
Spoerlein Commons
Chicago
1987
41,455
83 %
699
20.32
20.29
Starwood Phase II
Dallas
2016
35,351
80 %
989
34.97
35.68
The Strand at Huebner Oaks
San Antonio
2000
73,920
95 %
1,633
23.25
23.08
SugarPark Plaza
Houston
1974
95,032
100 %
1,226
12.90
13.03
Sunridge
Houston
1979
49,359
83 %
535
13.06
13.25
Sunset at Pinnacle Peak
Phoenix
2000
41,530
76 %
632
20.02
19.33
Terravita Marketplace
Phoenix
1997
102,733
52 %
1,091
20.42
22.28
Town Park
Houston
1978
43,526
100 %
1,023
23.50
22.33
Village Square at Dana Park
Phoenix
2009
323,026
81 %
5,714
21.84
21.45
Westchase
Houston
1978
50,332
73 %
571
15.54
11.65
32
Whitestone REIT and Subsidiaries
Property Details
As of June 30, 2020
(continued)
Gross
Percent
Annualized Base
Average
Average Net
Year Built/
Leasable
Occupied
Base Rental
Effective Annual
Community Name
Location
Square
at
Rental Revenue
Revenue Per
Base Rent Per
Renovated
Feet
6/30/2020
(in thousands) (1)
Sq. Ft. (2)
Leased Sq. Ft.(3)
Williams Trace Plaza
Houston
1983
129,222
93 %
1,852
15.41
15.14
Windsor Park
San Antonio
2012
196,458
97 %
1,893
9.93
9.62
Woodlake Plaza
Houston
1974
106,169
63 %
1,059
15.83
15.61
Total/Weighted Average - Whitestone Properties
4,848,652
89 %
83,317
19.31
19.39
Development Properties:
Las Colinas Village
Dallas
2000
104,919
88 %
$
2,437
$
26.39
$
28.91
Total/Weighted Average - Development
104,919
88 %
$
2,437
$
26.39
$
28.91
Properties(4)
Land Held for Development:
BLVD Phase II-B
Houston
N/A
-
-
-
-
-
Dana Park Development
Phoenix
N/A
-
-
-
-
-
Eldorado Plaza Development
Dallas
N/A
-
-
-
-
-
Fountain Hills
Phoenix
N/A
-
-
-
-
-
Market Street at DC Ranch
Phoenix
N/A
-
-
-
-
-
Total/Weighted Average - Land Held For
-
-
-
-
-
Development (5)
Grand Total/Weighted Average - Whitestone
4,953,571
89 %
$
85,754
$
19.45
$
19.58
Properties
Properties owned in Unconsolidated Real Estate Partnership
(81.4% ownership):
9101 LBJ Freeway
Dallas
1985
125,874
59 %
$
1,278
$
17.21
$
17.09
Corporate Park Northwest
Houston
1981
174,359
77 %
1,894
14.11
13.90
Corporate Park Woodland II
Houston
2000
14,344
100 %
244
17.01
16.94
Holly Hall Industrial Park
Houston
1980
90,000
49 %
308
6.98
7.30
Holly Knight
Houston
1984
20,015
100 %
414
20.68
20.73
Interstate 10 Warehouse
Houston
1980
151,000
43 %
362
5.58
5.50
Uptown Tower
Dallas
1982
253,981
71 %
4,168
23.11
23.09
Westgate Service Center
Houston
1984
97,225
94 %
770
8.43
6.84
Total/Weighted Average - Unconsolidated
926,798
67 %
$
9,438
$
15.20
$
14.91
Properties
Calculated as the tenant's actual June 30, 2020 base rent (defined as cash base rents including abatements) multiplied by 12. Excludes vacant space as of June 30, 2020. Because annualized base rental revenue is not derived from historical results that were accounted for in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, historical results differ from the annualized amounts. Total abatements for leases in effect as of June 30, 2020 equaled approximately $119,000 for the month ended June 30, 2020.
Calculated as annualized base rent divided by leased square feet as of June 30, 2020.
Represents (i) the contractual base rent for leases in place as of June 30, 2020, adjusted to a straight-line basis to reflect changes in rental rates throughout the lease term and amortize free rent periods and abatements, but without regard to tenant improvement allowances and leasing commissions, divided by (ii) square footage under commenced leases of June 30, 2020.
Includes (i) new acquisitions, through the earlier of attainment of 90% occupancy or 18 months of ownership, and (ii) properties that are undergoing significant development, redevelopment or re-tenanting.
As of June 30, 2020, these parcels of land were held for development and, therefore, had no gross leasable area.