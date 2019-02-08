WHITING PETROLEUM INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Whiting Petroleum Corporation - WLL

Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a
partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”), announces
that KSF has commenced an investigation into Whiting Petroleum
Corporation (NYSE: WLL).
On January 2, 2019, The Wall Street Journal reported in an
article titled “Fracking’s Secret Problem—Oil Wells Aren’t Producing as
Much as Forecast” that, according to a review of available public data
on production, many of the Company’s shale wells, specifically those
involved in the fracking process, were producing oil and gas at a much
lower rate than the Company had forecasted to investors. Further, the
report noted that “findings suggest current production levels may be
hard to sustain without greater spending because operators will have to
drill more wells to meet growth targets.”
KSF’s investigation is focusing on whether Whiting’s officers and/or
directors breached their fiduciary duties to Whiting’s shareholders or
otherwise violated state or federal laws.
If you have information that would assist KSF in its investigation, or
have been a long-term holder of Whiting shares and would like to discuss
your legal rights, you may, without obligation or cost to you, call
toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or email KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com),
or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-wll/
to learn more.
