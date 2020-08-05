MarketScreener Homepage > Equities > Nyse > Whitestone REIT WSR WHITESTONE REIT (WSR) Add to my list Report Report Delayed Nyse - 08/05 04:10:00 pm 6.75 USD +0.60% 05:27p WHITESTONE REIT : 2nd Quarter 2020 Financial Supplement PU 04:28p WHITESTONE REIT : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K) AQ 04:16p Whitestone REIT Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results & Provides COVID-19 Update GL Summary Quotes Charts News Ratings Calendar Company Financials Consensus Revisions News Summary Most relevant All news Press Releases Official Publications Sector news Whitestone REIT : 2nd Quarter 2020 Financial Supplement 0 08/05/2020 | 05:27pm EDT Send by mail :

TABLE OF CONTENTS Page Corporate Profile 1 Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Release 2 Financial Results Consolidated Balance Sheets 8 Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss 10 Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows 13 Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures 15 Same Store Property Analysis 18 Other Financial Information 20 Market Capitalization and Selected Ratios 21 Summary of Outstanding Debt and Debt Maturities 23 Summary of Occupancy and Top Tenants 24 COVID-19-Status of Tenants 27 Summary of Leasing Activity 28 Lease Expirations 31 Property Details 32 CORPORATE PROFILE NYSE: WSR Common Shares 58 Community Centers 5.0 million sq. ft. of gross leasable area 1,382 tenants 6 Top Growth Markets Austin Chicago Dallas-Fort Worth Houston Phoenix San Antonio Fiscal Year End 12/31 Common Shares & Units Outstanding*: Common Shares: 42.3 million Operating Partnership Units: 0.8 million Distribution (per share / unit)*: Quarter: $ 0.1050 Annualized: $ 0.42 Dividend Yield: 6.3%** Board of Trustees: Nandita V. Berry Jeffrey A. Jones Paul T. Lambert Jack L. Mahaffey James C. Mastandrea David F. Taylor Trustee Emeritus: Daniel G. DeVos * As of August 4, 2020 Based on common share price of $6.71 as of close of market on August 4, 2020. Berry Jeffrey A. Jones Paul T. Lambert Jack L. Mahaffey James C. Mastandrea David F. Taylor Trustee Emeritus: Daniel G. DeVos * As of August 4, 2020 Based on common share price of $6.71 as of close of market on August 4, 2020. Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) is a self-managed fully integrated real estate investment trust that primarily owns, manages and redevelops high quality retail properties which we refer to as Community Centered Properties®. As of June 30, 2020, we wholly owned 58 Community Centered Properties® with approximately 5.0 million square feet of gross leasable area, located in six of the top markets in the United States in terms of population growth: Austin, Chicago, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, Phoenix and San Antonio. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, we were founded in 1998. We also own an 81.4% interest in eight properties with approximately 0.9 million square feet of gross leasable area through our equity investment in Pillarstone Capital REIT Operating Partnership LP ("Pillarstone OP"). We focus on value creation in our properties, as we market, lease and manage our properties. We invest in properties that are or can become Community Centered Properties® from which our tenants deliver needed services to the surrounding community. We focus on properties with smaller rental spaces that present opportunities for attractive returns. Our strategic efforts target entrepreneurial, service-oriented tenants at each property who provide services to their respective surrounding communities. Operations include an internal management structure providing cost-effective services to locally-oriented, smaller space tenants. Multi-cultural community focus sets us apart from traditional commercial real estate operators. We value diversity on our team and maintain in-house leasing, property management, marketing, construction and maintenance departments with culturally diverse and multi-lingual associates who understand the particular needs of our tenants and neighborhoods. We have a diverse tenant base concentrated on service offerings such as specialty retail, grocery, restaurants, medical, educational and financial services and entertainment. These tenants tend to occupy smaller spaces (less than 3,000 square feet) and, as of June 30, 2020, provided a 48% premium rental rate compared to our larger space tenants. The largest of our 1,382 tenants at our wholly owned properties comprised only 2.8% of our annualized base rental revenues for the three months ended June 30, 2020. Investor Relations: Whitestone REIT ICR Inc. Kevin Reed, Director of Investor Relations Brad Cohen 2600 South Gessner, Suite 500, Houston, Texas 77063 203.682.8211 713.435.2219 email: ir@whitestonereit.com website: www.whitestonereit.com Analyst Coverage: B. Riley FBR JMP Securities Maxim Group Ladenburg Thalmann Craig Kucera Aaron Hecht Michael Diana John J. Massocca 540.277.3366 415.835.3963 212.895.3641 212.409.2543 ckucera@brileyfbr.com ahecht@jmpsecurities.com mdiana@maximgrp.com jmassocca@ladenburg.com We are followed by the analysts listed above. Please note that any opinions, estimates or forecasts regarding our performance made by these analysts are theirs alone and do not represent opinions, forecasts or predictions of our management. We do not by our reference above or distribution imply our endorsement of or concurrence with such information, conclusions or recommendations. 1 WHITESTONE REIT REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2020 RESULTS & PROVIDES COVID-19 UPDATE Houston, Texas, August 5, 2020 - Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) ("Whitestone" or the "Company") today announced its operating and financial results for the second quarter of 2020 along with an update on its business activities due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Whitestone is a community-centered retail REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high quality "e-commerce resistant" neighborhood, community and lifestyle retail centers principally located in the largest, fastest-growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone's optimal mix of national, regional and local tenants provide daily necessities, needed services and entertainment to their respective communities which are not readily available online. All per share amounts are on a diluted per common share and operating partnership ("OP") unit basis unless stated otherwise. Second Quarter Operating and Financial Highlights: Net Income attributable to common shareholders for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 was $0.4 million, or $0.01 per diluted share

Funds from Operations ("FFO") was $8.4 million, or $0.19 per share

FFO Core was $9.6 million or $0.22 per share

Rental rates on comparable new and renewal leases signed for the twelve months ended June 30, 2020 increased 6.7% and 12.4%, respectively, on a GAAP basis

Same-store Net Operating Income decreased 7.9% and 4.4% for the three and six month periods, respectively

Net Operating Income decreased 7.9% and 4.4% for the three and six month periods, respectively Paid quarterly dividend of $0.105 per share COVID-19 Update Summary (as of August 3, 2020) All 53 community centers are open and have remained open throughout the pandemic

94% of total tenants are open and operating (based on ABR)

81% of total Q2 2020 contractual rents have been collected

86% of total July contractual rents have been collected to date

Entered into rent deferral agreements representing 5% of Q2 2020 revenue

Entered into rent deferral agreements representing 2% of July revenue

Grew cash and cash equivalents to $45.0 million, a $8.2 million, or 22.3% increase since Q1-2020

