Whitestone REIT : Investor Presentation November 2019

Executive Summary: WSR - Unique Story and Opportunity
NYSE: WSR
Portfolio Fast Facts
(1)
IPO - August 2010
Properties:
57
GLA:
4.9M
Tenants:
1,364
Occupancy:
90.4%
Consecutive Monthly
Dividends Paid Since
IPO
(5): 111
ABR
per sq. ft.:
$19.64
3-Year Total
Shareholder Return
(TSR)
(2)(3): 38.46%
Total Cumulative
Years of Senior
Management
Experience:
190+
Equity Market Capitalization
(4): $570M
Enterprise Value
(4): $1.2BInsider Ownership: 5.9%
PEOPLE - PROCESSES - PRODUCT
Community-CenteredBusiness Model
Service-ProvidingTenant Base
High Growth Markets
Solid Capital Structure Positioned for Continued Growth
Embedded NAV Intrinsic Value in Real Estate
Investor Liquidity
➢ Minimal Inflation/Downside Risk
2
Creating Long Term Value: 12 Year Summary of Sustained Growth
PORTFOLIO VALUATION
Market
NAV Above
Value
(Below)
Estimated Implied Cap
Market
Year
Revenue
NOI
FFO-Core
Dividends
Debt
Book Equity
WA Shares NAV/Share
NAV
Cap Rate
Rate
(2)
Value
2018
(1)
$133,856
$89,949
$48,778
$46,099
$656,538
$359,150
41,751
$20.18
$1,499,150
6.0%
7.7%
$330,745
2017
$125,959
83,849
47,090
41,713
659,068
358,318
37,343
$22.95
$1,516,094
6.0%
7.6%
$318,914
2016
$104,437
70,345
39,379
32,640
544,020
267,643
29,025
$19.97
$1,123,788
6.6%
7.7%
$162,388
2015
$93,416
62,081
35,754
28,946
499,747
246,991
26,113
$16.51
$930,986
7.2%
8.2%
$117,622
2014
$72,382
47,230
28,153
26,089
394,093
213,323
23,264
$14.44
$730,000
7.6%
7.4%
$(15,612)
2013
$62,145
38,635
20,796
20,985
264,277
220,915
18,869
$13.99
$528,255
8.5%
8.7%
$11,699
2012
$46,554
28,915
13,017
16,328
109,608
172,887
14,461
$18.83
$381,880
9.0%
11.0%
$69,095
2011
$34,915
21,588
9,627
12,019
127,890
130,707
10,747
$15.15
$290,700
9.0%
10.2%
$34,921
2010
$31,533
19,250
7,920
7,407
100,941
84,283
5,856
$17.37
$202,632
9.5%
10.3%
$15,022
2009
$32,685
19,694
8,618
6,926
101,782
66,859
5,261
$18.09
$196,940
10.0%
2008
$31,201
18,366
4,236
8,672
100,003
67,172
5,261
$15.90
$183,660
10.0%
2007
WSR
$30,982
WSR
18,029
WSR
6,001
WSR
9,507
WSR
83,461
WSR
52,843
WSR
5,261
$18.41
WSR
$180,290
WSR
10.0%
WSR
WSR
2006
$29,840
16,307
8,993
9,831
66,363
58,914
5,261
$18.38
$163,070
10.0%
Pathway to Successful Investing in Real Estate
3
Creating Long Term Value: WSR Financial Highlights
TSR Rank Amongst Public REIT Shopping
CAGR - Five Years Ended December 31, 2018
(2)
Centers
(1)
#1 of 17 over 5 years
#1 of 17 over 3 years
#11 of 18 over 1 year
17% Growth in Revenue (3)
41% Growth in Net Income
19% Growth in NOI (4)
18% Growth in FFO (5)
19% Growth in FFO Core (5)
Creating Long Term Value: Total Shareholder Return vs Peers
(1)
Despite Retail REIT Industry Headwinds
(%)
100
50
Return
0
Percentage
50
100
150
(%)
50
Return
0
Percentage
50
(%)
100
50
Return
30
10
Percentage
10
30
50
WSR #1 in Total Shareholder Return % - 5 Year
WSR
UBA
ROIC
REG
WRI
FRT
BRX
BFS
UE
RPAI
KIM
RPT
AKR
KRG
SITC
CDR
WHLR
17 Publicly Traded US Shopping Center REITS
WSR #1 in Total Shareholder Return % - 3 Year
WSR
UBA
WRI
ROIC
BRX
RPAI
REG
FRT
RPT
BFS
KIM
AKR
UE
KRG
SITC
CDR
WHLR
17 Publicly Traded US Shopping Center REITs
WSR #11 in Total Shareholder Return % - 1 Year
BRX
KIM
RVI
SITC
UBA
WRI
KRG
RPAI
RPT
BFS
WSR
FRT
ROIC
REG
UE
AKR
CDR
WHLR
18 Publicly Traded US Shopping Center REITs
