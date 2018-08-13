Whitestone REIT brings Sky-high cinema to Houston as global phenomenon Rooftop Cinema Club opens its doors at BLVD Place

Opening Oct. 3 atop Uptown Houston’s BLVD Place

HOUSTON, Aug. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Whitestone REIT proudly presents the rooftop cinema experience as London-based Rooftop Cinema Club throws open the rooftop doors to Houston’s first ever skyline cinema on Oct. 3, 2018 located on the roof of BLVD Place, 1800 Post Oak Blvd., overlooking the Uptown/Galleria area and downtown Houston. This unique open-air venue creates an unparalleled movie-watching experience with sunset screenings of recent releases and cult classics, fine food, craft cocktails, and cozy seating designed for a more social and scenic atmosphere than traditional movie theatres.

Whitestone REIT’s chairman and CEO Jim Mastandrea commented, “Whitestone REIT is proud and excited to be the first and only to bring the rooftop cinema experience to the city of Houston and the Uptown community. The ‘Social Cinema’ concept blends together the interactive, social networking scene with the nostalgic, outdoor film experience”

Mr. Mastandrea added, “We believe RCC’s unique rooftop cinema fits Whitestone’s community-centric, E-Commerce resistant business model; will be a great addition to the BLVD family of entrepreneurial tenants, and a traffic driver to the property. We expect the long term value of the property to increase as we have creatively found uses of space that also enhance the revenue drivers –triple net leases and percentage rent clauses– of other tenants on the property.”

Mr. Mastandrea concluded, “This is another example of Whitestone’s ability to bring a value-add component to each of the properties in our portfolio that rewards both our existing tenants and our shareholders.”

The buzz around BLVD Place with the new concept hitting the city of Houston has been enormous and continues to grow; as evidenced by numerous media outlets carrying the story. According to…

the Houston Chronicle, “… a new generation of Houstonians will pay to watch movies under an open sky...”

Culturemap Houston, “… The concept is as simple and appealing as a Spielberg plot: the rooftop, open-air venue offers up sunset screenings of new releases and classics…”

KHOU11, “… Houston will soon become the first city in the Lone Star State with a Rooftop Cinema Club...”

ABC13, “… Houston's new rooftop theater will have you enjoying the feeling of an outdoor movie, all while taking in the views of the city...”

Houston Business Journal, “… Houston marks Rooftop Cinema Club’s fourth U.S. city to open following its international expansion from London…”

“Uptown’s skyline and the BLVD Place location are a perfect fit for our film experience,” says Gerry Cottle Jr., Rooftop Cinema Club founder. “We’ve found that movie-goers don’t always want to sit quietly in a large dark room, but instead make it an experience they can share with friends and family.”

Houston marks Rooftop Cinema Club’s fourth U.S. city to open following its international expansion from London where it began in 2011. The first U.S. venue was opened in New York followed by two in Los Angeles and one in San Diego that opened in April 2018.

Tickets for opening weekend go on sale Wed., Aug. 29, 2018 and start at $17 per person for a single deck-chair, $20 for a deck-chair and bottomless popcorn, or couples can choose a double love-seat and popcorn for $24 per person.

All tickets include studio-quality wireless headphones and cozy blankets for use during the movie, which is projected on to a giant rooftop screen with state-of-the-art HD projectors.

Show times and tickets can be purchased at rooftopcinemaclub.com/houston. Film lovers are encouraged to sign up for the newsletter now so that they are first to hear about tickets and other up-and-coming news at Rooftop Cinema Club.

Save the Date for Oct. 2, the day before opening to the public, Rooftop Cinema Club will host a private showing for members of the media only to capture the experience and speak with Rooftop Cinema’s management team. Please RSVP to Eric Herrera, eric@matchstickpr.com.

Whitestone is a community-centered retail REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high quality "e-commerce resistant" neighborhood, community and lifestyle retail centers principally located in the largest, fastest-growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone's optimal mix of national, regional and local tenants provide daily necessities, needed services and entertainment to the communities in which they are located. Whitestone's properties are primarily located in business-friendly Phoenix, Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio, which are among the fastest growing U.S. population centers with highly educated workforces, high household incomes and strong job growth. Visit www.whitestonereit.com for additional information.

The ultimate open-air film experience, Rooftop Film Club started as a single rooftop in London’s Shoreditch in 2011 and has now expanded globally with four venues in the UK and rooftops in LA, NYC, San Diego and now Houston. Sold out crowds enjoy sunset film screenings under the stars using state of the art projectors, high quality wireless headphones, comfy deck chairs and cozy blankets, all coupled with the best food and drink on offer.

BLVD Place is a mixed-use development in the Uptown area of Houston, Texas. Owned and managed by Whitestone REIT, BLVD Place is an urban destination located in the 15th largest CBD in the country, encompassing the Galleria area. Strategically positioned at the intersection of San Felipe and prestigious Post Oak Boulevard, BLVD Place is ideally located to capitalize on Uptown’s daytime working population and the affluent neighborhoods of Tanglewood, River Oaks, and others. The dynamic area has tenants including Whole Foods Market, Frost Bank, True Food Kitchen, North Italia, Regus Workspaces, Newmark Grubb Knight Frank, Pinkberry, Elaine Turner, The Eye Gallery, Laura Rathe Fine Art, Sozo Sushi, The Boardroom, Façade, Rise Soufflé & Wine Bar, Sakowitz Furs, Paloma, Luxington Boutique, Bellami Hair, and Verizon Wireless.