Q1-2020 Bad debt/uncollectable revenue for the quarter was $2.8 million, or $0.07 per share, primarily due to COVID-19 pandemic and included $500,000 or $0.01 per share non-cash straight line receivables Jim Mastandrea, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Whitestone REIT commented, "Our properties continue to perform well as our service-focused,community-centered tenants pursue creative ways to serve their local neighborhoods. We continue to support our entrepreneurial tenants as they persevere through these uncertain times. We also continue to demonstrate the resiliency of our portfolio as demonstrated by our strong rental collections. Our results underscore our entrepreneurial tenants' sustainability through tough times and Whitestone's ability to craft the right mix of tenants to serve the needs of our high household income neighborhoods in the high growth markets of Texas and Arizona. To date, we have seen minimal store closings in our diverse tenant mix and believe that Whitestone, our tenants and our communities will emerge stronger than ever as the pandemic subsides." Mr Mastandrea added, "Our focus continues to be on protecting the health of our employees, tenants and the communities that we serve. As local economies recover, we plan to build on the progress we demonstrated in the beginning of the year in our continuing efforts to position the Company to drive long term shareholder value." Financial Results Reconciliations of Net Income Attributable to Whitestone REIT to FFO and FFO Core are included herein. Net Income attributable to common shareholders for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 of $0.4 million, or $0.01 per diluted share, inclusive of $2.8 million, or $0.07 per share, related to credit loss and straight-line rent reserve, primarily due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Net income attributable to common shareholders for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 was $3.3 million, or $0.08 per share. 2 FFO for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 was $8.4 million, or $0.19 per share, as compared to $10.0 million, or $0.24 per share for the quarter ended June 30, 2019. The decrease is primarily due to the $2.8 million of bad debt/uncollectable revenue primarily related to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. FFO Core for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 was $9.6 million or $0.22 per share, compared to $11.1 million, or $0.27 per share for the quarter ended June 30, 2019. Operating Results For the periods ending June 30, 2020 and 2019, the Company's operating highlights were as follows: Second Quarter 2020 Second Quarter 2019 Occupancy: Wholly Owned Properties 89.2% 89.4% Same Store Property Net Operating Income Growth(1) (7.9)% 1.0% Rental Rate Growth - Total (GAAP Basis): 11.3% 5.6% New Leases 3.4% 5.3% Renewal Leases 13.5% 5.7% Leasing Transactions: Number of New Leases 21 35 New Leases - Annualized Revenue (millions) $5.2 $10.7 Number of Renewal Leases 43 57 Renewal Leases - Annualized Revenue (millions) $9.8 $15.4 Excludes straight-line rent, amortization of above/below market rates and lease termination fees in both periods. Real Estate Portfolio Update Community Centered PropertiesTM Portfolio Statistics: As of June 30, 2020, Whitestone wholly owned 58 Community Centered PropertiesTM with 5.0 million square feet of gross leasable area ("GLA"). Five of the 58 Community Centered PropertiesTM are land parcels held for future development. The portfolio is comprised of 30 properties in Texas, 27 in Arizona and one in Illinois. Whitestone's Retail Community Centered PropertiesTM are located in Austin (4), San Antonio (3), Chicago (1), Dallas-Fort Worth (8), Houston (15) and the greater Phoenix metropolitan area (27). In addition to being business friendly, these are six of the top markets in the country in terms of size, economic strength and population growth. 2017 estimates show the projected 5-year population growth rates for both Austin and Dallas-Fort Worth to be 9.7%, San Antonio to be 8.6%, Houston to be 8.0%, and Phoenix to be 6.6% (1). The Company's retail properties in these markets are generally located on the best retail corners embedded in affluent communities. The Company also owns an 81.4% equity interest in and manages eight properties containing 0.9 million square feet of GLA through its investment in Pillarstone OP. At the end of the second quarter, the Company's diversified tenant base was comprised of 1,382 tenants, with the largest tenant accounting for only 2.8% of annualized base rental revenues. Lease terms range from less than one year for smaller tenants to over 15 years for larger tenants. Whitestone's leases generally include minimum monthly lease payments and tenant reimbursements for payment of taxes, insurance and maintenance, and typically exclude restrictive lease clauses. Source: Claritas, as of April 2017. 3 COVID-19 Update Summary During the second quarter of 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic continued to impact the Company's operations. As of the end of the second quarter, approximately 94% (% of ABR) of the Company's tenants were open for business. Cash collections for the quarter totaled 81% of contractual rents. These strong collections are a result of the Company's strategic locations, well-crafted tenant mix and the efforts of its team members in proactively working with tenants to assist them through these difficult times. Cash collections in July are trending up with 86% collected to date. Agreed upon deferrals of rent were 5% of revenue for the quarter and 2% of revenue for the month of July so far. Balance Sheet and Liquidity As of August 3, 2020, Whitestone had $45.0 million in cash and cash equivalents, $1.2 million of availability and $110.5 million of capacity under its credit facility. At June 30, 2020, Whitestone had $39.9 million of cash and cash equivalents on its balance sheet, $1.2 million of availability and $110.5 million of capacity under its credit facility. Whitestone has one $9 million mortgage loan maturing in 2020, that it expects to refinance in the third quarter, and no real estate debt maturing in 2021. The Company has undepreciated real estate assets of $1.1 billion at June 30, 2020. At June 30, 2020, 50 of the Company's wholly owned 58 properties were unencumbered by mortgage debt, with an undepreciated cost basis of $804.7 million. At June 30, 2020, the Company had total real estate debt, net of cash, of $636.9 million, of which approximately 84% was subject to fixed interest rates. The Company's weighted average interest rate on all fixed rate debt as of the end of the second quarter was 4.1% and the weighted average remaining term was 4.8 years. Dividend On June 16, 2020, the Company declared a quarterly cash distribution of $0.105 per common share and OP unit for the third quarter of 2020, to be paid in three equal installments of $0.035 in July, August, and September of 2020. Going forward, Whitestone's Board of Trustees will continue to evaluate dividend declarations each quarter. Whitestone intends to maintain compliance with REIT taxable income distribution requirements. Conference Call Information In conjunction with the issuance of its financial results, the Company invites you to listen to the its earnings release conference call to be broadcast live on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. Central Time. The call will be led by James C. Mastandrea, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and David K. Holeman, Chief Financial Officer. Conference call access information is as follows: Dial-in number for domestic participants: (866) 548-4713 Dial-in number for international participants: (323) 794-2093 The conference call will be recorded, and a telephone replay will be available through Thursday, August 20, 2020. Replay access information is as follows: Replay number for domestic participants: (844) 512-2921 Replay number for international participants: (412) 317-6671 Passcode (for all participants): 8963892 To listen to a live webcast of the conference call, click on the Investor Relations tab of the Company's website, www.whitestonereit.com, and then click on the webcast link. A replay of the call will be available on Whitestone's website via the webcast link until the Company's next earnings release. Additional information about Whitestone can be found on the Company's website. The second quarter earnings release and supplemental data package will be located in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website. For those without internet access, the earnings release and supplemental data package will be available by mail upon request. To receive a copy, please call the Company's Investor Relations line at (713) 435-2219. 4 Supplemental Financial Information Supplemental materials and details regarding Whitestone's results of operations, communities and tenants are available on the Company's website at www.whitestonereit.com. About Whitestone REIT Whitestone is a community-centered retail REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high quality "e- commerce resistant" neighborhood, community and lifestyle retail centers principally located in the largest, fastest-growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone's optimal mix of national, regional and local tenants provide daily necessities, needed services and entertainment to the communities in which they are located. Whitestone's properties are primarily located in business-friendly Phoenix, Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio, which are among the fastest growing U.S. population centers with highly educated workforces, high household incomes and strong job growth. For additional information, visit www.whitestonereit.com. Forward-Looking Statements Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"). The Company intends for all such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe-harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Exchange Act, as applicable. Such information is subject to certain risks and uncertainties, as well as known and unknown risks, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. Therefore, such statements are not intended to be a guarantee of our performance in future periods. Such forward-looking statements include statements about our earnings guidance, future liquidity, performance growth and expectations and