Whitestone REIT : Investor Presentation November 2019

0
11/07/2019 | 12:15pm EST

INVESTOR PRESENTATION

November 2019

HOUSTON | AUSTIN | DALLAS | SAN ANTONIO | PHOENIX

WSR

LISTED

NYSE

Executive Summary: WSR - Unique Story and Opportunity

NYSE: WSR

Portfolio Fast Facts (1)

IPO - August 2010

Properties: 57

GLA: 4.9M

Tenants: 1,364

Occupancy: 90.4%

Consecutive Monthly

Dividends Paid Since

IPO(5): 111

ABR

per sq. ft.: $19.64

3-Year Total

Shareholder Return

(TSR)(2)(3): 38.46%

Total Cumulative

Years of Senior

Management

Experience: 190+

Equity Market Capitalization(4): $570M

Enterprise Value (4): $1.2BInsider Ownership: 5.9%

PEOPLE - PROCESSES - PRODUCT

  • Community-CenteredBusiness Model
  • Service-ProvidingTenant Base
  • High Growth Markets
  • Solid Capital Structure Positioned for Continued Growth
  • Embedded NAV Intrinsic Value in Real Estate
  • Investor Liquidity

Minimal Inflation/Downside Risk

2

Creating Long Term Value: 12 Year Summary of Sustained Growth

PORTFOLIO VALUATION

Market

NAV Above

Value

(Below)

Estimated Implied Cap

Market

Year

Revenue

NOI

FFO-Core

Dividends

Debt

Book Equity

WA Shares NAV/Share

NAV

Cap Rate

Rate(2)

Value

2018(1)

$133,856

$89,949

$48,778

$46,099

$656,538

$359,150

41,751

$20.18

$1,499,150

6.0%

7.7%

$330,745

2017

$125,959

83,849

47,090

41,713

659,068

358,318

37,343

$22.95

$1,516,094

6.0%

7.6%

$318,914

2016

$104,437

70,345

39,379

32,640

544,020

267,643

29,025

$19.97

$1,123,788

6.6%

7.7%

$162,388

2015

$93,416

62,081

35,754

28,946

499,747

246,991

26,113

$16.51

$930,986

7.2%

8.2%

$117,622

2014

$72,382

47,230

28,153

26,089

394,093

213,323

23,264

$14.44

$730,000

7.6%

7.4%

$(15,612)

2013

$62,145

38,635

20,796

20,985

264,277

220,915

18,869

$13.99

$528,255

8.5%

8.7%

$11,699

2012

$46,554

28,915

13,017

16,328

109,608

172,887

14,461

$18.83

$381,880

9.0%

11.0%

$69,095

2011

$34,915

21,588

9,627

12,019

127,890

130,707

10,747

$15.15

$290,700

9.0%

10.2%

$34,921

2010

$31,533

19,250

7,920

7,407

100,941

84,283

5,856

$17.37

$202,632

9.5%

10.3%

$15,022

2009

$32,685

19,694

8,618

6,926

101,782

66,859

5,261

$18.09

$196,940

10.0%

2008

$31,201

18,366

4,236

8,672

100,003

67,172

5,261

$15.90

$183,660

10.0%

2007

WSR

$30,982

WSR

18,029

WSR

6,001

WSR

9,507

WSR

83,461

WSR

52,843

WSR

5,261

$18.41

WSR

$180,290

WSR

10.0%

WSR

WSR

2006

$29,840

16,307

8,993

9,831

66,363

58,914

5,261

$18.38

$163,070

10.0%

Pathway to Successful Investing in Real Estate

3

Creating Long Term Value: WSR Financial Highlights

TSR Rank Amongst Public REIT Shopping

CAGR - Five Years Ended December 31, 2018(2)

Centers (1)

  • #1 of 17 over 5 years
  • #1 of 17 over 3 years
  • #11 of 18 over 1 year

17% Growth in Revenue(3)

41% Growth in Net Income

19% Growth in NOI (4)

18% Growth in FFO (5)

19% Growth in FFO Core (5)

4

Creating Long Term Value: Total Shareholder Return vs Peers (1)

Despite Retail REIT Industry Headwinds

(%)

100

50

Return

0

Percentage

50

100

150

(%)

50

Return

0

Percentage

50

(%)

100

50

Return

30

10

Percentage

10

30

50

WSR #1 in Total Shareholder Return % - 5 Year

WSR

UBA

ROIC

REG

WRI

FRT

BRX

BFS

UE

RPAI

KIM

RPT

AKR

KRG

SITC

CDR

WHLR

17 Publicly Traded US Shopping Center REITS

WSR #1 in Total Shareholder Return % - 3 Year

WSR

UBA

WRI

ROIC

BRX

RPAI

REG

FRT

RPT

BFS

KIM

AKR

UE

KRG

SITC

CDR

WHLR

17 Publicly Traded US Shopping Center REITs

WSR #11 in Total Shareholder Return % - 1 Year

BRX

KIM

RVI

SITC

UBA

WRI

KRG

RPAI

RPT

BFS

WSR

FRT

ROIC

REG

UE

AKR

CDR

WHLR

18 Publicly Traded US Shopping Center REITs

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Whitestone REIT published this content on 07 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 November 2019 17:14:04 UTC