other matters and can generally be identified by the Company's use of forward-looking terminology, such as "may," "will," "plan," "expect," "intend," "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "goals" or similar words or phrases that are predictions of future events or trends and which do not relate solely to historical matters. The following are additional factors that could cause the Company's actual results and its expectations to differ materially from those described in the Company's forward-looking statements: uncertainties related to the COVID-19 pandemic, including the unknown duration and economic, operational and financial impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, especially in Texas and Arizona which have seen dramatic increases in positive test rates and where substantially all of our properties are located, and the actions taken or contemplated by U.S. and local governmental authorities or others in response to the pandemic on the Company's business, employees and tenants, including, among others, (a) changes in tenant demand for the Company's properties, (b) financial challenges confronting major tenants, including as a result of decreased customers' willingness to frequent, and mandated stay in place orders that have prevented customers from frequenting, some of Company's tenants' businesses and the impact of these issues on the Company's ability to collect rent from its tenants; (c) operational changes implemented by the Company, including remote working arrangements, which may put increased strain on IT systems and create increased vulnerability to cybersecurity incidents, (d) significant reduction in the Company's liquidity due to the lack of further availability under its revolving credit facility and limited ability to access the capital markets and other sources of financing on attractive terms or at all, and (e) prolonged measures to contain the spread of COVID-19 or the premature easing of government-imposed restrictions implemented to contain the spread of COVID-19; the imposition of federal income taxes if we fail to qualify as a real estate investment trust ("REIT") in any taxable year or forego an opportunity to ensure REIT status; the Company's ability to meet its long-term goals, its assumptions regarding its earnings guidance, including its ability to execute effectively its acquisition and disposition strategy, to continue to execute its development pipeline on schedule and at the expected costs, and its ability to grow its NOI as expected, which could be impacted by a number of factors, including, among other things, its ability to continue to renew leases or re-let space on attractive terms and to otherwise address its leasing rollover; its ability to successfully identify, finance and consummate suitable acquisitions, and the impact of such acquisitions, including financing developments, capitalization rates and internal rates of return; the Company's ability to reduce or otherwise effectively manage its general and administrative expenses; the Company's ability to fund from cash flows or otherwise distributions to its shareholders at current rates or at all; current adverse market and economic conditions including, but not limited to, the significant volatility and disruption in the global financial markets caused by the COVID-19 pandemic; lease terminations or lease defaults; the impact of competition on the Company's efforts to renew existing leases; changes in the economies and other conditions of the specific markets in which the Company operates; economic, legislative and regulatory changes, including changes to laws governing REITs and the impact of the legislation commonly known as the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act; the success of the Company's real estate strategies and investment objectives; the Company's ability to continue to qualify as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended; and other factors detailed in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other documents the Company files with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. 5 Non-GAAP Financial Measures This release contains supplemental financial measures that are not calculated pursuant to U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") including EBITDA, FFO, FFO Core, and NOI. Following are explanations and reconciliations of these metrics to their most comparable GAAP metric. EBITDA: Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortization: Management believes that EBITDA is an appropriate supplemental measure of operating performance to net income attributable to the Company. The Company defines EBITDA as operating revenues (rental and other revenues) less property and related expenses (property operation and maintenance and real estate taxes), adjustments for unconsolidated real estate partnership and general and administrative expenses. Management believes that EBITDA provides useful information to the investment community about the Company's operating performance when compared to other REITs since EBITDA is generally recognized as a standard measure. However, EBITDA should not be viewed as a measure of the Company's overall financial performance since it does not reflect depreciation and amortization, involuntary conversion, interest expense, provision for income taxes, gain or loss on sale or disposition of assets and the level of capital expenditures and leasing costs necessary to maintain the operating performance of the Company's properties. Other REITs may use different methodologies for calculating EBITDA and, accordingly, the Company's EBITDA may not be comparable to other REITs. FFO: Funds From Operations: Management believes that FFO is a useful measure of the Company's operating performance. The Company computes FFO as defined by NAREIT, which states that FFO should represent net income (loss) (calculated in accordance with GAAP), excluding depreciation and amortization related to real estate, gains or losses from the sale of certain real estate assets, gains and losses from change in control, and impairment write-downs of certain real estate assets and investments in entities when the impairment is directly attributable to decreases in the value of depreciable real estate held by the entity. FFO does not represent cash flows from operating activities determined in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered an alternative to net income as an indication of the Company's performance or to cash flow from operations as a measure of liquidity or ability to make distributions and service debt. Management considers FFO a useful additional measure of performance for an equity REIT because it facilitates an understanding of the operating performance of its properties without giving effect to real estate depreciation and amortization, which assumes that the value of real estate assets diminishes predictably over time. Since real estate values have historically risen or fallen with market conditions, management believes that FFO provides a more meaningful and accurate indication of the Company's performance and useful information for the investment community to compare Whitestone to other REITs since FFO is generally recognized as the industry standard for reporting the operations of REITs. Other REITs may use different methodologies for calculating FFO, and accordingly, the Company's FFO may not be comparable to other REITs. The Company presents FFO per diluted share calculations that are based on the outstanding dilutive common shares plus the outstanding OP units for the periods presented. FFO Core: Funds From Operations Core: Management believes that the computation of FFO in accordance with NAREIT's definition includes certain non-cash and non-comparable items that affect the Company's period-over-period performance. These items include, but are not limited to, legal settlements, proxy contest fees, debt extension costs, non-cashshare-based compensation expense and rent support agreement payments received from sellers on acquired assets. In addition, the Company believes that FFO Core is a useful supplemental measure for the investing community to use in comparing the Company to other REITs as many REITs provide some form of adjusted or modified FFO. However, other REITs may use different adjustments, and the Company's FFO Core may not be comparable to the adjusted or modified FFO of other REITs. NOI: Net Operating Income: Management believes that NOI is a useful measure of the Company's property operating performance. The Company defines NOI as operating revenues (rental and other revenues) less property and related expenses (property operation and maintenance and real estate taxes). Because NOI excludes general and administrative expenses, depreciation and amortization, involuntary conversion, interest expense, interest income, provision for income taxes, gain or loss on sale or disposition of assets, pro rata share of NOI of unconsolidated entities and capital expenditures and leasing costs, it provides a performance measure that, when compared year over year, reflects the revenues and expenses directly associated with owning and operating commercial real estate properties and the impact to operations from trends in occupancy rates, rental rates and operating costs, providing perspective not immediately apparent from net income. The Company uses NOI to evaluate its operating performance since NOI allows the Company to evaluate the impact of factors, such as occupancy levels, lease structure, lease rates and tenant base, have on the Company's results, margins and returns. In addition, management believes that NOI provides useful information to the investment community about the Company's property and operating performance when compared to other REITs since NOI is generally recognized as a standard measure of property performance in the real 6 estate industry. However, NOI should not be viewed as a measure of the Company's overall financial performance since it does not reflect general and administrative expenses, depreciation and amortization, involuntary conversion, interest expense, interest income, provision for income taxes, gain or loss on sale or disposition of assets, and the level of capital expenditures and leasing costs necessary to maintain the operating performance of the Company's properties. Other REITs may use different methodologies for calculating NOI, and accordingly, the Company's NOI may not be comparable to that of other REITs. Same Store NOI: Management believes that Same Store NOI is a useful measure of the Company's property operating performance because it includes only the properties that have been owned for the entire period being compared, and that it is frequently used by the investment community. Same Store NOI assists in eliminating differences in NOI due to the acquisition or disposition of properties during the period being presented, providing a more consistent measure of the Company's performance. The Company defines Same Store NOI as operating revenues (rental and other revenues, excluding straight line rent adjustments, amortization of above/below market rents, and lease termination fees) less property and related expenses (property operation and maintenance and real estate taxes), Non-Same Store NOI, and NOI of our investment in Pillarstone OP (pro rata). We define "Non-Same Stores" as properties that have been acquired since the beginning of the period being compared and properties that have been sold, but not classified as discontinued operations. Other REITs may use different methodologies for calculating Same Store NOI, and accordingly, the Company's Same Store NOI may not be comparable to that of other REITs. Investors Contact: Kevin Reed, Director of Investor Relations Whitestone REIT 435-2219 ir@whitestonereit.com 7 Whitestone REIT and Subsidiaries CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except share and per share data) June 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 (unaudited) ASSETS Real estate assets, at cost Property $ 1,102,379 $ 1,099,955 Accumulated depreciation (150,711) (137,933) Total real estate assets 951,668 962,022 Investment in real estate partnership 34,653 34,097 Cash and cash equivalents 39,924 15,530 Restricted cash 155 113 Escrows and acquisition deposits 6,940 8,388 Accrued rents and accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts 24,676 22,854 Receivable due from related party 1,069 477 Unamortized lease commissions, legal fees and loan costs 8,194 8,960 Prepaid expenses and other assets(1) 3,364 3,819 Total assets $ 1,070,643 $ 1,056,260 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Liabilities: Notes payable $ 676,371 $ 644,699 Accounts payable and accrued expenses(2) 45,127 39,336 Payable due to related party 705 307 Tenants' security deposits 6,881 6,617 Dividends and distributions payable 4,528 12,203 Total liabilities 733,612 703,162 Commitments and contingencies: - - Equity: Preferred shares, $0.001 par value per share; 50,000,000 shares authorized; - - none issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019 Common shares, $0.001 par value per share; 400,000,000 shares authorized; 42,343,638 and 41,492,117 issued and outstanding as of June 42 41 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively Additional paid-in capital 558,516 554,816 Accumulated deficit (210,921) (204,049) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (16,915) (5,491) Total Whitestone REIT shareholders' equity 330,722 345,317 Noncontrolling interest in subsidiary 6,309 7,781 Total equity 337,031 353,098 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,070,643 $ 1,056,260 8 Whitestone REIT and Subsidiaries CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands) June 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 (unaudited) (1) Operating lease right of use assets (net) (related to adoption of Topic 842) $ 883 $ 1,328 (2) Operating lease liabilities (related to adoption of Topic 842) $ 887 $ 1,331 9 Whitestone REIT and Subsidiaries CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (Unaudited) (in thousands) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenues Rental(1) $ 27,052 $ 29,126 $ 57,248 $ 58,159 Management, transaction, and other fees 545 452 933 1,113 Total revenues 27,597 29,578 58,181 59,272 Operating expenses Depreciation and amortization 6,970 6,612 13,941 13,076 Operating and maintenance 4,395 5,214 9,992 9,642 Real estate taxes 4,385 4,019 8,921 8,064 General and administrative 4,644 4,915 9,744 10,917 Total operating expenses 20,394 20,760 42,598 41,699 Other expenses (income) Interest expense 6,468 6,526 13,161 13,059 Loss on sale or disposal of assets and assets held for sale 657 113 864 115 Interest, dividend and other investment income (73) (164) (135) (409) Total other expense 7,052 6,475 13,890 12,765 Income before equity investments in real estate partnerships and 151 2,343 1,693 4,808 income tax Equity in earnings of real estate partnership 364 464 556 956 Provision for income tax (96) (104) (183) (222) Income from continuing operations 419 2,703 2,066 5,542 Gain on sale of property from discontinued operations - 701 - 701 Income from discontinued operations - 701 - 701 Net income 419 3,404 2,066 6,243 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 9 77 44 142 Net income attributable to Whitestone REIT $ 410 $ 3,327 $ 2,022 $ 6,101 10 Whitestone REIT and Subsidiaries CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (Unaudited) (in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Basic Earnings Per Share: Income from continuing operations attributable to Whitestone REIT, $ 0.01 $ 0.06 $ 0.05 $ 0.13 excluding amounts attributable to unvested restricted shares Income from discontinued operations attributable to Whitestone REIT 0.00 0.02 0.00 0.02 Net income attributable to common shareholders, excluding amounts $ 0.01 $ 0.08 $ 0.05 $ 0.15 attributable to unvested restricted shares Diluted Earnings Per Share: Income from continuing operations attributable to Whitestone REIT, $ 0.01 $ 0.06 $ 0.05 $ 0.13 excluding amounts attributable to unvested restricted shares Income from discontinued operations attributable to Whitestone REIT 0.00 0.02 0.00 0.02 Net income attributable to common shareholders, excluding amounts $ 0.01 $ 0.08 $ 0.05 $ 0.15 attributable to unvested restricted shares Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 42,212 39,886 42,130 39,768 Diluted 42,763 40,839 42,734 40,853 Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Loss Net income $ 419 $ 3,404 $ 2,066 $ 6,243 Other comprehensive loss Unrealized loss on cash flow hedging activities (684) (6,035) (11,636) (9,505) Comprehensive loss (265) (2,631) (9,570) (3,262) Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 9 77 44 142 Less: Comprehensive loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (15) (137) (246) (217) Comprehensive loss attributable to Whitestone REIT $ (259) $ (2,571) $ (9,368) $ (3,187) 11 Whitestone REIT and Subsidiaries CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (Unaudited) (in thousands) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 (1) Rental Rental revenues $ 21,706 $ 21,378 $ 43,783 $ 43,129 Recoveries 7,674 7,907 16,637 15,461 Bad debt (2,328) (159) (3,172) (431) Total rental $ 27,052 $ 29,126 $ 57,248 $ 58,159 12 Whitestone REIT and Subsidiaries CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands) Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 2019 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income from continuing operations $ 2,066 $ 5,542 Net income from discontinued operations - 701 Net income 2,066 6,243 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 13,941 13,076 Amortization of deferred loan costs 562 534 Loss on sale or disposal of assets and assets held for sale 864 115 Bad debt 3,172 431 Share-based compensation 2,388 2,908 Equity in earnings of real estate partnership (556) (956) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Escrows and acquisition deposits 1,448 1,587 Accrued rents and accounts receivable (4,994) (968) Receivable due from related party (592) (256) Distributions from real estate partnership - 889 Unamortized lease commissions, legal fees and loan costs (461) 386 Prepaid expenses and other assets 1,263 (5,426) Accounts payable and accrued expenses (5,843) 465 Payable due to related party 398 31 Tenants' security deposits 264 257 Net cash provided by operating activities 13,920 18,615 Cash flows from investing activities: Additions to real estate (3,053) (6,228) Net cash used in investing activities (3,053) (6,228) Net cash provided by investing activities of discontinued operations - 701 Cash flows from financing activities: Distributions paid to common shareholders (16,341) (22,617) Distributions paid to OP unit holders (349) (529) Proceeds from issuance of common shares, net of offering costs 2,241 3,716 Payments of exchange offer costs (43) (5) Proceeds from notes payable 1,734 - Proceeds from bonds payable - 100,000 Net proceeds from (payments of) credit facility 30,000 (90,200) Repayments of notes payable (1,603) (6,851) Payments of loan origination costs - (4,088) Repurchase of common shares (2,070) (776) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 13,569 (21,350) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 24,436 (8,262) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 15,643 13,786 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period (1) $ 40,079 $ 5,524 For a reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, see supplemental disclosures below. 13 Whitestone REIT and Subsidiaries CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS Supplemental Disclosures (Unaudited) (in thousands) Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 2019 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Cash paid for interest $ 12,626 $ 12,615 Cash paid for taxes $ - $ 396 Non cash investing and financing activities: Disposal of fully depreciated real estate $ 24 $ 195 Financed insurance premiums $ 1,431 $ 1,238 Value of shares issued under dividend reinvestment plan $ 58 $ 69 Value of common shares exchanged for OP units $ 1,127 $ 10 Change in fair value of cash flow hedge $ (11,636) $ (9,505) June 30, 2020 2019 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash Cash and cash equivalents $ 39,924 $ 5,425 Restricted cash 155 99 Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 40,079 $ 5,524 14 Whitestone REIT and Subsidiaries RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES (in thousands, except per share and per unit data) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, FFO (NAREIT) AND FFO CORE 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net income attributable to Whitestone REIT $ 410 $ 3,327 $ 2,022 $ 6,101 Adjustments to reconcile to FFO: Depreciation and amortization of real estate 6,909 6,544 13,818 12,939 Depreciation and amortization of real estate assets of real estate 427 649 876 1,270 partnership (pro rata) Loss on sale or disposal of assets and assets held for sale of continuing 657 113 864 115 operations, net Gain on sale of property from discontinued operations, net - (701) - (701) Loss on sale or disposal of properties or assets of real estate 1 4 54 7 partnership (pro rata) Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 9 77 44 142 FFO (NAREIT) 8,413 10,013 17,678 19,873 Adjustments to reconcile to FFO Core: Share-based compensation expense 1,196 1,100 2,522 3,051 FFO Core $ 9,609 $ 11,113 $ 20,200 $ 22,924 FFO PER SHARE AND OP UNIT CALCULATION Numerator: FFO $ 8,413 $ 10,013 $ 17,678 $ 19,873 Distributions paid on unvested restricted common shares - - - (41) FFO excluding amounts attributable to unvested restricted common $ 8,413 $ 10,013 $ 17,678 $ 19,832 shares FFO Core excluding amounts attributable to unvested restricted $ 9,609 $ 11,113 $ 20,200 $ 22,883 common shares Denominator: Weighted average number of total common shares - basic 42,212 39,886 42,130 39,768 Weighted average number of total noncontrolling OP units - basic 828 928 866 928 Weighted average number of total common shares and noncontrolling 43,040 40,814 42,996 40,696 OP units - basic Effect of dilutive securities: Unvested restricted shares 551 953 604 1,085 Weighted average number of total common shares and noncontrolling 43,591 41,767 43,600 41,781 OP units - diluted FFO per common share and OP unit - basic $ 0.20 $ 0.25 $ 0.41 $ 0.49 FFO per common share and OP unit - diluted $ 0.19 $ 0.24 $ 0.41 $ 0.47 FFO Core per common share and OP unit - basic $ 0.22 $ 0.27 $ 0.47 $ 0.56 FFO Core per common share and OP unit - diluted $ 0.22 $ 0.27 $ 0.46 $ 0.55 15 Whitestone REIT and Subsidiaries RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES (continued) (in thousands) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, PROPERTY NET OPERATING INCOME 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net income attributable to Whitestone REIT $ 410 $ 3,327 $ 2,022 $ 6,101 General and administrative expenses 4,644 4,915 9,744 10,917 Depreciation and amortization 6,970 6,612 13,941 13,076 Equity in earnings of real estate partnership (364) (464) (556) (956) Interest expense 6,468 6,526 13,161 13,059 Interest, dividend and other investment income (73) (164) (135) (409) Provision for income taxes 96 104 183 222 Gain on sale of property from discontinued operations, net - (701) - (701) Management fee, net of related expenses 56 (42) 165 (50) Loss on sale or disposal of assets and assets held for sale of continuing 657 113 864 115 operations, net NOI of real estate partnership (pro rata) 1,164 1,679 2,260 3,438 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 9 77 44 142 NOI 20,037 21,982 41,693 44,954 Non-Same Store NOI (1) (439) 79 (1,012) 105 NOI of real estate partnership (pro rata) (1,164) (1,679) (2,260) (3,438) NOI less Non-Same Store NOI and NOI of real estate partnership 18,434 20,382 38,421 41,621 (pro rata) Same Store straight line rent adjustments 340 (281) 690 (740) Same Store amortization of above/below market rents (225) (192) (441) (464) Same Store lease termination fees (271) (65) (301) (274) Same Store NOI (2) $ 18,278 $ 19,844 $ 38,369 $ 40,143 We define "Non-Same Store" as properties that have been acquired since the beginning of the period being compared and properties that have been sold, but not classified as discontinued operations. For purposes of comparing the three months ended June 30, 2020 to the three months ended June 30, 2019, Non-Same Store includes properties acquired between April 1, 2019 and June 30, 2020 and properties sold between April 1, 2019 and June 30, 2020, but not included in discontinued operations. For purposes of comparing the six months ended June 30, 2020 to the six months ended June 30, 2019, Non- Same Store includes properties acquired between January 1, 2019 and June 30, 2020 and properties sold between January 1, 2019 and June 30, 2020, but not included in discontinued operations. We define "Same Store" as properties that have been owned during the entire period being compared. For purposes of comparing the three months ended June 30, 2020 to the three months ended June 30, 2019, Same Store includes properties owned before April 1, 2019 and not sold before June 30, 2020. For purposes of comparing the six months ended June 30, 2020 to the six months ended June 30, 2019, Same Store includes properties owned before April 1, 2019 and not sold before June 30, 2020. 16 Whitestone REIT and Subsidiaries RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES (continued) (in thousands) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, EARNINGS BEFORE INTEREST, TAX, DEPRECIATION AND 2020 2019 2020 2019 AMORTIZATION Net income attributable to Whitestone REIT $ 410 $ 3,327 $ 2,022 $ 6,101 Depreciation and amortization 6,970 6,612 13,941 13,076 Equity in earnings of real estate partnership (364) (464) (556) (956) Interest expense 6,468 6,526 13,161 13,059 Provision for income taxes 96 104 183 222 Gain on sale property from discontinued operations, net - (701) - (701) Management fee, net of related expenses 56 (42) 165 (50) Loss on sale or disposal of assets and assets held for sale of continuing 657 113 864 115 operations, net EBITDA adjustments for real estate partnership 999 1,578 1,886 3,249 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 9 77 44 142 EBITDA $ 15,301 $ 17,130 $ 31,710 $ 34,257 17 Whitestone REIT and Subsidiaries SAME STORE PROPERTY ANALYSIS (in thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 2019 Change Percent Change Same Store (51 properties, excluding development land) Property revenues Rental $ 26,262 $ 29,126 $ (2,864) (10)% Management, transaction and other fees 390 221 169 76 % Total property revenues 26,652 29,347 (2,695) (9)% Property expenses Property operation and maintenance 4,026 4,946 (920) (19)% Real estate taxes 4,192 4,019 173 4 % Total property expenses 8,218 8,965 (747) (8)% Total property revenues less total property expenses 18,434 20,382 (1,948) (10)% Same Store straight line rent adjustments 340 (281) 621 (221)% Same Store amortization of above/below market rents (225) (192) (33) 17 % Same Store lease termination fees (271) (65) (206) 317 % Same Store NOI (1) $ 18,278 $ 19,844 $ (1,566) (8)% For a reconciliation of Same Store NOI, see previous section "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures." 18 Whitestone REIT and Subsidiaries SAME STORE PROPERTY ANALYSIS (in thousands) Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 2019 Change Percent Change Same Store (51 properties, excluding development land) Property revenues Rental $ 55,613 $ 58,159 $ (2,546) (4)% Management, transaction and other fees 588 648 (60) (9)% Total property revenues 56,201 58,807 (2,606) (4)% Property expenses Property operation and maintenance 9,246 9,122 124 1 % Real estate taxes 8,534 8,064 470 6 % Total property expenses 17,780 17,186 594 3 % Total property revenues less total property expenses 38,421 41,621 (3,200) (8)% Same Store straight line rent adjustments 690 (740) 1,430 (193)% Same Store amortization of above/below market rents (441) (464) 23 (5)% Same Store lease termination fees (301) (274) (27) 10 % Same Store NOI (1) $ 38,369 $ 40,143 $ (1,774) (4)% For a reconciliation of Same Store NOI, see previous section "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures." 19 Whitestone REIT and Subsidiaries OTHER FINANCIAL INFORMATION (in thousands, except number of properties and employees) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Other Financial Information: Tenant improvements (1) (2) $ 491 $ 706 $ 985 $ 1,268 Leasing commissions (1) (2) $ 366 $ 913 $ 736 $ 1,371 Maintenance capital (1) $ 824 $ 1,509 $ 1,910 $ 2,478 Scheduled debt principal payments (1) $ 477 $ 508 $ 960 $ 1,029 Straight line rent income (1) $ (343) $ 368 $ (725) $ 906 Market rent amortization income from acquired leases (1) $ 232 $ 181 $ 439 $ 441 Non-cashshare-based compensation expense (1) $ 1,196 $ 1,100 $ 2,522 $ 3,051 Non-real estate depreciation and amortization (1) $ 61 $ 69 $ 123 $ 138 Amortization of loan fees (1) $ 286 $ 317 $ 569 $ 575 Undepreciated value of unencumbered properties $ 804,714 $ 761,597 $ 804,714 $ 761,597 Number of unencumbered properties 50 49 50 49 Full time employees 86 101 86 101 Includes pro-rata share attributable to real estate partnership. Does not include first generation costs needed for new acquisitions, development or redevelopment of a property to bring the property to operating standards for its intended use. 20 Whitestone REIT and Subsidiaries MARKET CAPITALIZATION AND SELECTED RATIOS (in thousands, except per share amounts and percentages) As of June 30, 2020 Percent of Total Total Market Percent of Total MARKET CAPITALIZATION: Market Equity Capitalization Capitalization Equity Capitalization: Common shares outstanding 98.2 % 42,344 Operating partnership units outstanding 1.8 % 777 Total 100.0 % 43,121 Market price of common shares as of June 30, 2020 $ 7.27 Total equity capitalization 313,490 33 % Debt Capitalization: Outstanding debt $ 677,457 Less: Cash and cash equivalents (39,924) Total debt capitalization 637,533 67 % Total Market Capitalization as of June 30, 2020 $ 951,023 100 % SELECTED RATIOS: Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, INTEREST COVERAGE RATIO 2020 2019 2020 2019 EBITDA/Interest Expense EBITDA $ 15,301 $ 17,130 $ 31,710 $ 34,257 Interest expense 6,468 6,526 13,161 13,059 Pro rata share of interest expense from real estate partnership 167 419 323 843 Less: amortization of loan fees, including pro rata share from real estate (286) (317) (569) (575) partnership Interest expense, excluding amortization of loan fees 6,349 6,628 12,915 13,327 Ratio of EBITDA to interest expense 2.4 2.6 2.5 2.6 21 Whitestone REIT and Subsidiaries MARKET CAPITALIZATION AND SELECTED RATIOS (continued) (in thousands, except per share amounts and percentages) LEVERAGE RATIO June 30, 2020 2019 Debt/Undepreciated Book Value Outstanding debt $ 676,781 $ 623,022 Less: Cash (39,924) (5,425) Add: Proportional share of net debt of real estate partnership 9,467 32,102 Outstanding debt after cash $ 646,324 $ 649,699 Undepreciated real estate assets $ 1,102,379 $ 1,058,387 Add: Proportional share of real estate from unconsolidated partnership 45,801 64,274 Undepreciated real estate assets $ 1,148,180 $ 1,122,661 Ratio of debt to real estate assets 56 % 58 % Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Debt/EBITDA Ratio Outstanding debt $ 676,781 $ 623,022 $ 676,781 $ 623,022 Less: Cash (39,924) (5,425) (39,924) (5,425) Add: Proportional share of net debt of unconsolidated real estate 9,467 32,102 9,467 32,102 partnership Total Net Debt $ 646,324 $ 649,699 $ 646,324 $ 649,699 EBITDA $ 15,301 $ 17,130 $ 31,710 $ 34,257 Share based compensation 1,196 1,100 2,522 3,051 EBITDA, adjusted $ 16,497 $ 18,230 $ 34,232 $ 37,308 Pro forma annualized EBITDA, adjusted $ 65,988 $ 72,920 $ 68,464 $ 74,616 Ratio of debt to pro forma EBITDA, adjusted 9.8 8.9 9.4 8.7 22 Whitestone REIT and Subsidiaries SUMMARY OF OUTSTANDING DEBT AND DEBT MATURITIES TOTAL OUTSTANDING DEBT (in thousands) Description June 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 Fixed rate notes $10.5 million, 4.85% Note, due September 24, 2020 (1) $ 9,140 $ 9,260 $100.0 million, 1.73% plus 1.35% to 1.90% Note, due October 30, 2022 (2) 100,000 100,000 $165.0 million, 2.24% plus 1.35% to 1.90% Note, due January 31, 2024 (3) 165,000 165,000 $80.0 million, 3.72% Note, due June 1, 2027 80,000 80,000 $19.0 million 4.15% Note, due December 1, 2024 18,845 19,000 $20.2 million 4.28% Note, due June 6, 2023 18,421 18,616 $14.0 million 4.34% Note, due September 11, 2024 13,360 13,482 $14.3 million 4.34% Note, due September 11, 2024 14,130 14,243 $15.1 million 4.99% Note, due January 6, 2024 14,289 14,409 $2.6 million 5.46% Note, due October 1, 2023 2,362 2,386 $50.0 million, 5.09% Note, due March 22, 2029 50,000 50,000 $50.0 million, 5.17% Note, due March 22, 2029 50,000 50,000 $1.7 million 1.00% Note, due May 6, 2022 1,734 - $1.1 million 4.53% Note, due November 28, 2020 676 - Floating rate notes Unsecured line of credit, LIBOR plus 1.40% to 1.90%, due January 31, 2023 139,500 109,500 Total notes payable principal 677,457 645,896 Less deferred financing costs, net of accumulated amortization (1,086) (1,197) Total notes payable $ 676,371 $ 644,699 Promissory note includes an interest rate swap that fixed the interest rate at 3.55% for the duration of the term through September 24, 2018 and 4.85% beginning September 25, 2018 through September 24, 2020. We are currently pursuing refinancing options and expect to be completed in the third quarter. Promissory note includes an interest rate swap that fixed the LIBOR portion of the interest rate at 1.73%. Promissory note includes an interest rate swap that fixed the LIBOR portion of the interest rate at an average rate of 2.24% for the duration of the term through January 31, 2024. SCHEDULE OF DEBT MATURITIES AS OF JUNE 30, 2020 (in thousands) Year Amount Due 2020 (remaining) $ 10,874 2021 2,762 2022 102,170 2023 167,363 2024 228,573 Thereafter 165,715 Total $ 677,457 23 Whitestone REIT and Subsidiaries SUMMARY OF OCCUPANCY AND TOP TENANTS Gross Leasable Area Occupancy % as of as of June 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, Community Centered Properties® 2020 2020 2020 2019 2019 Whitestone 4,953,571 89 % 90 % 90 % 90 % Unconsolidated real estate 926,798 67 % 69 % 75 % 77 % partnership 24 Whitestone REIT and Subsidiaries SUMMARY OF OCCUPANCY AND TOP TENANTS (continued) Annualized Percentage Rental of Total Revenue Annualized Initial Lease Year Tenant Name Location (in Base Rental thousands) Revenues (1) Date Expiring 11/14/1982, 5/8/1991, Austin, 7/1/2000, 2021, 2021, 4/1/2014, Safeway Stores Incorporated (2) Houston and $ 2,419 2.8 % 4/1/2014 and 2022, 2024, Phoenix 10/19/16 2025 and 2034 Whole Foods Market Houston 2,247 2.6 % 9/3/2014 2035 Frost Bank Houston 1,910 2.2 % 7/1/2014 2024 Newmark Real Estate of Houston LLC Houston 1,029 1.2 % 10/1/2015 2026 8/16/1994, 2/1/2004, 2020, 2022, Houston and 5/10/2004, Verizon Wireless (3) 948 1.1 % 1/27/2006 and 2023, 2024 Phoenix 5/1/2014 and 2024 11/14/1982, Houston and 11/2/1987, 2022, 2027, Walgreens & Co. (4) 946 1.1 % 8/24/1996 and Phoenix 11/3/1996 2049 and 2056 Bashas' Inc. (5) Phoenix 848 1.0 % 10/9/2004 and 2024 and 2029 4/1/2009 Alamo Drafthouse Cinema Austin 690 0.8 % 2/1/2012 2027 8/10/1999, 6/29/2001, 2021, 2023, Houston and 11/8/2009, Dollar Tree (6) 635 0.7 % 12/17/2009, 2025, 2025 Phoenix and 5/21/2013 and 2027 Wells Fargo & Company (7) Phoenix 578 0.7 % 10/24/1996 2022 and 2023 and 4/16/1999 Kroger Co. Dallas 483 0.6 % 12/15/2000 2022 Ruth's Chris Steak House Inc. Phoenix 466 0.5 % 1/1/1991 2030 Regus Corporation Houston 451 0.5 % 5/23/14 2025 Paul's Ace Hardware Phoenix 427 0.5 % 3/1/2008 2023 Original Ninfas LP Houston 403 0.5 % 8/29/2018 2029 $ 14,480 16.8 % Annualized Base Rental Revenues represents the monthly base rent as of June 30, 2020 for each applicable tenant multiplied by 12. As of June 30, 2020, we had six leases with the same tenant occupying space at properties located in Phoenix, Houston and Austin. The annualized rental revenue for the lease that commenced on April 1, 2014, and is scheduled to expire in 2034, was $1,047,000, which represents approximately 1.2% of our total annualized base rental revenue. The annualized rental revenue for the lease that commenced on April 1, 2014, and is scheduled to expire in 2024, was $42,000, which represents less than 0.1% of our annualized base rental revenue. The annualized rental revenue for the lease that commenced on May 8, 1991, and is scheduled to expire in 2021, was $344,000, which represents approximately 0.4% of our total annualized base rental revenue. The annualized rental revenue for the lease that commenced on July 1, 2000, and is scheduled to expire 25 in 2025, was $353,000, which represents approximately 0.4% of our total annualized base rental revenue. The annualized rental revenue for the lease that commenced on November 14, 1982, and is scheduled to expire in 2022, was $318,000, which represents approximately 0.4% of our total annualized base rental revenue. The annualized rental revenue for the lease that commenced on October 19, 2016, and is scheduled to expire in 2021, was $315,000, which represents approximately 0.4% of our total annualized base rental revenue. As of June 30, 2020, we had five leases with the same tenant occupying space at properties located in Phoenix and Houston. The annualized rental revenue for the lease that commenced on August 16, 1994, and is scheduled to expire in 2020, was $21,000, which represents less than 0.1% of our total annualized base rental revenue. The annualized rental revenue for the lease that commenced on January 27, 2006, and is scheduled to expire in 2023, was $134,000, which represents approximately 0.2% of our total annualized base rental revenue. The annualized rental revenue for the lease that commenced on February 1, 2004, and is scheduled to expire in 2024, was $38,000, which represents less than 0.1% of our total annualized base rental revenue. The annualized rental revenue for the lease that commenced on May 1, 2014, and is scheduled to expire in 2024, was $749,000, which represents approximately 0.9% of our total annualized rental revenue. The annualized rental revenue for the lease that commenced on May 10, 2004, and is scheduled to expire in 2022, was $6,000, which represents less than 0.1% of our total annualized base rental revenue. As of June 30, 2020, we had four leases with the same tenant occupying space at properties located in Phoenix and Houston. The annualized rental revenue for the lease that commenced on November 3, 1996, and is scheduled to expire in 2049, was $279,000, which represents approximately 0.3% of our total annualized base rental revenue. The annualized rental revenue for the lease that commenced on November 2, 1987, and is scheduled to expire in 2027, was $189,000, which represents approximately 0.2% of our total annualized base rental revenue. The annualized rental revenue for the lease that commenced on November 14, 1982, and is scheduled to expire in 2022, was $181,000, which represents approximately 0.2% of our total annualized base rental revenue. The annualized rental revenue for the lease that commenced on August 24, 1996, and is scheduled to expire in 2056, was $298,000, which represents approximately 0.3% of our total annualized rental revenue. (5) (6) As of June 30, 2020, we had two leases with the same tenant occupying space at properties located in Phoenix. The annualized rental revenue for the lease that commenced on October 9, 2004, and is scheduled to expire in 2024, was $119,000, which represents approximately 0.1% of our total annualized base rental revenue. The annualized rental revenue for the lease that commenced on April 1, 2009, and is scheduled to expire in 2029, was $729,000, which represents approximately 0.8% of our total annualized base rental revenue. As of June 30, 2020, we had five leases with the same tenant occupying space at properties in Houston and Phoenix. The annualized rental revenue for the lease that commenced on August 10, 1999, and is scheduled to expire in 2025, was $88,000, which represents approximately 0.1% of our total annualized base rental revenue. The annualized rental revenue for the lease that commenced on December 17, 2009, and is scheduled to expire in 2025, was $118,000, which represents approximately 0.1% of our total annualized base rental revenue. The annualized rental revenue for the lease that commenced on June 29, 2001, and is scheduled to expire in 2021, was $169,000, which represents approximately 0.2% of our total annualized base rental revenue. The annualized rental revenue for the lease that commenced on May 21, 2013, and is scheduled to expire in 2023, was $110,000, which represents approximately 0.1% of our total annualized base rental revenue. The annualized rental revenue for the lease that commenced on November 8, 2009, and is scheduled to expire in 2027, was $151,000, which represents approximately 0.2% of our total annualized base rental revenue. As of June 30, 2020, we had two leases with the same tenant occupying space at properties located in Phoenix. The annualized rental revenue for the lease that commenced on October 24, 1996, and is scheduled to expire in 2022, was $131,000, which represents approximately 0.2% of our total annualized base rental revenue. The annualized rental revenue for the lease that commenced on April 16, 1999, and is scheduled to expire in 2023, was $447,000, which represents approximately 0.5% of our total annualized base rental revenue. 26 Whitestone REIT and Subsidiaries COVID-19-STATUS OF TENANTS Q2 2020 Cash July Cash % of Leased SF % of ABR Payments Payments Received %(1) Received %(1) Restaurants and Food Service 17% 23% 73% 79% Grocery 15% 9% 100% 99% Financial Services 6% 9% 98% 95% Salons 6% 8% 74% 86% Medical and Dental 6% 7% 85% 92% Non Retail 4% 6% 92% 93% General Retail 7% 5% 81% 93% Apparel 5% 4% 68% 80% Home Decor & Improvement 7% 4% 87% 96% Education 5% 4% 55% 62% Fitness 5% 4% 66% 66% Local Services 3% 3% 91% 90% Wireless 1% 2% 96% 97% Off-Price 4% 2% 90% 96% Pet Supply & Services 2% 2% 94% 98% Entertainment 2% 2% 43% 55% Pharmacy & Nutrition 2% 2% 87% 98% Sporting Goods 1% 1% 88% 98% Postal Services 1% 1% 100% 95% Automotive Supply & Services 1% 1% 99% 98% Other - 1% 97% 100% Total 100% 100% 81% 86% Collections received through August 3, 2020 that are for contractual rent (base rent and expense reimbursement) in the respective period 27 Whitestone REIT and Subsidiaries SUMMARY OF LEASING ACTIVITY Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 RENEWALS Number of Leases 43 57 99 111 Total Square Feet (1) 136,937 200,267 305,167 346,191 Average Square Feet 3,185 3,513 3,082 3,119 Total Lease Value $ 9,756,000 $ 15,433,000 $ 25,679,000 $ 27,747,000 NEW LEASES Number of Leases 21 35 45 62 Total Square Feet (1) 43,308 83,510 96,217 137,229 Average Square Feet 2,062 2,386 2,138 2,213 Total Lease Value $ 5,238,000 $ 10,711,000 $ 11,270,000 $ 14,223,000 TOTAL LEASES Number of Leases 64 92 144 173 Total Square Feet (1) 180,245 283,777 401,384 483,420 Average Square Feet 2,816 3,085 2,787 2,794 Total Lease Value $ 14,994,000 $ 26,144,000 $ 36,949,000 $ 41,970,000 Represents the square footage as the result of new, renewal, expansion and contraction leases. 28 Whitestone REIT and Subsidiaries SUMMARY OF LEASING ACTIVITY Annual Cash Basis Annual Straight- Weighted Prior lined Basis Number TI and Contractual Increase Increase Increase Increase Lease Value GLA Average TI and Contractual (Decrease) in (Decrease) (Decrease) in (Decrease) Type of Leases Lease Incentives Rent Per Rent Per Sq. Contractual Over Prior Straight- Over Prior Signed Signed Signed Term (2) Incentives (3) Per Sq. Ft. Sq. Ft. (4) Ft. (5) Rent Rent lined Rent Rent Comparable: (1) Comparable Total Leases: 2nd Quarter 2020 54 $ 13,620,242 162,729 4.2 $ 418,007 $ 2.57 $ 18.66 $ 18.30 $ 58,358 2.0 % $ 314,712 11.3 % 1st Quarter 2020 63 16,883,447 179,014 4.4 447,816 2.50 20.67 20.26 73,787 2.0 % 256,566 7.3 % 4th Quarter 2019 58 22,877,760 261,520 5.1 446,371 1.71 16.16 15.48 177,777 4.4 % 553,623 14.4 % 3rd Quarter 2019 53 12,857,359 141,219 3.3 655,507 4.64 19.21 17.88 188,460 7.4 % 348,891 14.4 % Total - 12 months 228 $ 66,238,808 744,482 4.4 $ 1,967,701 $ 2.64 $ 18.37 $ 17.71 $ 498,382 3.7 % $ 1,473,792 11.7 % Comparable New Leases: 2nd Quarter 2020 11 $ 3,864,386 25,792 5.9 $ 227,075 $ 8.80 $ 22.65 $ 24.05 $ (35,900) (5.8)% $ 19,331 3.4 % 1st Quarter 2020 8 1,279,066 12,579 4.6 107,093 8.51 22.10 24.99 (36,405) (11.6)% (11,095) (3.8)% 4th Quarter 2019 6 852,078 10,270 5.0 53,557 5.21 16.81 11.05 59,212 52.1 % 57,623 50.0 % 3rd Quarter 2019 11 3,489,257 18,604 5.8 347,513 18.68 28.09 28.56 (8,713) (1.6)% 33,063 6.6 % Total - 12 months 36 $ 9,484,787 67,245 5.5 $ 735,238 $ 10.93 $ 23.16 $ 23.49 $ (21,806) (1.4)% $ 98,922 6.7 % Comparable Renewal Leases: 2nd Quarter 2020 43 $ 9,755,856 136,937 3.9 $ 190,932 $ 1.39 $ 17.91 $ 17.21 $ 95,544 4.1 % $ 296,562 13.5 % 1st Quarter 2020 55 15,604,381 166,435 4.3 340,723 2.05 20.57 19.90 110,192 3.4 % 267,661 8.4 % 4th Quarter 2019 52 22,025,682 251,250 5.1 392,814 1.56 16.14 15.67 118,565 3.0 % 496,000 13.3 % 3rd Quarter 2019 42 9,368,102 122,615 2.9 307,994 2.51 17.86 16.25 197,173 9.9 % 315,828 16.4 % Total - 12 months 192 $ 56,754,021 677,237 4.3 $ 1,232,463 $ 1.82 $ 17.90 1 $ 17.13 $ 521,474 4.5 % $ 1,376,051 12.4 % 29 Whitestone REIT and Subsidiaries SUMMARY OF LEASING ACTIVITY (continued) Type Number of Leases Lease Value Signed GLA Signed Weighted Average TI and Incentives (3) TI and Incentives per Contractual Rent Per Signed Lease Term (2) Sq. Ft. Sq. Ft. (4) Total: New & Renewal 2nd Quarter 2020 64 $ 14,993,431 180,245 4.3 $ 528,868 $ 2.93 $ 18.49 1st Quarter 2020 80 21,955,258 221,139 4.4 999,160 4.52 20.85 4th Quarter 2019 76 27,445,320 293,646 5.2 889,152 3.03 17.06 3rd Quarter 2019 68 18,627,801 175,714 3.5 1,181,535 6.72 20.07 Total - 12 months 288 $ 83,021,810 870,744 4.4 $ 3,598,715 $ 4.13 $ 18.93 New 2nd Quarter 2020 21 $ 5,237,575 43,308 5.4 $ 337,936 $ 7.80 $ 20.33 1st Quarter 2020 24 6,032,328 52,909 4.4 583,553 11.03 20.58 4th Quarter 2019 21 4,744,807 36,206 5.3 461,538 12.75 22.46 3rd Quarter 2019 26 9,259,699 53,099 4.8 873,541 16.45 25.17 Total - 12 months 92 $ 25,274,409 185,522 4.9 $ 2,256,568 $ 12.16 $ 22.20 Renewal 2nd Quarter 2020 43 $ 9,755,856 136,937 3.9 $ 190,932 $ 1.39 $ 17.91 1st Quarter 2020 56 15,922,930 168,230 4.3 415,607 2.47 20.93 4th Quarter 2019 55 22,700,513 257,440 5.1 427,614 1.66 16.30 3rd Quarter 2019 42 9,368,102 122,615 2.9 307,994 2.51 17.86 Total - 12 months 196 $ 57,747,401 685,222 4.3 $ 1,342,147 $ 1.96 $ 18.04 Comparable leases represent leases signed on spaces for which there was a former tenant within the last twelve months and the new or renewal square footage was within 25% of the expired square footage. Weighted average lease term is determined on the basis of square footage. Estimated amount per signed lease. Actual cost of construction may vary. Contractual rent represents contractual minimum rent under the new lease for the first month, excluding concessions. Prior contractual rent represents contractual minimum rent under the prior lease for the final month. 30 Whitestone REIT and Subsidiaries LEASE EXPIRATIONS(1) Annualized Base Rent(2) Gross Leasable Area as of June 30, 2020 Percent Amount Number of of Gross Percent of Per Square Year Square Feet Leasable (in Leases Area thousands) Total Foot 2020 280 427,110 8.6 % $ 7,624 8.9 % $ 17.85 2021 258 632,675 12.8 % 11,854 13.8 % 18.74 2022 199 679,334 13.7 % 12,378 14.4 % 18.22 2023 177 516,532 10.4 % 10,629 12.3 % 20.58 2024 183 681,214 13.8 % 14,305 16.6 % 21.00 2025 141 599,449 12.1 % 9,864 11.5 % 16.46 2026 30 204,578 4.1 % 4,106 4.8 % 20.07 2027 34 190,068 3.8 % 3,816 4.4 % 20.08 2028 21 107,029 2.2 % 2,437 2.8 % 22.77 2029 21 163,262 3.3 % 2,955 3.4 % 18.10 Total 1,344 4,201,251 84.8 % $ 79,968 92.9 % $ 19.03 Lease expirations table reflects rents in place as of June 30, 2020, and does not include option periods. Annualized Base Rent represents the monthly base rent as of June 30, 2020 for each tenant multiplied by 12. 31 Whitestone REIT and Subsidiaries Property Details As of June 30, 2020 Gross Percent Annualized Base Average Average Net Year Built/ Leasable Occupied Base Rental Effective Annual Community Name Location Square at Rental Revenue Revenue Per Base Rent Per Renovated Feet 6/30/2020 (in thousands) (1) Sq. Ft. (2) Leased Sq. Ft.(3) Whitestone Properties: Ahwatukee Plaza Phoenix 1979 72,650 83 % $ 789 $ 13.08 $ 13.20 Anthem Marketplace Phoenix 2000 113,293 95 % 1,526 14.18 14.37 Anthem Marketplace Phase II Phoenix 2019 6,853 100 % 228 33.27 33.85 Bissonnet Beltway Houston 1978 29,205 85 % 374 15.07 14.70 BLVD Place Houston 2014 216,944 98 % 8,903 41.88 43.15 The Citadel Phoenix 2013 28,547 95 % 367 13.53 17.81 City View Village San Antonio 2005 17,870 100 % 536 29.99 29.77 Davenport Village Austin 1999 128,934 93 % 3,174 26.47 25.74 Desert Canyon Phoenix 2000 62,533 89 % 792 14.23 11.52 Eldorado Plaza Dallas 2004 219,287 97 % 3,234 15.20 15.20 Fountain Hills Phoenix 2009 111,289 84 % 1,550 16.58 15.75 Fountain Square Phoenix 1986 118,209 80 % 1,499 15.85 17.08 Fulton Ranch Towne Center Phoenix 2005 120,575 95 % 1,997 17.43 19.07 Gilbert Tuscany Village Phoenix 2009 49,415 100 % 968 19.59 19.37 Gilbert Tuscany Village Hard Corner Phoenix 2009 14,603 100 % 124 8.49 8.90 Heritage Trace Plaza Dallas 2006 70,431 98 % 1,379 19.98 23.82 Headquarters Village Dallas 2009 89,134 77 % 2,080 30.31 29.85 Keller Place Dallas 2001 93,541 98 % 1,056 11.52 11.43 Kempwood Plaza Houston 1974 91,302 92 % 1,143 13.61 13.55 La Mirada Phoenix 1997 147,209 89 % 2,967 22.65 25.12 Lion Square Houston 2014 117,592 92 % 1,584 14.64 13.94 The Marketplace at Central Phoenix 2012 111,130 99 % 1,055 9.59 9.79 Market Street at DC Ranch Phoenix 2003 244,888 96 % 4,666 19.85 19.86 Mercado at Scottsdale Ranch Phoenix 1987 118,730 85 % 1,452 14.39 14.20 Paradise Plaza Phoenix 1983 125,898 93 % 1,566 13.37 13.21 Parkside Village North Austin 2005 27,045 100 % 839 31.02 30.99 Parkside Village South Austin 2012 90,101 89 % 2,143 26.72 26.51 Pima Norte Phoenix 2007 35,110 58 % 358 17.58 18.91 Pinnacle of Scottsdale Phoenix 1991 113,108 96 % 2,153 19.83 20.43 Pinnacle Phase II Phoenix 2017 27,063 100 % 764 28.23 29.15 The Promenade at Fulton Ranch Phoenix 2007 98,792 86 % 1,233 14.51 13.78 Providence Houston 1980 90,327 96 % 1,025 11.82 11.74 Quinlan Crossing Austin 2012 109,892 92 % 2,359 23.33 23.15 Seville Phoenix 1990 90,042 78 % 2,418 34.43 31.79 Shaver Houston 1978 21,926 100 % 330 15.05 14.96 Shops at Pecos Ranch Phoenix 2009 78,767 79 % 1,703 27.37 26.11 Shops at Starwood Dallas 2006 55,385 81 % 1,408 31.39 32.50 The Shops at Williams Trace Houston 1985 132,991 92 % 1,914 15.64 15.69 South Richey Houston 1980 69,928 100 % 744 10.64 10.58 Spoerlein Commons Chicago 1987 41,455 83 % 699 20.32 20.29 Starwood Phase II Dallas 2016 35,351 80 % 989 34.97 35.68 The Strand at Huebner Oaks San Antonio 2000 73,920 95 % 1,633 23.25 23.08 SugarPark Plaza Houston 1974 95,032 100 % 1,226 12.90 13.03 Sunridge Houston 1979 49,359 83 % 535 13.06 13.25 Sunset at Pinnacle Peak Phoenix 2000 41,530 76 % 632 20.02 19.33 Terravita Marketplace Phoenix 1997 102,733 52 % 1,091 20.42 22.28 Town Park Houston 1978 43,526 100 % 1,023 23.50 22.33 Village Square at Dana Park Phoenix 2009 323,026 81 % 5,714 21.84 21.45 Westchase Houston 1978 50,332 73 % 571 15.54 11.65 32 Whitestone REIT and Subsidiaries Property Details As of June 30, 2020 (continued) Gross Percent Annualized Base Average Average Net Year Built/ Leasable Occupied Base Rental Effective Annual Community Name Location Square at Rental Revenue Revenue Per Base Rent Per Renovated Feet 6/30/2020 (in thousands) (1) Sq. Ft. (2) Leased Sq. Ft.(3) Williams Trace Plaza Houston 1983 129,222 93 % 1,852 15.41 15.14 Windsor Park San Antonio 2012 196,458 97 % 1,893 9.93 9.62 Woodlake Plaza Houston 1974 106,169 63 % 1,059 15.83 15.61 Total/Weighted Average - Whitestone Properties 4,848,652 89 % 83,317 19.31 19.39 Development Properties: Las Colinas Village Dallas 2000 104,919 88 % $ 2,437 $ 26.39 $ 28.91 Total/Weighted Average - Development 104,919 88 % $ 2,437 $ 26.39 $ 28.91 Properties(4) Land Held for Development: BLVD Phase II-B Houston N/A - - - - - Dana Park Development Phoenix N/A - - - - - Eldorado Plaza Development Dallas N/A - - - - - Fountain Hills Phoenix N/A - - - - - Market Street at DC Ranch Phoenix N/A - - - - - Total/Weighted Average - Land Held For - - - - - Development (5) Grand Total/Weighted Average - Whitestone 4,953,571 89 % $ 85,754 $ 19.45 $ 19.58 Properties Properties owned in Unconsolidated Real Estate Partnership (81.4% ownership): 9101 LBJ Freeway Dallas 1985 125,874 59 % $ 1,278 $ 17.21 $ 17.09 Corporate Park Northwest Houston 1981 174,359 77 % 1,894 14.11 13.90 Corporate Park Woodland II Houston 2000 14,344 100 % 244 17.01 16.94 Holly Hall Industrial Park Houston 1980 90,000 49 % 308 6.98 7.30 Holly Knight Houston 1984 20,015 100 % 414 20.68 20.73 Interstate 10 Warehouse Houston 1980 151,000 43 % 362 5.58 5.50 Uptown Tower Dallas 1982 253,981 71 % 4,168 23.11 23.09 Westgate Service Center Houston 1984 97,225 94 % 770 8.43 6.84 Total/Weighted Average - Unconsolidated 926,798 67 % $ 9,438 $ 15.20 $ 14.91 Properties Calculated as the tenant's actual June 30, 2020 base rent (defined as cash base rents including abatements) multiplied by 12. Excludes vacant space as of June 30, 2020. Because annualized base rental revenue is not derived from historical results that were accounted for in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, historical results differ from the annualized amounts. Total abatements for leases in effect as of June 30, 2020 equaled approximately $119,000 for the month ended June 30, 2020. Calculated as annualized base rent divided by leased square feet as of June 30, 2020. Represents (i) the contractual base rent for leases in place as of June 30, 2020, adjusted to a straight-line basis to reflect changes in rental rates throughout the lease term and amortize free rent periods and abatements, but without regard to tenant improvement allowances and leasing commissions, divided by (ii) square footage under commenced leases of June 30, 2020. Includes (i) new acquisitions, through the earlier of attainment of 90% occupancy or 18 months of ownership, and (ii) properties that are undergoing significant development, redevelopment or re-tenanting. As of June 30, 2020, these parcels of land were held for development and, therefore, had no gross leasable area. 33 Attachments Original document

